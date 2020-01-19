I’ve resumed posting photos of readers; please send one or two in, preferably with you doing something characteristic or interesting, and certainly with a description. Photos of you with your pet are welcome.
Today we have reader Max Blanke baling hay on his Colorado farms (I think this is our first picture of a reader on the farm). His notes are indented:
I took this image in early September, right after baling the last of this year’s hay. I am not one for selfies. I probably take two per decade.
This is one of our hay fields. The ranch is mostly in southern Colorado, but one corner extends into New Mexico. We grow the hay on flat flood plains of 35 to maybe 200 acres each alongside the river. This image shows a medium sized, late model tractor. Kubota seems to be popular these days. They are pretty reliable and can be fixed right here, by us.
I set the camera on a small bale and took the shot. The baler is older than I am. It makes small 75 pound bales wrapped with wire.Those little bales are good for people who might have limited livestock. They’re easy to carry and stack. We also do the big round rolls. Those are a commercial product.
I enjoy my summers here. The view is always wonderful. The work is hard, and trying to plan it efficiently is mentally engaging, as are repairs when things break. My real job is working with a big shipping company. I serve aboard ships as Chief Officer, and do a lot of security for our fleet’s ships and other facilities, mainly in the middle east and Asia.
Anyway- Here is Max and tractor:
Very nice. Looks like the bales have all gone to the barn. Must be an International baler. That has to be old.
I use to help my uncle put up hay in the hot Iowa summer during high school years. Not my favorite job. The hay wagon hooks on behind the baler so you stack the wagon full while you run the baler.
Very cool.
It looks like your hay farming is a nice respite from your life at sea, which probably entails things you can’t tell us or you’d have to kill us.
I’ve owned two kubota tractors (the smaller ones) and a zero-turn mower. The mower is now 13 years old and I’ve never had a problem with it (or the tractors); though I do keep good care of them and get regular maintenance, etc. I’m no where near a mechanic myself.
Southern Colorado is a beautiful part of the country…clean air and clear for miles.
I can’t believe that the bales are wrapped in wire. Our small bales are held together with ‘twine'(ie in NZ). I would think that wire would do serious damage to hands on the pick-up. Twine is bad enough. A pity a photo of one of Max’s ships was not included. Maybe next time.
What? You have no baling wire in NZ? How do you fix things without baling wire?
Yes, there were some who used wire on the bales. I never saw any done with wire but there were some. Not many baling anymore with the small balers like this one. Everything is the big round bales. Takes all the labor out of it.
I’ve a tiny little Kubota BX23, subcompact. But it’s real, not a make-believe lawn tractor, with FEL (front end loader), etc. Just cleared 35 cm deep of snow off a 300 metre driveway. That diesel never fails, though I’d forgotten winter fuel conditioner with recent mild weather, so it got feeble for a minute till I remembered.
Are you near Mesa Verde? I’ve been there at that corner, but not much east in south Colorado.
Nice pic; blue sky no surprise there.
I thought you were probably wanting to hear from Max. If I had to guess, that Kubota in the photo is probably around 60 hp maybe a little more. Kubota does not make big tractors as yet. I think they stay with hydrostatic drive witch does not work much past 80 hp.
I use to have lots of grass to mow and had a big Kubota mower. The model I think was F3060 with a 30 hp 4 cyl. engine diesel and a 6 foot wide cut. It was a mowing machine but very expensive, around $20,000.
As apologized for, I’d intended mine as a general reply; but thanks for yours.
The BX23 is of course 23HP; I got a good buy, and everything’s 4 feet wide, FEL, mower, and stuff I attach at the back except the plow, 6 I think, but 5 tilting, and except for a sort of ‘comb’ (can’t remember the name) for smoothing gravel, cleaning up branches etc., and some gardening soil work.
It was supposed to save shovelling snow as my age approached 99, and cut grass. But it’s turned out to be extraordinarily useful, digging postholes, chipping up small and big branches, shifting heavy stuff, making a second property entrance, etc. Lots of stuff I never would have considered doing if I had to pay somebody else or sweat profusely with hand tools.
With all the attachments for the 3 point, it’s probably over $27,000 CDN by now, so over the $20,000 US of yours. Our canadian TSC has some good online sales, otherwise it would have been much more for those attachments.
Yes, they do make lots of attachments for those things. I had a snow blower but seldom had enough snow for it. Also, most of our road was gravel and snowblowers are really not much good on a gravel road.
True, but check out what’s coming out Spring 2020!
https://hayandforage.com/article-2596-kubota-unveils-the-m8-series-tractor-its-largest-ag-tractor-ever-built.html
I think you are right. I am not 100%, but I think that one is a 60hp l5460.
We can’t use huge, giant tractors, because we have lots of small fields spread out over a really big area. In between, there are creeks, mountains, and narrow rock roads. And everything has to be 4wd.
We do around 3K of the small bales every year. Some are from smaller fields, others are from margins in the larger fields where the big baler cannot get to. That baler folds sort of diagonally, so it can fit through a 10 foot gap.
That baler is from about 1961. It was made when wire was the norm, and wire is still available in some places. The timing on the baler is fairly complicated, and sometimes you end up with compressed, unbaled hay coming out the back, and a big tangle of wire in the works. You learn how to deal with it. This summer I was probably averaging 400 bales between faults, which is acceptable.
And the baler makes a very satisfying series of mechanical noises.
Mesa Verde is a little over an hour away.
Twine balers generally replaced wire in the 1970’s. And Max needs an H or an M to go with the International baler!!
There will be some out there who do not know what you are talking about H or M? Those are old tractors.
That was kinda the point 🙂 In northern Indiana it was generally Inernatiomal versus John Deere. We had IH and I wish I still had our Cub.
oops–last should have been way over to the left like this.