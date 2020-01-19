Which Democratic candidate best aligns with your views?

Reader Simon called my attention to this quiz in the Washington Post that asks about your views on issues like gun control, immigration, government-sponsored health care, voting rights for felons, the Electoral College, and other stuff that we’ve been talking about. You get to answer 20 multiple-choice questions, and after giving each answer you are shown which Democratic candidates agree with you.
At the end, they tally up your answers and tell you which candidates agreed with you most often overall.
Take the test by clicking on the screenshot, and put your results below. Big fun!
And here are my results. I guess that makes me a centrist rather than a “progressive” Democrat. So be it. I’d still vote for any of these folks were they the candidate.
I can’t add a screenshot on my phone app, but I got #1 Yang, #2 Biden. I will be voting for Yang.
Interesting…mine came up Yang in first place too, I was surprised. But he is just so level-headed and smart.
Klobuchar second, yeah, go Amy.
I had Yang, Steyer, Buttigeg, Klobucher, Warren, Biden, Bloomberg.
I’ve always liked Yang. I want a President Yang partly because racists would hate it and partly because I think he tells funny jokes but mostly because I think he’s sensible, has good ideas, and understands the issues without getting distracted by the nonsense. I
He was on Maher’s Realtine this week and was only a fraction of the swarmy politician you normally see on the show.
I got Bloomberg with 15 matches and Steyer with 14. But a lot of this is just a matter of degree, not necessarily disagreement. A couple of the questions didn’t give me a suitable choice. There is too much nuance in these issues to be boiled down to a Chinese menu choice.
Guess I’m a centrist too but Tulsi Gabbard is the only one I really like. She’s right about America’s war involvement which curiously, wasn’t one of the twenty questions and the one that most distinguishes her position.
Thanks for posting this! I hope people who get Yang first will seriously consider him if they weren’t already.
I am voting for him in the primary. I will happily support whoever the nominee is in the main election, however Yang is the perfect combination of progressive and pragmatic.
I got Bloomberg followed by Yang. But I am a gun collector, so Bloomberg is just not viable for me.
Probably most people have multiple issues they care about, but a couple that are personally very important to them.
If I thought they would leave my guns alone, I would go back to voting for abortion rights.
I think there are a lot of us who find that every candidate is strongly against one or more of the viewpoints we hold.
So your gun collection is more important to you than school children being massacred by well-armed maniacs.
It seems to me that these gun reactionaries don’t just want to own guns: they want to allow everyone, even people who should never have access to guns, to have them. I think they must resist any gun licensing tests because they either know or are afraid THEY can’t pass a test that would prove their ability to safely own guns.
Andrew Yang is the most likely to beat Trump and also has the most educated and sensible ideas for the future. If he is nominated he will beat Trump handily. If he is not nominated we get 4 more years of Trump.
Both Trump voters and Fox News like him. Many Trump voters say they would vote for him if the Dems are smart enough to nominate him but don’t hold your breath on the DNC being smart.
My totals were:
Pete, 15
Yang, 14
Biden, 13
Klobuchar, 13
Bloomberg, 12
Steyer, 12
Warren, 9
Gabbard, 9
Sanders, 8
This questionnaire is deeply flawed. It assumes that to the respondent each question has equal weight in importance. In reality, for most people certain policy areas are much more important than others, such as health care. I noticed also there weren’t any questions on foreign policy (except for trade). Why is that? In addition, in deciding whom to vote for, policy stances are only half of the equation. The other half is whether the person can be effective as president. That is, does the person have the experience and savvy to actually accomplish anything? I think that Pete and Yang would be overwhelmed dealing with the snake pit of Washington politics. Biden, of course, has immense experience, but I think he is simply too old to president. He looks like a walking mummy. Anything can happen to him at any moment. Thus, I am left with Klobuchar as the person I support. She has experience, is smart, knows well the ways of Washington, and has sensible policies. Of course, I will vote for whomever is the nominee without a second’s thought.
Yang. Not surprising as I have been contributing $$ to his campaign. I’m not sure he has a chance at the nomination but his ideas are such a refreshing departure from the tired and narrow-minded status quo. Listen to his discussion with Sam Harris if you haven’t already.
I’m a left-liberal British citizen, so I’m just an observer in this contest, but for the fun of it …
Steyer (14)
Warren (12)
Klobuchar (11)
Yang (11)
Interestingly, Sanders was next to last.