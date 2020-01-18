Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Saturday, January 18, 2020, and National Gourmet Coffee Day (I buy my beans at Trader Joe’s, which seems to me the best value in high-quality fair trade coffee). It’s also National Peking Duck Day, which once again is cultural appropriation because that is a genuine Chinese dish. In fact, it should be called “Beijing Duck Day.” Finally, it’s Winnie the Pooh Day, celebrating the birthday of creator A. A. Milne in 1882. Here’s Milne at 40:
Finally, it’s also the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, but there’s no need to care about that since prayer doesn’t work and Christianity is disappearing anyway.
News of the day: Donald Trump has added both Ken Starr (independent counsel in Clinton’s impeachment trial whose investigations led to that episode) and Alan Dershowitz to his legal team in Trump’s impeachment proceedings. Dershowitz has really jumped the rails in the last few decades; I suspect he just loves public attention. And Clinton’s people are still after Starr:
“Whether it was representing Big Tobacco, obsessing about President Clinton’s sex life or disgracing himself in the Baylor rape scandal, Ken Starr has always been on the wrong side of history, ethics, and common decency,” said Paul Begala, a former White House counselor to Mr. Clinton. “He is therefore the perfect lawyer for Donald Trump.”
On a lighter note,somewhere in America a Magellanic penguin helped a sailor propose to his girlfriend (h/t: GInger K.)
Stuff that happened on January 18 includes:
- 1486 – King Henry VII of England marries Elizabeth of York, daughter of Edward IV uniting the House of Lancaster and the House of York.
- 1778 – James Cook is the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he names the “Sandwich Islands”.
No, Cook did not find the Polynesians eating hoagies. The islands were named after John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich. However, Montagu is said to have invented the sandwich.
- 1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.
- 1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.
- 1919 – World War I: The Paris Peace Conference opens in Versailles, France.
- 1919 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski becomes Prime Minister of the newly independent Poland.
- 1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.
- 1967 – Albert DeSalvo, the “Boston Strangler“, is convicted of numerous crimes and is sentenced to life imprisonment.
DeSalvo is said to have killed 13 women, and pleaded guilty, after which he was sentenced to life without parole. DeSalvo was stabbed to death in prison in 1973.
- 1977 – Scientists identify a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious Legionnaires’ disease.
- 1990 – Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry is arrested for drug possession in an FBI sting.
- 1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 states.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1782 – Daniel Webster, American lawyer and politician, 14th United States Secretary of State (d. 1852)
- 1880 – Paul Ehrenfest, Austrian-Dutch physicist and academic (d. 1933)
- 1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)
- 1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)
- 1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986) [JAC: real name was Archibald Leach]
- 1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)
- 1941 – David Ruffin, American singer (The Temptations) (d. 1991)
- 1952 – Michael Behe, American biochemist, author, and academic
Kaye was a remarkable talent: he could sing, dance, act, and make people laugh. Here he is playing Hans Christian Andersen in the eponymous film. (He was Jewish and his birth name was David Daniel Kaminsky.)
As for Behe, who has wasted his life promulgating Intelligent Design (his last book was a flop), this statement still appears on the site of Lehigh University’s Department of Biological Sciences, where Behe works:
That caveat, of course, is there to let prospective students know that he’s the lone loon in the Department, so that the students won’t be deterred from coming to Lehigh.
Those who expired on January 18 include:
- 1862 – John Tyler, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 10th President of the United States (b. 1790)
- 1936 – Rudyard Kipling, English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1865)
- 1952 – Curly Howard, American actor (b. 1903)
- 1989 – Bruce Chatwin, English-French author (b. 1940)
- 2011 – Sargent Shriver, American politician and diplomat, 21st United States Ambassador to France (b. 1915)
- 2016 – Glenn Frey, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (b. 1948)
Here’s what I consider Frey’s greatest song, and the live performance is stunning.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is checking out the human loo. She is not impressed.
Hili: I’ve never understood your litter box.A: Some cats know how to use it.Hili: It’s not natural.
Leon: Are you already asleep, young one?
This picture, posted by Diana MacPherson on her Facebook page, is also very good:
From Amazing Life via reader Rick: a gorgeous Bengal kitten, apparently named “Bear”. This is the kitten I want, or one just like him:
Titania’s latest tweet, which is pretty much on the mark for the Woke Left:
A tweet I made featuring a story from reader Jacques Hausser:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, Mrs. Lumpy the badger eats an egg:
A panoply of starfish tuchases:
Four tweets from Matthew. Can you see the angry duck?
Sound up on this one. I’m not sure, though, that these skillful hackeysackers are being “casual”.
A nice animation about how ticks bite and suck, from a recent paper in Nature Scientific Reports. The abstract:
Here, we propose for the first time an animated model of the orchestration of the tick mouthparts and associated structures during blood meal acquisition and salivation. These two actions are known to alternate during tick engorgement. Specifically, our attention has been paid to the mechanism underlining the blood meal uptake into the pharynx through the mouth and how ticks prevent mixing the uptaken blood with secreted saliva. We animated function of muscles attached to the salivarium and their possible opening /closing of the salivarium, with a plausible explanation of the movement of saliva within the salivarium and massive outpouring of saliva.
For those of you with horse benches, you might want to consider a replacement:
It’s the lugubrious Eeyore!
Oops, I think you will find that it was Donald O’Connor, not Danny Kaye, flirting and dancing with a mannequin in “Singin’ in the Rain”. One of my all time favourite movies. Kelly and O’Connor made a great team.
I see that the O’Connor clip that was in the email version has now been replaced by an actual Danny Kaye clip. My favourite Danny Kaye is “The Court Jester” Here is a sample:
I saw that when I was a kid and laughed ’till my abds were in painful knots. They spent a decent $4 million on it, but looks like continuity was let neglected. The stirrup on the bench that slides due to magnetism disappears after the cut. Still, a great time for kids.
Yeah, I screwed up and always get these guys mixed up. I’ve fixed it now.
I first thought Eeyre and then nope it’s got to be Tiger but I was wrong.
I wonder if the producers/engineers of the Danny Kaye part recorded the video a fraction slower rate, so that playback shows a more cartoon-like performance. The audio sounds overdubbed – I mean it isn’t possible to sing as good as that and do the acrobatics simultaneously even if they could record it so clearly. He’s still amazing and working hard but the performance is sweetened up if it’s sped up a bit.
If anyone knows Metallica’s Master Of Puppets recording, the engineer used the same trick – record at a very slightly slower rate to give a mesmerizing sound on playback.
I thought all movies were overdubbed.
I’ll try to make this super clear :
I think the original cinematic release of the dance number of interest here, “Make ‘Em Laugh” – is playing back faster than the actor/dancer danced in real life during filming.
my first attempt to be “clear” :
the dancing looks particularly amazing because – I propose – the filming was done at a slow rate, capturing more information per unit length of film. When this film – with more information per unit length than film recorded at conventional rates – is played back at conventional playback rates, things happen faster than normal. But, they can’t go too fast or it looks unnatural.
the argument about voice-over/overdubbing is just an additional comment – the level of physical activity would make it impossible for anyone to sing with any accuracy.
Interesting theory but the parts where he jumps and lands don’t look like an unnatural rate of acceleration to me. He would fall and jump unnaturally faster and if the film was sped up.
I’ll have to rewatch but there’s no reason sections could be sped up to sweeten them, but those couldn’t pass the test. This sounds tautological but I think the process allows for it. By the way, speeding the video up just a hair to sound/look better is a recent suspected trend in some musicians who post material on the various social media – and there’s debunking videos on that as well.
I found “Be A Clown”, this one with Judy Garland: https://youtu.be/aXmGpLYiFWU
… I understand there is an industry work factor here – they “just need something” that works, so they put together a song similar to other pieces at the time. That is, there’s only so many ways to come in like that…. the “be a clowwwwn… be a clooooown” is almost the same exact melody and rhythm as “make em laaasaugh – make em laaaugh” … I’ll have to check later….
I forgot- the reason I mentioned the overdub – the audience would hear a natural voice at the natural rate, simultaneously with the sped up video – that is, there wouldn’t be a squeaky voice as a give away to the recording technique.
It’s show biz – illusion- so, though itd make me sad, it’s just the biz. It’s still fun to watch, even if it’s true – again I emphasize I don’t know this except for that Metallica album where they absolutely used this technique for sound recordings.
Diana, I’m shocked. Not Fancy Feast?
John Tyler, slaveholder, who died on this date in 1862, I refer to as the traitor president. As Wikipedia puts it:
“On the same day the Peace Conference started, local voters elected Tyler to the Virginia Secession Convention. He presided over the opening session on February 13, 1861, while the Peace Conference was still under way. Tyler abandoned hope of compromise and saw secession as the only option, predicting that a clean split of all Southern states would not result in war. In mid-March he spoke against the Peace Conference resolutions, and on April 4 he voted for secession even when the convention rejected it. On April 17, after the attack on Fort Sumter and Lincoln’s call for troops, Tyler voted with the new majority for secession. He headed a committee that negotiated the terms for Virginia’s entry into the Confederate States of America and helped set the pay rate for military officers. On June 14, Tyler signed the Ordinance of Secession, and one week later the convention unanimously elected him to the Provisional Confederate Congress. Tyler was seated in the Confederate Congress on August 1, 1861, and he served until just before his death in 1862. In November 1861, he was elected to the Confederate House of Representatives but he died of a stroke in his room at the Ballard Hotel in Richmond before the first session could open in February 1862.”
John Tyler is little known today, but he played a significant role in issues dealing with slavery and the annexation of Texas.
Remembered mainly from “Tippecanoe and Tyler too.”
‘Week of prayer for Christian unity’. . .
. . . even as the UNITED Methodists split again. First time (1844) over slavery, this time over pastoral participation for LBGTQs.
Oh, and yes: Eyeore is my ‘spirit animal’ too. And I’ve earned him!
Sincerely,
Rawbutt Don Qui Noyes
From the department of way out in left field: Is it me or is the internet getting harder to copy and paste. Usually it’s titles of things. Try and click drag some words and nothing happens. Or manage to click a word and the entire page lights up. Or select some words and then copy and when you paste you get a long string of weird thingies you have to edit out before you get to what you were after. Maybe it’s me but copy and paste used to be so simple back in the day.
God help you if you just want a couple of words from in the middle of a long title of something. Shock and horror of horrors, you may actually need to type out the words manually yourself into google.
The computer/internet gods are much too busy to help with such a minuscule problem.
But half of our lives are spent copy paste googling to figure out big wordz and what the hell meme someone is on about.
There are techniques that web page designers can use to defeat copy. I suspect their use is becoming more prevalent. In the minds of their employers, they probably think they are thwarting copyright infringement. Instead, they are just being pains in the ass.
Speaking of Dershowitz, I just saw him on the tube explaining his part in the Trump defense. He claims his only role is to argue his opinion on the impeachment as stated in the constitution. Of course he is all wet on this but claims impeachment can only be done if actual crimes are committed. Many constitutional lawyers would disagree with this idea. And even if you did agree with Dershowitz, Trump did commit actual crimes. One of them, just decided the other day was the withholding of congressional funds already approved. That was a slam dunk crime. It is no wonder Dershowitz spends most of his time on Fox.
Whatever Dershowitz does at the trial, I just hope he keeps his underwear on.
OH, for the sake of everyone…
Yeah, you, me and the “old, old Russian woman” who gave him the massage he didn’t enjoy at Jeffery Epstein’s Upper East Side pad.
Damn it, Jenny, now you’ve made me imagine The Dersh in his tighty-whities.
I need to look who the composer of Make ‘Em Laugh is – it shares the sound of this Bugs Bunny numbah : https://youtu.be/F-t8PngHgWY
Danny Kaye movies oddly seem somehow perpetually contemporary. I guess timeless is the word for them. For example back in the 90s when I was, like, three months old I could have sworn they were from the 80s.
“Make ‘Em Laugh” is apparently very much like Cole Porter’s “Be A Clown”
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/66159/15-toe-tapping-facts-about-singin-rain
… I’ll have to look/listen later…
I. Hate. Ticks.
Maybe it’s the politics of contraband, or just an occupational hazard, but the Glenn Frey tune I’ve always been partial to is “Smuggler’s Blues”:
I worry about Dershowitz’s role in the impeachment trial. He was on CNN yesterday talking about it. He did make some good points and CNN’s resident legal scholar and former student of Dershowitz did a poor job rebutting them, IMHO.
Toobin’s big argument was that Dershowitz is portraying himself as a constitution expert called in to give an opinion, rather than a proper advocate and a member of Trump’s legal team. This is pure showmanship, of course, and there’s no reason to make a big deal of it. Everyone knows he’s a member of Trump’s legal team and even the White House said so.
The other more interesting controversy is Dershowitz’s claim that “Obstruction of Congress” is a completely made up charge. This refers to Trump blocking witnesses and documentation with every trick at his disposal. I think Dershowitz is correct on this one. While Trump can and should be slammed for these actions in the court of public opinion, he does have the legal right to do what he’s doing and let the courts adjudicate his blocking. I don’t know if there’s such a thing as Obstruction of Congress but this isn’t it.
Dems didn’t challenge these blockings as it would have delayed the impeachment into the 2020 election. This is not Trump’s fault but a flaw in our legal system that Trump is simply exploiting and, again, something for which he should be slammed in the court of public opinion.
I’m not a lawyer but do not think you are either. I think you got it wrong. If congress has subpoena’d for documents and witnesses and trump block every bit of it, that is obstruction of congress. How could it not be?
Dershowitz is attempting to say he is not on the team, he is just there to give his so-called expert opinion. That would make him a witness and if he is a witness, the other side can call a witness to oppose. What Dershowitz has to say is not even relivent and if it was he is still wrong. Crimes were committed but are not required to impeach.
No, I’m not a lawyer. Trump is claiming executive privilege, or some such excuse, for not handing over documents and allowing witnesses to testify. However, his excuse is neither here nor there. Anyone, including Trump, has the right to refuse to do something but should expect to suffer the consequences. In this case, Congress should challenge his claim of executive privilege and Trump will have to live with the consequences. Even if he lost that case, he could still refuse to hand over documents and his henchmen could still refuse to testify. Perhaps that would finally be “Contempt of Congress”.
Lost that case…really? Let’s just say what Trump would say and has said. He can do anything he wants. To hell with article one. The congress has standing and can ask for all relevant documents and witnesses. Waiting for it to go through the courts is exactly what Trump wants. That never happens. You cannot withhold evidence and facts from congress and still say you are legal. It just does not fly.
Besides, they have to goods on this case anyway. The only thing that Trump has is the republicans in his pocket. With the additional information from Lev Parnus, he and many others are guilty as hell. I particularly like the fact that he has nailed Nunes as well as Pence. It is not just what the guy says, it is backed up with documents. One of the worst things they are discovering in modern communication is Text messages. Lev has them all.