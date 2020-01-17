Early feminist education

In this world of patriarchy, where structural sexism is ubiquitous, it’s important to educate future women in the nature of their oppression. Here I am teaching little Selma, granddaughter of my friends, about the great women of history, emphasizing that women can be whatever they want.
I also taught her about penguins, which seemed to fascinate her. After all, it’s never too early to learn about biology:
You go, girl!
(Photos by Tim Groves)
Jerry it is wonderful you are enjoying time with this precious little person and instilling the seeds of understanding what her future might be in this world and to enjoy what is precious on our planet.
I am presently working at developing a relationship with my 7-year old great-granddaughter who recently became available to me. Times have changed so, so much it is challenging.
🙂
Like old times: fifty years of relaxing and good conversation with betsy and tim….
And new times with selma. Welcome aboard weit, little selma.
I’m wondering what Titania would think of this post.
That first “Little Feminist Leader” looks a lot like Elizabeth Warren.
I remember in the early 70s trying to teach feminism to my mother! I gave her a copy of Germain Greer’s ‘Female Eunoch’. She thought it was all a bit silly, despite the fact her father, a doctor, had forbidden her attending medical school on the grounds that female doctors were treated dreadfully in the profession(by males, of course). Instead she studied ‘Home Science’ at university, becoming a fantastic, if reluctant, family cook!
Right on! I haven’t spent time with a toddler since my niece 13 years ago or so. Do I miss it? Not really, but it’s fun spending time with wee humans.
There are many, many books in that series, all focused on empowering girls at a young age. There’s “Little Scientist”, “Little Artist”, “Little Traveler” and many more. Not so cool is “This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer”…unfortunately, this volume shows a Middle-Eastern girl in a hijab high-fiving a black girl…I don’t think that’s a way to encourage “girls can do anything”. They should have shown a little girl throwing her hijab into the garbage can, now there’s a positive message…just sayin’. I’m afraid the hijab is here to stay though.