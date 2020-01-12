Literary studies on the decline—but why? Scholars analyze the problem

A new supplement in the Chronicle of Higher Education (click on screenshot below) comprises a series of 14 shortish pieces about the decline in funding for and in the reputation of literary studies in American universities. Several of the authors (all professors) diagnose the problem, and some of them offer solutions, none of which seem viable in today’s climate. Towards the end, a few pieces adamantly try to buttress the prestige of humanities—and the right of professors to assert their elitism and expertise in the face of what they see as rampant student egalitarianism that they feel is destroying the humanities. (I agree in part: there are too many specialized nonsense courses catering to student desires.)
I didn’t read all the pieces very carefully, but if you’re interested in this issue, they are all free for the reading. The problems are many: the rise of postmodernism and the decline of non-ideological literary criticism (i.e., the disappearance of “New Criticism”), the lack of employment for academic graduates in English (after all, there aren’t many jobs for English Ph.D.s outside of becoming professors), and the lack of funding for English and the humanities compared to the sciences, a disparity that erodes the humanities’ importance in money-hungry universities. But read the pieces, as their authors are much better informed than I.
Here, in larger type than in the screenshot below, is the introduction to the apocalyptic section, after which I’ve posted a few excerpts from some (but not all) of the articles. The last piece, Andrew Kay’s longer account of attending the infamous annual meeting of the Modern Language Association, is especially worth reading.
The academic study of literature is no longer on the verge of field collapse. It’s in the midst of it. Preliminary data suggest that hiring is at an all-time low. Entire subfields (modernism, Victorian poetry) have essentially ceased to exist. In some years, top-tier departments are failing to place a single student in a tenure-track job. Aspirants to the field have almost no professorial prospects; practitioners, especially those who advise graduate students, must face the uneasy possibility that their professional function has evaporated. Befuddled and without purpose, they are, as one professor put it recently, like the Last Dinosaur described in an Italo Calvino story: “The world had changed: I couldn’t recognize the mountain any more, or the rivers, or the trees.”
At the Chronicle Review, members of the profession have been busy taking the measure of its demise – with pathos, with anger, with theory, and with love. We’ve supplemented this year’s collection with Chronicle news and advice reports on the state of hiring in endgame. Altogether, these essays and articles offer a comprehensive picture of an unfolding catastrophe.
At Columbia University, a poor job-placement record for Ph.D candidates in the English department created some “alarm” in the program, according to a letter that circulated there this year. The news was grim. Columbia University’s English department had failed to place a single current Ph.D. candidate into a tenure-track job this year. And 19 new doctoral students had accepted admission into the program, raising questions about why the cohort is so large when the job prospects aren’t plentiful. This had “given rise to some alarm,” concerned graduate students wrote in an April 30 letter to department leadership.
Graduate students mulling whether or not to enter a program would benefit from some sort of analysis of what its alumni have done with their degree. But institutions often fail to consistently track and publicly report this information. It’s a much-discussed shortcoming in higher-ed circles and was the impetus for a discipline-wide, interactive database for historians. Earlier this month, the Association of American Universities announced a grant-funded initiative to help a pilot cohort of eight institutions make more widely available data about the Ph.D. career paths of its students in certain disciplines, among other improvements to graduate education.
The graduate students in Columbia University’s English and comparative-literature department hit a tipping point late this past spring. After not a single one of its job candidates got a tenure-track position during the 2018-19 hiring cycle, they decided to complain.
Smarting from that disappointment, and worried about their own prospects, the students were further catalyzed by news that their program had offered admission to 35 students for 2019-20. Nineteen of them accepted and enrolled this fall. In April, the department’s graduate student council held a students-only meeting. By May, a group of students had drafted and sent a protest letter to the department administration.
Students complained in the letter about inadequate faculty advising and too little professional development. They also cited an overly competitive department culture in which large student cohorts were forced to battle each other for limited faculty time and teaching opportunities.
Are the humanities over? Are they facing an extinction event? There are certainly reasons to think so. It is widely believed that humanities graduates can’t easily find jobs; political support for them seems to be evaporating; enrollments in many subjects are down. As we all know.
Even if the situation turns out to be less than terminal, something remarkable is underway. Bewilderment and demoralization are everywhere. Centuries-old lineages and heritages are being broken. And so we are under pressure to come up with new ways of thinking that can take account of the profundity of what is happening. In this situation, we need to think big.
I want to propose that such big thinking might begin with the idea that, in the West, secularization has happened not once but twice. It happened first in relation to religion, and second, more recently, in relation to culture and the humanities. We all understand what religious secularization has been — the process by which religion, and especially Christianity, has been marginalized, so that today in the West, as Charles Taylor has famously put it, religion has become just one option among a smorgasbord of faith/no-faith choices available to individuals.
A similar process is underway in the humanities. Faith has been lost across two different zones: first, religion; then, high culture. The process that we associate with thinkers like Friedrich Schiller, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, and Matthew Arnold, in which culture was consecrated in religion’s place, and that in more modest forms survived until quite recently, has finally been undone. We now live in a doubly secularized age, post-religious and postcanonical. The humanities have become merely a (rather eccentric) option for a small fraction of the population.
The humanities, we’re often told, are dying. And yet, even as traditional majors like English and history are indeed shrinking, the past decade has also seen the rise of a new kind of humanities, including a wave of hybrid fields such as the digital humanities, environmental humanities, energy humanities, global humanities, urban humanities, food humanities, medical humanities, legal humanities, and public humanities. These new alloys emphasize commerce between other disciplines, particularly STEM or professional fields, and humanistic ways of thinking. And they’re not just adding new intellectual perspectives; a substantial institutional infrastructure has materialized to support them, yielding new journals, book series, conferences, courses, degrees, and (most importantly) jobs. All of this indicates that these new hybrids are not the products of some momentary fad: They’re here to stay
The rise of the new humanities belies a shift in the structure of the university that enables the applied disciplines to dominate.
We are now 10 years into a jobs crisis that shows no sign of abating. I won’t belabor the numbers or the causes here. For my present purposes, it is enough to say that the implosion of the market colors everything — from the morale of students worried about their future to the habits of search committees enjoying a buyers’ market.
Discussion of that foundering labor market is now common currency for everyone interested in the present and future state of the humanities, but less often noticed are the broad cultural and institutional shifts that have accompanied the crisis. With the deepening crunch have come important changes in the timing and technology of hiring, the kinds of jobs that departments advertise for, and the structure through which early careers move. The jobs crisis, it seems, has been both brought on and shaped by a larger transformation in academic life.
Where once job candidates had the first part of the fall semester to prepare their CVs, cover letters, and other materials, they now must put everything together in close to final form over the summer. Under the analog system, moreover, a sense that printing and mailing paper took time and money meant that search committees usually staggered their requests for materials. Ads often just asked for cover letters CVs, and letters of recommendation, leaving writing samples until after the first cull. With the full-scale turn to digital submission, almost everything now gets sent up front. So all of a candidate’s materials have to be in passable form soon after Labor Day and multiply revised, polished, and ready go by the start of October. The concatenating effects of technological progress and economic decline have meant, in other words, that the job market is experienced as a constant presence and pressure even as its actual contents have fallen off, a bitter irony.
Professors of the humanities make judgments about value. Art historians, literary scholars, musicologists, and classicists say to our students: These works are powerful, beautiful, surprising, strange, insightful. They are more worth your time and attention than others. Claims like this are implicit in choosing what to include on a syllabus.
Yet such judgment violates the principle of equality. So humanists have to pretend we’re not doing it. The entry on “Evaluation” in The Princeton Encyclopedia of Poetry and Poetics reads: “Evaluation was once considered a central task of criticism, but its place in criticism is now contested, having been supplanted to a large degree by interpretation.” Sam Rose, in his survey of recent work in aesthetics, describes a consensus among critics and philosophers against the “authoritarian,” “elitist” character of aesthetic judgment.
This eschewal of hierarchy appears eminently progressive. Who am I to say that one book is better than another? Why should I tell you what you should read? Everyone’s taste is equal. No one’s judgment is any better or worse than anyone else’s.
Thus, in a curious development, progressive English professors have come to join populist Fox News pundits in railing against the elitism of aesthetic judgment. This position looks better on Fox than it does in the classroom. The abdication of professional judgment throws all questions of value into the marketplace. The free market is where consumers, whose preferences are all accorded equal status, exercise their cultural choices.
The claim of an expert community’s judgments on nonexperts derives from the background knowledges, experimental procedures, norms of argument and evidence, and often-tacit skills that constitute expertise in a given field. Jerry Z. Muller has described how university administrators have fallen victim to the egalitarian fantasy that we can make the grounds of expert judgment accessible to just anyone. The dogmatic egalitarianism of what Muller calls “metrics fixation” conceals a struggle between administrators and a “professional ethos … based on mastery of a body of specialized knowledge acquired through an extended process of education and training.” Muller describes how the proponents of metrics understand professional judgment “as personal, subjective, and self-interested.” If you can’t immediately show me your reasons for your expert judgment, it must be because you have no reasons, or your reasons are bad ones. Perhaps you’re getting paid by the vaccine makers, or you own stock in wind turbines.
Literary expertise differs from scientific expertise in many respects. But in both cases we can distinguish professional judgment from mere private opinion. And, like scientific judgment, understanding the basis of expert literary judgment is a learning process.
All around them, the humanities burned. The number of jobs in English advertised on the annual MLA job list has declined by 55 percent since 2008; adjuncts now account for all but a quarter of college instructors generally. Whole departments are being extirpated by administrators with utilitarian visions; from 2013 to 2016, colleges cut 651 foreign-language programs. Meanwhile the number of English majors at most universities continues to swoon. None of this shows any sign of relenting. It has, in fact, all the trappings of an extinction event that will alter English — and the rest of the humanities — irrevocably, though no one knows what it will leave in its wake.
What’s certain is that the momentum impelling it is far past halting; behind that momentum lies the avarice of universities, but also the determination of politicians and pundits to discredit humanistic thinking, which plainly threatens them. They have brought on a tipping point: The stories they have told about these disciplines — of their pointlessness, of the hollowness of anything lacking entrepreneurial value — have won out over the stories the humanists themselves have told, or not told.
“Have I stayed too late at something that is over and done?” asked Sheila Liming, an assistant professor at the University of North Dakota. Owing to enormous state-budget cuts, Liming told me, tenured and tenure-track faculty in her own department have lately been diminished by more than half. She likens herself and her colleagues to guests who have arrived at a party after last call. “That characterizes the morale of the people who come to this conference now. The project of academia might be over.”
In the past a humanities degree meant that you had the trivium: grammar, rhetoric and logic. So it was assumed that you could read, write and persuade. That was useful in many areas of business, like management. So you could get a BS in history and perhaps work as a manager for some company. You could write memos, make the case for your department in meetings and such. And when you could pay for the degree by working part time it made sense.
Now the cost is far higher and the idea of the trivium has been lost so there is no real justification for getting something like a BS in history except as a step to getting a PhD in history, but even there you end up in a market crowded with other PhDs.
That assumes that you want to get your degree to receive a good general education that gives you transferable skills. Most people entering university now want a specific job when they graduate. Therefore, something more abstract like learning how to argue well, persuade, write quickly and accurately just isn’t valued. What is unrealized by many of these people, is that it is difficult to predict what types of jobs will be available in the future. I know my job didn’t exist when I was in school. It’s best to develop skills that can be transferred across disciplines. This falls on deaf ears however as students are forced into areas of study by eager parents, cope throughout school then move into careers they didn’t really want. All for the money.
I’m not sure it is a specific job that is wanted, but certainly a decent job is, given the need to repay education loans. IMO, Humanities will continue to decline until the costs are in line with the ability to pay. So… “all for money”, yes. But that, I think, trivializes the burden places on graduates, most of whom don’t come from well to do families.
Well to be more specific they want a high paying job and aren’t interested in being educated per se. University used to be about education period. They were under no obligation to produce a candidate ready for the work force afterward – that was your problem not the university’s.
There has been a job crisis in the history field for 50 years. I remember attending conventions of professional organizations in the early 1970s where budding Ph.D.’s wore buttons with one word on them: JOBS!.
Likewise in ‘English,’ Historian. About the time I ‘came on the meat market’ (don’t you just love this epithet, and its truth?), said market began to shut down. It was mostly a function of too many PhDs being produced by too many universities. The best English programs, such as that at PCCE’s U of C, would not cut back–the master’s degree was its cash cow–and instead insisted that the 2nd and 3rd tier schools do so, leaving the cream atop the milk.
In addition, the U of C English Department did not then employ teaching assistants. That sort of purity of purpose was fine so long as literary studies as an advanced discipline was the point of the PhD. But the reality even back then was that colleges wanted PhDs, yes, but they wanted us principally to teach undergraduates: and U of C PhDs in English largely knew nothing about how to teach, while what we wanted to teach (our research specialities) the colleges to which we were applying had little use for.
On the other hand, U of C English had a remarkable advantage over other quality programs, especially that of Yale (where the ‘French Influenza’ had already appeared): we were taught that literature and literary appreciation could be, and should be, done analytically, according to the tenets of close-reading and analysis (what PCCE calls ‘new criticism’). This approach meant that a Chicago English PhD, though she might have to teach ‘reading’ to undergraduates, could actually do so.
Four letters for the humanities to embrace : STEM
Or, do what art did – add it for STEAM. I leave it to the humanities to find the letter to use.
Money is associated with both. Maybe it can help.
Shteam.
STASH. But then engineering and math need to go somewhere else, and another discipline, like social studies, gets a shot in the arm.
Gee, a field rife with every horror that academic wokeness can spawn seems to have ground to a halt? Color me unsurprised.
There’s some truth to this (post-modernism was one of their first self-inflicted wounds) but I think the largest impact on the irrelevancy of humanities today is tied to profound changes in the kinds of knowledge and expertise that is valued by society today. Reading, for example, has been on the decline for decades, since at least the early 80s (so can’t be blamed on the intertubes).
Well said, Ken. When they could draw freshman from those with a love of literature and the arts, the pool was pretty large. Now you only need apply if you’re ready to openly advocate for very narrow preset woke narratives about literature and fixed racial identities and “us vs them” paradigms. When you deliberately shrink your pool of potential candidates by 90%, you can hardly be surprised at lower enrollments.
It isn’t lower enrollments that they’re point to, it is vastly diminished job prospects for those who do enroll.
Good point, GB. I wonder if the shrinking job prospects, though, might be in part due to fewer majors (and hence fewer teaching positions), as the drop in humanities enrollments does seem to be another thread in media coverage today.
I think part of it is it isn’t abundantly clear what you can do with your degree. My university’s English dept partnered with their business school which I think is a great idea. I have two arts degrees and I worked in IT almost immediately out of school and have ever since but I’m generalized enough that 20 years later I’m thinking of changing careers and can transition fairly well because I spent time acquiring new skills. I’ve always been fairly well paid as well and my ability to write, analyze, and persuade all cane from my education and all continue to serve me well. However, university professors don’t see that connection with the working world and don’t promote those outcomes. Further, you aren’t guaranteed work and you have to figure out what you like on your own. I also think professors just don’t care about things like this which is somewhat fine as it isn’t there job to care about things beyond their field but it does lead to where we are now.
Though I have to say that my Classics professors did think this way. Classics has been esoteric for ages so to get a degree in it has to have value in the outside world. Professors told us that they wanted to teach us to analyze information, synergize it and write coherently in addition to knowing all about the Classical world. They knew this was a skill needed out there.
Good points, Diana. After my Ph.D. in English, I did university teaching for 10 years, senior tech writing for 10 years, then gave away all my stuff that doesn’t fit into my backpack and started hitchhiking the world (16 countries so far), landing one-year university teaching gigs in Germany and Mexico along the way. It’s a vagabond life, but yes the Ph.D. in English can be a stepping stone to interesting places 🙂
The observation that not a single one of Columbia’s job candidates got a tenure-track position during the 2018-19 hiring cycle suggests strongly that there is a tier below which they will not apply. Which is fine, but it can have the effect of magnifying the crisis.
Actually, I think it is more likely to suggest that tenure itself will evaporate over time.
I think I’m in the ‘it’s about money’ camp. A four year degree has become a requirement for jobs that should never have had it as a requirement. These jobs don’t pay enough to justify it either, especially on the humanities side.
I think we’d be far better off if more college bound kids started at community college (or better yet, took part in Running Start programs) before heading off to a four year school. An AA should be sufficient for jobs in administration, clerical work, etc.
Sub
Long ago, a degree in the humanities meant that an individual could read, write, and persuade, as poster #2 notes. Then, the literature of postmodernism broadcast example after example of the kind of writing and persuading that became accepted and even fashionable in the academic world of the humanities. One suspects that the concoction of new, funny, hybrid titles (food humanities? digital humanities? energy humanities?) will not cure the self-inflicted wound of forty years of own goals.
In today’s Trumpian post-truth world, the need for authoritative historians is perhaps greater than ever. A significant part of conservative post-truthism is the rewriting of history (e.g. nazis were leftists – Jair Bolsonaro is now pushing that one).
Science is winning the battle against conservative anti-science, but I’m not sure History will win its battle against conservative revisionism.
I am not sure what you mean by “authoritative historians” since I doubt that any reputable historian would refer to himself/herself as authoritative as opposed to reputable. While all the latter would be united in rejecting such nonsense you cited or that slavery was not the major cause of the southern secession, they would all agree that within certain parameters, the writing and understanding of history can be subject to different interpretations. To some extent, such as in the case of the sciences, the understanding of historical events is provisional. Historians can agree that certain events are “facts,” such as the election of Obama in 2008 or the atomic bombing of Japan in 1945, but the significance and implication of them have been hotly debated.
Maybe “reputable” is the word I should have used instead of “authoritative”.
On a somewhat related note, this just came out today:
Different versions of the same history textbook for California and Texas. The different versions are not in conflict (neither would be considered revisionist), just different emphasis.
It is a sad situation but I think as was hinted at before, money is the thing. Way back when I attended it did cost some but nothing like it does today. Just 4 or 5 years of college and the debt for many is over 50 grand. How would you like to start out with such a debt before you do anything to make money. Big degrees in the humanities will take a lot of public will to pay for it and I don’t see that happening. This country does not give a damn about your health, let alone your education.
The thing 50 years ago was – just get a degree, it is essential out there. Without it you can’t get through the door. Today, because of cost they say, don’t even go unless you already know what it is for. It’s all been turned upside down.
Yep so you need a high paying job not a damn education if you’re going to commit to doing it at all.It’s sad because a democracy requires education in the arts and sciences. You just aren’t culturally literate if you don’t have a basic understanding of science and history and an ability to analyze information and form an articulate response to that information…..it’s a symptom of a dying society I’m afraid and we did it to ourselves because we are so money hungry and quick to judge.
But here is something else about that last sentence I threw out there. Getting any kind of a degree before moving on might just still be very beneficial. Things change so much faster today. Where I live 2800 people just got laid off in the airline making business. The 737 Max as they call it is grounded for who knows how long. So those people in Wichita are all about to hit the street. It might be nice to have something more going for you than you put rivets into metal.
The entry under Kay college may be key to the general decline. Humanities tenure track faculty positions are going over to part-time adjuncts. This is a wider problem, in truth, but it could effect the humanities in particular.
A question: Does anyone know whether the field of such things as queer studies, women’s studies, critical race theory, black studies, etc….Whether these fields are growing and that’s where the hiring is taking place?
Also, Do queer studies attract gays, black studies blacks, etc…..???????
America has been dumbing itself down for decades. It starts with K-12 education. Once very popular and universal, courses teaching civics and critical thinking are no longer available. Also, STEM is seen as more important than the humanities because more lucrative jobs stem from STEM (as others have noted above). They may not be better or more fulfilling jobs, but they pay better, and that’s all that matters. Lastly, nationalizing public education with Common Core was a huge mistake.
This is a bit off subject, but I also see a problem with K-12 education not teaching the “trades” anymore. Wood shop, auto shop, electronics, home economics and the like have gone the way of civics in American education. There is nothing to prepare students for vocational school; not everyone is cut out for or wants a traditional 4-year degree.
Yes, just to name a few, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, appliance maintenance, auto and airplane mechanics. Not of this requires college but if you get it, you might be better prepared to run your own company. Have seen a few carpenters go out of business attempting to be the boss.
Is this decline only in the USA, or is this all of western civilization?
In the USA, there has been a huge increase in administration at universities, both public and private. More of the money and jobs is going to the admins, less to the faculty.
The state colleges are seen as a budget problem by the state government. They will soon convert them all to job training centers, with almost no trace of academia remaining.