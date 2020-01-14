Two biological puzzles

Here are two questions to ponder while I am doing other things today. The first comes from Matthew, whose words are indented:
Here’s a question which might be good to pose to readers.
Why are there no live-bearing birds? Live-birth has evolved many times in squamates, so is clearly within mutational reach of the reptilian genome (and interestingly, it generally leads to social behaviour). It has been argued that birds lay eggs because they would be too heavy to fly if they were carrying around young inside them. Apart from the obvious problem that bats manage fine, if that argument is right, you might expect some flightless birds to have been live-bearing. But they aren’t. Maybe they were in the past? Any hand-wavy explanations?
***************
And I have my own question:
Why are there no herbivorous snakes? There are lots of snakes in the world and they slither in the grass, but none of them eat it—or any other vegetation. They are all carnivores.
This is particuarly puzzling in light of the fact that the relatives of snakes—lizards—often eat a great deal of vegetation, and at least one species—the marine iguana of the Galápagos—eats only vegetation (algae; though rarely they’ll eat other stuff). So it is possible for reptiles to evolve into herbivores. (Many of the dinosaurs were plant-eaters.) Why haven’t snakes done it?
Neither Matthew and I know the answers here (after all, these questions bear on mutational possibility, evolutionary history, physiology, and so on), but the questions are interesting to ponder. They do show that not all conceivable “niches” get filled by evolution.
Here’s a nice video of a marine iguana (Amblyrhynchus cristatus) foraging; I saw many of these when I visited the Galápagos some years ago. It is also the only marine lizard. There are other marine reptiles like saltwater crocodiles, sea snakes, and of course marine turtles, but to my knowledge this is the only lizard that forages in the sea (they live mostly ashore).
These are very interesting and well thought out questions!
The thought of mass came to mind, and then I see the argument about bats. So. Hmmm.
For #2, I’m wondering if it’s simply easier to *eat* animals, compared to possibly high quantities of effort to rip up grass, leaves, etc – they don’t really have teeth for grinding, and their digestive system isn’t like annelids that have a gizzard… do lizards have a microbiome that digests the lignin and cellulose? Maybe snakes don’t have that. I wonder though about fruit.
I am not a scientist so really have no idea. However for question 2, because snakes have 10,000+ muscles (compared with humans, who have around 700), a diet high in protein and fat would be necessary to stay healthy?
Neither am I, but you do not need to be a scientist by employment to approach a problem or a question in a scientific way!
You make a valid point.
Plenty of snakes have live young. I wondered if some dinosaurs might have had live young.
For the second puzzle, herbivorous snakes, I would have to ask why legs were not useful to the ancestral snake.
I would say they allow a different angle of attack to eat plants, but surely this is about the snake’s jaw? Does it have the mouth & jaw to browse like the marine iguana? The ancestral snake was already a committed carnivore I would guess.
Also, I guess all the herbivore niches might have been occupied – there is no ‘snake herbivore’ niche to fill?
Archosaurs and relatives in general are/were not viviparous (not seen in crocodiles or turtles, as well as birds, no evidence for any dinosaur). All of these critters have a heavily calcified eggshell, as opposed to the more leathery eggshell of squamates (and monotremes), so probably a derived amniote condition. One hypothesis (I don’t know how well this holds up to scrutiny these days) is that the calcium in the shell is derived from the yolk of the embryo, rendering the reduction/loss of the eggshell (as would be the condition in an intermediate ovoviviparous form) difficult or impossible.
Now I write that, it doesn’t make any sense! Still, if you’re committed to having a highly calcareous eggshell to start with, then you sort of can’t start losing it utero and gain any maternal nutrition, as a small amount of loss (as an intermediate condition) isn’t going to help. Not so with a more leathery eggshell
With regards to the snakes, it might be difficult to build a big gut, necessary for fermentation of herbage(or at least holding t for a long time)into a limbless animal. Yes, snakes have an expanded gut after eating a meal, but then they are sessile for a long while, whereas a herbivore has to forage more continually.
Have argued, with myself at times, these two questions on numerous occasions. If snakes had a fossorial origin then the size and complexity of a gut to digest plant matter would preclude a narrow body. Snakes have everything slimmed down including loss of bilateral symmetry (think lung) so a simple alimentary canal would mean a carnivorous diet. I do though seem to recall accounts of some species of snake eating fruit on occasion – digestion of the sugars but not cellulose would not require a complex gut. But now I am feeling old, recalling the Garth Underwood papers on the origin of snakes.
“…It has been argued that birds lay eggs because they would be too heavy to fly if they were carrying around young inside them. Apart from the obvious problem that bats manage fine, if that argument is right, you might expect some flightless birds to have been live-bearing…”
Here’s my (non-scientist) guess:
Bats are grouped with placental mammals who probably later developed wings. Birds are on an evolutionary line that are egg laying and have coped well enough with that, a good enough adaption for whatever environment that they find themselves in.
I’m prepared for a D- and will stand at the back of the class wearing a dunces cap facing the wall. 🙂
Yes, but I bet that penguins would be viviparous if there was any way that they could be! Explains why there are/were no fully marine birds or dinosaurs (as opposed to mammals and lepidsaurs).
I agree with you on the bats: they were, with near certainty, already placental before they evolved powered flight.
Moreover, note that bats, contrary to most birds, have weak hind legs. I have this notion (correct me if I’m wrong) that bats, contrary to birds cannot ‘take off’ from the ground, but need a high point to launch themselves. If ‘grounded’ they need to climb up to a higher place for the launch.
Hence the ‘Egg Weight’ argument is not definitively dismissed by comparing to bats.
Pterosaurs were different still, as was discussed in 2 earlier posts:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/06/23/how-pterosaurs-flew/
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/06/13/pterosaurs-could-they-fly-as-soon-as-they-hatched/
Note that the pterosaurs, taking off from ground level, were also egg laying (as far as we know).
My post got lost after trying to post it!
I made the comment that vampire bats can take off from the ground, and that New Zealand bats(mystacinids) are more terrestrial than other bats with more robust hind legs, and even hunt on the ground. Maybe trying to link to a video was the problem. I’ll post this, and if it works will try and post the video
Nope, the video will not post.
Meanwhile, I’d also noted that bats came from a quadrupedal ancestry rather than a bipedal one, as birds did.
Snakes are optimized for sneaking up on things and eating them whole. Eating plants requires chewing which is not something snakes do.
Came up blank on why there are no live-bearing birds. I’m very interested to know the theory behind that one.
Bonus question: Why are there no flying snakes? LOL
There is a least on species of snake which can glide, a behavior thought to be the predecessor to flight in birds. (I’m not saying snakes are evolving flight)
Good point! I had forgotten about that. Of course, all creatures can fall which is pretty close to gliding. 😉
There sort of are Chrysopelea –
Good questions. One can suppose that penguins, for example, might benefit from live births because then they wouldn’t have to spend a long time ashore in rookeries and they don’t have the weight constraints that flying animals have. So you’d think there’d be some pressure for live births in them, at least.
I don’t have an answer to either question, but dollars to donuts in both cases it is likely due to energy budget constraints; maybe (for reasons I do not know) it is too energetically costly for birds to have live young or for snakes to be herbivorous. What could those constraints be? Maybe gas exchange in eggs permits the development of bird embryos that cannot happen in an avian womb. Maybe the size of the snake gut can’t extract enough energy from plants. It seems to that any solutions I come up with could be dealt with by mutation and evolution; both birds and snakes have been around long enough.
It’ll be interesting to see what folks here think.
At one point I asked the question about birds in my Evolution class. It was actually a formal assignment where the students had to formulate hypotheses. Following the assignment, they read and discussed the paper by Blackburn & Evans (see below). Most of the students opted for the “eggs too heavy for flight”. However, while it seems too general and vague, phylogenetic constraints are certainly part of the story. For example, endothermy is clearly a constraint on mammalian life history patterns.
Daniel G. Blackburn and Howard E. Evans, “Why are there no Viviparous Birds?,” The American Naturalist 128, no. 2 (Aug., 1986): 165-190.
https://doi.org/10.1086/284552
I wonder if eggs are useful during dry periods?
Is there an advantage to the adults to brood? Does it help them build up a store of energy for the exhausting period of feeding the hatchlings?
Besides, there are plenty of ground dwelling birds. Did the ancestral ratites ever fly?
Oh – “The finding that tinamous nest within this group, originally based on twenty nuclear genes[20] and corroborated by a study using forty novel nuclear loci[22] makes ‘ratites’ paraphyletic rather than monophyletic.[23] Since tinamous are weak fliers, this raises interesting questions about the evolution of flightlessness in this group.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ratite
I put it all down to bad luck. Bad in the sense of no lucky mutations or, if they happened, they got drifted away.
It’s usually the best answer is the simplest.
“Explanations exist; they have existed for all time; there is always a well-known solution to every human problem — neat, plausible, and wrong.”
*see important note on this source*
https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/H._L._Mencken
I found another bonus Mencken quote that is great :
” The final test of truth is ridicule. Very few dogmas have ever faced it and survived. …”
“On Truth” in Damn! A Book of Calumny (1918), p. 53″
same source.
I’m with Dominic in thinking the specialization of the snake jaw is too extreme to allow a path to a vegetarian diet along which each step is at least as “fit” (as evolutionary biologists use that term) as the previous step, and preferably an improvement. And I’m with Diki in thinking that the argument from bats is weak. They come from a lineage that long since gave up egg laying. Moreover, we don’t need to believe that carrying the developing embryo to term for a live birth would make flight impossible, just too costly (e.g., in terms of energy expended).
It’s only the talking snakes that are herbivores with apples being their favorite food.
I think there is less lability for these features in the taxa concerned then is indicated in the posing of the questions.
1. Lack of viviparity in birds. Although, as rightly noted, viviparity has evolved multiple times in lizards and snakes (squamates), the latter are not especially closely related to birds. Crocodilians are the nearest living relatives of birds, and all are oviparous. It is, of course, hard to know the reproductive habits of extinct organisms, so viviparity could have been more widespread, but many dinosaurs (also close to birds) are known to have laid eggs. No archosaurs (birds + dinosaurs + crocs + pterosaurs + various others) are known to have been viviparous, so lack of viviparity is a feature of a large and old clade. Turtles as well are all egg-layers. The only other reptiles besides squamates that are viviparous that I can think of at the moment are ichthyosaurs. Thus within reptiles and their descendants (amniotes), viviparity has evolved once or twice in mammals, once in ichthyosaurs, and many times in squamates. So while viviaprity is clearly in the ‘mutational space’ of reptiles, it is not phylogenetically widespread within the group.
2. Lack of herbivory in snakes. Among lizards, folivory is really a well-developed lifestyle only among iguanas, a single family (or subfamily) with a few dozen species, and involves gut specializations for digestion. Frugivory occurs in a number of other lizard families (geckos, anoles), and is more phylogenetically widespread than leaf-eating, but seems to be supplemental to a mostly carnivorous/insectivorous diet. So while herbivory is big for iguanas, it’s a bit of a one off for lizards in general.
The two features have thus not evolved terribly often. The difficulty of doing so could be due to mutational constraints, ecological/functional constraints, or a combination. And I could go on about such possible constraints: for example, I could note that fleshy tongues (lacking in snakes) are used by geckos and tortoises in feeding on plant matter; and that monitor lizards, with teeth and tongues like snakes, can use inertial feeding (throwing the head back) to swallow; but that snakes depend on a gripping of the prey that works on dead bodies and eggs, but probably not on leaves. (Snakes could probably swallow fruit, so obviously swallowing mechanisms can’t be the whole answer.)
So, I don’t think it’s that ‘easy’ for amniotes to evolve viviparity (unless you’re a squamate) or that it’s ‘easy’ for squamates to evolve folivory.
The preceding should be considered supportive of, and supplementary to, the remarks of Christine Janis above.
Snakes eat grasses disguised as rodent haggis.
Mike
My two cents is that vivaparity evolves from oviparity when the eggs become overly vulnerable to neglect or predation. Because birds are mostly co-equal parents (ninety percent are socially monogamous), oviparity is safer than the anatomically dangerous notion of live birth. Other adaptations like a decreased incubation time or chick precociousness, have likely arisen in polygynous birds with vulnerable eggs that are as safe or safer than the costs of vivaparity.
But that doesn’t explain why no archelosaurian (a word I just discovered to include turtles and archosaurs) is viviparous. Sea turtles might have a great advantage in being viviparous (as are sea snakes). And it remains true that none of the extinct marine reptiles, may of which were known to be viviparous, were archelosaurians.
Live birth doesn’t appear to be ‘dangerous’ for lizards, and birds of course have huge eggs for their size (so oviparity there might not be too convenient, either).
I think perhaps a more interesting question is why therian mammals became viviparous!
Good point.
It is thought that the eutheria, the placentals, became so due to a retroviral infection. The genes initiating the syncytium of the trophoblast, and hence the placenta, are of retroviral origin.
Most of the viviparous squamates and sharks do not have a placenta, but eggs that hatch within the body (if I’m not mistaken, that is), which is quite different.
Yes — But —-
The retroviral infection in at least the ancestor of extant placentals is expressed in the trophoblast, but all mammals (even monotremes) have a trophoblast of some sort. What those syncitium genes do is aid in immunosuppression, and may enable the fetus to suppress the maternal immune reaction and to be retained for longer in the uterus (i.e., past one estrus cycle). Note that some marsupials have a brief chorioallentoic placenta (in addition to the earlier yolk sac or choriovitelline placenta seen in all therians)at the end of gestation. Some simpler version of these genes are seen in marsupials, so may have been involved in the initial viviparity in a therian common ancestor. What is more interesting/puzzling is how this appears to be an all-or-nothing thing for therian mammals, as opposed to having been evolved many times in squamates.
Viviparous squamates and sharks may indeed have membranes that function as a placenta, whether from the chorioallentois (in squamates) or the yolk sac (in sharks). That is, if they’re truly viviparous, not ovoviviparous. Dan Blackburn has written a lot about this stuff.
Function as a placenta, exchanging oxygen and ‘food’ from the mother’s blood stream? I didn’t know that, very interesting though.
No, it’s that the genes are expressed in the chorioallantoic placenta, which appears to relate to the maternal tendency to reject foreign material (i.e., the fetus in this case) being suppressed.
Evolving to live birth may be tricky due to the risk of ectopic implantation or even non implantation, if the intricate processes of fertilization, zygote migration, implantation, uterine mucosal preparation, etc. are not all worked out.
Some excellent ideas have been offered. I don’t have much to add, except to note that – it seems to me there should,/i> be vivaporous birds, given that the only thing required is the loss of a complete shell building process. A smallish mutation could trigger a shortened egg building cycle, followed by a few more mutations that do no more that eliminate, not invent processes. The initial driver could be that it simply is less energy consuming to reduce eggs and eliminate them. That said, I’m unsure if holding the young within the body for extra development time takes more energy than carrying food to the nest. That would be, taking the baby to the food instead of the food to the baby.
I think it is amusing that consideration of both questions each touch upon a factor that makes substantial use of a single element of the periodic table:
question #1 brings up eggs. Calcium carbonate is used to make eggs, and the calcium has to come from the diet.
question #2 brings up teeth. Teeth in humans are formed from a number of things, e.g. hydroxyapatite..[Google searches…], of which a substatial fraction is calcium, e.g. in the form of calcium …[Google search] phosphate. I don’t know if every species uses the same synthetic process to form teeth, but genuine teeth (in my non-expert view) all contain compounds made from calcium. Cartilage [searches Google…] seems not to contain calcium. lots of other proteo-glycan/protein though.
… so perhaps that’s a coincidence, but it’d be interesting to follow the calcium, see if there are large discrepancies in living species that hinge upon the biological management of calcium.
Which came first, viviparity or ovipary
In amniotes, at least, I think oviparity. Those three additional extraembryonic membranes (i.e., chorion, allantois, and amnion) seem to be as much for mechanical support within a large terrestrial egg as they are for things like getting transferring oxygen to the embryo/storing wastes.
Ovipary.
GCM
Some snakes only eat eggs…but I guess that still means they’re carnivorous…but obligate carnivores? I guess so since eggs are animal matter. Snakes also eat insects, but I don’t think there are any that exclusively eat insects. I guess this is just a stupid comment that in a round about way is saying: I have no idea why ALL snakes are carnivorous. It is a good question though, as is the bird/egg laying question.
Thanks to the readers above who have shed some light on both these biological puzzles.
Some good replies / answers to ponder but since I have nothing Im going with, snakes are to nasty to be vegetarian and birds like nice neat packages.
Most birds seem to engage the males in the egg brooding process. Perhaps live-bearing reduces the input of the males at this development stage and is thus not as efficient?
PCC said hand-waving theories are okay.
The thing is, not only is no archelosaurian (now my favorite new word) viviparous (so male engagement may not be the key issue), but it really does seem that there is something preventing viviparity in birds. It would surely be advantageous for penguins, if they could manage it.
Golly.
I can contribute nothing to the biological discussion as such but I find this downright fascinating. I was, oddly enough, just wondering why there are no viviparous birds a while back. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the porosity of egg shells, and what sorts of materials might diffuse through them, and what some bird on its way to live birth might look like, but I am reminded, again, that you biologists actually know so doggoned much about the issues, and that if you don’t know the answer, it’s unlikely that anything I have to say is going to untie any Gordian knots that just happen to be lying around.
Now, I am glad to be a friend of Christine’s, and I share with her the odd hobby of arguing with creationists, despite the futility of it. Discussions like this remind me that as ignorant as a typical creationist may be of biology as compared to me, I am likewise similarly ignorant compared to those who actually know something worth knowing. I am so glad to be able to take in and more or less understand the comments in this thread, which are illuminating.
To digress just a bit, it raises two points for me about that creationist-arguing world. The first is that I think that creationists by and large have no idea just how much is actually understood about living things. If they did understand, they’d understand how ill-suited they are to just stomp in and extinguish the dominant paradigm for the sources of diversity in living things. I wish I could get a few of them to read something like this thread, though I know that mostly they’d say, “see? The scientists really don’t know ANYTHING. They’re just guessing!”
But the weirder point is that this all reminds me of a recent book which may actually be the worst book I have ever seen the Discovery Institute publish. That’s quite a bar to clear, but Foresight, by Marcos Eberlin, is a masterwork of inanity. It comes to mind right now because Eberlin quite literally, and without a great deal of elaboration, raises the chicken-and-egg problem. There must have been a first egg. But you need a chicken to make it! Yet, to have the first chicken, you need to have had an egg already! You see? A completely air-tight, unsolvable puzzle! Along the way Eberlin commits a wide variety of crazy howlers, including thinking that “homology” and “homoplasy” are the same thing. And did you realize that the human cervix poses the same problem as the chicken and egg? The first human baby had to be born through a fully-functioning cervix! But how could there be a fully functioning cervix already when the first human baby was born? I wish I could say that this was an oversimplification of the book’s arguments. It is not.
I reviewed Eberlin’s book over at Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1Z7N7SNPLCHXZ/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07R4C96CK It’s such a stinker that nobody more qualified than I am has even bothered to rebut its silliness. And of all the doggoned things, who should respond to it but Jonathan Wells, a man who has the distinction of being even a bit less honest than the average Discoveroid?
Anyway: thanks to everyone for your comments here. I am enjoying the heck out of reading it all.