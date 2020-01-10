Photos of readers

Send in one or two pictures of yourself doing something interesting or characteristic, and I’ll feature them on “Photos of readers”.

Today’s featured reader is James Thompson, who hails from Texas. His notes are indented:

The first photo was on top of Stewart Peak in Southern Colorado (13,983).  I’ve climbed the 54 14,000 peaks in Colorado and have been doing some of the high 13ers.

I did software development from 1979 to 2018 and also participated in building 5 water ski lake subdivisions in Texas.  I also drive and judge and tech water ski tournaments.

Back in the good ol days. . . my other hobby:

One Comment

  1. Liz
    Posted January 10, 2020 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    Cool pics. Water skiing is much, much harder than it looks. I got up on the third try and went across the lake. Once.

    Reply

