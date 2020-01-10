Nathan Lents on the imperfection of the human body (it’s evolution, of course)

Biologist Nathan Lents, whose abbreviated c.v. is given below, has been featured on this site before, both as a critic of creationism (good), but also as a defender of the Adam-and-Eve apologetics pushed by his religious friend Josh Swamidass (bad). But chalk up another two marks on Lents’s “good” side. First, he’s written a book (click on screenshot below) that lays out all the suboptimal features of the human body—features whose imperfection gives evidence for evolution. I’m getting the book for teaching purposes, and here’s the Amazon summary:
Dating back to Darwin himself, the “argument from poor design” holds that examples of suboptimal structure/function demonstrate that nature does not have a designer. Perhaps surprisingly, human beings have more than our share of quirks and glitches. Besides speaking to our shared ancestry, these evolutionary “seams” reveal interesting things about our past. This offers a unique accounting of our evolutionary legacy and sheds new light on how to live in better harmony with our bodies, in all their flawed glory.
Nathan Lents is Professor of Biology at John Jay College and author of two recent books: Not So Different and Human Errors. With degrees in molecular biology and human physiology, and a postdoctoral fellowship in computational genomics, Lents tackles the evolution of human biology from a broad and interdisciplinary perspective. In addition to his research and teaching, he can be found defending sound evolutionary science in the pages of Science, Skeptic Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, and others.
And here’s a half-hour Center for Inquiry talk, clearly based on his book, in which Lents discusses how the flaws in the human body instantiate evolution. It’s not just that there are flaws—which support the notion that natural selection doesn’t produce absolute perfection, but simply the best result available given the existing genetic variation—but, more important: those flaws are understandable as the result of our evolution from ancestors who were different from us.
Some of Lents’s examples (like our broken gene in the Vitamin C synthesis pathway), are discussed in WEIT, but others, like the bizarre configuration of our nasal sinuses, aren’t. I haven’t seen the book, but it looks like a good compendium of evidence for evolution using something that everyone’s familiar with: the glitches and bugs in the human body.
It’s a good talk, and Lents is an energetic and lucid lecturer. I recommend that you listen to this, for you’ll learn stuff that will stay with you, and also serve to help you argue with creationists.
I would be interested in seeing your comparison of this book with Neil Shubin’s The Universe Within, which looks like it covers the same topic.
I have Shubin’s book, but have not read it yet (I have read his Your Inner Fish).
Like Immanuel Kant pandering to his believer servant about the soul, this author panders to his believer friends, don’t we all, while writing all about the obvious evolutionary foibles that a god somehow allows?
I have surgeries to correct some of the problems that arise from our sub-optimal design.
As a surgeon, I owe my children’s college fund to these foibles. Your gallbladder can kill you eight different ways, probably more! Hurrah for antagonistic pleiotropy. At least until it starts in on me.
On my list of books to read in the coming months. Hope it is as good as Your Inner Fish by Neil Shubin.
I am almost done reading this book and it is fine but nothing special. He writes well and gives a lot of examples but it does not challenge someone with a good background in genetics.
I have learned lots of new facts but no new ideas.
I don’t know how many times I’ve heard someone say that evolution makes things perfect. I think they get that idea from dramatic examples like the human eye, or the wing of a bird. These are indeed remarkable and intricate devices that serve their “purpose” brilliantly, but evolution doesn’t always get it perfect. Probably good enough most of the time would be a better way of putting it.
I am still using the fossil record and what I learned in Vertebrate History in college. Someone recommended a textbook on here. I’d like to read that. I used to argue with creationists a lot more and I was terrible to them sometimes. The last time I was talking about evolution and religion was in 2015 with Muslims. It was a Muslim hotline and I kept getting the same man. He told me that Muslims support evolution. He was going to have a woman in my area call me (I don’t know why a woman) and she never called. I didn’t follow up. The Mormons follow up with me all of the time (once a year really) and I have said I’m busy for a while. The fact that there are Templeton people who have degrees in biology scares me.
