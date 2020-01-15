The decline of civility, Democratic version

Here’s a short video of Elizabeth Warren refusing to shake Bernie Sanders’s hand after last night’s Democratic debate. Apparently they exchanged some serious words after the declined handshake, but we don’t know what was said.

Regardless, it was over a year ago that Sanders supposedly said that a woman couldn’t be elected President, and I suspect that since then she’s shaken his hand in a debate. That she didn’t do so this time suggests that she’s weaponizing her statement and using it against him. She’s slipped a bit in the polls, and that may explain it.

Yes, it’s politics, and each Democrat has to distinguish themselves from the others. But this isn’t the way to do it. At the very least Democrats should be civil to each other.