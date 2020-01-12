John Avise, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of California, Irvine (and an avid birder) sent me a group of lovely bird pictures that he took on an Antarctic trip similar to mine. His notes and IDs are indented.

This time I’m sending some bird photos that I took on my own cruise adventure to the Falklands, South Georgia Island, and the Antarctic Peninsula in 2018 (exactly one year before your similar trip). The pictures I’ve attached are mostly of birds other than those (such as penguins) that you already posted from your excursion. Readers should thus be made aware that there are many bird species to be seen in the region in addition to the wonderful penguins.

John’s right, of course, but I had trouble identifying non-penguins, plus the other birds didn’t hold still for me (and I had only a point-and-shoot camera)!