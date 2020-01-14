Do you care about your legacy?

There’s no doubt that many people on this planet worry about how they’ll be seen after they’re dead. Some of that leads to good acts, like endowing libraries and universities with buildings that bear your name. And some of it may be a kind of “kin selection”: perhaps your postmortem reputation will affect how people view your kids, or a spouse you’ve left behind.
But regardless of how you strive to ensure that humanity remembers you, it doesn’t do you any good when you’re gone. That’s why I’m puzzled when people strive to ensure they’re remembered. Maybe it makes them feel good in the present to think about it, but why on earth would one worry about how the world regards you when you’re dead? Even if you think it will make your friends or others think of you, what good does that do you when you’re dead? This is the reason why I’ve never in my life worried about how I’ll be seen when I’m gone.
And of course, as Woody Allen tells us constantly, the Earth is going to burn up, and the universe will go cold. Shakespeare, Beethoven, Rembrandt, all of science and all of human knowledge—all kaput.
Here he is expounding his grim worldview. I don’t agree 100% with this, because I think the meaninglessness of life comes entirely from the fact that it’s finite, and from that realization I can find things to enjoy in the life we’re vouchsafed.
Almost all of you will disagree with what Woody says, too, but it’s interesting to hear him talk about how his nihilism informs his artistry.
I’m at an age where I am likely closer to my own death than my birth, so I have occasionally thought about whether or how I’d be remembered. I like to think there are a few people who may remember me as a rather good teacher and fellow, but that’s about it. That worries me not at all. We are all dust in the end.
This sounds a lot like a conversation I’ve had with my wife about how we want our remains handled after we’re dead. I have a preference for being buried (I’m not sure exactly why – I guess I like the idea of having a headstone somewhere). However, I’ve also told her that so long as she assures me that I will be buried after I’m gone, she can actually do whatever she likes once I am dead – because I’ll be dead.
Anyone else have any founded or unfounded preference for their remains?
I want to be incinerated and then my powdered ashes mixed with fly food. And then I want a batch of flies to be reared on that food, so that a new generation of flies ecloses that are partly made of my ashes. If there is a memorial service, than I want each person given a stoppered vial of flies and then, at a signal, they pull the stoppers and let the Coyne flies fly free! (I’m not kidding.)
This is unique. I have thought a few times as I have been taking pictures of turkey vultures about the possibility of having turkey vultures eat my dead body. I haven’t been entirely sure and am hopefully far enough out from that. I don’t think anyone would really understand and might think it’s too weird. So maybe just something traditional. I’d rather be buried so I can be found as a fossil down the road.
It’s a thing, not just a new thing, a very old one (although not turkey vultures)
I definitely like this idea. Thank you for sharing.
I think the flies get you no matter what.
Brilliant! As Hitch said, one meaning of life is the ability to appreciate or even engineer irony. Clever people are funny which makes this primate laugh and feel good and to appreciate the elegance of others’ hierarchical thought. One of our duties in life is to pay this forward so there is an abundance of joy in the world, however transient, to mitigate the bleakness of our inevitable extermination.
I have no preference, myself. My wife professes a similar indifference, until I suggest leaving my body to the medical school. The idea of my body being dissected is apparently too much for her despite her understanding the logic of being a little useful when you’re dead. So we compromise on composting, now legal in WA.
We too have chosen to be incinerated – last chance for a smokin’ hot body. I see way too much prime real estate, especially farm land, being used for monuments to the dead. My survivors can do whatever they want with my ashes although I have requested a portion to be spread on a wonderful meadow along the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak – nourishment for those spectacular wild flowers.
I’ve heard of compost burials. That’s what I would prefer. Ecologically sound.
My preference, and I’ve mentioned this to family more than once, is that my remains are disposed of in the most trouble free and economical way possible and that the funeral should consist only of a big party in which everyone drinks, enjoys the chance to be with everyone else, has a great time and tells tall tales about me.
Sounds like a good time. I’ll go to your’s if you go to mine!
GBJames, I would be honored to have you at mine and even more so to attend yours!
But what I’d really like is for you to reveal to me how to make that possible!
Having studied Classical archaeology and been exposed to many a stele, I also like the idea of a headstone. I figure it’s unlikely my remains will make it into the fossil record but the headstone will last a bit longer than my bones. I have to think of something witty to put on it. One phrase I’m thinking about is, “It’ll be fine” because I say that a lot & it would be funny as a headstone message since obviously, it wasn’t.
I don’t much care what happens to my body once I’m dead, although I’m tickled by the idea of being dug up by archaeologists someday. Mostly I’d just like a headstone so I can present viewers with: “Anyone found praying in the vicinity will be asked to leave.”
(I can’t remember where I heard it, but ever since I’ve determined to use it myself.)
If it is wanted I will donate my body for medical students to use as my condition makes organ donation out of the questions. Otherwise an eco-friendly disposal, I seem to think the body can be freeze dried but may have dreamed that.
I wish I could find this article of about 30 years ago as it amused me. A lifelong fan of clay pigeon shooting asked that his ashes be put in cartridges and fired over the range. His friends obliged and his ashes were scattered with the aid of a 12-bore.
I think you can donate your body ahead of time. Different schools will have different procedures/expenses. At the Medical School where I work, they have a ceremony for loved ones when they are finished using your body and what’s left of you can either be returned to relatives or interred in a crypt after cremation. I asked what happens if you have no loved ones because you outlived everyone and basically no one comes to the ceremony and you get put in the crypt. Sometimes lawyers end up getting the notification (of course they don’t come to the ceremony). I thought this was a bit sad but I’m sure it will become more common if we live longer lives and reproduce less.
I have indicated in my will and to my family that I would prefer the least expensive option. This would include weighing my body down and dumping it in international waters, if it is legal.
I expect this will be either donate to science, although shipping will need to paid to the mainland or cremation and dumping my ashes in a nearby wilderness park where I walked with my dogs and children.
I also expect any all organs and tissue to be donated if they are still usable.
I don’t want my ashes saved and put on display, I think that’s creepy.
Paradoxically I currently have the ashes of both my previous dogs, sitting on top of my dresser three feet from my bed where I see them every day. I find this to be a comfort, for I loved them both dearly and can’t part with them, but also a reminder that I will eventually join them in oblivion and I suffer from cognitive dissonance.
My legacy will be my children, I hope to leave them with good memories, a few keepsakes and some inheritance that will ease their journey through life and perhaps bring some of their dreams to fruition.
When I was young I couldn’t even comprehend living to 2020. Now I’m hoping to see the results of the James Webb Space Telescope, the Extremely Large Telescope and nuclear fusion as a functioning energy source.
I don’t know why, but on this fine day, I found his viewpoint comforting in an odd sort of way…for some reason I feel much better now.
It doesn’t let me sleep.
Regarding our legacy – we have chosen to share our assets with our children and others as much as possible while we are still alive. Hoarding a wad until you croak is not how we want to be remembered.
Having recently lost my faith, I’m often confronted with beliefs about whether everything is meaningless, if we all die one day. Everyone and every thing is finite. The more I think about it, though, the more I think it makes everything that much more precious. If each moment with my daughters and wife is just 1 out of 1,000,000,000,000, how meaningful can each moment be? If they’re limited, though, then each is priceless.
I like this. Enjoy and appreciate every moment, I say.
Don’t know if you have seen this and I hope you like it:
That’s incredible! Thanks for sharing, Mark!
I’m sorry you lost your faith. Hopefully you are able to find meaning and/or happiness to some degree. Everyone’s life is finite, but the universe is not necessarily finite. This is more about what’s correct than offering solace. You might find it interesting though. Fun to contemplate sometimes.
Sean Carroll's response to Kuhn.
It's 2:34 mins.
Thanks for sharing Liz. I do find that fascinating to contemplate. I like Carroll a lot. Interestingly, his debate with WLC put the final nail in the coffin of my faith!
“Look at it this way; in a hundred years, who’s gonna care?” – Sarah Connor’s waitress co-worker in Terminator when a kid puts ice cream in Sarah Connor’s pocket.
I am not too sure that Allen is dwelling on the death thing but he seems to believe that because of death, most of living is a waste of time. That is where he goes wrong I suspect because it is the living that means everything. The fact that it only lasts so long is just reality. Every thing dies and you have to accept that it does. After you start to lose family members you learn more about this.
Worrying about the earth or the universe going out of existence is also kind of strange but it will happen as well. All of these things happen in the same way evolution has been chugging alone for millions of years. When your time is up you just hope it is not too painful and it happens pretty quickly.
I would say that instead of flushing that big toilet every century, that it is filled and flushed by every individual when born and then gone. I am amazed that some actually think that something is watching them pick up that piece of garbage. How else can one get into heaven if noone is watching? Truly amazing is how so many will actually give time and money to their church for the privilege of ‘volunteering’, and all to get into heaven because someone is ‘watching’?
I’m confused by the word “meaninglessness” in the penultimate paragraph. I would have thought the opposite. That it is the finite nature of life that gives it meaning.
Seems to me “meaning” is entirely dependent on perspective. Is my life meaningful to the universe? Fuck no. Is my life meaningful to my friends and family? I hope so! Is my life meaningful to me? Fuck YES!
This really has never seemed complicated, profound or mysterious to me.
That I agree with – I think Jerry is probably on the same page too, I’m just confused over wording. In any case once my life is over it won’t be meaningful to me.
Eventually the universe will expire and nothing will be remembered. And for a photon that has been traveling, at the speed of light, through an expanding universe from its beginning to its end, no time will have passed! At least the photons won’t get bored 🙂
Depends on their attention span! Could asymptotically approach zero.
I would like my family to know where I made one with the earth. So it’s a simple woodland anonymous burial for me. Perhaps some daffodils.
The best answer to Alan’s nihilism that I know of can be found in the opening stanzas of the ninth of Rainer Maria Rilke’s Duino Elegies. (Incidentally, I sent Woody a copy of my translation by way of acknowledging all the pleasure his work has given me and he replied very graciously with a hand-written note of thanks on a page from a yellow legal pad, which I still have in my files).
Why—when we might have been laurel trees,
a little darker than all the other greens,
with tiny curves at the edge of every leaf
(like the smiles of a wind)—why, then,
did we have to be made human, so that
denying our destiny, we still long for it?
Certainly not because happiness really exists,
that quick gain of an approaching loss.
Not to experience wonder or to exercise the heart.
The laurel tree could have done all that.
But because just being here matters, because
the things of this world, these passing things,
seem to need us, to put themselves in our care
somehow. Us, the most passing of all.
Once for each, just once. Once and no more.
And for us too, once. Never again. And yet
it seems that this—to have once existed,
even if only once, to have been a part
of this earth—can never be taken back.
At age 78 I know I don’t have a long life stretching out before me. I don’t expect to be remembered much at all. My daughter and son-in-law will remember me, and my friends will remember me, but once they’ve moved on I’ll be forgotten. The step-great-grandchildren may or may not know of me.
And I feel no need to be remembered. I haven’t done anything famous or memorable for people to be remembering. From Starstuff I came and to Starstuff I’ll return. Knowing that I’m one of the temporary forms Starstuff took is fine by me. That’s good enough because Starstuff is the whole cosmos.
I hear tell that some people, particularly Christians who feel so small compared to god, feel intimidated and tiny and insignificant when comparing themselves to the cosmos.
I, OTOH, feel stupendously huge when I think I’m a tiny bit of Starstuff.
Now, I hear tell that the Jewish people find it disturbing to think that they will be forgotten. When we visit a Jewish grave we place a little stone on the headstone to show that we remember. My friend died last March, but there’s still no headstone on her grave. Once there’s a headstone I’ll remember her and place a little stone there.
Her cat and I inherited each other.
Without trying to analyze or rationalize why or how, I do care about my legacy. In certain ways I have failed abysmally in life but lately I’ve come to feel that my legacy will be pretty good. All I have to do is think of my kids. I’ve had a hand in creating them and they are far better than I am. That’s not a legacy I would expect anyone else to be able to appreciate unless they also know my children, but it’s a legacy that I can be quite content with.
“Shakespeare, one day after he died do you think he cared about his legacy?”
There’s the rub, I think. We plan for our non-existence by hoping that how we treat the dead will be how we get treated ourselves after our demise, as if that is some sort of insurance that we won’t be as forgotten as the guy who invented the triangular wheel.
This legacy obsession we have in our culture has actually bothered me for a few years because people have asked me “what’s your legacy”. I think they really mean “what’s your purpose” & I think both questions are meaningless. I find people take the easy way out and say their kids are their legacy. Sure, but what does that say for me as I have no progeny. I once challenged a speaker a couple years back who was doing a keynote at a conference and said his kids were his legacy and he was making a big deal about legacy. I said, “I have no kids. What’s my legacy?” It really confused him. He didn’t really know how to answer & of course I looked like the freak of the world by saying something like that out loud (being a woman and all) but I really wanted an answer. I didn’t get one.
… And such small portions!
The Woodman’s description of the artist recalls Chapter 3 of Camus’s The Myth of Sisyphus.
I’ve got the family DVD’s all transferred from vhs. (Im about to do it again but to USB flash drives) One xmas after another, yes well. I amuse myself that in some far off future ummm… which could be anytime soon I suppose, some descendants will be looking at them and commenting, I think I got his nose. Or better still, wasn’t he a handsome chap.
My dad is under a kowhia tree on the front lawn with a view of the harbour, I’d like something like that for my remains. If they can salvage some parts as I am a donor all the better.