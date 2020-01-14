Evolutionary biologist John Avise sent a supplementary batch of photos from his trip to Antarctica (first batch here). There are also some wonderful photos of penguins from South Georgia to come.

John’s notes are indented:

Here are several more bird species from my fabulous Antarctic trip in 2018. Our cruise to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia Island, The Orkneys, The Antarctica Peninsula, and the South Shetlands, began and ended in Ushuaia, Argentina, on the Beagle Channel near the southernmost tip of South America. I took the following photos in or near the town of Ushuaia, shortly before or after the voyage itself.