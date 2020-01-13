How did the Romans go to the bathroom?

I’m sure you’ve asked yourself this question before, although not necessarily with Romans as the subjects. What about the Greeks, the Babylonians, the ancient Chinese, the Mayans, and so on? And there’s not just the matter of where to dispose of your excreta, but how you clean your nether parts thereafter. In India, cleaning with a hand and water is done frequently, but according to this video, that simple solution (which does spread germs) wasn’t used by the Romans. Remember, there were many centuries without paper.
There’s probably a book to be written on this—and I bet one has. (It would be a good book to keep in the bathroom for throne reading.) But in the meantime, gross yourself out with this video, which answers the question. The idea of a reusable sponge on a stick, however, is really, really disgusting.
But it’s history, Jake!
I am reminded of that old limerick we all know:
In days of old when knights were bold and toilets weren’t invented,
they would lay by the road and dump their load,
And walk back home contented
A Brit version.
In days old old when knights were bold and lavatories weren’t invented, they wiped their arse on a lump of grass and walked away contented.
lol – thank you! I write sci-fi not historical fiction but…I’ve always wondered about toilets as they’re rarely mentioned in literature, even more modern stories. I think my interest was piqued by something I saw as a child, a movie about people in a lifeboat. And yes, I did wonder. And shudder. 🙂
I once spent an evening dinner at the Smithsonian with Dr Andrew Jones, UK’s foremost expert on ancient feces. One of the funniest evenings ever. That man had stories!
I bet he couldn’t beat our host’s story on a post here some years ago, about the grossest things he and his readers had ever seen. I still can’t “unsee” the scene he described.
Several years back there was a TV series based around Spartacus. It seemed to me while watching it that they went to some trouble to make it accurate in many aspects. One scene comes to mind in which two characters were having a conversation while partaking of a public toilet facility. There was an attendant passing around the reusable sponges. Not a job for me, thanks!
I’m guessing some of us are old enough or lived rural enough to remember the outhouse. Some were better than others but it was always a place of odor. I recall in small town Iowa in the 50 some of the poor areas of town still had them.
But did they have a poop knife? (It’s an inside reddit joke. Don’t bother googling it because it’s too stupid.)
Had not heard of that one. Live and learn.
Along the same lines were the “pit toilets” in some state park campgrounds we frequented when I was a lad.
I still visit those when adventuring in the woods during the summer. I try to not drop my camera down the loo.
Perhaps this will be the subject of Pinker’s next book. The improvements in this area are at least as important as those inspired by the Enlightenment. Ok, not really. 😉
I read once that the sea sponges they used for wiping were soaked in urine for cleansing.
Pooping in the out of doors is a major issue, especially on mountains. Campsites on popular climbing mountains like Rainier, Denali, even Everest are polluted, which can be a problem as the source for water for cooking and drinking is to melt snow–watch out for the yellow snow. The problem got so bad at Mount Rainier that climbers are expected to put their poop in plastic bags and carry it out.