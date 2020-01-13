Podcast: Dan Dennett and Sean Carroll on illusions, consciousness, free will, and other stuff

Reader Paul called my attention to a new episode of Sean Carroll’s Mindscape podcast. It’s two hours long, so of course I don’t have the patience to listen to it (you can by clicking on the screenshot below), but fortunately there’s a transcript you can get by clicking on “Click to show episode transcript” near the bottom.
Everyone seems to be hosting podcasts these days, and I’m not sure why. My best guess is that most people would prefer to listen to discussion than to read a website post or even a transcript, as they can do other things while listening—especially driving. (I read faster than I can listen, and so prefer the printed page, even for discussions.) Also, it’s only on podcasts where you get a spontaneous give-and-take between two people, and when they’re both of the caliber of the physicist Sean Carroll and philosopher Dan Dennett, you get some fascinating listening—or in my case, reading. Oh, and if you’re being interviewed by a savvy person like Sean, you can get your ideas out there in extended form without having to write them down, but they’re preserved on the Internet.
I did quickly read through the transcript, and wanted to say a few words on free will. Dennett and Carroll are both determinists, but underplay that by simply saying there are “no miracles” in one’s actions or decisions. To me that is an overly quick acknowledgment of a problem far more important than simply confecting a definition of free will that comports with how most people conceive it. (Actually, when people are asked for their understanding of free will, most espouse a dualist, libertarian view, one in which one really could have chosen or behaved otherwise through changing one’s will.) But people like Sean and Dan, and other colleagues like Steve Pinker and Richard Dawkins, seem to prefer to comport a definition of free will with what they conceive of as how most people regard it. They’re wrong about how most people regard it, but that doesn’t necessarily overturn their project, for philosophers can make us think about those concepts.
As readers here know, I don’t much care about the semantic games involved in philosophical compatibilism, especially because every philosopher has his or her favorite definition of “free will”—and the compatibilist definitions are incompatible with each other! So what is free will? I prefer to think of it as people always have (except for a few Sophisticated Philosophers): the illusion that we are able to control our actions by force of will alone, i.e., libertarian free will). I also prefer to concentrate on determinism (which Sophisticated Philosophers don’t deal with much) than on the semantic games of compatibilism.
But I digress; here’s the podcast:
The part on free will starts at 1:41:03, and I want to deal with one issue: the social consequences of doing away with the idea of free will (or of telling people that their behaviors are all determined by the laws of physics). Dan and Sean seem to think that people like me and Sam Harris are engaged in “anti-social behavior” and “cognitive vandalism”, and we should just shut up about determinism.
But first, both Dan and Sean aver that they are genuine determinists. Just for the record:
1:41:03 SC: So would we take the same angle on free will, that there’s an aspect of it that’s real, aspect which is an illusion?
1:41:12 DD: Yes and no, of course.
1:41:15 SC: That’s a philosopher’s favorite answer to everything.
1:41:16 DD: Yes, yes. The traditional idea of free will where somehow our bodies or our brains are shielded from causation, that’s crap. It’s just gotta be false.
1:41:36 SC: We’re not laws unto ourselves.
1:41:36 DD: We’re not laws unto… There’s no miracles happening like that. So if that’s what you think free will has to be, if you think free will is incompatible with, say, determinism, then there’s no free will. Then free will isn’t real. It’s an illusion. But I would prefer to say free will is perfectly real, it just isn’t what you think it is.
And that’s the end of the admission that our behaviors are determined. Pity that, because the implications of determinism for behavior are, to me, profound—far more profound than confecting conceptions of compatibilistic free will. Why don’t philosophers like Dan discuss the consequences of what they’ve just admitted? Are they not interesting? (Yes, some philosophers like Alex Rosenberg do talk about that stuff.)
Some of you may say that there’s no real consequences of realizing that all our behaviors are determined by physical laws, but I’d say you’re dead wrong. It’s wrong because the law already takes into account that there are legal mitigations of behavior if you have no libertarian free will. Now just extend that to all criminal acts. No criminal behavior is a free choice. And that means that there are mitigations that have to be considered in every case: what made you do the act? If you think there are no consequences of that musing, you’re doubly wrong. I’m not saying, of course, that we should dispense with punishment, incarceration, or the idea of responsibility, but we need to fix the system of judgment and punishment.
Then Dan offers two different definitions of free will that comport with his (and Sean’s and some other people’s) notion of free will. The first is if you’re coerced into something, then you don’t have free will:
1:42:17 DD: Not just an explanatory role, it plays a huge role in people’s lives, as I was saying before. Since our society has the concept of free will, when I signed the mortgage papers for this house I was asked if I was signing this of my own free will. I said yes, yes I am, yes.
1:42:44 SC: Did the agent have any idea who he was talking to or who she was talking to?
1:42:46 DD: Well, the notary was reading this off a piece of paper and I was only too happy to answer. But some people don’t have free will. Some people are incapacitated. Some people aren’t in control. So there’s a very real difference, and it makes a huge difference in life. . .
What does it mean, though, to be “in control”? It surely doesn’t mean that you can, by your will, control whether or not you sign a mortgage. What it must mean is that your brain is wired in such a way, through both evolution and experience, that it conforms to society’s expectations of your behavior—you appear calm and controlled. And what is “free” about “lack of external coercion”? Maybe you’re signing the mortgage because your spouse or kids want you to have that house, but you don’t. Or you don’t want to commit that kind of money. Is that “free”? Is that “you being in control”? I don’t think so. There are different things that coerce people into doing different things, but none of them are “choices”. There are just different degrees of weighing up things that make you decide one way or another. All of it can be seen as neural coercion.
Which brings us to Dan’s second definition of free will: that it’s the behavioral outcomes of a complex and evolved brain that neurologically “weighs” different outcomes and then spits out a decision. This is the view he takes in his latest book on free will (I believe it’s Elbow Room), and is instantiated here:
1:43:36 DD: Empirically, we have millions of degrees of freedom, and we’re not in anybody’s control but our own. Or we can try to control people. Parents. I like the idea that parents eventually have to launch their children, and once they’ve launched them, they’re no longer guided missiles. They’re now autonomous. And how do we dare let people do this? We dare let people do this, because we trust that people will have done their best to turn their offspring into self controlled responsible agents.
But what does “self control” mean here? Surely it’s not that we are able to override our neurons and control our behavior when we could have behaved otherwise! No, it cannot be that, for that’s the libertarian free will that Sean and Dan eschew. What Dan means is that some people have brains that make them behave in a way society expects if we’re to operate harmoniously. But whether we do that or not is a function of our genes and environment. The very term “self controlled responsible agents” even implies libertarianism.
As I’ve said before, yes we are responsible for our decisions, but only in the sense that society must hold us accountable if society is to run smoothly. We are not, however, morally responsible for our decisions, as that implies libertarian free will. Indeed, most people who are asked whether determinism makes people morally responsible will say “no.”
Dan and Sean then decry the idea, which I’ve broached, that many people promote compatibilistic free will because it makes us seem less like puppets, and that’s good for both us and society. And indeed, there is a tradition of trying to find definitions of free will that are compatible with determinism for purely philosophical reasons. I’m just not sure that, at least for Dan, he’s free of the “do-it-for-the-good-of-society” motivation. Here he and Sean reject any of these motivations:
1:45:04 SC: And I know that you said things, I wanna take this opportunity to clarify as much as we can, you’ve sort of hinted at the idea that even though we sophisticated scientists and philosophers know that there are laws of physics and we all obey them we should let the people have their free will in some sense. Because it makes them act more morally. That may or may not be true for me personally, that fact has nothing to do with why I think that it’s sensible to talk about free will. My reason for talking about free will is just the answer you just gave, which is that it does play this role in helping to explain what goes on.
1:45:39 DD: Yeah. Well I think… I don’t think that the idea that we have free will is a sort of holy myth that we should preserve for the good of hoi polloi. No, no, no, we all need it. I think it’s extremely paternalistic, patronizing to say, “Well I don’t need the illusion of free will, but everyday folks they need it.” No, I think that’s… First of all I think that’s just obnoxious.
1:46:15 SC: Right.
But Dan has also said this:
If nobody is responsible, not really, then not only should the prisons be emptied, but no contract is valid, mortgages should be abolished, and we can never hold anybody to account for anything they do. Preserving “law and order” without a concept of real responsibility is a daunting task.
Well, I disagree vehemently with jettisoning the idea of holding people to account, but I’ve explained that a gazillion times. And it’s a deliberate exaggeration to say that abjuring moral responsibility means emptying out prisons and abolishing mortgages. You can be held responsible, and jailed, without being held morally responsible.
Dan also said this, in his Erasmus Prize lecture:
We don’t want our children to become puppets! If neuroscientists are saying that it is no use—that we are already puppets, controlled by the environment, they are making a big, and potentially harmful, mistake. . . We [Dennett and Erasmus] both share the doctrine that free will is an illusion is likely to have profoundly unfortunate social consequences if not rebutted forcefully.”
That sounds an awful lot to me like the view that rebutting the “puppet” view is important because the spread of that view would harm society. (It won’t, by the way: I know of no hard determinist who has harmed society.)
And then Dan takes off the gloves and punches down at me, and punches on the level at Sam Harris as well, for these statements are clearly aimed at us (my emphasis):
1:46:18 DD: We all go through life, gauging our opportunities, making choices taking them as seriously as we do, which is sometimes not seriously enough and sometimes…
1:46:33 SC: In trying to persuade others.
1:46:34 DD: And sometimes too serious, in trying to persuade others. It’s no secret that this pattern of activity including mental activity, including hamlet-like thinking and mulling and musing and worrying, no secret why it exists, it’s what makes civilization possible. And I for one would rather live in a civilized world.
1:47:07 SC: But so, that’s a very crucial distinction I think that has the danger of slipping by there, it’s not that we need to tell people they have free will to make them civilized. It’s that we have to appreciate that we have free will so that we create civilization.
1:47:22 DD: Yes, absolutely right, yes.
1:47:24 SC: Got it. Okay, that’s very good.
1:47:25 DD: But then that does mean that the free will skeptics, including some heavy hitting scientists.
1:47:34 SC: Some of our best friends. Yeah.
1:47:36 DD: Yeah, some of my best friends. They’re really engaging in a sort of an anti-social behavior, it’s a sort of cognitive vandalism. I try to shock them with that term. . .
I object strongly to this characterization of people like Sam and me as engaging in anti-social behavior and cognitive vandalism. It’s almost an ad hominem argument. The truth of what I talk about—of determinism, which happens to be true for behavior—is independent of its consequences for ourselves or society. (I happen to think that grasping those consequences is in fact good for us and society.) I could respond by saying that compatibilism is a form of cognitive displacement, of sweeping the really important and socially consequential problems under the rug. But I won’t.
Dan tries to land one more punch. Here he’s talking about the experiment in which neuroscientists tell someone they’ve implanted a device in someone’s head that controls their behavior, and won’t let them do bad stuff, but it’s a lie. And then the person goes ahead and does bad stuff expecting to be controlled. What that has to do with free will defies me, because the person’s behavior in that circumstance is still determined—controlled by the environmental input that the neuroscientists have lied to him.
And here’s Dan’s attempted roundhouse (my emphasis):
1:49:19 DD: Okay, so I wonder if Black Mirror has the sequel that I have… So this fellow goes off and reassured that he’s got this safety net, he becomes a little bit slovenly in his decision making and he makes some bad decisions, pretty soon he ends up in court. And the judge confronts him and asks him, “What about this?” He says, “Well, no. I don’t have any free will.” “You know I’m controlled… “
1:49:49 SC: Just obeying the laws of physics.
1:49:52 DD: I just obey the laws of physics. And the neurosurgeons, you know they are… They’re… I’m their puppet.” And the judge calls in the neurosurgeon says, “Did you tell this man that when you put this device in that henceforth that he would be a sort of electronically controlled puppet.” And she said, “Yeah, yeah we did.” He says, “It’s not true, is it?” She says, “No, of course not. We’re just messing with his brain.” Now, she did something evil. Well, if she in her white coat, her scientist white coat is doing something evil for that guy, what about you folks out there in science land who are going around telling everybody that free will is an illusion, that they don’t, that they’re all really just puppets? Why isn’t that the same sort of anti-social behavior that this neurosurgeon, this imaginary neurosurgeon is engaged in?
That’s sort of nasty, and offends me. If we are puppets in the sense that our neurons pull our strings and we can’t affect that by some numinous will, well, that’s an important truth—not “anti-social behavior.” In the end, although Dan denies being motivated in his compatibilism by fear that the notion of pure determinism will harm society, it looks an awful lot to me like that idea imbues much of what he says about free will.
The truth of a proposition is not determined by how it makes people feel. If determinism leads to a bleak world view (I don’t think it does), so be it; but there are real social benefits that come from grasping determinism. If I’m an antisocial person, and have influenced any readers here to behave badly by promulgating determinism, by all means let me know in the comments! Not that it will stop me, as the laws of physics have made me a determinist!
I remember Sean saying that he missed the license to interview smart people from different fields after he finished The Big Picture, which is why he started the podcast, so he could always have the license to talk to smart people from fields way different from his.
-Ryan
Calling hard determinists “anti-social” is such an ad hominem attack that it calls into question the motivations of the attacker. It’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest that because you are convinced by the evidence that people don’t make decisions outside of the laws of physics, that our minds are controlled by a series of inputs from the environment, experience, etc., are trying to harm society in a vicious disregard for human rights. It becomes pretty hard for someone who says that to deny that they feel that acknowledging a lack of free will damages society and leads to chaos.
Excellent timing on this post, I just took off my headphones after listening to this podcast. I was thinking about sending this to you given the snippets above then I saw that you just posted on it. Serendipity!
I like Dan and Sean but on this topic I just can’t see eye to eye with them.
We may not see eye to eye on foreign affairs but I am with you on this free will business. I am not an expert but it all seems very reasonable to me. It also means there is a great need to overhaul our justice system in this country. The road block for many people is nothing but religion.
“I’m not saying, of course, that we should dispense with punishment, incarceration, or the idea of responsibility, but we need to fix the system of judgment and punishment.”
A suggestion, Jerry, is that maybe you could discuss at greater length, with specific examples and alternative punishments, how you want the legal system to change. I’d presume that you’d prefer something like the Nordic system to the US system (and I think most compatibilists would agree with you there), but do you want radical changes beyond that?
I listened to the 2-hr podcast, and came to conclusion that you, Dan and Sean Carroll all agree on everything except how you talk about free will. Thus, the differences between you are purely about the words you use to describe these issues, not about how you want society to be.
“… every philosopher has his or her favorite definition of “free will”—and the compatibilist definitions are incompatible with each other!”
I’m not convinced they are incompatible, they are more putting the emphasis on different aspects.
“And what is “free” about “lack of external coercion”?”
It’s the only form of freedom that exists, and it’s the form of freedom that matters. Being free to choose whether to wear a hijab or criticise the government is different from fearing to do so because you’d be put in jail.
“Dan and Sean seem to think that people like me … should just shut up about determinism.”
I don’t think they’re saying you should shut up about *determinism*, but about the notion that determinism then rules out “free will” and “moral responsibility”, because they see holding people responsible for their acts as necessary. Of course you agree, as you’ve said, we do indeed need to hold people responsible for their acts and deter criminal acts by punishment. As above, the differences are semantic: you and Dan agree on the substance, and that society needs to hold people “responsible”, but he uses the label “moral” for that concept whereas you don’t.
Same here, and I agree. I am not convinced that retaining a concept of freewill is as important as Dan feels it is, but then I don’t think that teaching the implications determinism has for human behavior is as important to realize reform of our justice systems as Jerry thinks it is.
Regardless of what one might want to call it I do think that Dan is correct that human level consciousness affords humans very many more degrees of freedom compared to nearly all other organisms and that this is a significant factor in our cognitive abilities and behavior. As in order of magnitude or quantum leap.
My favorite moment was when Dan exclaimed precisely how I’ve always felt about the notion of P Zombies.
‘What does it mean, though, to be “in control”?’
Free will is a social construct supported by our brain functionality. We, both as part of society and individually, decide what kinds of control make us responsible for our actions and what kinds do not. Although the details vary depending on the century and the society, common dimensions include:
Age: We don’t hold children as responsible for some actions as their brains aren’t fully formed.
Injury and disease: We don’t hold people responsible for their actions if their thinking is impaired by something out of their control. This probably also includes someone who was drugged against their will or without their knowledge.
External coercion: If someone is forced to do something with a gun pointed at their head, they aren’t held responsible. Of course, this is a judgement call that might have to be argued in court.
I know your definition of free will is different, so I am only suggesting that this is how Carroll and Dennett might answer your question.
You appear to think that Dennett has waffled in his opinions a little but I interpret what he’s saying differently.
Dennett rejects the “do-it-for-the-good-of-society” motivation, as you say. He thinks it would be obnoxious to maintain one way of thinking for himself and other smart scientists and philosophers while recommending a different point of view for everyone else.
When he “rebuts the puppet view”, I think he’s including himself in that. While we are slaves to the laws of physics, we shouldn’t act like it. We’re not puppets. I think Dennett might call this a useful illusion while Carroll thinks of it as an emergent behavior. This is a small difference, IMHO, but I prefer Carroll’s description; “illusion” just has too much baggage.
I’m not sure there’s a substantive difference between “slave” and “puppet”.
I agree there’s no difference between “slave” and “puppet” in this context. That wasn’t a distinction I was trying to make. We are all puppets or slaves to the fundamental laws of physics.
I think Dennett uses harsh words against your position for what he thinks logically follows from it. Saying that everything we do is out of our control because of determinism seems to lead to a world in which no one is morally responsible for their actions. Now we know that you don’t actually think that but I (and Dennett apparently) still don’t understand how that doesn’t follow directly from your determinism arguments. I’m sure you’ve explained this before so perhaps you could point me to it once again.
Did you read what I wrote above. I think we are responsible for our actions in the sense that we are the individuals who do them, but we are not MORALLY responsible (that implies we could have made another choice). And I don’t see that “moral” responsibility adds anything to the consequences beyond “responsibility”. You still have to figure out how to treat the person who is found “guilty”.
Yes and I’ve heard you make that distinction before. Thanks for reminding me. I still find the argument lacking though. By “responsibility” (not “moral responsibility), do you mean simply that a certain person physically performed a certain action? If I call someone a nitwit, am I responsible for that action but not morally responsible? If the person I said it to complains, can I just say that I couldn’t have done otherwise? I doubt even a hard determinist would accept that excuse.
It is a little differcult to drop the concept of morality when we humans have built over centuries, systems and behaviour trying to instill it in societies, in working towards pacifying our violent and disruptive tendencies, however trivial.
In waltzes no free will and it’s seemingly counter productive hand break on cultural advancement.
Pèhaps it is before it’s time to drop all talk of moral implications but in truth, it really will make no difference to outcomes (personal responsibility) other than switch the focus on to more humane sentencing laws and rehabiltation.
If i were to speculate, this seachange would be a huge leap forward in human cognition, I actually think so called “free will” is a constrait to advancement, old and tired, and… the death knell for religion, in part why i think free will is corrupt but I’m not holding my breath.
The addition “morally” responsible denotes whether we want to blame them and punish them.
A bank teller who opens a safe when a robber points a gun at them is “responsible” for opening the safe, but not morally culpable.
If, however, the same bank teller had conspired with the robber and they were acting out a plan, then they would be morally culpable.
But that begs the question as to whether we are being IMMORALLY held legally responsible then, doesn’t it? Isn’t it IMMORAL to execute a person with severe intellectual disabilities for a capital offense?
[And no wiggling into the death penalty being immoral, the current state of the law is IQ under about 70 and no death sentence. Is that an immoral legal distinction?]
Jerry has described many times that even given determinism people need to be held responsible for their actions because of the utility of doing so. Because it is a good way, perhaps the only way, given the way humans function, to create and maintain a decent society.
Jerry has explained that people should be held responsible, but not morally responsible. I take it that what Jerry means by this is that we should not allow our perceptions of the morality of a bad actor’s bad actions to have any influence on figuring out how our justice system should deal with bad actors. Or, perhaps even better, we should accept the implications of determinism fully enough that we eventually refrain from even forming moral judgement about bad actors.
I’ve never really understood the distinction that adding “moral” gives. Am I morally responsible for calling my neighbor a nitwit, assuming I own up to it or was reliably witnessed doing it? I know it wasn’t against the law so we don’t have to talk about criminal justice reform. Is “moral” a distinction that matters here? Let’s assume all the usual caveats that I have a sound mind, I’m older than 21, and no one had a gun to my head. I said it of my own free will. I do expect my neighbor to resent my action and perhaps even punish me by calling me a twit.
My understanding, which may of course be wrong, is that Incompatibilists think that the term “moral” is invalid because they think the concept of morality entails dualism / magic freewill and is therefore invalid and better off discarded just like the term freewill. In Christian philosophies morality certainly does entail magic freewill.
If morality is based on the idea that humans are free to choose what they will , free to choose to be good or bad, and it seems very clear to me that it is, then this makes sense as long as you stipulate what kind of freewill you are talking about, magic or Compatibilist. If you want to ditch the concept of (magic) freewill then it makes perfect sense to ditch the concept of morality along with it. If you want to retain a re-defined / ammended / clarified concept of free will then it makes sense to retain a likewise modified concept of morality.
As a compatibilist, though I don’t like that term, I like to call it “everyday free will”, and I don’t believe most people think it involves magic. Even if they do, there’s an unmagical version like that used in contracts.
…we should not allow our perceptions of the morality of a bad actor’s bad actions…
Is not describing someone as a “bad actor” whose actions are “bad” a perception of morality?
I would say yes, yes it is.
The best compatabilist argument I can imagine is that free will is an emergent property (albeit subjective to each person’s consciousness) that arises from deterministic physics.
Has Sean Carroll advocated for this, given his discussion of emergence in “The Big Picture?”
Voluntary and involuntary nervous system?
Check.
Voluntary and involuntary acts?
Check.
Free will – act undertaken by the voluntary nervous system.
Coercion – when one acts due to threat or violence emanating from someone else’s voluntary nervous system.
Special rules for psychotics, because they are defective in reality-testing.
Not to mention testable faculties like IQ, executive function, etc., rendering a person incompetent.
To say the world is determined, but we can’t predict it, is distinguishable from an unpredictable world only if you posit God or some higher power who is able to perfectly make the measurements and infinitely perform the calculations.
We are all defective in reality-testing, some just are better than others.
This is from an actual court decision:
He is psychotic, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, and has been operating under the same active delusional system for ten or twelve years. These delusions revolve around a theory that there are people, whom he calls “flesh eaters”, who catch and sell and eat other people. It was on the belief that his parents were among this group, and that God had ordered him to do so, that the defendant killed them. The defendant sees the “mark of the beast” on the Pope, President Reagan and others.
It is a little more pronounced than good/bad reality testing, hence “psychosis”.
Yes. This fellow is/was over near the edge on a distribution. That doesn’t disprove the existence of a distribution nor that we are all defective to some degree. If we weren’t, optical illusions wouldn’t be a thing.
I can say that one reason I enjoy podcasts is that I do a great deal of driving and everything on the radio is shit.
Let me recommend Stephen Fry’s Seven Deadly Sins. The recently released intro episode is fantastic. Last year’s Great Leap Years is worth a listen as well, if you love Stephen, as I am certain many readers here do.
I’m going to take the position that it’s the folks promoting the falsehood of a “real” free will that are being anti-social, rather than the ones pointing out that free will is in fact an illusion. Whereas philosophers like to cook up fantasy scenarios, I’m going to stick to reasoned opinion and facts based on real-world observations.
The premise that free will is real leads directly to theories of sentencing (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justice#Theories_of_sentencing) involving retribution, deterrence, reparation, and denunciation. That premise, coupled with the denial of physical (including “mental”) causes of behavior, result in rehabilitation rarely being used as a primary means of addressing criminal or anti-social behavior (as distinct from a post-hoc rationalization for punitive incarceration, etc.). Retribution (a.k.a. revenge) doesn’t address or correct causes of bad behavior. The experts at the National Institute of Justice report that the deterrence theory related to punishment and based on choice (i.e. “free will”) is at best ineffective (https://nij.ojp.gov/topics/articles/five-things-about-deterrence). Likewise, reparation and denunciation do nothing to affect or remedy the deterministic causes of bad behavior.
Recognizing that free will is an illusion, and that therefore there is some (possibly treatable) physical cause for bad behavior leads not to revenge and punishment, but to treatment and rehabilitation, or at most incarceration (as protection for society, rather than as punishment for the offender) where rehabilitation isn’t possible.
Consider the well-known case of Charles Joseph Whitman (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Whitman), who had a brain tumor which may have led to the “many unusual and irrational thoughts” that Whitman noted in his suicide note. Unfortunately, Whitman had not had a proper diagnosis, despite previous medical and psychological issues. And there’s now no way to know for certain if there were mental issues due to his childhood environment and young adult experiences which may have contributed to his behavior (although there are notes from at least one psychiatric consultation).
Clearly, Whitman knew about rules, laws and punishments (from earlier involvement with civilian law and Marine Corps service); they did not deter or prevent him from killing his mother, his wife, fourteen others, and wounding an additional thirty-one.
Rather than speculate, I’ll pose a simple rhetorical question: if it had been widely understood at the time that bad behavior results from physical (and mental) causes which can possibly be identified and treated, rather than faith in “free will” as an explanation for such behavior, might Whitman have received a proper diagnosis and treatment, potentially saving seventeen lives?
I believe the kind of ‘”real” free will’ you are talking about here is NOT the kind that Dennett and Carroll are talking about, right? No one I know argues against rehabilitation of criminals. While our host argues for criminal justice reform based on lack of free will, it doesn’t follow that those that disagree with his version of free will are against criminal justice reform.
“we have free will so that we create civilization” coupled with reality of and talk of “prisons” (rather than hospitals or even asylums) and outright claims that stating that free will is illusory is “anti-social” sure sounds like revenge and punishment in preference to treatment and rehabilitation. And demonization rather than rational discourse.
But it’s hard to pin down what those guys really think. Fantasy scenarios don’t help. “free will is perfectly real, it just isn’t what you think it is” is uninformative and is also “just obnoxious”; don’t tell me what I think it is, if you claim to know precisely what it is, present that, clearly and unambiguously, or at least do the same for what *you* (not you Paul, Dan Dennett et. al.) think. Unless and until there is such a clear and unambiguous presentation, the best that’s possible (w/o also making the obnoxious assertion of knowing what the other person thinks) is to discuss the claims and arguments actually made.
Talk of “puppets” is at best an odious strawman argument; it implies a puppeteer, and that’s certainly not a claim that I’m making. It would be more appropriate (and accurate from a deterministic POV) to use a complex machine as an analogy; such machines may malfunction or break due to physical (including environmental) causes, including wear and tear, improper maintenance, misuse or abuse from external sources, etc. Rational non-delusional people rarely (and never seriously) attribute agency to machines or threaten machines with punishment (fines, beatings, incarceration, lethal injection, etc.); the rational approach is to diagnose and remedy the cause of malfunction, where feasible.
Now if the proponents of “real free will” can clearly and unambiguously explain how a complex machine can have this supposed “real free will”, and what the implications are for treatment of such machines when they malfunction, then we can have a possibly productive discussion applicable to people, other animals, and even artificial intelligence. Demonization of the scientifically demonstrable (e.g. via neurological experiments as described by Harris) position that (tentatively, as far as current evidence indicates) “free will” is an illusion, demonization based on strawman arguments in turn based on obscure fictional stories, coupled with vague non-descriptions of “free will” aren’t going to get us to a productive discussion.
Even a serious discussion of the neuroscience would be a start. But no. At 17:08, Dennett says “That’s how the neuroscientists, they train up, categorize on this FMRI data about what’s going on in people’s heads and they discover they can make a prediction about what person’s gonna do 10 seconds later. Yeah, they can. And that shows that it’s a real pattern.” And then he immediately dismisses it with “But a lot of the patterns they find by these methods aren’t real. That is, they don’t predict the thing.” He fails to discuss the implication for “real free will” of the “real pattern” and the fact that subjects report a “decision” long after the physical neurological activity. Instead we get a digression into AI learning networks and fantasy talk about “Laplace’s Demon”, “Martians”, and baseballs. Philosophers can be infuriating.
“… if you claim to know precisely what [free will] is, present that, clearly and unambiguously”
It’s the distinction between doing something because you want to and doing something because you are threatened by a gun to your head.
It’s the distinction between a woman wearing a garment such as a hijab because she feels like it, and wearing it because she’ll be arrested and jailed if she doesn’t.
Is that clear and unambiguous?
If your reply is that this concept of doing something “of your own free will” is different from the concept of libertarian, contra-causal free will, then, yes, indeed it is.
“Man can do as he wills, but not will what he wills” — Schopenhauer.
The compatibilist conception of “free will” is about doing what one wills, it’s not about willing what one wills.
I’ll accept something as clear and unambiguous if it explains existing phenomena. Bonus points if it makes falsifiable predictions.
“want to” and “feels like it” sound an awful lot like “will”, which makes for a circular definition. There’s no explanatory power for the observed neurological activity (including muscular control) that precedes a subject’s statement of decision-making.
Presumably you are aware what “wanting to do” something feels like? What about it needs explaining?
“It’s the distinction between doing something because you want to and doing something because you are threatened by a gun to your head.”
That describes free action not free will. Doing what you want is free action. Free WILL would be if you could chose what you WILL which we can’t. This is so remedial I can’t understand why compatibilists get this point so wrong.
Your comment illustrates how much of this discussion is mere semantics. What compatibilists call “free will” is what you call “free action”.
And no, compatibilists have not simply got it wrong, and are not simply being obtuse, since there is an equally long history of using the terms the way compatibilists use them.
The only problem with a machine having free will is that free will is a social construct. If we allowed a machine to participate fully in society then we can declare that it has free will, allow it to sign contracts, tell it has to follow rules and convict it if it chooses not to follow them.
I think Dennett is taking issue with some interpretations of the Libet experiments. They and many other experiments are peering into the brain’s decision making process. If one is biased towards thinking there’s woo involved in free will or consciousness, you can interpret these results in all kinds of goofy ways.
The link you link to does not support the assertions you make. It indicates that there are many ways to rationally deter crime, only that long sentences and the death penalty don’t seem to have much benefit.
You also leave out incapacitation, and given that 80% of offenses are probably committed by 20% of the people, it may make sense to incapacitate the 20%, even if it doesn’t have much deterrence effect.
The reality is that the criminal justice system exists primarily to protect criminals from citizens. If you stopped punishing offenders, it would be a short bee-line to the return of lynch mobs and vigilantes, and ultimately, if the government continued to dawdle, as power consolidated, the emergence of social control by non-state actors (think Hezbollah). No thank you.
“The reality is that the criminal justice system exists primarily to protect criminals from citizens.”
I like that.
Not hard to imagine what would happen to one of these school shooters if you turned them over to a mob, is it?
Not hard to imagine at all. I was agreeing with you. “Primarily” is a bit strong but I took that as artful exaggeration.
The points are that neither punishment nor severity of punishment are effective deterrents.
On separate issues: I’m pretty sure that I mentioned incarceration for incapacitation (as distinct from punishment) and specifically as protection for society from offenders.
There are alternatives to punishment; regarding Hezbollah et al., Sudis have found deprogramming (re-education) to be effective, and it’s certainly less barbaric than flogging or beheading.
A common theme seems to be ” derives its value from . So now that is in doubt everyone has to cringe and pretend to believe in or they won’t value anymore and all will be lost.” (Cf. Ken Ham’s infamous diorama of a wrecking ball marked “millions of years” smashing into religion and destroying everything good and decent people hold dear.) Surely there couldn’t be other lines of reasoning suggesting that really is something we should be concerned about and it’s really our theory about why it’s valuable that ought to be rendered as suspect.
I think of ideas like this as being like the exploding dye-packs stores use to stop shoplifters. Ideas that are wrong but basically harmless when taken in combination with some other idea that is itself also wrong, but very harmful in the absence of that other idea.
Now of course you may find that second idea harmful in itself, and attempt to debunk it, but that’s when the dye pack blows up in your face.
A common theme seems to be “<real thing> derives its value from <imaginary thing>. So now that is in doubt everyone has to cringe and pretend to believe in <imaginary thing> or they won’t value <real thing> anymore and all will be lost.” (Cf. Ken Ham’s infamous diorama of a wrecking ball marked “millions of years” smashing into religion and destroying everything good and decent people hold dear.) Surely there couldn’t be other lines of reasoning suggesting that really is something we should be concerned about and it’s really our theory about why it’s valuable that ought to be rendered as suspect.
I think of ideas like this as being like the exploding dye-packs stores use to stop shoplifters. Ideas that are wrong but basically harmless when taken in combination with some other idea that is itself also wrong, but very harmful in the absence of that other idea.
Now of course you may find that second idea harmful in itself, and attempt to debunk it, but that’s when the dye pack blows up in your face.
argh, “So now that <imaginary thing> is in doubt…”
In all of this, there is one point that matters most: We must protect ourselves from dangerous persons, i.e., those who pose an unreasonable risks, but we do not have to torment them—i.e., inflict human misery beyond the absolute needs of public safety.
And, I would add, to torment people for their acts is morally wrong if some version of determinism is true. (My personal preference would be that “neural determinism,” at the very least, is true, viz. that all bodily movements and, hence, behavior, are caused solely by neuronal activity that occurs in accordance with physical laws).
It is pure conjecture to say that people would behave badly if they fully understood the “truth” of free will and determinism. But it is demonstrable fact that people inflict a lot of misery on others, many of them “collateral damage,” based on belief in free will. Dennett’s little thought experiment is way off the mark: It’s certainly not a part of determinism that the laws of physics “won’t let [us] do bad stuff,” and no one suggests telling people that it is. On the contrary, if determinism is true and if people actually learn the way we think they do, it is all the more efficacious and, therefore, essential to educate (or “train”) people on the difference between right and wrong and on the importance of “choosing” (weighing) wisely.
Determinism does not mean people are just “puppets.” We are beings that can enjoy life immensely or suffer hardships enormously, depending on how we and others behave. This is a hugely important fact. There is nothing about determinism that counsels against doing all that we can to support the most satisfying and rewarding lives possible for every human being (even if we are motivated to do so entirely in accordance with the laws of physics).
“Dennett’s little thought experiment is way off the mark”
You are completely misunderstanding the thought experiment. It is not saying that if people accept determinism then bad things will happen.
It is saying that if people came to believe that they are not responsible for their actions, that they are not moral agents, and that if they do bad things then it’s not their fault, that bad things would happen.
Oh, well then I guess I’m about the worst criminal there is. Right? And so is Alex Rosenberg, and Sam Harris, and all others of our ilk.
There’s not a shred of evidence for the claim that accepting determinism turns you into a bad person.
“Oh, well then I guess I’m about the worst criminal there is. Right?”
Not at all, because you agree that we need to hold people responsible for their actions (in the sense of having legal sanctions for criminal acts).
“There’s not a shred of evidence for the claim that accepting determinism turns you into a bad person.”
Agreed, and no-one is making that claim (Dennett is a determinist, so am I). The thing that would turn people into bad people is the doctrine: “you are not responsible for your actions, if you do something bad, such as rape someone, then it’s not your fault, so we won’t blame you and we won’t sanction you”.
And of course you are not saying that. (The entire argument is different sides talking past each other while actually being agreed, just because they use different concepts in different ways.)
Voltaire said it nicely, that he did not believe in god, but if a belief in god stopped just one person from robbing him, then he would promote god.
I think you can argue that people treat others better when they feel they could not have done otherwise, ie: they understand the determinism of it all, even if they aren’t labelling something “deterministic” or understand what “determinism” is. The example I get is our opinion, as a society, about how we treat mentally ill people. It used to be that they were laughed at up till fairly recently and tortured not long ago. Once we understood that mental illness was a physical issue with the brain that the person could not choose to stop, our treatment of the mentally ill changed. A specific example is how we treat those with depression. 30 years ago, when I was clinically depressed, I hid that from everyone except close friends and family because the stigma was so big that I knew people would openly mock me and I’d get a reputation as an imbecile who chose to be sad instead of “snapping out of it”. Later, there were many campaigns that explained to the public that depression was a physical issue no different than being diabetic and that one wouldn’t mock and mistreat a person for being diabetic because a depressed person could no more “snap out of” depression as a diabetic could “snap out of” a sugar issue. People came around when they understood the person could not have willed away depression.
The change in how we treat mentally ill people has nothing to do with any kind of belief in determinism. Where’s your data? It’s simply cultural evolution. As Pinker points out, we treat all kinds of people and animals better on average as time has passed. If anything, our better treatment of the mentally ill comes directly from biological understanding. We no longer attribute their behavior to bad spirits or possession but actively try to fix the real cause of their problems. We understand why they are the way they are and know that it had nothing to do with not going to church. for example.
I think those of us who take Diana’s point of view, and that of PCC[e] and can legitimately answer from personal experience. I know that I find myself more tolerant of the foibles of others when I’m aware that they’re just victims of the universe, as am I. It would take something more rigorous, of course, to answer the question scientifically. But it could be done, I think.
As for “nothing to do with any kind of belief in determinism”, I think you’re wrong. Recognizing that mentally ill people are victims of disease/disorders very much has led to better treatment. And saying “simply cultural evolution” adds nothing in explanation of the process. It simply gives the process a name.
Our human brains are really good at mostly memory stuff, which itself is supposedly constantly remade. So go with memory to decently explain free will. Throw in a few comments by respected minds like Hume … ‘it is more likely that we make up stuff’, Feynman … ‘even philosophy is just wishful thinking’ or Wittgenstein … ‘philosophy is just playing with definitions’ which is playing with our memory of whatever language we have made up. I can get up or stay at the computer with my ‘free will’, whatever my brain and memory wants to make of it … so why belabor this stuff? It only becomes serious when supposed great minds like Descartes or Kant pander to others who WANT to keep the idea of a soul, god, purpose and heaven/hell … which is only what most humans WANT.
The consensus amongst my colleagues (faculty and my fellow graduate students alike) that FW was just what it is inside us that allows us to be held morally responsible. This may well be, as Jerry holds and I do sometimes now : nothing at all! Dennett’s _Elbow Room_ was on our curriculum as a prereq, so he was in that mix into that precisifcation. This was 20 years ago! Alas, things have not gone much further … though there are a *few* people who agree with Jerry and the one version of me in the literature …
Dennett’s argument always struck me as exactly parallel to the one he rebuts about qualia, consciousness, etc. with great effect and gusto elsewhere. I do not understand why he does not see it. This is dismaying to me – Dennett has been a very strong influence on my work, and continues to be, even if I am no longer doing much professional philosophy. I think he would be amazed about how much goes into IT security, though, and I use it here, too – in the background, for I do not want to explain the obscure by the more obscure, at least for others.
Listening to this podcast, this jumped out at me as well. I need to relisten, review other materials and think some more about it. I may have misunderstood.
Not sure that “free will” is all that important. Many ancient societies believed that everything was destined, and employed oracles and divination to predict events, because everything was determined.
Christianity flirted heavily with free will, in part to attack divination and necromancy, but not so much with Islam. I suppose there is also the free will theodicy, but I’m not sure anyone really buys it.
If you dump free will, I wonder if guilt or innocence will go along with it (as they are both connected to whether X really did it or not). Obviously, if you just round up and imprison undesirables, its going to have a deterrence effect, and be more efficient than conducting trials and hiring forensic psychologists.
“As I’ve said before, yes we are responsible for our decisions, but only in the sense that society must hold us accountable if society is to run smoothly. We are not, however, morally responsible for our decisions, as that implies libertarian free will.”
So moral accountability doesn’t exist?
To immediately go Full Godwin: Does this mean that while Hitler was indeed responsible for the Holocaust (and thus accountable for it), he was not *morally* responsible for it?
Put in other language: He had agency in the Holocaust, but was not–morally–a Bad Man?
I’ve said this over and over again, and in this post, too, did you read it?
No, Hitler did not have free will to do what he did; he could not have done otherwise. He was a bad man, and also “immoral” in the sense that society uses the word, but he was not morally responsible for what he did. He was responsible for what he did and needed to be punished for deterrence, keeping him away from society, and whatever help he could get, though he was clearly beyond rehabilitation.
Why are you so wedded to the idea that he was MORALLY responsible. Do you think that at each juncture of his life, Hitler could have decided to behave differently from what he did? Neither Dennett nor Carroll believe that.
What is the difference between moral and legal responsibility?
If you do something immoral, but not illegal, good people shun you, talk about you negatively behind your back, you make lose out on job opportunities, or get fired or whatever.
If you do something illegal, it goes down on your permanent record, maybe you go to jail or prison, or you have to jump through hoops to show you are rehabilitated. You may have to deal with informal sanctions as well.
One is informal, the other is formal, otherwise they are the same.
Why not informally sanction breakers of informal social rules? Who cares if they are free or not in some metaphysical sense, they are coloring outside of the lines. Why does it change suddenly because a legislature passes a statute?
Its clear that you cannot effectively create rational sanctions to encourage or deter involuntary human behavior, while at the same time, you can effectively create rational sanctions or rewards to encourage or deter voluntary human behavior.
Thus, systems of incentives for good behaviors and punishments for bad behaviors are sure to continue in time, until you come up with better methods of behavioral modification.
As practical matter, this will remain true whatever metaphysical belief you have regarding free will. I don’t see much difference between moral and immoral responsibility.
Say Hitler couldn’t have done other than he did. Doesn’t that just make him even more of a pecker?
Should be moral or legal responsibility.
Hitler was a product of his environment.
If anyone says Hitler morally responsible, then society loses. We are doomed to repeat creating more Hitlers. If we concede as a species that we made Hitler, then we can figure out ways to prevent future Hitlers.
There should be no moral responsibility. It takes away our responsibility to understand how to avoid future problems.
We need to fix the system of judgment and punishment, as Prof. CCE says. I believe we are.
Evidence suggests that criminal and justice systems are slowing but steadfastly implementing strategies that provide both better judgement and punishment.
I’ve worked with a lot of religious scientists. They don’t bring their religion to the lab. Likewise, a lot of people believe in free will, but mostly, as a society, we implementing solutions informed by a deterministic universe.
I’d be curious to know if there are differences in the perception of free will in cultures where responsibility is not always attributed to individual people (for example, societies where a family member’s misdeed causes the entire family to be punished and thought of as ‘guilty’.) Or perhaps not, maybe the same mechanisms that allow us to easily see a mass of neurobiological processes as one concrete person transfer to groups, so that they are similarly conceived of as a single entity.
As I usually say on this topic, I am convinced that free will does not actually exist but agnostic about the utility of acting as if it exists. I’m not sure what it is analogous to. Perhaps it is like saying Santa Claus exists. Or, perhaps it is like saying money exists. The former we would consider an outright falsehood; the latter we would generally claim has a sort of intersubjective ‘existence’ that is worth preserving.
I know for a fact that I have been treating people better since discovering the truth about how determined we are, and I am no more vulnerable to bad actors for it.
I treat everyone like a bear now. If a bear killed my brother, I would take all necessary steps to stop that bear from harming others and yet I would have no hatred towards the bear and no desire to do the bear harm. The bear was doing what bears do. Hating or wanting to teach that bear a lesson it won’t soon forget does not enter my mind, and if such thoughts do enter my mind when it’s a human, they quickly dissolve as I apply determinism to the situation.
I can protect myself and others from the bear without holding the bear morally responsible. Same same for humans who do harm.
I am also more humble since discovering the truth about determinism. I no longer take great pride in my talents and intellect but instead I am just grateful for having them them, and sympathetic towards those who don’t have them.
I think this idea that people will lose their civic responsibility if they learn how determined we are is about as backwards as an idea can get. It seems ignorant of what it is that makes humans do good and bad things. From what I can tell, belief in free will causes more bad behaviour than belief in determinism.
“I think this idea that people will lose their civic responsibility if they learn how determined we are is about as backwards as an idea can get.”
Nobody has suggested that would happen. That is not what Dennett says in the podcast.
“From what I can tell, belief in free will causes more bad behaviour than belief in determinism.”
Only if you believe in “magic” free will. The kind of free will I believe in maximizes personal responsibility for my actions. Deterministic free will blames my bad actions on physics. Magic free will blames it on magic, god, or whatever. Perhaps I will start calling my kind of free will “social free will” as its source is society and its behavioral norms.
I am wondering if their is a difference between people who read to inform themselves over people who get their information from video or audio sources