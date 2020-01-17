Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning from Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday, January 17, 2020: National Hot Buttered Rum Day. It’s also Ben Franklin Day, celebrating his birth (see below), and National Bootlegger’s Day, celebrating the day in 1920 that the 18th Amendment went into effect prohibiting the manufacture, sale, and alcohol. That means it’s the Centenary of Prohibition; and everyone was glad to see it repealed in December of 1933. (It’s also the “the birthday of Templeton Rye Whiskey, bootlegger Al Capone and the son of another bootlegger, Meryl Kerkhoff.”)

Stuff that happened on January 17 include:

1648 – England’s Long Parliament passes the “Vote of No Addresses”, breaking off negotiations with King Charles I and thereby setting the scene for the second phase of the English Civil War.

1773 – Captain James Cook commands the first expedition to sail south of the Antarctic Circle.

1912 – British polar explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott reaches the South Pole, one month after Roald Amundsen.

Here are the five men in Scott’s party photographed at the pole (Scott is upper center). They of course look disconsolate, having found a Norwegian tent and flag at the pole. All five died on the return to their base:

Here’s the spinach-loving swabbie’s first appearance in the comics, reproduced at the First Versions website (spinach had yet to show up):

1945 – Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg is taken into Soviet custody while in Hungary; he is never publicly seen again.

1977 – Capital punishment in the United States resumes after a ten-year hiatus, as convicted murderer Gary Gilmore is executed by firing squad in Utah.

1991 – Gulf War: Operation Desert Storm begins early in the morning as aircraft strike positions across Iraq, it is also the first major combat sortie for the F-117. LCDR Scott Speicher’s F/A-18C Hornet from VFA-81 is shot down by a Mig-25 and is the first American casualty of the War. Iraq fires eight Scud missiles into Israel in an unsuccessful bid to provoke Israeli retaliation.

1998 – Lewinsky scandal: Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.

Here’s the first Drudge Report headline that began the ball rolling toward Clinton’s impeachment:

Notables born on this day include:

1820 – Anne Brontë, English author and poet (d. 1849)

1863 – David Lloyd George, Welsh lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1945)

1899 – Al Capone, American mob boss (d. 1947)

1922 – Betty White, American actress, game show panelist, television personality, and animal rights activist

Betty White is 98 today!

1927 – Eartha Kitt, American actress and singer (d. 2008)

1933 – Shari Lewis, American actress, puppeteer/ventriloquist, and television host (d. 1998)

1940 – Kipchoge Keino, Kenyan athlete

1964 – Michelle Obama, American lawyer and activist, 46th First Lady of the United States

Those who died but didn’t find eternal life on this day include:

1705 – John Ray, English botanist and historian (b. 1627)

1911 – Francis Galton, English polymath, anthropologist, and geographer (b. 1822)

1933 – Louis Comfort Tiffany, American stained glass artist (b. 1848)

1977 – Dougal Haston, Scottish mountaineer (b. 1940)

Haston and his mate Doug Scott were the first to summit Everest by its southwest face (1975) He was also in the first party to ascend Annapurna’s south face. Like all good mountaineers, he died young in an avalanche while skiing. He was only 37.

2007 – Art Buchwald, American journalist and author (b. 1925)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are remarking on global warming, and Andrzej has seen many Januarys:

Hili: This is the warmest January in my life. A: Mine as well.

In Polish:

Hili: To jest najcieplejszy styczeń w moim życiu.

Ja: W moim też.

From reader Irena Shulz’s FB page, a cartoon drawn by reader Su (what a pair of talents!). It shows Snowball the Dancing Cockatoo, for whom Irena is staff, referring to the “altruism in parrots” study I recently wrote about. Apparently Snowball has tossed his head feathers into the ring as a Presidential candidate. Well, he’s got the right-looking “hair”!

From Mark on Facebook:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Titania, a tweet that’s funny in at least three ways:

Until children’s books about intersectional feminists are as commercially viable as The Shining, we are living in a fascist state. #WhitePrivilage pic.twitter.com/65O0MKNetX — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 15, 2020

A tweet from reader Barry. I would love to have these birds in my palm!

A Downy Woodpecker is joined by a Tufted Titmouse and a Black-capped Chickadee during his meal. My camera decides to focus on the background at one point, but at least there’s another bird in the background, a Red-bellied Woodpecker (this one comes close but doesn’t hand feed.) pic.twitter.com/IvUA3Ii1eW — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 15, 2020

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, Mrs. Lumpy destroys a potted plant. But it’s worth it, of course.

Thank you Mrs Lumpy I used to like the plant in that pot 😆🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/VvWP3YviqK — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) January 14, 2020

Via Ann German, too. What a fantastic statue!

German Sculptor Siegfried Neuenhausen designed this 1981 monument to homeless cats in Braunschweig, Germany. pic.twitter.com/ANHjyfAlwc — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 11, 2020

And four tweets from Matthew Cobb, who’s happy because his book is getting high praise from prospective blurbers and his daughter just got into Cambridge Uni (congrats, Matthew!)

Look at the gams on this butterfly. Why on earth are they so fuzzy?

Look at this amazing woolly-legs butterfly (Lachnocnema sp.) from Mozambique. "Woolly-legs" is the formal common name, by the way. https://t.co/kK5gdlF8Cr — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) January 16, 2020

Check the link; this is apparently woven by a spider as a “fence” to protect its egg sacs, but the species of spider isn’t known:

It's the return of Silkhenge! After years of searching for more examples of this mysterious silk structure, @phil_torres recorded a sighting in unprecedented detail. https://t.co/1DaRITLgV5 — Mindy Weisberger (@LaMinda) January 16, 2020

I’ve posted on this tubby tabby before, and how his staff lost his frequent-flier miles by smuggling an overweight cat onto the plane and then taking him out of the cage. Now the cat + staff has an offer of a free flight, but Viktor the Tabby must lose 1.5 kg to meet the airline’s 8 kg (nearly 18 lb!) weight limit.

The overweight Russian cat who went viral after his owner snuck him onto a plane cabin is now on a diet to prepare for his next flight https://t.co/Cl2TjPtyYm — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 16, 2020

A future type A! Yes, make sure the sound is on!

Ah, the joy & pride of accomplishment! Sound on pic.twitter.com/0mtrdgKbXS — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) January 15, 2020