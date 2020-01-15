Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ xenobots

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “wing”, came with this email message:

A new one this week, inspired by this recent news article about xenobots.

That article, from the Guardian, is fascinating, as it describes “machines” made from living stem cells of frogs, machines that move about under their own steam.

And so Jesus and Mo react. God, of course, never issues updates, and the Bible is notably lacking in any correct predictions except things added to the New Testament to fulfill the prophecies of the Old. Its most famous predication, that Jesus would return during the lifetime of some of his contemporaries, never came true, of course, and I wonder how theologians get around that one.

