Readers’ wildlife photos

I left my folder of readers’ photos in Chicago, but have received recent emails from evolutionary biologist John Avise that I can plunder for photos while I’m out of town.

It turns out that John took a cruise to the Antarctic last year, also visiting the Shetlands but, unlike me, also went to South Georgia island (of Shackleton fame). I’m sorry I didn’t go there, for the place harbors tons of pinnipeds and, notably, a huge colony of King penguins.

And so John gives us King penguins and seals. His notes are indented:

Especially since you missed South Georgia, I thought you and your readers might enjoy seeing some photos of King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus) on that incredible island.
Huge nesting and roosting colony of King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus), with some Southern Elephant Seals (Mirounga leonina), and Antarctic Fur Seals (Arctocephalus gazelle), along the beach:

6 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 16, 2020 at 7:53 am | Permalink

    A Study In Orange – lovely variations on the theme!

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 16, 2020 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos.

    Just this morning on CBS news they had a story about the scientists doing study on climate change. On Elephant Island – South Shetlands the population of chinstrap penquins has dropped more than 50%.

    Reply
  3. Historian
    Posted January 16, 2020 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    It appears that cruises to Antarctica are becoming very popular. The Chicago Tribune reports that Viking Cruises are constructing two luxury vessels designed specifically for Antarctica and the Great Lakes. The article states that “each ship will be equipped with two submarines that can seat six guests for underwater exploration.” That sounds kind of amazing.

    https://www.chicagotribune.com/travel/ct-trav-viking-great-lakes-0126-20200116-bbhtwhimyvbhnkeviyfyfy7m4u-story.html#nt=oft-Double%20Chain~Flex%20Feature~top-news-curated-chain~viking-cruise-wed-1035p~~1~yes-art~curated~curatedpage

    Reply
  4. Smokedpaprika
    Posted January 16, 2020 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    These are so gorgeous! The third photo makes me want to hug that bird.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted January 16, 2020 at 11:19 am | Permalink

    Handsome birds. I can imagine the odor if you get to close to the bunch!

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 16, 2020 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    A fine adventure! Great pictures as well.

    Reply

