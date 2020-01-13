How did the Romans go to the bathroom?

I’m sure you’ve asked yourself this question before, although not necessarily with Romans as the subjects. What about the Greeks, the Babylonians, the ancient Chinese, the Mayans, and so on? And there’s not just the matter of where to dispose of your excreta, but how you clean your nether parts thereafter. In India, cleaning with a hand and water is done frequently, but according to this video, that simple solution (which does spread germs) wasn’t used by the Romans. Remember, there were many centuries without paper.

There’s probably a book to be written on this—and I bet one has. (It would be a good book to keep in the bathroom for throne reading.) But in the meantime, gross yourself out with this video, which answers the question. The idea of a reusable sponge on a stick, however, is really, really disgusting.

But it’s history, Jake!