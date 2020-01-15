The decline of civility, Democratic version

Here’s a short video of Elizabeth Warren refusing to shake Bernie Sanders’s hand after last night’s Democratic debate. Apparently they exchanged some serious words after the declined handshake, but we don’t know what was said.
Regardless, it was over a year ago that Sanders supposedly said that a woman couldn’t be elected President, and I suspect that since then she’s shaken his hand in a debate. That she didn’t do so this time suggests that she’s weaponizing her statement and using it against him. She’s slipped a bit in the polls, and that may explain it.
Yes, it’s politics, and each Democrat has to distinguish themselves from the others. But this isn’t the way to do it. At the very least Democrats should be civil to each other.
“Listen. The only people we hate more than the Romans are the Judean People’s Front.”
Sounds more like those rabble rousers The People’s Front of Judea.
Or the Campaign for Free Galilee (I had to go back to you tube to see which one was missing!)
I’d forgotten that one too.
Two bickering old biddies. The Democratic party really needs to move on.
The more I see of Warren the more I notice things that suggest that she’s got little compunction about taking the low road if there’s a chance it will improve her position. Not unusual for a politician but I thought she was supposed to be different, as in not really a politician.
She was quite nasty to Mayor Pete in the last debate. I think that even if Bernie had said (privately) something about it being difficult for a woman to win this next race agAinst the Orange Moron, it does not mean that he believes that that’s the way it should be. I’m not a huge backer of Bernie but I tend to side with him on this one.
I agree about Warren and the alleged Bernie remark.
And being nasty to Mayor Pete? That’s one step too far! But more seriously, it doesn’t look good to me. In every debate I watched she was, well, rather annoying in a rude way. Regularly interrupting and talking over others, regularly demanding the floor, regularly talking way past her allotted time.
I suppose debates like this are a competition for attention and that her aggressiveness was a premeditated tactic. In the debates I’ve watched I think she did manage to garner the most attention, but for me it was negative rather than positive.
I really was predisposed to like her because I think she has done some very good legislative work. But her debate performances have inspired me to drop her to the bottom of my list.
Warren has always seemed humorless to me, though a good friend who saw her at a town hall in Las Vegas assures me that she’s anything but. She is near or at the bottom of my list, too. I like Pete and Michael Bennet best.
Have you ever seen Bernie Sanders do anything that made you think he has a sense of humor? I’ll be happy to admit I’m wrong but I can’t recall a single funny thing I’ve ever heard from Bernie. OTOH, I have heard some humorous replies from Warren.
Remind me of all the funny things Sanders has said. At the very least I can recall a few witty comebacks from Warren.
This moderation thing has me duplicating replies.
Sanders can be quite witty. “I wrote the damn bill” comes to mind.
Agreed. But we Democrats fret too much about this stuff. Chrissake, in 2016 the Republican candidates cast aspersion about the size of each other’s dicks, exchanged racy photos and insults about each other’s wives, spread conspiracy theories about the involvement of one candidate’s father in the JFK assassination, called the sole woman in the race too ugly to elect, and repeatedly called their eventual nominee a bigoted conman. Yet today they’re all that guy’s lackeys, and he’s got 95% support in the Grand Old Party.
We Dems, OTOH, clutch our pearls over every snit or snub. Politics ain’t beanbag (as Finley Peter Dunne’s Mr. Dooley used to say). The eventual Democratic nominee needs to toughen up during primary campaign, so that he or she is in fighting trim to climb in the ring and trade blows with Donald Trump.
The Dem that goes up against Trump may have to compare dick sizes in order to win. Perhaps that’s what Bernie was referring to when he said that a woman couldn’t win. 😉
Also, it’s amplified bigly by conservative media and bot army.
You’re falling for Trump’s BS. It’s around 88%. Not sure it’s ever been up to 95%. (But still, 88% is remarkable. OTOH, the GOP is down to 28% of the electorate.)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/01/08/popular-theory-trumps-popularity-among-republicans-appears-be-wrong/
You get the feeling that in 2016 they rounded up all the stupid people and made them honorary (but voting) Republicans. How so many can be taken in by that buffoon simply boggles my mind.
I don’t support either Sanders or Warren because I think Socialism doesn’t work. Nevertheless, I do think Bernie is sincere and that Warren’s behavior is unseemly.
What they said is clearly recorded on the film, and that makes it a rather simple project for lip readers. (I’m not one; but I’ve seen demonstrations that make this example a piece of cake.)
That is pretty funny about socialism. Might do some here a bit of good to read the new book – Tightrope.
Speaking of politics, isn’t it funny that we have an impeachment in process and a whole political party that does not give a damn. Does not want to see evidence and does not what to know anything. Your tax money at work.
It would be so nice if one of them had the courage to distinguish him/herself from the others BY being consistently civil.
Can’t wait for some creative comedic “lip reading”.
Warren is trying to get ahead as Clinton did last time, trying to rally the woke and their blue checkmark champions on identitarian issues.
Like last time, it’s a desperate and sketchy attempt by the DNC to curb the enormous momentum behind Sanders, the only candidate that seems to generate enthusiasm.
I have a great deal of respect for Sanders, and nothing in his back-ground would lead me to believe that he would hold or even off-handedly venture such a be-knighted opinion (that no woman could be elected President). Biden, as usual, seemed distressingly wooden. Hell, the whole lot of them did. I’m going to vote for Bloomberg—at least he’s a legitimate billionaire.
Just to be clear – I would vote for any one of them in a race against Trump.
CNN: “Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”
SANDERS: “That is correct.”
CNN: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”
I am fairly confident that a democratic candidate has already been chosen, and that all the debates and caucuses are just theatrics. I cannot find it now, but I read (wikileaks, maybe?) a couple of months ago that CNN was going to be pushing strong for Warren.
If 2016 is any guide, CNN and DNC are going to be on the same page through the debate process.
I like Sanders, although I disagree with most of his political positions. I have to think it is tough on him to come so close but know that they are just not going to let him get the nomination.
But I hope I am wrong.
I think you need to be more specific with an allegation like that, Max. (Plus, wikileaks has devolved to little more than the publicity arm of the Russian propaganda machine.)
You are wrong. I watch CNN quite often and I have yet to see any bias in favor of Elizabeth Warren or any other particular candidate. And how could a candidate be chosen ahead of time when primaries of actual votes that are counted? Sounds like a baseless conspiracy theory to me.
The U.S. electoral system’s ability to devote so many months to would-be candidates from the same party (temporarily in Bernie’s case, of course!) ripping each other to pieces in public seems very odd to an outsider.
My sister, a U.S. citizen living in Oregon, has the additional complaint that by the time she gets to vote in the primaries her favo(u)red candidate(s) have often already been eliminated from the race. I have to admit, it’s hard to find a rationale for this in the internet age when voters across the nation can follow the candidates’ campaigns in real time, regardless of which state they live in.
Our system is archaic, relatively speaking. Flawed and hard to change, fueled by hundreds of billions of dollars, and colliding with the information age.
It’s possible that Warren was pissed that Sanders was lying about it (in her view). Regardless, it’s a ridiculous fight that makes the Democrats look petty and silly. We need to be the grownups here.
I’d hoped Elizabeth Warren was better than that but I guess not. This confirms my suspicion that she kept this little nugget under wraps so she could use it just before the important Iowa primary. If it backfires on her she deserves it.
Same here: She shook his hand after earlier debates. So why now?.
I hope it does backfire. I gave her the benefit of the doubt about her claim of native american heritage, but now I suspect she is much more cunning than I previously assumed.
I started out liking Warren a lot, but always worried that she wasn’t tough enough to stand up to a nasty campaign (for example: weak, dumb response to the Native American controversy). The more I see, the more I think that her disposition could not survive a grueling campaign. This snit with Bernie was stupid and petty. Amy Klobuchar for president. She’s smart and tough and would carry the Midwest.