Why modern rock music, movie music, and even classical music sucks: Good melodies are gone

Reader Bryan called my attention to the 13-minute video below made by “Inside the Score”, a person who usually posts discussions of classical and film music (his/her Patreon account is here). This video diverges a bit from that theme, but I think it’s on the right track. Bryan said this about the video:
WEIT readers have lamented modern music, in comparison to older music. This YouTube piece discusses a particular trend in many number 1 hits: weak to no melody.
Here’s the YouTube notes:
Article: “Where Did the Melody Go?” – written by Yuval Shrem, in Keyboard Magazine
Video: What Makes Good Melody
This video explores the Death of Melody – a phenomenon observed in pop music, film music, and even classical music Examples range from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, One Direction, and Billie Eilish, to DJs, Remix culture, James MacMillan, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and so on! Towards the end, we talk about musical hooks, and such, and how rap, hip-hop, and the likes have changed the way we think about melody.
The author documents the decline of melody in pop and rock, and although he gives anecdotal examples from people like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish as melody-poor (and those of Eric Clapton, Queen, and the Beatles as melody-rich), I think the death of melody is something that anyone would notice who’s followed the modern history of popular music.
He does consider the riposte that “melody is just out of fashion”, and that’s probably true, but it surely hasn’t made modern rock and pop very good. As I’ve pointed out repeatedly—to the irritation of many—modern pop and rock hits are not going to be heard on “oldies” stations in the future. Taylor Swift will not be seen in fifty years as someone who produced music as iconic as did the Beatles.
At the end, the author offers several theories about why melody is dying, and, though I can’t prove it, I think the idea that people in the tweet-heavy digital age “don’t want longer streams of thought any more: they just want something bite-sized, immediately digestible, which can both satiate them and numb them immediately.” Why? Perhaps because more complex melodies require more attention, and that attention span has shortened.
Don’t think melody is dead? Here’s the immensely popular Taylor Swift with her top ten hit from last summer, “You Need to Calm Down.” Catchy melody, eh? NOT! I just googled “Taylor Swift latest hit” and this is what I got. Granted, it has a progressive anti-homophobic message, but that’s all it’s got. Not only that, but it’s too heavy-handed and preachy.
Contrast that with other earlier “progressive” social-justice songs like “Blackbird” (Beatles) or “Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. No contest!
(The following song may begin with an ad.)
I aso know that Lizzo is very popular these days, so I Googled “Top hit Lizzo” and got this one from 2017. It, too, is tuneless, but that’s because it’s got rap-like overtones, and rap, of course, has hardly any melody.
I go elsewhere for my music. There seems to be an awful lot of really great traditional and traditional-derived music available these days. I recently stumbled on The Devil Makes Three for example. Have a listen and feel better! (Often rather dark lyrics, though.)
This seems a more likely explanation to me. People are still making good melodies but they just don’t get the social media hits that are required to make a star these days. Consumers seem to want to hear from personalities rather than good musicians.
Any tips on how to find the good stuff? Obviously if one knows the name of a good musician, their work can be found via search. I’m more interested in some sort of curated source where one can reliably encounter good artists and their music. Something much better than random search.
I’ve found this to be difficult in that it takes a large investment in time. If you don’t mind that then of course it isn’t hard.
The two ways I search for new music are . . .
1) Just keep an ear / eye out for recommendations from others, such as threads like this one on WEIT or friends.
2) Go down the youtube rabbit hole. This is the one that can eat up lots of time, but it can also be fun. You start with one lead, perhaps from number 1 above, and then sift through all the recommendations youtube gives you. Next thing you know 2 hours have gone by and you’ve got half a dozen windows open and three times that in songs / artists that you want to follow up on. In such a session I’ll usually find at least a couple of new things I really like and lots of recordings of old stuff that I really like.
I’ve taken a similar approach but it mostly points back in time – and to composers who are gone. Indeed, I discovered that I never knew them to begin with.
Yes, it’s a big time suck.
One thing that sort of worked was listening to some of the channels on Sirius satellite radio. Each channel is essentially a curated stream. Somehow I let my subscription lapse last year but I keep thinking I should renew it. Never seem to get around to it.
Some of the online services will make recommendations based on stuff you listen to but, knowing the state of AI tech, I have my doubts about such a process.
I used the music offerings of a certain tech company from Cupertino – with hesitation- but it turned up a few gems that I a actually purchased and it helped me navigate (rather, the computer did the navigation). I listen and decide. It really helps with classical, where the instrumentation alone can vary so much, that it sounds strange in one setting (orchestra in car) and astonishing in another (piano trio in a living room)…. and the quantity is so large – like Bach or Mozart.
+ a large number. Me too.
I worry that we feel this way simply because we’re old. Well, I am anyway. Virtually everyone likes best music that was popular when they were in their twenties.
On the other hand, modern music seems objectively poor as “The Death of Melody” video establishes.
I do take issue with the narrator’s claim that melody includes the other dimensions: tone, harmony, etc. Sure, one can look at it that way but it undercuts his analysis.
I think both positions are correct. A lot (most?) of popular music is pretty dreadful, IMO, for reasons stated above. But there’s an awful lot of really good music being made these days, too. You just have to look around.
I’m old, too. When I say “Hey Siri, play music I like” I get a mix of stuff any Boomer would recognize and a lot of new stuff that is really quite good. Siri seems to know a lot about me. 😉
Hear, hear!
the part with Copland gave me some hope :
components of music (not in particular order):
1. melody
2. harmony
3. rhythm
4. tone color
… perhaps the sum of the four components is the same, with – in modern times – melody has simply shrunken while rhythm has overwhelmed the music. Perhaps the tone color (I’m not sure what that is yet) also, e.g. real intense buzzy sounds in the rhythm.
the Eilish tune to me expresses TONS of ATTITUDE. I don’t know what the words are, but it makes me feel “I don’t care” or “So what” or other such anti-this or anti-that youthful rebellion attitudes… a fifth component perhaps – the vocal? a sixth – the video so we can SEE the artists and feel like we know them (this is a Fantasyland tenet)?
oh man, it’s only Wednesday, and this post is up? I’m done for.
… I love the Jack Sparrow theme! Might have to get it!…
the narrator suggests the idea of how melody has shrunken in the part about Zimmer’s work on Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk which have “amazing” entries of the other three…
ah and this is what the Yuval Shrem article discusses.
On the other hand, if rhythm was really expanding, and competing with melody, why is it (in pop/rock) so dull or repetitive?
When has anyone heard a triplet or waltz-like tune? Anything in 3? I suppose it’s rare anyway, but I think rhythm has more grown out of control, than genuinely blossomed.
I see parallels between the current loss of melody in music and the growing disdain over the 20th century for figurative art and rhyming, cadenced poetry. It’s all of a piece and, perhaps coincidentally, it is all easier to produce and, perhaps, consume.
But the recency of trends often lends them a salience that is confused with durability. The child prodigy performer and composer, of opera no less, Alma Deutscher sharply laments the loss of melody in one of her online videos. So much of the music written today is not beautiful, she says, but I want to write music that is beautiful. And, in my view, she does. There is hope for the future and, in the meantime, we can listen to music from the past.
I’ve been captured by Alma – to illustrate your comment, I’d point to the Siren Sound Waltz at her Carnegie Hall debut – taking quotidian noise and transforming it to something beautiful. I was entranced by Alma when Stephen Fry promoted her playing. What can you say – she’s talented!
Possibly our own prodigy as Mozart.
Melody is out of Classical/Serious music since Puccini and Rachmaninov expired. The subsequent disaster is a result of Dada et al. A detour into Broadway did not save the day. The disdain for melody (and harmony) filtered down into popular music.
Here is the hope of the world. Alma Deutscher.
She is not “just” a prodigy. She is the real damn thing. We are hearing her juvenalia now, but “she has melody.” Her power is only now gathering. I have watched many prodigies and hopeful ventures into a healing for five decades, only to be dissapointed. Alma is the real damn thing.
Alma’s manifesto on melody:
This is her most mature composition, an art song fully equal to Schubert.
Yes
I’d add The Siren Sound Waltz at her Carnegie Hall debut : https://youtu.be/W0xMpLXQNvM
Especially because of her spoken introduction
Yes.
Wow, gives me goosebumps. (How old is she??!! 🙂 )
M BBC maybe 13, 14.
Beautiful indeed.
Perhaps music has come to its natural end, since all melodies over the three chords I-IV-V have already been composed.
Couple points
First, no artist will ever have the cultural impact of a group like the Beatles. That does not, by any means, suggest that no artists will ever be as good as the Beatles. The Beatles were (and are) excellent, but a lot of their impact was culturally contingent. The modern musical landscape is much different, at once over-saturated and highly fragmented, meaning that sort of singular, almost monolithic cultural impact is almost impossible to achieve.
Second, good rock music is not dead. Good popular rock music is dead, no doubt about it, but there are a lot of artists producing great music these days who just don’t reach the heights of a number-one billboard single. Producers and labels have dialed in on cheap, lowest common denominator success, meaning most of what sells these days is a bunch of synthesized beeps and bloops. But there are still artists shredding out impressive licks and assembling impressive melodies—you just have to take the time to look past the youtube celebrities and top 40 radio hits.
Finally, sh*tty music like Taylor Swift will almost certainly have a life beyond the modern charts, because appeal isn’t dictated chiefly by quality. Folks will want to hear the garbage popular today because it reminds them of special times from the remember when. Nostalgia, for better or worse, will always sell.
“Nostalgia, for better or worse, will always sell.”
A terrible thought just occurred to me – the industry KNOWS this and is computing the best music to put out over the long term.
About three years ago, I went to a symphony concert of new music. Most of it struck me as characterless and uninteresting, but one feature was perhaps revealing. All the composers, were relatively young, local
contemporaries, and most of them partly supported themselves by writing musical background for video games.
Melody still exists in pop music. It’s just that bands that are melodic tend to be on the sidelines during a time when people want to have a hypnotic “groove” in the songs they listen to.
Here are a few examples of songs from recent years (mostly from the last decade but all from this century) that are very melodic:
“Blizzard of ’77” by Nada Surf
“Fire in the Canyon” by Fountains of Wayne
“From Your Favourite Sky”
“Hold on Hope” by Guided by Voices
“Amazing Glow” by The Pernice Brothers
And lastly a favorite from The Ditty Bops, a now defunct band (two women). They wrote songs that were redolent of ragtime, western swing, and music hall.
“Wishful Thinking”
I see that that the link for “Blizzard of ’77” didn’t make it through for some reason. Here it is”
Thanks, these are all good stuff. It’ll never get any airplay!
Clearly some groups I need to check out.
For reasons beyond my control, I must listen to some $#*%##!station playing top 40 just about every day. I cannot stand the large numbers of tracks with their pretentious, minimalist style. Practically sung a cappella, with snapping fingers being the main music track. You could put in more notes with two fingers on a piano designed for toddlers.
Then, if I hear third-rate music from the say the ’60’s and ’70’s -songs that were played often, but were mediocre and forgettable.. no contest. They were far, far richer.
If it were not for old music radio stations, I would have no need for radio. Those two video songs on the posting, I could not get through them, let alone buy them.
Those examples by Taylor Swift and Lizzo are really dire. I fail to see anything interesting in them.
Somehow the breathy, tuneless, 3-note range style of singing has come to dominate all the singer-songwriter genre (is that supposed to sound “serious” or something?).
I mostly listen to stuff like Martin Sexton and Show of Hands these days.
Of the film composers working today, my favorite is Carter Burwell, who has scored most of the Coen brothers’ films (the ones, that is, that don’t have a popular music soundtrack curated by T Bone Burnett) and two of Martin McDonagh’s (Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards), among many others. I’m especially thinking of the haunting, melodic themes he wrote for Fargo and Miller’s Crossing (below).
But then those two films are from the ’90s (and the theme from Miller’s Crossing, a film about Irish mobsters, is derived from a Celtic folk song), so maybe they are the exceptions that prove “Inside the Score”‘s rule.
Odd to have to say, but if you want to find current popular music with complexity, harmony, and melody, go country. I have gained more and more respect for this genre over the years.
All music has melody; so I suspect that what has happened is that melodies have diversified. I wouldn’t be surprised also if the mass-marketed stuff is simplified, too.
There was once a literal Trio with a song called “Da Da Da” that garnered mainstream succes (sold 13 million copies). It could have been featured in the video, but it would ruin the argument. That song was meant satirical, a minimalist mocking of shallow musical qualities, while also exaggerating and indulging in them (we might call it metamodernist today). This was in 1982. They were referring to usual popular music.
Take a “melody” in a random peak rock’n’roll era song, which amount to “doop doop whap dee doo” and that’s about as melodic as it gets. They have a handful of chords typically following a blues sheme, and there’s little that would count as melody by the video’s standards.
Anything goes with cherrypicking, but I am going with a classic decade from 1959 to 1969. I hope that’s not an unfair choice. Wikipedia lists only three songs that dominated the billboards for whole nine weeks, the very top of the decade. One is “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin (1959). It’s mostly Bobby halfway-shouting-barely-singing over bog-standard chords. Then there’s Percy Faith’s “Theme From A Summer Place” (1960), which is repetitive in the way lamented in the video or at the very least not making a good case for a Golden Age of Melody. Only the third has what could count as melodious and that’s “Hey Jude” (1968), but interestingly, it’s also a song with a drawn out, repetitive chorus at the end. I have no problem with repeating whatever by whichever standard, but the example shows that the case is overstated.
The inclusion of techno into the video was a hoot. This music emerged for trance-like, meditative “raves” and the repetition is the point. It’s dance music invented for a drug-infused club scene, not meant to listening to attentively on the couch.
There’s a better argument out there. In a landscape of endless streaming content, it’s becoming rare that people just sit or lay there and attentively listen to an album. Music is now overwhelmingly produced for different contexts and purposes and this is reflected in the music itself, including its melodies (or lack thereof).
Popularity might measure the popularity of those contexts. At some point it was dancing with your teenage love. At some point it was clubbing. At some point it’s having something upbeat yet agreeable that enhances office life. And so on. It does not reflect what exists and in which quantity or quality.