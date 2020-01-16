I left my folder of readers’ photos in Chicago, but have received recent emails from evolutionary biologist John Avise that I can plunder for photos while I’m out of town.

It turns out that John took a cruise to the Antarctic last year, also visiting the Shetlands but, unlike me, also went to South Georgia island (of Shackleton fame). I’m sorry I didn’t go there, for the place harbors tons of pinnipeds and, notably, a huge colony of King penguins.

And so John gives us King penguins and seals. His notes are indented: