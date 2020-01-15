Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ xenobots

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “wing”, came with this email message:
A new one this week, inspired by this recent news article about xenobots.
That article, from the Guardian, is fascinating, as it describes “machines” made from living stem cells of frogs, machines that move about under their own steam.
And so Jesus and Mo react. God, of course, never issues updates, and the Bible is notably lacking in any correct predictions except things added to the New Testament to fulfill the prophecies of the Old. Its most famous predication, that Jesus would return during the lifetime of some of his contemporaries, never came true, of course, and I wonder how theologians get around that one.
And requests for donations and purchases:
Help Jesus and Mo continue to grapple with the ethical questions that 21st century life throws at them by becoming a Patron here.
Also, there’s a new J&M book (the 8th) which can buy here.
As I’ve said, I wrote the 3.5-page foreword to the new collection (I don’t get dosh for that), and you can read that only in the book.
regards the research – and also translating the popular press language which I was confused by at first and thought it was going to disappoint :
“Xeno” here I think is a double-entendre of sorts – xeno meaning … foreign?.. and for Xenopus laevis, the “frog” that was used. It’s not like it was a frog from the local pond – this is a lab breed with tons of research it has facilitated over the decades.
PNAS article on the work :
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/01/07/1910837117
git hub source code :
https://cdorgs.github.io/
UVM and Tufts University were the institutions – here’s a video : https://youtu.be/aQRBCCjaYGE
it is so amazing!
Stunning. It says these little robots could clean the oceans or your clogged arteries. Amazing is right. Now, at what point with the Catholics want to declare them ensouled, lobby for legal protection, and bring them into the fold to swell the coffers?
“jack shit” — I admire Mo his concision on that one.
Intelligent Design is winning the game. We, evolutionists, have to admit it.
It is just not the Divine Intelligent Design creationnists promote. It is a far more efficient Scientific Intelligent Design.