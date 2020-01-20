More noms in Cambridge

Here’s a brief photo-log of activities on Saturday. The frigid morning was devoted to a trip to Boston’s North End, historically the Italian section of the city. It retains much of its charm though, like the entire area, it’s getting gentrified.

When I was an impoverished graduate student, I would treat myself to a cannoli at the Modern Pastry Shop, which is still there—with its distinctly un-modern sign.

I would have a regular cannoli, which was filled with the ricotta mixture to order. Now they have fancy pre-filled yuppie cannolis with chocolate and the like, which must get soggy as they await purchase.

They have other scrumptious-looking pastries as well, but I always went for the cannoli:

Polcari’s, a family-run operation, has been purveying coffee in this area since 1932, and looks pretty much as it must have 90 years ago. They also sell Italian groceries, spices, and candies:

The interior:

The Union Oyster House, which has been serving people since 1826, is one of the oldest still-operating restaurants in America. It’s pricey so I never went there as a student, but my parents took me when they visited Boston. Some information from Wikipedia:

The Union Oyster House has had a number of famous people in history as diners, including the Kennedy clan and Daniel Webster. Webster was known for regularly consuming at least six plates of oysters. Perhaps most surprising, in 1796 Louis Philippe, king of France from 1830 to 1848, lived in exile on the second floor. He earned his living by teaching French to young women. Labor economist and president of Haverford College John Royston Coleman worked here incognito as a “salad-and-sandwich man” for a time in the 1970s and documented the experience in his book The Blue Collar Journal. The food is traditional New England fare, including seafoods such as oysters, clams, and lobsters, as well as poultry, baked beans, steak and chops. The toothpick was said to have been popularized in America starting at the Oyster House.

And the food is very good. They even have Indian pudding, my favorite New England dessert.

Nearby is the Haymarket, which on Saturdays turns into an outdoor fruit and vegetable market, even in cold weather like Saturday’s. Here are some peppers on sale:

For dinner I took my hosts to Olé, an excellent Mexican restaurant in Inman Square in Cambridge. It was beginning to snow when we went, and several inches accumulated during the evening.

The bar has gazillions of types of mezcal and tequila, and was packed despite the weather.

Their best appetizer is guacamole made right beside side of your table, so you can specify what you’d like in it (we had everything but cilantro, which I cannot abide as I have the wrong allele). It’s served with their homemade chips:

Just the ticket with one of their famous margaritas!

I am chagrined and embarrassed to say that I ate duck: Pato con mole, described as “pan-seared marinated duck breast with authentic homemade mole, mashed potatoes, and local vegetables. It was splendid, and I mourn the loss of the duck.

Here are Tacos Baja: “beer-battered fish with jicama slaw, cilantro-garlic aioli, and sesame seeds:

Olé is only about three blocks from the best ice-cream joint in the Boston area, Christina’s Home Made Ice Cream. It’s a humble joint, but they make and serve dozens of flavors of ice cream, all good. Bostonians love their ice cream, and will tramp through a blizzard to get it. (The place became full shortly after I took this photo.)

Here’s the menu the night we went for dessert. The best flavor, burnt sugar, is at the top, but notice the others, including khulfi (an Indian flavor with cardamom and rosewater), Kahlua, green tea, salted caramel, pumpkin, and Laphroaig, undoubtedly made with the smoky whisky. I wanted to try Laphroaig (they give you tastes), but it got too crowded. I will be back tomorrow, though.

I got two scoops: burnt sugar (the brown one below), and ginger, a good combination. I claim that Christina’s burnt sugar ice cream is the best ice cream available in America, and most who have tried it have agreed. I’ve directed many people visiting Boston to Christina’s, but sadly few of them go. They don’t know what they’re missing