Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and it’s a great day for food, as it’s National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day. Below is my nephew Steven chowing down on half a pastrami sammy (rye, hot mustard) at the very Mecca of pastrami sandwiches, Katz’s Delicatessen on the lower East Side of New York city (I took him for a Lower East Side Jewish eating tour). There’s also a bowl of mixed kosher pickles on the table (make mine a garlic half sour). Note that he’s chosen a beer, while I’m drinking the best accompaniment to the sandwich: a Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray Tonic (a celery-flavored soft drink that somehow superbly complements the pastrami).
Katz’s was founded in 1888.
Here’s an old picture from WWII, still in the front window, with some information from Wikipedia. I have to say that if there is a Jewish physiognomy, this guy has it:
During the peak of the Yiddish theater, the restaurant was frequently full of actors, singers and comedians from the many theaters on Second Avenue as well as the National Theater on Houston Street. During World War II, the two sons of the owners – Lenny Katz and Izzy Tarowsky – were both serving their country in the armed forces, and the family tradition of sending food to their sons became sealed as the company slogan “Send A Salami To Your Boy In The Army”.[6] The slogan was coined by Izzy’s mother Rose Tarowsky, whose son served in the South Pacific as a bomber pilot.
I could use a kosher salami. . .
And there’s a bunch of bizarre holidays today, including Caesarian Section Day, National Dress Up Your Pet Day, National Poetry at Work Day, Take a Missionary to Lunch Day, and last but not least, Feast of the Ass, a medieval holiday celebrating the fictional story of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph’s flight into Egypt. It’s also known as the Festum Asinorum. You can send this card!
News of the Day: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are having a contretemps: the latest is Warren’s claim that Sanders told her last year that a woman could not win the Presidency in 2020. Sanders denies it. Cory Booker has dropped out of the race. And there is nobody I am really enthusiastic about as a Democratic candidate (but of course I’ll vote for whomever is nominated). Also, the Oscar nominations are out, and there is loud grousing that they are not diverse enough. Every minority group I know of has complained about being “snubbed” a word you often see in this connection. Having not seen all the movies or actors touted as having been snubbed, like Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers”, I reserve judgment.
Stuff that happened on January 14 includes:
- 1539 – Spain annexes Cuba.
- 1639 – The “Fundamental Orders”, the first written constitution that created a government, is adopted in Connecticut.
- 1911 – Roald Amundsen’s South Pole expedition makes landfall on the eastern edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.
- 1939 – Norway claims Queen Maud Land in Antarctica.
Queen Maud Land, desolate but fascinating, was named after Norway’s Queen (Amundsen also named a ship after her: the one he christened with ice). Although there are several national territorial claims in Antarctica, nobody respects them, and it’s the last continent where there really are no nations or colonies. Read this article about Alex Honnold and other climbers scaling the peaks there in really cold weather.
- 1943 – World War II: Franklin D. Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to travel by airplane while in office when he flies from Miami to Morocco to meet with Winston Churchill.
- 1952 – NBC’s long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.
- 1967 – Counterculture of the 1960s: The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California’s Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.
- 1973 – Elvis Presley’s concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.
Notables born on this day include:
- 83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)
- 1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)
- 1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)
- 1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)
- 1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (d. 2011)
- 1925 – Yukio Mishima, Japanese author, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)
- 1928 – Garry Winogrand, American photographer and author (d. 1984)
Winograd was one of America’s best “street photographers”, snapping spontaneously with a Leica. Here’s one of his best photos:
Two more people born on this day:
- 1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer
- 1961 – Rob Hall, New Zealand mountaineer (d. 1996)
Those who went Six Feet Under on January 14 include:
- 1742 – Edmond Halley, English astronomer, geophysicist, mathematician, meteorologist, and physicist (b. 1656)
- 1898 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (b. 1832)
- 1957 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (b. 1899)
- 1977 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1897)
- 1978 – Kurt Gödel, Austrian-American mathematician and philosopher (b. 1906)
- 1984 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1902)
- 1986 – Donna Reed, American actress (b. 1921)
- 2009 – Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican actor (b. 1920)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is dissing the stray black cat that comes around. I hadn’t heard much about him, but Malgorzata explains:
This black cat whom we tried to tame is here every day. (He gets fed every day – Andrzej is putting out food for him in the woodshed – but we never managed to tame him.) He is much smaller than Hili but Hili is afraid of him. She is a bit ashamed of being such a coward and so she invents horror stories about him. One of them is that he is a follower of the most deceitful ideology she knows: Marxism.
The dialogue:
Hili: A black cat!A: Are you superstitious?Hili: No, but I don’t like him; he is a Marxist.
Hili: Czarny kot.
Ja: Jesteś przesądna?
Hili: Nie, ale go nie lubię, to marksista.
We have a special treat today: a photo of one of Matthew’s cats (he has three). His note (sent yesterday morning): “This is Pepper right now watching “cat TV” – Youtube vids for cats, consisting of birds…”
When I asked if there was a monologue, Matthew quotes his wife: “According to Lauren, who took the pic, Pepper was thinking ‘Why is that bird so big?’”
A meme from reader Laurie:
Another cat meme from Facebook. I hope you get it.
Titania takes on cultural appropriation:
Speaking of Titania, the Lancet, a respected British medical journal, has apparently gone woke as well:
Yes, this really is a seal face viewed upside down:
[Edit from Matthew. This image has been photoshopped. This was pointed out in the thread, but the 41 Strange account seems to be more interested in clicks than in veracity:
An absolutely gorgeous frog:
Here’s a video of that frog:
A tweet from reader Barry. Who on earth would own a d*g like this?:
Tweets from Matthew. First, an owl gets a rude awakening:
Oy! But this is nature, red in mandible and claw. Look at the tweet below this one, too:
And have a look at the thread following this tweet:
Wikipedia on Aloha from Hawaii
“ The concert took place at the Honolulu International Center (HIC) in Honolulu (now known as the Neal S. Blaisdell Center) and aired in over 40 countries across Asia and Europe (who received the telecast the next day, also in primetime). Despite the satellite innovation, NBC did not broadcast an edited version of the concert in the United States until April 4, 1973 because the concert took place the same day as Super Bowl VII. The decision paid off handsomely for the network, attracting 51 percent of the television viewing audience to become NBC’s highest rated program of the year.[2] The show was the most expensive entertainment special at the time, costing $2.5 million.[1]”
I’d say Lewis Carroll was also an academic- Oxford professor.
Rather, his real name – Charles Dodgson?…
I do get it, as the meaning is quite obvious. Cats are so curious that they will travel to remote places with little to no oxygen, even Mars, without a spacesuit and even robots cannot save them despite their best efforts to warm them up with a laser beam. Robots do not realize the lack of oxygen is the real problem because they do not breath.
Thanks for the clarification. 😉
They travel there on moonbeams.
We have this little woodpecker that pecks at our shingles during ladybug season. At first I could have sworn it was a baby blue jay but it seemed oddly persistent for a blue jay. Shoo it away and it flies off into the tree for a while and in no time it’s right back where it was before. So I googled it and it turns out there are indeed species of little woodpeckers with no red on them that look kinda sorta like baby blue jays.
We would get one, which turned out to be a flicker. The little %$&%)%$# would pound away on the vinyl siding.
Mebbe so, but it was his ’68 Comeback Special that put the King back on the musical map. By 1973, Elvis was deep into his final decadent phase.
— Karl Marx
Saturday was hot pastrami day for me. Not kosher, though, as I put cheese on it. I really missed out, though, because I forgot to pick up some cream soda. Pastrami is one of those things, like cake, that I realize I could eat all the time, but for some reason don’t.
I don’t get the cat ouija cartoon. Anyone?
I don’t know of any data that could support the contention that the Academy Awards are racist. But I have thought that some affirmative action in them would make it a bit more relevant.
It reminded me of Ricky Gervais’bit on not doing an In Memoriam segment at the Golden Globes because it wasn’t diverse enough.