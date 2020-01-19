NY Times publishes readers’ selections of life-changing books (mine didn’t make it)

On January 9, the New York Times “Letters” section requested that readers write in describing, in 200 words or fewer, a book that had changed their life. Here’s what they posted:

What book — new or old, fiction or nonfiction — has influenced how you think, act or look at the world? Tell us how it did, in no more than 200 words. The deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m., Eastern time.

Well, that was a challenge to me, but I forgot to alert readers to it. But did send in my own submission, which didn’t make the published cut. But I invite readers—nay, implore them—to add their own life-changing book. Here’s mine (199 words):

I was well on the road to becoming a scientist, living a cramped and monastic college life, when I read Nikos Kazantzakis’s Zorba the Greek, the tale of a life well lived. I identified with the unnamed narrator who, like me, spent all his days working and scribbling. Meeting Zorba changed his life—as it changed mine. I still worked, of course, but was captivated by Zorba’s total engagement with the beauty and squalor of existence, and by his love of conversation, dancing, eating, playing the santouri, and, of course, women. Inspired by his enthusiasm and life’s finitude, I resolved to live more fully, working hard but not neglecting the passions beyond science. As Zorba said on his deathbed, “I’ve done heaps and heaps of things in my life, but I still did not do enough. Men like me ought to live a thousand years.” One scene sticks with me. As the narrator and Zorba sail to Crete to start an ill-fated lignite mine, Zorba sits on the deck sniffing a lemon. His whole being is caught up in that moment, immersed in the perfume of the fruit. And this produced my mantra: “When life gives you lemons, smell them.”

Since I ‘fessed up, you can, too.

And yesterday the Times published the selection its editors liked (click on the screenshot below):

I won’t show an excerpt of submissions, but will list the books chosen as life-changers. I’ve put asterisks next to the ones I’ve read

Middlemarch*

Mastering the Art of French Cooking* (I have both volumes and have cooked from them.)

Go, Dog. Go!

The Color Purple*

Atlas Shrugged*

On Beyond Zebra*

The Meditations

The Feminine Mystique

The Stranger

Catch-22*

When Breath Becomes Air

A Gentleman in Moscow

Eloise

Recollections of a Picture Dealer

The Violent Bear It Away

Look Homeward, Angel* (JAC: One of my favorites!)

Jonathan Livingston Seagull*

Be Here Now

Infinite Jest*

A Circle of Quiet

Walden*

The Road* (Reading now.)

The Myth of Sisyphus and Other Essays* (I read just the title essay.)

Little Women

Wherever You Go, There You Are

Concluding Unscientific Postscript to Philosophical Fragments

Fast Food Nation

Johnny Got His Gun

Scaredy Squirrel

Calling on Dragons

Welcome to the Monkey House*

The Little Engine that Could

Animal Farm*

Being Mortal

The Overstory

An Unknown Woman

Peace Like a River

The Diary of Anne Frank*

A Prayer for Owen Meany*

Great Expectations*

Charlotte’s Web*

Normal People

Remembrance of Things Past* (Half of volume 1, then gave up)

Go over and see how these books changed people’s lives.