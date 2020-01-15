Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have the second set of bird photos taken by Joe Dickinson on a recent visit to the Merced National Wildlife Refuge in in the California Central Valley near Los Banos (the first set is here). Joe’s captions are indented.

This great blue heron (Ardea herodias)  looks to me like it has some blood on its beak.  Probably scored a gopher or mouse  recently.

This is a yellowlegs, probably lesser (Tringa flavipes).

A congregation of coots (Fulica americana).  I just decided that that is the appropriate collective term for coots.

This and two following, more sandhill cranes (Antigone canadensis).

This gives an idea of the number of geese (Anser caerulescens and Chen rossii).  To make a decent photo, I had to crop this to about 1/3 of the line.

And more geese all the way down.

  1. jblilie
    Beautiful Joe! And: Lucky you!

  2. Tim Harding
    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

  3. John O'Neall
    Gorgeous photos! Thanks.

  4. Jonathan Wallace
    Great photos. The Merced National Wildlife Refuge seems to be a wonderful place!

  5. rickflick
    Wonderful! I notice what look like white fronted geese mixed in with the snow geese in the last two frames.

    https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Greater_White-fronted_Goose/id

    • Dominic
      Exactly like a Peter Scott painting!

      • rickflick
        Nice.

    • Joe Dickinson
      Yeah, I think you’re right. We do usually see them there although in much smaller numbers than the white species.

  6. boudiccadylis
    And I thought we had a lot of Canadian geese. Nice pics.

  7. Dominic
    It’s no goose – but it is Snow geese…

