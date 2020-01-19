NY Times publishes readers’ selections of life-changing books (mine didn’t make it)

On January 9, the New York Times “Letters” section requested that readers write in describing, in 200 words or fewer, a book that had changed their life. Here’s what they posted:
What book — new or old, fiction or nonfiction — has influenced how you think, act or look at the world? Tell us how it did, in no more than 200 words. The deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m., Eastern time.
Well, that was a challenge to me, but I forgot to alert readers to it. But did send in my own submission, which didn’t make the published cut. But I invite readers—nay, implore them—to add their own life-changing book. Here’s mine (199 words):
I was well on the road to becoming a scientist, living a cramped and monastic college life, when I read Nikos Kazantzakis’s Zorba the Greek, the tale of a life well lived. I identified with the unnamed narrator who, like me, spent all his days working and scribbling. Meeting Zorba changed his life—as it changed mine. I still worked, of course, but was captivated by Zorba’s total engagement with the beauty and squalor of existence, and by his love of conversation, dancing, eating, playing the santouri, and, of course, women. Inspired by his enthusiasm and life’s finitude, I resolved to live more fully, working hard but not neglecting the passions beyond science. As Zorba said on his deathbed, “I’ve done heaps and heaps of things in my life, but I still did not do enough. Men like me ought to live a thousand years.”
One scene sticks with me. As the narrator and Zorba sail to Crete to start an ill-fated lignite mine, Zorba sits on the deck sniffing a lemon. His whole being is caught up in that moment, immersed in the perfume of the fruit. And this produced my mantra: “When life gives you lemons, smell them.”
Since I ‘fessed up, you can, too.
And yesterday the Times published the selection its editors liked (click on the screenshot below):
I won’t show an excerpt of submissions, but will list the books chosen as life-changers. I’ve put asterisks next to the ones I’ve read
Middlemarch*
Mastering the Art of French Cooking* (I have both volumes and have cooked from them.)
Go, Dog. Go!
The Color Purple*
Atlas Shrugged*
On Beyond Zebra*
The Meditations
The Feminine Mystique
The Stranger
Catch-22*
When Breath Becomes Air
A Gentleman in Moscow
Eloise
Recollections of a Picture Dealer
The Violent Bear It Away
Look Homeward, Angel* (JAC: One of my favorites!)
Jonathan Livingston Seagull*
Be Here Now
Infinite Jest*
A Circle of Quiet
Walden*
The Road* (Reading now.)
The Myth of Sisyphus and Other Essays* (I read just the title essay.)
Little Women
Wherever You Go, There You Are
Concluding Unscientific Postscript to Philosophical Fragments
Fast Food Nation
Johnny Got His Gun
Scaredy Squirrel
Calling on Dragons
Welcome to the Monkey House*
The Little Engine that Could
Animal Farm*
Being Mortal
The Overstory
An Unknown Woman
Peace Like a River
The Diary of Anne Frank*
A Prayer for Owen Meany*
Great Expectations*
Charlotte’s Web*
Normal People
Remembrance of Things Past* (Half of volume 1, then gave up)
Go over and see how these books changed people’s lives.
An amazing list. “Why Evolution is True” is one of my life changing reads.
🙂
For me, WEIT is an important book but not life changing. It helped be better formulate my arguments for evolution. If you follow Jerry’s logic, it should help you better formulate your arguments for anything. Very well organized and laid out. But WEIT did not change my views on anything.
The God Delusion solidified my atheism. WEIT gave me the arguments to support that. As you stated, it also helped solidify a way of thinking.
+1
Your own book should have made the list – by definition “evolution” = “life, changing”!
😉
Portnoy’s Complaint by Philip Roth. Not joking. Made me realize that the “behavior” and thoughts of 14 year old me was OK, normal even. Made me interested in the University of Chicago. Led to Saul Bellow.
I’m going to bring it all down to the low brow level and say Dune for me mostly I think because I read it when I was around 11 or 12 and it was a time when you’re very lonely and isolated and starting to question things and that book gave me comfort. My aunt had visited and left it at our place because she couldn’t get into it. I think I still have that worn out original copy.
I read Dune for the first time around the same age. It had a significant impact on me in a variety of ways too. It was a top five favorite of mine for years.
Unfortunately it did not age well for me, or perhaps I didn’t age well for it. Hoping to re-experience the magic I reread it for the first time in decades earlier this year. I shouldn’t have. Should have just left the memories as they were.
Yeah I suspect I would feel the same. You can never go home.
I read the entire Dune series when I was 17 or so. Dune was by far the best, but I enjoyed all of them. I love sci-fi novels that put you into a realistic “universe”. The universe of Dune is the science-fiction equivalent of Middle Earth imo. Asimov’s Foundation series is also set in a wonderful universe: The Pebble in the Sky.
I read up to Chapterhouse Dune then couldn’t take it anymore as I thought it had become silky. God Emperor Dune has already pushed it too far for me.
I’m reading the Expanse series now. I liked the TV series so started the books and they are quite good. I think the politics, human nature, and science are realistically portrayed.
Lol silky = silly
For me the best ever written is Charles Dickens’ ‘Bleak House’… 830 delicious pages, especially if you like women. And here’s a hint. There are 128 main characters, so keep a pencil handy and write them in the front cover as you meet them, just to keep track of them.
+1
There’s also a wonderful, probably BBC, miniseries of the book.
I’ve only read 7 of the books on the NYT list.
My book is The Phantom Tollbooth. Life as the search for rhyme and reason.
I’ve only read 5.
I didn’t like that book as a kid. To me its message was, “Bored? Do some algebra.”
As a kid this is what I thought they did in concentration camps because you had to think really hard to do algebra.
Enjoy The Road, Jerry. The religious parts are weird and differ from the movie. It’s one of my favourite apocalypse stories because it seems quite plausible.
I concur. I really liked the last paragraph…haunting. McCarthy is great at those last thoughts and epilogues. I probably read the epilogue for Blood Meridian 10 times. Was it about building the railroad west? Still not sure, but have never googled it as I like the mystery.
Jerry, if you end up liking The Road, you would probably like Blood Meridian as well. It is also a harrowing tale about a boy and his encounters in the wild west, and if anything, it will surely expand your vocabulary. And Judge Holden is one of the most interesting characters in fiction.
I am going to have to look into several of them.
A persons’ most influential books should include a number of children’s’ books since then we are more impressionable. So here I will include a children’s book called Pagoo. It is the story of a little hermit crab, and his struggle to survive. Along the way we learn a lot about tide pool life, and it was completely exotic to a nature nut living in the midwest. The story was good, but the illustrations blew me away. I read it over and over.
The book I read in my childhood was Solo: The Story of an African Wild Dog by Hugo van Lawick. I so liked it, even though it’s not a kid’s book, that I recently bought a used copy. I didn’t know at the time that Hugo was Jane Goodall’s husband.
I must be doing something wrong. I am not sure that I can say any book changed my life. There have been books that I’ve loved, and books that have changed my opinions, but none that was life-changing. It’s been rather more of a continuum.
Sub.
Ditto
A.J.Ayer’s, “Language, Truth, and Logic”. “The trouble with Freddie Ayer, as Wittgenstein is alleged to have said, “is that he’s clever All the time.” This book taught me how, and how not to do philosophy.
I can remember books that made me think or opened up my thoughts to new insights, but 50, 40, 30 or 20 years on those books have overtaken by new insights and experiences. I still remember them fondly though.
The Selfish Gene changed my world view probably more than any other book. After that, WEIT and Consciousness Explained.
“squalor” – squalor? Just checking….
For a book to choose :
I’ve lately been rejecting the idea that I have books that “changed my life” – I know what that is intended to mean, but, like free will, doesn’t make sense to me. I present Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance as an example- sure it hit me in my breadbasket, I read it a few times, and it seemed to open my awareness- but it’s got flaws and embarrassing elements that I’ve outgrown or outright reject and more books have come along that made quantitative changes to my life, viz. Presto! by Penn Jillette – not an elegant writer, more of a rambler, and more of a road scholar than a lettered intellectual but dammit I can measure the changes this book made, and it’s led to grand new views and productive insights, latest being Ray Cronise’s The Healthspan Solution – also not a page turner, not a Pulitzer Prize winner. Sorry it’s not 200 words but for me personally, I needed to stop letting works of fiction hold me in a Fantasyland…
Oh -Fantasyland- Kurt Andersen. Awesome book.
A better example of a book that illustrates my curmudgeonly rant is Lord of the Rings. I love this story. There is powerful wisdom that I frequently use and never wears out. The writing is at times challenging but worth the effort (much more so for The Silmarillion) – but excellent. The philological insight is fascinating. And so on. But I found I was letting itrestrict me somehow, I don’t know – almost as if I was fitting my life to it – that’s a complex thing to bring up, but there it is. I mention it because there’s some Tolkien fans here – I emphasize I am a Tolkien fan (but not a good one).
“Jonathan Livingstone Seagull*”
Livingston – no “e”
I loved that book when I was in high school
Fixed the spelling, thanks.
Yeah, I think it’s a great book for young people seeking other ways of knowing other than organized religion. I wasn’t an atheist then, but a skeptical, half-baked Christian, so I was more prone to woo. It definitely helped me loosen the tethers of Christianity and I thank Mr. Bach for that.
Reading this post I immediately had the same inclination Mark related in his post. A book that changed my was Brighty Of The Grand Canyon.
This book changed my life in that prior to this book I was not a reader and after reading this book I became a voracious reader. I was given the book as a present, can’t remember whether it was Christmas or my birthday. I was about 7 years old and had no interest in reading though my parents were trying hard. I’m not sure why I even started the book rather than simply tossing it in a draw for the rest of its life. But once I started it was all over. After that book I began working my way through my father’s bookshelves and by the time I was 12 had read pretty much his entire library, and much more from school libraries. I still have that original copy of Brighty.
Why all this fiction?
My top two would probably be 1) Dawkins: The Selfish Gene and 2, Harris: The End of Faith.
“Nature and Man’s Fate” by Garrett Hardin. It was assigned reading for an environmental science course. Everyone hated it except for me. This book introduced me to a scientific way of thinking about the world, including evolution, statistics, and logical thinking. My enjoyment of this book led me to other non-fiction science writing (Lewis Thomas, Loren Eiseley, Gould, etc.) and ultimately to WEIT.
Larry Smith
Jerry, you haven’t read The Little Engine that Could???🙀 (I think I can, I think I can🎶).
I’ve read 21 on the list, but not sure any of these really changed my life. Gotta think about this.
No, I didn’t read that one though of course through culture I’ve absorbed that phrase and what the story was.
Interesting, but about as useful as trying to list the best movies or best songs. There will be a little consensus but impossible to ever make a definitive list agreed upon by all.
The very definition of a good book is that it sparks a thought or realization you hadn’t had before, and there are so many good books, far more than on that list.
The Selfish Gene.
When I started reading it, I was a Christian. By the time I finished, I was an atheist. In fact, I can pinpoint the precise paragraph that administered the coup de grace.
That book is my top choice for “changed my life”, although perhaps not as profound a change as your’s… I was already a non-believer. But I was stunned by the gene’s-eye view. Life made much more sense after reading that book.
It would be interesting to see the responses to the question if it was published in Christianity Today or the Baptist News Global 🙂 As our host has pointed out often, actually reading the Hebrew bible and the New Testament should be life changing.
Every time I pick up a “life changing book” I put it down disappointed. I guess some of us aren’t meant to have our lives changed by literature. Maybe the closest I’ve come is with In Patagonia by Bruce Chatwin.
In Patagonia✔️✔️ In fact anything by Bruce Chatwin.
OK, I will finally read “Look Homeward, Angel”. I really should, since one of the Angels is less than a mile from my house [Oakdale Cemetery, Hendersonville, NC], and I drive by it several times a week. Yes, it is looking homeward – towards Asheville.
“My Cuddly Bunny” was life-changing for me. It was the first book I read all by myself, without parental help. From there, I went on to read stuff like
‘The Selfish Gene’
‘The Executioners Song’
‘Catch-22’
‘The Washing Of The Spears’
‘Biggles Does Dallas’
and so on.
A book not worth reading twice is not worth reading once – C.S. Lewis
It turns out that I’ve read 9 of the books on the list. But one of them is PD Eastman’s classic Go, Dog. Go!, so less impressive than might be thought. (I include a link for the uninitiated:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Go,_Dog._Go!)
And I had to read Great Expectations for my English Literature O-level, so I probably shouldn’t get too much credit for that either. (My mother is a major Dickens aficionado and a former (joint) General Secretary of the international Dickens Fellowship, which probably explains why I dislike his books so intensely despite being able to enjoy other Victorian authors such as Trollope and Wilkie Collins.)
I can’t claim to have finished Proust’s In Remembrance of …, so don’t include it in my tally, although I have got somewhat further than our esteemed host. Again, I can’t take any credit – I just hate starting something and not finishing it. It’s still on my Kindle, so I’m not admitting defeat yet – although if I had had the physical volumes stacked up in front of me it’s entirely possible that I might not have set off on the attempt in the first place.