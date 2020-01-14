A good critique of panpsychism but a lousy alternative

The article at hand was published by the Institute of Art and Ideas, a British organization that I hadn’t heard of but is described by Wikipedia thusly:
The Institute of Art and Ideas is an arts organisation founded in 2008 in London. Its programming includes the world’s largest philosophy and music festival, HowTheLightGetsIn and the online channel IAI TV, where talks, debates and articles by leading thinkers can be accessed for free, under the slogan “Changing How The World Thinks.”
I then remembered that they invited me to that festival a few years back, but expected me to pay my own way, which I won’t do just to help them fund their endeavors. But I will point to this article on their website by Bernardo Kastrup, identified as a “Dutch computer scientist and philosopher who has published fundamental theoretical reflections on the mind matter problem.” I have to say that if you go to his site, which is the link at his name, you will find a considerable amount of hubris! But amuse yourself later.
Kastrup is quite critical of panpsychism, and for good reasons. But then, near the end of his piece, the whole argument goes south. For Kastrup, while saying that panpsychism can’t help us understand the “hard problem of consciousness”, also claims that materialism can’t solve it either, and we need to posit that the entire universe (or, as Sean Carroll would say, the Big Wave Function) is conscious. And, like panpsychism, that’s crazy and untestable. It’s weird that a philosopher can so deftly dispose of a crazy theory but then fall under the spell of a different crazy theory. But read by clicking on the screenshot:
Kastrup’s beef is with the “combination problem” that I’ve highlighted before: how does the semi-consciousness of elementary particles (people like Philip Goff posit that the spin, charge, mass, and other properties of these particle are aspects of their “consciousness”—a semantic trick) combine to provide the “high level” consciousness of animals such as ourself? So far I haven’t seen a solution to this problem from panpsychists, only a bunch of handwaving.
Kastrup highlights the combination problem in a more physical way, involving the recognition that particles are not discrete, but aspects of the Big Wave function:
You see, I can easily accept that my cats are conscious, perhaps even the bacteria in my toilet. But I have a hard time imagining—especially when I am eating—that a grain of salt contains a whole community of little conscious subjects. The panpsychist’s motivation for wanting even the humble electron to be conscious is to treat experiential states in a way analogous to how physical properties are treated in chemistry. As the physical properties of particles combine in atoms, molecules and aggregates to give rise to emergent macroscopic properties—such as the wetness of water—the panpsychist wants the experiential states of particles in our brain to combine and give rise to our integrated conscious inner life. The idea is to fold experience into the existing framework of scientific reduction and emergence. Therein resides most of the appeal and force of panpsychism.
To do so, the panpsychist takes subatomic particles to be discrete little bodies with defined spatial boundaries. This way, their respective experiential states are thought to be encompassed by such boundaries, just as our human experiences seem to be encompassed by our skull. Indeed, since each person’s consciousness does not float out into the world, but is personal in the sense that it is limited by the boundaries of the person’s body, so subatomic particles must be understood as discrete little bodies, each containing separate and independent subjectivities.
The panpsychist then posits that the inherent subjectivity of different particles can combine into compound subjects if and when the particles touch, bond or otherwise interact with one another in some undefined chemical manner. Notice that this approach makes sense only through analogy with physical properties. The mass of an electron is ‘held’ within the electron’s boundaries, therefore it’s only logical—the argument goes—that its experiential states should also unfold within the same boundaries. Or is it?
The problem is that subatomic particles aren’t discrete little bodies with defined spatial boundaries; the latter is a simplistic and outdated image known to be wrong. According to Quantum Field Theory (QFT)—the most successful theory ever devised, in terms of predictive power—elementary particles are just local patterns of excitation or ‘vibration’ of a spatially unbound quantum field. Each particle is analogous to a ripple on the surface of a lake. We can determine the location of the ripple and characterize it through physical quantities such as the ripple’s height, length, breadth, speed and direction of movement, yet there is nothing to the ripple but the lake. We can’t lift it out of the lake, for the ripple is merely a pattern of movement of the water itself. Analogously, according to QFT, an elementary subatomic particle is just a pattern of excitation or ‘vibration’ of an underlying quantum field. Like the ripple, we can determine the particle’s location and characterize it through physical quantities such as mass, charge, momentum and spin. Yet, there is nothing to the particle but the underlying quantum field. The particle is the field, ‘moving’ in a certain manner.
The only way around this issue, says Kastrup, is to posit that what is really conscious is the field that creates the particle itself. He explains why the panpsychist can’t coherently argue why experiential states belong to particles themselves, but then his argument begins to fall apart. Why? Because Kastrup says that even if the quantitative aspects of particles could combine to produce consciousness, they would produce consciousness only as a quantitative property, but consciousness is a qualitative property—the problem of quality:
. . . deducing quality from quantity is something entirely different. Experiential states are qualities; they cannot be exhaustively described in quantitative terms. No numerical parameter can tell someone with congenital blindness what it feels like to see red; or someone who never fell in love what it feels like to, well, fall in love. Indeed, this is precisely the so-called ‘hard problem of consciousness’ that plagues mainstream materialism and motivated the creation of panpsychism in the first place. One cannot make an unconscious quantum field give rise to a conscious particle for exactly the same reasons that one cannot make an arrangement of matter give rise to experience.
Dr. Kastrup doesn’t seem to realize that some day I think we’ll be able to stimulate blind people’s brains in the right way and then they will see red! We can already give them a very rudimentary experience of vision. Why is he so sure that the qualia of “red” is beyond scientific understanding?
As I wrote five days ago, on similar bases Patricia Churchland has pretty much knocked down the idea that we can’t understand the origin and mechanism of subjective sensations through a materialist paradigm. I refer you again to her excellent 2005 paper in Progress in Brain Research, “A neurophilosophical slant on consciousness research”, available free at the link. Churchland thinks, and makes a persuasive case, that just because “qualia” (sensations) are “subjective”, that doesn’t put them beyond the reach of materialist explanation. The whole “consciousness is subjective and thus can’t be understood by a materialistic approach” argument is, it seems, a red herring.
Kastrup deep-sixes the panpsychism explanation, at least in terms of the constituents of the brain having some form of consciousness, but comes a cropper (I love that phrase!) when he tries to replace panpsychism with his own theory. For that theory is simply this: the entire universe—the “quantum field”—is conscious. This, he thinks, avoids the “combination problem.” He doesn’t seem to realize that it raises another problem: testability. Also, he looks a bit foolish when he criticizes materialism, which is the only way we have ever been able to understand the universe. Here’s what he says (I’ve put his definition of a “reduction base” at the bottom):
To circumvent materialism’s failure to explain experience, the panpsychist simply adds experience—with all its countless qualities—to the reduction base. Arguably, this is a copout. Inflated reduction bases don’t really explain anything; they just provide subterfuge for avoiding explanations. A good rule of thumb is that the best theories are those that have the smallest base, and then still manage to explain everything else in terms of it. On this account, panpsychism just isn’t a good theory.
Good alternatives to materialism are those that replace elementary particles with experiential states in their reduction base, as opposed to simply adding elements to it. We call this class of alternatives ‘idealism.’ And then the best formulations of idealism are those that have one single element in their reduction base: universal consciousness itself, a spatially unbound field of subjectivity whose particular patterns of excitation give rise to the myriad qualities of empirical experience. Under such a theory, a unified quantum field is universal consciousness.
There is nothing absurd about this theory; the common impression that there is is just a knee-jerk reaction of our current intellectual habits. As a matter of fact, the theory is arguably the most parsimonious, internally consistent and empirically sound view yet devised. Importantly, as I have extensively discussed elsewhere, idealism—unlike panpsychism—can explain how our private, personal subjectivities arise within universal consciousness. I therefore hope that the momentum gathered by panpsychism in both academia and popular culture is transferred, intact, to this uniquely viable avenue of inquiry, before the inherent shortcomings of panpsychism discourage—as they are bound to eventually do—those seeking an alternative to materialism.
So now we don’t have the combination problem nor the untenable idea that each particle has some unique consciousness or apprehension of the universe. All we need posit is that the entire universe is conscious. But that nagging little problem remains: “In what sense is it conscious? Oh, and there’s another issue: “How do we test your theory, Dr. Kastrup?” For a theory that can be neither tested nor falsified is a theory that can be ignored, for it’s not a scientific or empirical explanation.
Now in the passage above Kastrup links to a big book he wrote, and I’m sure he’d point me to that to show why the Universe’s wave function is conscious. But I’m not reading it—not yet. For all I anticipate there is just another species of gobbledygook, or, as Churchland calls it, “hornswoggling.” If you want to read it, by all means do so and report back here.
I wonder why so many people these days are dissatisfied with materialism and science and are drawn to metaphysics, e.g., Tom Nagel, Tom Wolfe, Philip Goff and now Kastrup. You tell me! One thing I know: Kastrup is in good company. These are from his website:
How Kastrup defines the “reduction base” of theory (I’d call it the “turtle at the bottom”):
But because we can’t keep on explaining one thing in terms of another forever, at some point we hit rock-bottom. Whatever is then left is considered to be our ‘reduction base’: a set of fundamental or irreducible aspects of nature that cannot themselves be explained, but in terms of which everything else can. Under materialism, the elementary subatomic particles of the standard model—with their intrinsic physical properties—constitute the reduction base.
Are you familiar with Integrated Information Theory:
https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1003588
It proposes a metric of consciousness which could characterise all physical systems. The interesting thing is if it identified an electron as having 0 consciousness would that be a form of panpsychism in the sense of a photon having a mass of zero. In some sense every physical object has a mass associated with it, even if it is zero.
ITT 3.12 reminds me of Godel’s proof that god exists. First assume god exists, therefore god exists … duh. But in true Hegel style, flavour it up with a lot of philosophical gobbledigook … to get your Templeton prize.
The alternative to reductionism is, of course, holism. That wholes are ontologically distinct from parts. That understanding how the parts work does not necessarily convey what the whole does.
Examples:
The heart is an organ the purpose of which is to pump blood through the organism. Even if you understood how human stem cells form into heart cells, and you understood the physics of the heart, you would never know what it did unless you considered its role within the context of the entire organism.
Organism that respond behaviorally to stimulus and perhaps make expressions about inner states.
A cultural artifact. You might know how the Kung! tribe manufactures a particular artifact, but that does not disclose what the artifact is used for, or its symbolic significance to the Kung! people (religious/kinship ties/etc).
Language. You might know biologically how an organism can produce a linguistic utterance, but that would not imbue fluency in the language.
Why does reductionism rule then?
First, chopping things up and understanding their component parts does convey a lot of understanding. Second, chopping things up is a lot easier methodologically from say doing anthropological field studies, and there is much less contention in the results. But you don’t need God, minds, spirits, or “consciousness” to explain things, simply holism.
When it comes to the hard problem of consciousness I reject the term “problem” because it’s no problem at all that we only have materialist explanations for consciousness at this point. Sure we can continue to study consciousness but there’s nothing about what we do not yet know that is causing a problem for humanity or even for science.
It’s not like we see behaviours in humans that don’t make any sense under materialism and so the fact that we only have materialism to explain it is a problem and so we need some alternate theory of how consciousness arises so we can understand this mysterious human behaviour.
It might be a problem for some philosophers but it’s not a problem for scientists and psychologists. At best I would call it the interesting mystery of consciousness. But “problem?” It’s nothing of the sort. Can any panpsychists out there explain why it is a problem?
“Can any panpsychists out there explain why it is a problem?”
I’m not a panpsychist, and even if I were I’m not allowed to talk about it. So instead I’m going to try to address your question by talking about poetry—something I know more about anyway.
One could analyze all of the properties—sound, meter, structure, figures of speech, etc.—by which a poem achieves its effects, and one could similarly record and analyze all of the sensations in the brain of someone reading the poem. Thus you would know everything that is going on in the poem to create its effects and everything that is going on in a reader’s brain as the effects happen. But you could do all this without yourself experiencing those effects.
Now, experiencing those effects adds nothing that is analytically valuable (the counterpart of “scientifically valuable”) and tells you nothing about the mechanics of the poem or the mechanics of the brain that you didn’t already know. But if you imagine a world in which everyone understood all of the above but no one had the experience per se, you would, I think, have to admit that something important was missing. Such a world doesn’t exist, of course, but I would still consider failure to account for that missing something to be a “problem.”
This is just a backdoor attempt to sneak in panpsychism, and your view that one cannot understand qualia empirically. Read the Churchland paper and don’t try this sneaky stuff any more!
Science is wonderful since it eventually comes up with forever better explanations. Sure there are many interesting issues that we do not fully understand yet like how DNA maintains instincts through multiple generations or why snakes don’t eat grass. I would still encourage neuroscientists to examine memory in more depth to understand consciousness. That might even lead to how DNA does ‘remember’ animal instincts, or explain dementia better. Memory already explains human language, culture, religion, philosophy, even science … but I’m betting on science to deal with the details of dreaming, schizophrenia or why we lose consciousness when dead, duh … or do we really go to heaven?
If there is a universal wave function, and there must be unless there is a Heisenberg cut between the quantum and classical worlds, then this universal wave function must be conscious *in part* because it contains the wave functions of conscious beings, like ourselves. (Unless, consciousness is an illusion and does not exist.) How, though, this conscious part makes the whole wave function conscious I do not know, because the universal wave function also contains the wave functions of rocks. Unless you think rocks are conscious, in which case we are back to garden variety panpsychism. I see nothing to be gained by introducing the universal wave function.
Me neither. No reason to single out consciousness for this view of things either. Except of course it makes some philosophers feel like they are being Deep. So Deep.
Imagine a bowl of macaroni and cheese. It must propagate a wave function of ‘cheesiness’ to all corners of the universe.
Mmmmmm. Just like that, you decided for me what I’m having for dinner tonight. I will let that cheesiness wave function propagate through my kitchen.
My opinion:
Somewhere in time, likely just after 2.6 mya, necessity for the survival gripped one or more species of hominin. Climate was entering the current Ice House, African vegetation was shifting. The life force is so strong, the tiniest suggestion of a pathway to objectivity caught on. “Someone” glimpsed the idea that – after a carcass was stripped clean by others and the predators and scavengers departed – nutrition could still be gleaned inside the skull and bones.
Give it time, give it time, over hundreds of thousands of years, the trick of using a tool to crack skull and marrow bones open became established. This lead to vast improvement of nutrition delivery, an expansion of brain size and complexity, and that feedback loop in the background, if followed, lead to selection. Loop on loop on loop, with selection driving it – the brain structures that evolved to secure continuity of this knowledge – that is consciousness. No magic.
Yes, this is similar to Arthur C. Clark’s vision. That man was a genius, much underrated. I’m saying it was the Monolith Scene without the monolith.
One does not need to possess a large brain in order to extract the marrow and brains of other animals; plenty of carnivores do just that, not to mention worms. Still, our evolving brains did need, perhaps, more of the kinds of food that can be found within animal bones, so I would not be surprised if that kind of carnivory helped our evolution.
Tool use for cracking bones and digging tubers would be the primate way for getting these resources, even though other species could get them with different endowments. I like to think of these events as being within a kind of Venn diagram of different traits (some carnivory, social, prehensile limbs, biped). Where they overlap , which was uniquely in the hominins, we see selection for extra large brains.
What about fire and cooking? I have read that cooking protein unlocked vast amounts of nutrition to nourish the enlarging brains of hominins.
I just read that while the switch from plant-based to meat/organ-based began around 2.4 mya, cooking is claimed to not have been seen until 500,000kya. So, raw for quite a while if true.
Another angle here is that we did not evolve predator teeth and jaws because our meat-eating trend was basically scavenging, not killing live.
Dear Mr. Coyne,
Why don’t evolutionists just graciously admit that evolutionists will never solve the consciousness problem nor ever solve the origin of life problem? Nor will atheists ever come up with a plausible origin of matter/energy.
By the way, have you read the 15 questions that evolutionists cannot satisfactorily answer? See: https://creation.com/15-questions-for-evolutionists
“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”
Sincerely,
Peter Millen
Dear Mr. Millen,
Why don’t you just graciously admit that you are in the service of a religious delusion and know nothing about science. Virtually everything on your ridiculous list is a “god of the gaps” issue: “we don’t understand this, ergo god.” What a laugh! People used to say that about a lot of things we understand today.
“The invisible and the nonexistent look very much alike”.
Sincerely,
Jerry Coyne
p.s. Learn some damn science!
To Peter Millen …Genesis 1:1 used to be a ‘decent’ explanation to the ancients of the Old Testament. Then John 3:16 became a ‘decent’ explanation’ for New Testament thinking. Today, many people still believe these summarizations of ancient, and even current silly thinking. Fortunately for many of us, science should ‘evolve’ us away from these outdated beliefs. Please join a modern, wonderful, enlightened, scientific approach to living in a beautiful universe.
Dear Peter,
It’s quite easy to explain how matter and life originated. You just need to be willing to bullshit and you can answer these questions. Religions, panpsychism, etc are capable of answering the questions science can not due to their willingness to bullshit.
As you correctly point out, science can not answer these questions now due to the fact that it is unwilling to bullshit. Strangely this does not make me want to become religious so I can have all the answers. Go figure.
What I continue to not ‘get’ is why these folks are so convinced that ‘consciousness’ should somehow be the pervasive character of material reality. It’s like “let’s choose a sexy and mysterious quality to spout on about, so people think I’m a Profound Thinker”.
One could better argue, with good evidence, that the qualities of mass or motion are what pervades all things to some degree. Certainly motion. But it would not seem a Deepity, so it does not hold their attention.
Bernardo Kastrup is a modern idealist, who wrote the book “Why Materialism is Baloney”. I had some failed communications with him and wrote a reply: “Why Idealism is Bonkers”.
http://www.integralworld.net/visser153.html
His take on randomness in evolution is that of an IT-specialist, not a biologist. He argues, that because we don’t actually know if mutations are random, they could be purposeful. I have refuted that here:
http://www.integralworld.net/visser155.html
There is a great irony in all these idealist and mind-first thinkers that they take planes to conferences to sit in forums, and return home, all the way claiming only mind exists. Because this is untenable they change the subject to Mind, and claim this is the simplest (and therefore preferable) view.
But it is not a solution at all, it is a simplicity this side of complexity. The body side of the equation seems to disappear behind the horizon with these folks.
With A brain highly connected, thousands of dendrites interconnecting the receptive areas of brain cells… as many neurons as there are stars in the milky way galaxy, let alone glial cells (15 x more) cleaning up the debris, keeping the immune system happy, is that not enough? Apparently not.
It is not consciousness explained but it is a good place to start when the “problem” comes out for an airing. I can’t help but think of all that electro chemical activity and what it generates. All the functions by the brain we are not even privy to, it just does. (Saw a glimpse of no free will in there, don’t know why)
What fasinates me is the cerebral cortex the part that does all the thinking has no direct sensory connection to the outside world, it all comes in via input sensory modules and internal updates.
The brain is an amazing organ.
Panpsychism (get over it) is like an add on for the frustrated and (over) imaginative brain and not to my brain, required.