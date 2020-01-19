Photos of readers

I took this image in early September, right after baling the last of this year’s hay. I am not one for selfies. I probably take two per decade.

This is one of our hay fields. The ranch is mostly in southern Colorado, but one corner extends into New Mexico. We grow the hay on flat flood plains of 35 to maybe 200 acres each alongside the river. This image shows a medium sized, late model tractor. Kubota seems to be popular these days. They are pretty reliable and can be fixed right here, by us.

I set the camera on a small bale and took the shot. The baler is older than I am. It makes small 75 pound bales wrapped with wire.Those little bales are good for people who might have limited livestock. They’re easy to carry and stack. We also do the big round rolls. Those are a commercial product.

I enjoy my summers here. The view is always wonderful. The work is hard, and trying to plan it efficiently is mentally engaging, as are repairs when things break. My real job is working with a big shipping company. I serve aboard ships as Chief Officer, and do a lot of security for our fleet’s ships and other facilities, mainly in the middle east and Asia.