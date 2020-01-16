The weirdness of split-brain experiments

I’m reading Annaka Harris‘s recent book Conscious: A Brief Guide to the Fundamental Mystery of the Mind, which is a short but very readable and absorbing account of recent work on consciousness, both empirical and philosophical. Although she seems to have a weakness for panpsychism, I’m not through with that bit yet and so will report on it later. (I may post a bit later today on a new Goff piece on psychism.)
What I wanted to mention today are two experiments Harris describes that were conducted on “split brain” patients: those unfortunates who, afflicted with terrible epilepsy, undergo a surgical “splitting” of most of the brain (the division of the corpus callosum that connects the brain’s hemispheres). This is done to prevent electrical “storms” that accompany epilepsy from spreading throughout the brain. In such operations, depending on what they do there may still some possibility of the sides of the brain communicating with each other through subcortical structures, but they don’t communicate in some obvious ways (see below). This radical surgery does seem to work pretty well.
The interesting bit to me is how this division of the brain seems to divide consciousness or awareness as well as volition. We already knew, for example, that visual information from the left eye goes to the right side of the brain, and that the language center is on the left side of the brain.
So here’s one experiment about consciousness. You present the word “key” to the subject’s left eye only. That visual information goes to the right side of the split brain. When you ask the subject what word she saw, she says “I saw nothing”, because the ability to formulate language is on the other side of the brain, the left side. This apparently means that the consciousness of having seen the word has been split.
But when the subject is asked to reach through a hole with her left arm (controlled by the right brain) and feel a number of objects, and ask to pick the object that she’s seen on the screen, she will correctly pick up the key. This seems to mean that the consciousness of having seen “key” and picking it out is physically separated from the consciousness of knowing what a key is and identifying it. What’s weirder is when you ask the subject what happened when she picked out the key, she sometimes reports that her right hand acted on its own, without any conscious will to pick up a key. The notion of volition has disappeared from the the left side of the brain.
Well, you can argue about what this means, but this next experiment is even weirder. I’ll just reproduce Annaka’s description. (Matthew Cobb has a description of some of these experiments in his upcoming book on the history of brain research, but I don’t have the book at hand.)
From Conscious:
The split-brain literature contains many examples suggesting that two conscious points of view can reside in a single brain. Most of them also topple the typical notion of free will, by exposing a phenomenon generated by the left hemisphere that [Michael] Gazzanaga and his colleague Joseph LeDoux dubbed “the interpreter.” This phenomenon occurs when the right hemisphere takes action based on information it has access to that the left hemisphere doesn’t, and the left hemisphere then gives an instantaneous and false explanation of the split-brain subject’s behavior. For example, when the right hemisphere is given the instruction, “Take a walk” in an experiment, the subject will stand up and begin walking. But when asked why he’s leaving the room, he will give an explanation such as, “Oh, I need to get a drink.” His left hemisphere, the one responsible for speech, is unaware of the command that the right side received, and we have every reason to think that he does in fact believe his thirst was the reason he got up and began walking. As in the example in which experimenters were able to cause a feeling of will in subjects who were in actuality were no in control of their own actions, the phenomenon of “the interpreter” is further confirmation that the feeling we have of executing consciously willed actions, at least in some instances, is sheer illusion. [pp. 59-60]
I talk about those “other experiments” in my lecture on free will. In one of them, doctors are stimulating the brain of a conscious patient undergoing surgery (this is not done as pure science, but as probes during operations on the brain). This causes the patient to raise his arm and wave it. When they asked the guy why he moved his arm, he replied, “Oh, I saw that nurse over there and wanted to wave at her.” Again, in this case the subject confabulates an act of will to account for something he did, suggesting that the idea that “will” made him voluntarily move his arm is an illusion. He was not in any way in control of what he did.
Experiments of this sort are the kind that I use to convince people that “will”, “volition” and “consciousness” are the results of purely physical processes in the brain, and thus that the idea of non-brain stuff is not part of will, dispelling dualism. But most people here aren’t dualists anyway. But the experiments also suggest that perhaps the notion of consciousness and of will are things that merely report to us the deterministic actions of our brain post facto, and are not in any way part of a causal chain. That, at least, what Annaka thinks.
Also, it makes you at least think about the truth of panpsychism. Do we really expect to split consciousness by splitting the brain if consciousness is simply a property of the particles of matter that make up the brain (remember, the brain isn’t completely split), or, as some think, not of the particles themselves but of the wave function that encompasses all matter? Answering that question is, for the time being, above my pay grade.
Off to dine with Pinkah!
I’m assuming those with the post hoc justifications through “The Interpreter” are quite convinced of their reasoning and don’t have that feeling that they are making stuff up because they feel a need to give an answer?
There are theories by neurologists that our decisions are made in some area if the brain for reasons unknown to our consciousness. Our conscious self then concocts reasons to support those decisions. That is why arguments over issues generally lead nowhere, because we are not even aware of the reasons we believe why we (our conscious we) believe what we believe.
These experiments support these theories.
Is Sigmund F. listening. He would be pleased.
Slight correction:
“visual information from the left eye goes to the right side of the brain”
Actually visual information from the Left VISUAL FIELD (of each eye) goes to the R side of brain and vice versa
https://thebrain.mcgill.ca/flash/d/d_02/d_02_cr/d_02_cr_vis/d_02_cr_vis.html
And there are many connections along the way before any of this info reaches, say, motor or language centers of the cortex
Split brain research is very interesting but I don’t see how it says anything about free will regardless of one’s opinion on that subject. A split brain acts somewhat like two separate brains each of which has free will or not, depending on your perspective.
Of course, a split brain does present some challenges for our justice system. If one side of the brain decides to commit murder, should the whole person be held responsible? Let’s hope we never have to decide that case.
Woah there, Paul. You’re positing that someone with a split brain is actually two different people?
No, not really. Just pointing out that such people do present challenges. We know that there are many bits of knowledge and technologies that are going to challenge society in the coming years. This is just one more.
Then I don’t understand why a case like this presents a special problem that you hope never has to be decided.
After thinking about it, I suspect we would dismiss these cases as the split brain person would be mentally incapable of making decisions freely. Their condition is interesting but just one of many mental incapacities so perhaps not so much a challenge for the courts after all.
What of the patient undergoing surgery? He’s not a split brain patient? His brain works like all of our brains.
Clearly that person who is having their brain stimulated artificially is not acting of their own free will. The fact that they invent an explanation for their arm raising says nothing about free will because they clearly don’t have any in this context. It’s just one more form of mental incapacity. Once we start probing and stimulating parts of the brain, there will be literally millions of ways of messing with someone’s brain operation. Once we get into artificial brain enhancement, we will have all kinds of challenges to our legal system.
It is interesting that such a person invents an explanation for raising their arm, presumably without knowing that they are inventing it. This tells us something about how consciousness and explanation work. It is thought that there are voting mechanisms in the brain where competing thoughts are pitted against each other and the strongest signal wins. Perhaps the brain always requires an explanation for a conscious action and, therefore, one explanation will always win even if it is the wrong one. This seems reasonable to me. If we mess with the signals, there will likely be a failure of some kind.
Since your view is that free will is a social construct, what would the brain have to do with that?
If free will is a property of the brain, clearly then half a brain is half of the free will.
If you don’t believe it says anything about free will, can you address Jerry’s two examples which he uses as examples of the lack of free will:
– the man receiving the suggesting to go for a walk and then creating a post hoc justification for doing so.
– the patient waving on the table when the brain is stimulated and then giving a post hoc justification for waving.
The brain makes a decision. If that decision is deemed to have been done freely (ie, free will was exercised), society holds that person responsible for their actions. In a split brain patient, that presents some challenges as I’ve pointed out but none of them shed light on the free will discussion we’ve had here.
The more I think about split brain patients and their responsibility, the more I think we would have to judge them as mentally incapacitated. If one part of the brain can make decisions while only the other part of the brain knows the law, it would be hard to hold such people fully responsible. So it makes sense to say that such a person does not act of their own free will. Although perhaps the particular mental incapacity suffered is interesting and rare, this is the kind of judgement made every day in our courts.
I think what Jerry is getting at is the decision was not made freely because the person was either told to or stimulated to do something and only after did they manufacture a reason for doing it. This suggests that this is how the brain works and it works without the brain willing something independently and instead is only informed after the action happens or makes up the reason after the action happens.
Sub
A friend of mine took Elizabeth Crosby’s neuroanatomy class at Michigan. She told me of a split brain study reported by Crosby. The male, split brain patient was shown an attractive woman only in the right eye and he identified it without emotion as a woman. When the same image was projected into the left eye, he did not know what it was, but wanted to see it again.
This was cited to show specialization of the hemispheres, but nothing to do with free will.
I think the free will component Jerry references is that thoughts arise in the brain instead of being the product of something consciously willed in the brain – the example being how the person was told to “take a walk” and then gave a post hoc reason for taking that walk, having not consciously realized it had been suggested to him.
“thoughts arise in the brain instead of being the product of something consciously willed in the brain”
The second thing here is what trips up those who believe in woo-ish explanations of free will. They experience making a decision as some kind of instantaneous spark in their stream of conscious, but if one thinks carefully about how decisions must be made in the brain, one realizes that it must be a multi-stage process regardless of how we consciously experience it. These experiments bring the stages into the light which is bound to shake the woo-meisters to their core.
Forensic Files told the grisly story of Peter Porco’s death – he attacked with an ax by his son, then went about his business unaware that he was injured because of the nature of the injury (but he did die):
https://www.youtube.com
/watch?v=n61V1JOMYg0
No grisly photos, but a grisly description! It’s amazing what he was able to do despite bleeding out from head injuries.
Yeesh! There are also those stories of people in car crashes that receive brain injuries, going about their business unaware. I’m thinking specifically about the fellow that hit a moose and totalled his car then carried on driving the wreck of a car all bloodied having not realized anything had happened and having no memory of the incident.
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/newfoundland-man-drives-18km-in-wrecked-car-cannot-remember-hitting-moose-hey-buddy-you-got-no-roof-on-your-car
The quote at the top is so Newfoundland: “Then I realized, it’s Steve Bromley from Conche … I used to buy my codfish from him”
I started Annaka Harris’s book and found it quite good…until I got to the part about panpsychism. Then I couldn’t force myself to go any farther. If you find light beyond that tunnel, I’d be delighted to hear of it, and may go back to pick up where I left off.
My take is that the left brain must retain some concept of volition in order to be able to say “I didn’t cause that.” I interpret this to mean that the left brain is denying responsibility for actions controlled by the right motor cortex (e.g. those carried out by the left hand). If we could interrogate the right brain, I predict it would similarly deny responsibility for actions controlled by the left motor cortex. So the notion of volition hasn’t vanished; it’s just been split into two quasi-independent volitions (as we would expect from having two quasi-independent brains in one body).
If we can talk about them, then they must be part of the causal chain that determines what we talk about. If they can be part of that causal chain, they can in principle be part of other causal chains controlling other kinds of behavior. And there are sound evolutionary reasons to think such complex mental phenomena must have some causal effect on behavior, or natural selection would be unable to build and conserve them.