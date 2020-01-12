Grey parrots show altruistic food-sharing behavior in the lab, but blue-headed macaws are selfish

A new paper in Current Biology by Désirée Brucks and Auguste van Bayern shows what looks like altruistic food sharing in grey parrots (click on screenshot below; pdf here; reference at bottom).

I use the term “altruistic” a bit loosely, as true biological altruism occurs when an individual sacrifices its reproductive potential to enhance that of another and unrelated individual, while what we see in the parrots may be an evolved “reciprocal altruism” that is a byproduct of an evolved social behavior in the wild. If you help another individual with the expectation of a return, you might actually be enhancing your fitness by sharing, while true biological altruism reduces your fitness. That’s why we don’t expect “true” altruism to evolve in nature, and we see it, as far as I know, only in humans, where it’s a cultural phenomenon. And we expect reciprocal altruism, in which you scratch someone else’s back who then scratches yours, in species having small social groups in which individuals can recognize and remember each other. (This is one explanation for reciprocal altruism in our species, who for millions of years lived in small bands.)

The two European researchers studied both African grey parrots (Psittacus erithacus) and blue-headed macaws (Primolius couloni): the experiment was designed to test whether parrots trained to exchange tokens (metal washers) for food (walnuts), would give a conspecific individual a token so that it could get a walnut when the token-giver couldn’t. That is, were the parrots acting selflessly?

The gray parrot, famous for its intelligence, is shown in videos and pictures below, and here’s a blue-headed macaw:

Here’s the paper:

Individuals of both species were trained to exchange metal tokens for walnuts by putting the token into the hand of a researcher that was stuck through the hole of a two-compartment plexiglas cage. There was also a hole between the compartments themselves, each of which housed a bird. The object was to see whether, when a bird that had tokens but no access to walnuts, it would pass the token to a bird in the next compartment—a bird that could exchange it for walnuts. There were four conditions of the experiment: a test and three controls. Sample size was small: 4 pair of grey parrots and 3 pairs of macaws.

There were four conditions of the experiment, as shown in the figure below:

(A) was the Test condition (T), in which a bird had tokens but couldn’t exchange them for walnuts (exit hole blocked as shown by blue bar). It could, however, pass the tokens through two holes in the partition to the bird in the left compartment, who could then exchange them for the treat (hole open in that side, experimenter’s hand shown ready to accept tokens and hand out nuts).

(B) is the “social control” (SC), which tested whether the availability of nuts to the recipient was essential in passing the tokens between birds. As you see, neither bird can get nuts because the holes to the experimenter are blocked.

(C) is the “non-social control” (NSC), which tests whether birds who can’t get nuts will nevertheless pass tokens through the hole even though there’s no bird in that compartment (and that side has the hole open to the experimenter).

Finally, (D) is the “motivatonal control” (MC), in which only the bird that already has token can get nuts, but the other bird has no access to nuts. This tests whether the bird will pass tokens to its partner when the partner stands to gain nothing. In several cases the partner bird without tokens would beg for the token by making soft noises, but this occurred only when that bird knew it could exchange the tokens for nuts.

Before I show you a video of what the experiment looked like, here’s a graph of the results, showing how many tokens were passed under all four conditions, and in each species. Grey parrots are light gray, while the macaws are dark gray.

It’s clear that nearly all the tokens were passed by grey parrots, and nearly all of those under the test condition (T)—when the recipient could get nuts but the original token-owner couldn’t. Some tokens were passed by the grey parrots under three conditions (but not when the proposed recipient couldn’t get nuts). The bars show that the test condition resulted in significantly more tokens passed than the other conditions (stars indicate significance), and this difference holds for grey parrots (starred bars) but not for the macaws (non-starred bars; the interpretation of these lines is a bit confusing, so I may be wrong). But seven of the eight pairs of grey parrots showed token passing when the partner was in need.

As the authors note:

The majority of instances in which the AGPs [African grey parrots] directly gave tokens to their neighbor occurred when their partner was in need (i.e., in the T where it could exchange tokens for food; Figure 3; 82.6% of all direct giving transfers), whereas only 15.5% of direct giving instances occurred when it had no exchange opportunity (i.e., in SC when its exchange hole was blocked). Thus, the results of these two control conditions (non-social and social) confirm that the motivation underlying the subjects’ token transfers most likely was to help their neighbor to obtain food.

This video gives you a clear picture of how the experiment worked:

Such a cool study! Those macaws are nasty pieces of work!

Another observation is that pairs of greys who had previous experience of each other—for example birds that had fed each other when together or preened each other—tended to pass more tokens in the Test condition than birds who didn’t “know” each other in this way.

What we see here, apparently, is the first instance of a non-mammal showing “prosocial” behavior under test conditions: helping other members of your species when they are in need. This has previously only been seen in a few species of any type. The authors summarize:

What puzzles me about the results is the authors’ explanation of why grey parrots are prosocial and macaws are not (indeed, macaws sharing a space would often grab bowls of food away from each other rather than sharing). One would think that if the behavior reflects evolution in the wild, a species that lives in small groups, in which individuals get to know each other, would be more likely to evolve reciprocal altruism than species forming large flocks in which individuals don’t get to know the others, thus having little chance for reciprocity (you have to recognize individuals to evolve that behavior). Yet it is the altruistic grey parrot that forms large flocks in nature, while the selfish macaws form small bands: exactly the opposite of what I’d expect. In fact (see below), gray parrot flocks are not stable, and divide up during foraging: another reason to expect that reciprocal altruism wouldn’t evolve.

But the authors somehow interpret the results the other way around, and I don’t see why. The New York Times story on the experiment, for example, says this:

The researchers think different social systems in the wild may help explain the different results. African greys live in huge, constantly shifting flocks. It might be important for the birds to immediately build good reputations, so that if they need help in the future — such as extra food, or help chasing off a predator — they’ll get it. Blue-headed macaws live in smaller, unchanging groups. So quickly building up a reputation might not be as important. That is “a thought-provoking potential explanation,” said Katherine Cronin, an animal welfare scientist at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, who has studied helpful behavior in animals.

“Immediately building good reputations” is not a convincing explanation for me. Cronin adds it’s counterintuitive, like I noted, but the paper doesn’t point that out, and in fact suggests that the difference in social group size explains the difference in behavior. But the authors don’t say how, even while pointing out the difference:

The limited available observations of wild populations suggest that AGPs form huge flocks for roosting of up to 1,200 individuals with fission-fusion dynamics during foraging, whereas BHMs, albeit clearly very social, seem to form considerably smaller and probably more cohesive flocks.

That would suggest that the evolution of prosocial behavior is easier in BHM (blue-headed macaws] than in the grey parrots. But what we see is the opposite of these expectations. Well, what we have is a mystery, and there may be other aspects of these birds’ ecology that could explain the difference. Still, the experiment is really nice, and the results, despite the small samples, pretty telling.

Here’s a picture of prosocial token sharing under the test condition. You can see that the grey parrots dispensing the washers can’t get food, but the food hole is open to the recipient:

Brucks, D. and A. M. P. von Bayern. Parrots voluntarily help each other to obtain food rewards. Current Biology, online.