Do you care about your legacy?

There’s no doubt that many people on this planet worry about how they’ll be seen after they’re dead. Some of that leads to good acts, like endowing libraries and universities with buildings that bear your name. And some of it may be a kind of “kin selection”: perhaps your postmortem reputation will affect how people view your kids, or a spouse you’ve left behind.

But regardless of how you strive to ensure that humanity remembers you, it doesn’t do you any good when you’re gone. That’s why I’m puzzled when people strive to ensure they’re remembered. Maybe it makes them feel good in the present to think about it, but why on earth would one worry about how the world regards you when you’re dead? Even if you think it will make your friends or others think of you, what good does that do you when you’re dead? This is the reason why I’ve never in my life worried about how I’ll be seen when I’m gone.

And of course, as Woody Allen tells us constantly, the Earth is going to burn up, and the universe will go cold. Shakespeare, Beethoven, Rembrandt, all of science and all of human knowledge—all kaput.

Here he is expounding his grim worldview. I don’t agree 100% with this, because I think the meaninglessness of life comes entirely from the fact that it’s finite, and from that realization I can find things to enjoy in the life we’re vouchsafed.

Almost all of you will disagree with what Woody says, too, but it’s interesting to hear him talk about how his nihilism informs his artistry.