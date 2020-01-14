Evolutionary biologist John Avise sent a supplementary batch of photos from his trip to Antarctica (first batch here). There are also some wonderful photos of penguins from South Georgia to come.
John’s notes are indented:
Here are several more bird species from my fabulous Antarctic trip in 2018. Our cruise to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia Island, The Orkneys, The Antarctica Peninsula, and the South Shetlands, began and ended in Ushuaia, Argentina, on the Beagle Channel near the southernmost tip of South America. I took the following photos in or near the town of Ushuaia, shortly before or after the voyage itself.South American Tern (Sterna hirundinacea):
Austral Negrito (Lessonia rufa):
Austral Thrush (Turdus falklandii):
Black-chested Buzzard-eagle (Geranoaetus melanoleucus):
Black-crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax):
Blackish Oystercatcher (Haematopus ater):
Dark-bellied Cinclodes (Cinclodes patagonius):
Dolphin Gull (Leucophaeus scoresbii):
Fiery-eyed Diucon (Xolmis pyrope):
Kelp Goose (Chloephaga hybrida); male on the left, female on the right:
South American Tern (Sterna hirundinacea):
Southern Giant Petrel (Macronectes giganteus):
Southern Lapwing (Vanellas chilensis):
Steamer Duck (Tachyeres patachonicus) (the flight-capable species of Steamer Duck); drake left, hen right:
Tufted Tit-tyrant (Anairetes parulus):
Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura):
Lovely photos. From a layman’s perspective the austral thrush bears a great resemblance to its American cousin, the robin (Turdus migratorius).
It is interesting to see the head color of that Turkey Vulture. The resident TVs in tropical South America have a distinctive white collar, not present on this one. The North American forms are different from either of these. Some ornithologists have proposed that these different “subspecies” are in fact distinct biological species.