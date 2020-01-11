Weekend religiosity

I bin comments like this one frequently, as they’re from those who have drunk the Kool-Aid and come over here to make us drink it, too.
This time, however, I will put up a believer’s comment, addressed to the “dear atheists here” (we’re also called “simple folk”). Apparently Mr./Ms./Their Dejuss thinks that the metaphor of Russell’s teapot is simply dumb.
I am not necessarily going to allow Marius Dejesus to comment, but I will inform that person to look for responses to this post devoted entirely to the comment.
So, dear atheist readers, you’re welcome to respond to this in the comments. The thesis is that the teapot is a worthless argument and says nothing about the existence or nonexistence of a god. I disagree, but I’ll let you folks take it from here:
You see, dear atheists here, before anything else, Russell should tell mankind what he knows of the concept of God among peoples who do know God exists, otherwise Russell is not being sincere with his analogy of God to a fantasy in his brain of an orbiting teapot in space.
Now, before anything else, God in concept for Christians, Muslims, and Judaists, God in concept is the creator cause of the universe and man and everything with a beginning.
So, Russell if he is really a sincere investigator of the existence of God, in concept as the creator cause of the universe and man and everything with a beginning, he should attack the concept and then show that in concept God is contradictory even just in concept, so God cannot exist, owing to the concept being intrinsically contradictory, like for example, an invisible pink unicorn.
You see, atheists here, because Russell knows that he can and does hoodwink simple folks, he gets away with making fun of God, and simple folks think that he is very rational with comparing God to an orbiting teapot in space.
What he is doing is misrepresenting God to make fun of God, but there is nothing of any rational argument at all, with analogizing God to an orbiting teapot in space.
If he is sincere, he should instead attack the concept of God, namely, that God in concept is the creator cause of the universe and man and everything with a beginning, that is what Christians and Muslims and Judaists know about God, namely, that in concept God is the creator cause of the universe and man and everything with a beginning.
So, atheists here, please attack this concept of God, no need to bring in analogies like orbiting teapot in space, flying spaghetti monster, invisible pink unicorn – they are all straw men, or evasions from the issue itself, Does God exist or not, in concept as the creator cause of the universe and man an everything with a beginning.
And also, dear atheists, you can attack the religious practices of Christians and Muslims and Judaists, you see, you are not into God’s existence but into adverse critique of religion(s).
So, dear atheists, you are factually into anti-religion, but not rationally into the argument that God does not exist, God in concept as the creator cause of the universe and man and everything with a beginning.
I’ll try to go for this part :
“So, dear atheists, you are factually into anti-religion, …”
… I…[tries hard]… I can’t.
The writing here is peculiar. It seems to be asking not to say anything about it. Likewise, it is asking to be read, and understood (both of which I did – grammatically, etc.). I actually think that is a fascinating aspect of the entire piece of writing – saying something, a sort of experience of letting the words fly around in my thoughts, bumping into other ideas and associated thoughts. The lived experience of the writing.
I, too, am struck by the exceedingly peculiar syntax and use of words. First off, this person needs to take a remedial English grammar course, or maybe this person is segueing into glossolalia or has some sort of lesions in the language areas of his or her or their brain? If so, why won’t g-d cure it pronto so that we can understand what the heck he or she or they is/are talking about?
And what, pray tell, is a “Judaist”?
And what does “God in concept” mean? That is also strange wording. We understand that Christians have a “concept of God, what we are looking for is any FACT of God.
He’s also dreadfully repetitive.
Repetitively redundant, even.
there’s an element of Scientology called a “Suppressive Person”, which gets its own abbreviation : SP. An SP is, in the parlance of the 70’s, a “downer”, a “bummer” – give out negative vibes. It’s a short hop from that to being a person who raises any criticism, who asks questions that messes up the whole glass menagerie they set up.
“And what, pray tell, is a “Judaist”?”
A religious jew. I am pretty sure our host PCC used the term Judaism multiple times on this site and Judaist is simply a believer/practitioner of Judaism.
The inconsistent comma usage is making my brain hurt.
that’s God punishing you
forgot to subscribe. I bet that is an added benefit to the piece – people subscribing to it. You’ve earned it, Marius – you’ve earned it.
Dejess,
What is the name of the madras in which you were so effectively schooled?
Oy. When the most basic critical thinking skills are absent, there’s little point in discussing things.
Bin it.
The fellow simply doesn’t understand the teapot analogy – it isn’t about God; it’s about how delusions are defended. When it comes to God, the absurdity of the teapot illustrates the fact that when the religious seek to deceive others about the existence of god, they must first deceive themselves.
“So, dear atheists, you are factually into anti-religion, but not rationally into the argument that God does not exist …”
The commenter completely misses the point of the teapot analogy. We don’t need to argue that God doesn’t exist. Instead we just wait for religionists to show us the evidence for their alleged God, just as we would of someone positing that a teapot orbits the sun. So far they have no objective evidence at all. Come back when, and if, you ever get any.
The argument against religion is that believing in things without evidence, besides being irrational and silly, leads one to be vulnerable to the bad ideas of religious leaders.
And it leaves one vulnerable to the bad ideas of political leaders, and economic leaders, etc.
So, dear atheists, you are factually into anti-religion, but not rationally into the argument that God does not exist, God in concept as the creator cause of the universe and man and everything with a beginning.
Not anti-religion (just as I am not anti-leprechaun and feel no need to argue their existence), if your fairytale makes you happy then go for it, just don’t include me in any way; this includes special rules and treatment just for you and your ilk.
Explaining the creation of the universe and life by means of a god simply kicks the can and relies on the “everything needs a cause except my god” argument – I prefer the mystery to some random made up explanation.
Russel’s teapot is a philosophical concept and isn’t poking fun at anyone. It is Hitchens’s razor made concrete.
Unlike leprechauns, religions definitely do exist. I am not anti-religion either, until their believers start imposing their absurd rules on me.
Unlike leprechauns, religions definitely do exist.
It would be a lot more fun if it was the other way round 😀
Wait…. you’re telling me there aren’t any leprechauns?
Leprechauns, in concept.
And, according to the Panleprechaunists, everything is a leprechaun. (And you can’t prove otherwise.)
I’m saying they that they don’t definitely do exist which doesn’t exclude the possibility that they do exist. However, I’ve never found a pit of gold at the end of a rainbow, so I’m sceptical.
I am anti-religion because they alreadypush their beliefs on the U.S. via government institutions. That said, in the fantasyland where this is not happening I am not anti-religion
Don’t forget to examine (critically, and hopefully fatally) the tax exemptions which the organisations of religion get, which no other organisations get.
Okay he wins. God exists in concept. Good job.
God being the “cause” of everything is an interesting idea, in the sense that God’s causal power is completely unlike the causal power of anything we know or experience.
So why call it a cause at all?
I agree 100% with Marius Dejess. Russell’s so-called Celestial Teapot is a ridiculous proposition.
The claim is that the teapot is a worthless claim? Even simple folks know there is such a thing as a teapot. Using it as a comparison to g*d only works if you have it orbiting in the solar system. If you planted this story a couple of thousand years ago and wrote a book all about this circulating teapot, today you would have a religion right up there with Christianity and all the other groups imagining g*d.
“God in concept for Christians, Muslims, and Judaists”. How very parochial.
OK, let’s get “rationally into the argument that God does not exist.” 1) There is no evidence for God. 2) See #1.
Post Modern Obscurantism meets the Trailer Park
As others have noted, the commenter has failed to realise that Russell’s analogy is not to God, but to a particular argument for God’s existence.
“So, Russell if he is really a sincere investigator of the existence of God, in concept as the creator cause of the universe and man and everything with a beginning”
…which is exactly what he does in many of his writings.
“Russell knows that he can and does hoodwink simple folks”
Oh the irony of this coming from a Believer.
Only an Englishman would propose a teapot orbiting out there. Everyone knows it’s a coffee pot.
Read through Wayne Grudem’s ‘Systematic Theology’, a best seller for theological schools filled with ernest but deluded minds. After the 57 chapters and over 1000 pages I summarized it with the following poem …
Oh, what tales we weave …
when we want to believe …
then for job security …
must deceive.
“Systematic Theology”. I don’t those words go together.
Incoherent gibberish
As a mythologist, I’d say that if your idea of a god is metaphorical of the possibilities of human experience and fulfillment in a given society at a given time (Campbell’s definition of a myth), then there definitely is a god. If, on the other hand, your idea of a god is a sky spirit who created the universe and who knows everything about you, and who, in some religions, controls or ‘wills’ your every thought and action, then I’d say, “Go ahead and pull the other one.”
He’s not. He’s a corpse today, but at the time of his writing he was a mathematician, philosopher and (crucially, in this case) logician. And with his teapot analogy he is attacking the logic of belief without evidence, of which g*d, the orbital teapot and (more recently) the Flying Spaghetti Monster (May Sauce Be Upon Her Meaty Mighty Balls) are examples.
Except, of course, there is some evidence for the existence of the FSM(MSBUHMMB). At the very least, with the Beer Volcano and climate change, the FSM has a somewhat defensible geological model for it’s heaven (and hell).
I’m also somewhat tempted by the concept of Sithrak, whose theology does have some quite close correlation with observable reality.