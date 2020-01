I left my folder of readers’ photos in Chicago, but have received recent emails from evolutionary biologist John Avise that I can plunder for photos while I’m out of town.

It turns out that John took a cruise to the Antarctic last year, also visiting the Shetlands but, unlike me, also went to South Georgia island (of Shackleton fame). I’m sorry I didn’t go there, for the place harbors tons of pinnipeds and, notably, a huge colony of King penguins.

And so John gives us King penguins and seals. His notes are indented:

Especially since you missed South Georgia, I thought you and your readers might enjoy seeing some photos of King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus) on that incredible island. Huge nesting and roosting colony of King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus), with some Southern Elephant Seals (Mirounga leonina), and Antarctic Fur Seals (Arctocephalus gazelle), along the beach: