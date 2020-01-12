How to awaken a sleeping rabbit

You can’t touch it, either. But there’s an obvious solution.
The video is mesmerizing, with the suspense building as the surrounding carrots increase in number. And then. . . . a sudden denouement!
You can find anything on the Interent.
h/t: Matthew
A sleeping rabbit? Yeah, right!
I have yet to see a sleeping rabbit in the paddocks around my place.
If that rabbit doesn’t already have a name – It’s chewy.
And he doesn’t chew with his mouth open😻
Guessing: breathe at its face
This works for spiders, ants,.. something else I can’t recall – might be the CO2…
I’m surprised how it goes for the greens first.
I had exactly the same thought.
Rabbits don’t eat carrots, they are herbivores. That’s why it ate the greens. The carrot-eating thing is a result of decades of brain washing by Bus Bunny.
…er Bugs Bunny
Oh right! I remember when I learned that!
I had been puzzled why I had seen so many rabbits eating lettuce their owners gave them to eat in their cages.
Also I don’t think cottontails uproot carrots- usually they just eat the greens to the soil level.
Why is the munching sound pleasing, while if a human does it, it becomes very offensive?