Another interview with Titania McGrath

Titania McGrath, who is actually comedian Andrew Doyle, goes on Fox News—who else would have him?—to talk for 26 minutes about Titania McGrath, Her Wokeness. You can hear the show by clicking on the screenshot below
Some of the stuff you might know from the talk by Doyle I posted before, but there’s also new stuff here, too. One is Doyle’s reaction to Ricky Gervais’s “comedy” monologue at the Golden Globes, where he was host. I’ve put the monologue below, which didn’t go down well at all with the privileged audience who took themselves quite seriously.
Another is that Titania is writing another book—for children! Have a listen.
Gervais comedy was really biting, and I pretty much liked it, as did Doyle. You can see why. My favorite line is this: ” If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”
He also goes after Apple, Amazon, and other corporations. You can be sure that he won’t be hosting this, or any other similar show, in the future.
I wouldn’t bet on that. He’s hosted the Golden Globe awards several times before and he made similar speeches on the previous occasions, and they still keep asking him back. And long may it continue!
I loved the look on some of the audience’s faces eg. Tom Hanks. I was also pleased to see some of the audience seemed to genuinely enjoy it.
Indeed, Gervais speech is also harmless and he brought attention to the awards. I think that even the stupider marketing departments begin to understand that any polarising publicity is good publicity. Having the media and untold numbers of social media users outrage each other in a great manufactuversy is worth millions of dollars of marketing money.
This is known for a long time, just remember MTV awards that used to have some “controversy” over something you cannot remember anymore.
True, all publicity is good publicity. Although I still have no idea who won any of the awards, which leads me to question the actual value of that publicity!
He will be back. Celebrities love to be “roasted,” and Gervais is good at it. They knew what they were getting.
Sub
I love Gervais though I am not sure he’s such a great choice to host awards shows. I applaud his attempts to educate his audience but I fully support their right to tell him to stuff it.
One of my favorite Gervais lines is when he argues against the afterlife concept. Being dead is a lot like before you were born: nothing at all. (I would have looked up the quote but the existence of his show “After Life” defeats my search.
Yes, it reminds me of a quote from a Irvin Yalom book something to the effect that life is a spark between two voids. Why do we spend so much time concerned about the second one?
Sub
I loved his speech, and i felt that everything he said needed to be said. The truth hurts.
I think they already replaced him for next time. We still get to see Ricky on You Tube.
I actually saw some of his stuff a few days ago – some character in a cleaning company? I turned it off and watched something else after about 5 minutes. Is he really as famous as his public profile suggests, because I couldn’t see any redeeming features to his comedy.
Insults sting. And then fade. Most of the targeted will blithely traipse along in their lives afterward. How could you otherwise, when all is comfort, quality, contemplation, and joy?
I don’t want to cast too much disparagement when I should look in the mirror. The king always had his fool – wisdom of the past.
Are there any other gamers here like myself who first saw Ricky Gervais perform on GTA4?
There he was, onstage at the Split Sides club, making fun of kids with cancer–and AIDS. That was a LOT more anti-woke than anything he did at the Golden Globes. Funnier, too.
If you need a stiffer drink than Titania, here’s Jonathan Pie on Gervais’s Golden Globes monologue. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_aoHa0cwvxA
Following Massimo’s twitter feed, I was shocked to find another transgression that must be reported to Titania McGrath post haste.
Seems that one of the ways giant honey bees, native to Asia, protect themselves from predators by doing the “Mexican wave.”
They’re not Mexican bees. This is shameful.
Not only is this base apian cultural appropriation, it is exceedingly unwoke to call Latinx people Mexicans – even Mexicans.
Years ago, I was soundly chastised when I referred to a person from Mexico as a Mexican. Granted the person I was speaking to didn’t know the specific country the person was from, but the first words out of her mouth were to proscribe my description because it contained the word Mexican, which she regarded as a generic term of opprobrium for people of Latin descent in the New World.
Should I have said “A person of Latinx descent who is from Mexico”? And how do you pronounce the x, the Mexican way or the American Way – I think the American Way trumps the Mexican way, and Mexicans should not permitted to refer to themselves as Mexicans. I’m sure Titania would agree.
I should be glad they’re not doing the Mexican Hat Dance, or perhaps they do but it hasn’t yet been observed.
I’m sad that Ricky Gervais is no longer doing his Sirius XM show. I pretty much kept my subscription for his show. I use a line he used in a conversation with Diane Morgan when she asked him how he knew all these things, “because I’m educated.”