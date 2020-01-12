How to awaken a sleeping rabbit

You can’t touch it, either. But there’s an obvious solution.

The video is mesmerizing, with the suspense building as the surrounding carrots increase in number. And then. . . . a sudden denouement!

You can find anything on the Interent.

 

h/t: Matthew

10 Comments

  1. Don Mackay
    Posted January 12, 2020 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    A sleeping rabbit? Yeah, right!
    I have yet to see a sleeping rabbit in the paddocks around my place.

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 12, 2020 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    If that rabbit doesn’t already have a name – It’s chewy.

    Reply
    • merilee
      Posted January 12, 2020 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

      And he doesn’t chew with his mouth open😻

      Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 12, 2020 at 2:47 pm | Permalink

    Guessing: breathe at its face

    This works for spiders, ants,.. something else I can’t recall – might be the CO2…

    Reply
  4. merilee
    Posted January 12, 2020 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    I’m surprised how it goes for the greens first.

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted January 12, 2020 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

      I had exactly the same thought.

      Reply
      • Susan Davies
        Posted January 12, 2020 at 3:54 pm | Permalink

        Rabbits don’t eat carrots, they are herbivores. That’s why it ate the greens. The carrot-eating thing is a result of decades of brain washing by Bus Bunny.

        Reply
        • Susan Davies
          Posted January 12, 2020 at 3:55 pm | Permalink

          …er Bugs Bunny

          Reply
        • ThyroidPlanet
          Posted January 12, 2020 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

          Oh right! I remember when I learned that!

          I had been puzzled why I had seen so many rabbits eating lettuce their owners gave them to eat in their cages.

          Also I don’t think cottontails uproot carrots- usually they just eat the greens to the soil level.

          Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted January 12, 2020 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    Why is the munching sound pleasing, while if a human does it, it becomes very offensive?

    Reply

