Sunday: Hili dialogue

We had a respectable snowfall in Chicago last night: 1-3 inches, which began with freezing rain and sleet in the late afternoon. It’s messy out there now. Aware of the forecast, I warehoused the CeilingCatMobile in the University parking garage, where it’s safe and snow-free. There were 12- to 18-foot waves in Lake Michigan last night, and some local flooding. Over 1,100 flights were canceled at O’Hare and MIdway Airports, but now the frozen precipitation is done—for about a week.

Having just walked to work, I find that the streets and sidewalks are sheets of ice, and it was only my excellent balance that preserved me from a bad fall. Here’s a photo I took of the ice-covered streets:

Stuff that happened on January 12 is scant; here are a few items:

1908 – A long-distance radio message is sent from the Eiffel Tower for the first time.

1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.

1967 – Dr. James Bedford becomes the first person to be cryonically preserved with intent of future resuscitation.

Bedford died of metastasized kidney cancer at age 73, but the methods of freezing him then were primitive, and couldn’t prevent ice crystals from destroying some of his cells. He remains frozen after 53 years. Here’s a photo of him and of him being frozen:

1969 – The New York Jets of the American Football League defeat the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League to win Super Bowl III in what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

1991 – Persian Gulf War: An act of the U.S. Congress authorizes the use of American military force to drive Iraq out of Kuwait.

2004 – The world’s largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes its maiden voyage.

Here I am on the QM2 November 19, 2006, doing a lecture gig on its transatlantic passage. If you dine in the main venue, you must wear either a dark suit or a tuxedo. Fortunately, I had a suit. And here I have a Gibson as well:

2006 – A stampede during the Stoning of the Devil ritual on the last day at the Hajj in Mina, Saudi Arabia, kills at least 362 Muslim pilgrims.

Notables born on this day include:

1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (d. 1797)

1856 – John Singer Sargent, American painter and academic (d. 1925)

1876 – Jack London, American novelist and journalist (d. 1916)

1893 – Hermann Göring, German commander, pilot, and politician, Minister President of Prussia (d. 1946)

1899 – Paul Hermann Müller, Swiss chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (d. 1974)

1930 – Tim Horton, Canadian ice hockey player and businessman, founded Tim Hortons (d. 1974)

1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author

1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author

1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman, founded Amazon.com

Here is Sargent’s drawing, “Two cats“, dating to about 1880:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is deciding whether to nap. Malgorzata explains:

A very lazy Hili is lying on a blanket and moaning that she is not sleepy—but except for sleeping she has no excuse to lie idly around. So she wants Andrzej to cover her with the blanket which will possibly help her go to sleep , in which case she would be fully excused from doing anything useful.

The dialogue:

Hili: Actually, I’m not sleepy. A: And you are saying that in connection with what? Hili: If you cover me I may go to sleep after all.

In Polish:

Hili: Właściwie nie jestem senna.

Ja: I co w związku z tym?

Hili: Jak mnie przykryjesz, to może jednak zasnę.

From Jesus of the Day:

From Amazing Things, with the caption: “Awesome peacock wedding cake with cupcakes by Malizzi Cakes & Pastries.”

Posted by Seth Andrews:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I know some animals have symbiotic algae in them (presumably the algae gain protection as the host gains nutrients), but I didn’t know that sea slugs did that:

The Leaf Sheep Sea Slug is one of the only creatures in the world that can use algae to photosynthesize.

This process essentially makes them solar-powered slugs

(Photo: jun.bintangdivers) pic.twitter.com/5QW01NzwV1 — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 10, 2020

It’s hard to believe this tree is real, but it is, and this photo isn’t faked, except that one commenter in the thread says that the blue color is a “camera and light effect.”

Rainbow Eucalyptus trees (Eucalyptus deglupta) shed their bark at different rates, freshly revealed patches will reveal a bright green color, which then darkens to give orange, maroon, and blue colors https://t.co/W4B7rqc2KZ [photo by Arnie Rose: https://t.co/NnKPiNHFLR] pic.twitter.com/go79yBFBmA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 9, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. This one he sent with a message in capslock: “Well HE HAS OBVIOUSLY BEEN LIVING WITH SOMEONE ELSE”:

GUYS. My mum's cat Jaffa has been missing for two and a half YEARS. He has just been FOUND. I AM SCREAMING. pic.twitter.com/7a0F4HEI0x — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) January 10, 2020

Kitty and donkey friendship. Grania, who was a big fan of interspecific friendships between animals, would have loved this:

Interspecies friendship of the day. pic.twitter.com/e95aG8XtHh — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 8, 2020

Sound up. Look at that vortex, also known as a “waterspout“.

Exceptional video of the vortex forming along the cliff of Beinisvørð – a 470 m high sea cliff, the highest sea cliff in Suðuroy, the Faroe Islands on Jan 6th, 2020. We thank Helen Wang for the report, the video was recorded by her brother Samy Jacobsen – posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/FMALjZpvSt — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 8, 2020

Prescience and clear thinking from my academic grandfather (Ph.D. advisor of my Ph.D. advisor).

In 1962, Dobzhansky wrote more clearly about human ethics and biology than most stuff I've read in the last few years. Thanks @kph3k for sharing this masterwork. https://t.co/PG1vD4MAMy pic.twitter.com/5fJUO9yLcN — Vince Buffalo (@vsbuffalo) January 7, 2020

This is ghoulish but fascinating, like “Night of the Living Dead” I’ve put the linked movie below the tweet.

#MOLLUSKMONDAY #MolluscMonday Ever wonder what would happen if you put a juicy fish out in a pool of water where a SWARM of HUNGRY Nassarius like snails is nearby?? Nifty TIMELAPSE scavenging! https://t.co/91XUOjMZ9s pic.twitter.com/PWKxNcAWwf — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) February 25, 2019

And an even more ghoulish view:

Feeding nassarius snail pic.twitter.com/OiQWLRanM7 — Aww Club (@awwcutenesss) March 8, 2019