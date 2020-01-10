Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon and Mietek chorus)

It’s Friday, January 10, 2020, and National Bittersweet Chocolate Day. I don’t know about you, but I find that the older I get, the darker I like my chocolate. I must now have at least 85% cocoa in my bar, and I’ve even had the 95% Lindt bar, which was great (but expensive). Pretty soon I’ll be gnawing on pods.

It’s also Save the Eagles Day, Peculiar People Day, Houseplant Appreciation Day (also Labplant Appreciation Day), and, in the Falkland Islands, Margaret Thatcher Day, commemorating the Iron Lady who gets credit for the British Victory in the Falklands War.

It’s a warm 48° F (9° C) in Chicago this morning, and the temperature will dip a few degrees but we won’t reach the freezing point. It’s been a very temperate month and a half. There is snow and rain predicted over the next couple of days.

Stuff that happened on January 10 was thin, and includes:

1776 – American Revolution : Thomas Paine publishes his pamphlet Common Sense .

. 1870 – John D. Rockefeller incorporates Standard Oil.

1901 – The first great Texas oil gusher is discovered at Spindletop in Beaumont, Texas.

1920 – The Treaty of Versailles takes effect, officially ending World War I.

1985 – Sandinista Daniel Ortega becomes president of Nicaragua and vows to continue the transformation to socialism and alliance with the Soviet Union and Cuba; American policy continues to support the Contras in their revolt against the Nicaraguan government.

Notables born on this day include, curiously, four rock musicians as well as two geneticists:

1887 – Robinson Jeffers, American poet and philosopher (d. 1962)

1904 – Ray Bolger, American actor and dancer (d. 1987)

1924 – Max Roach, American drummer and composer (d. 2007)

1936 – Walter Bodmer, German-English geneticist and academic

1940 – Godfrey Hewitt, English geneticist and academic (d. 2013)

1943 – Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

The great Croce, who died at 30 in a plane crash in Louisiana. His sidekick who accompanies him here, Maury Muehleisen, also died in that crash. This is my favorite Croce song, released in 1972:

Others born on this day include

Below is a different John Fahey, an American musician I loved, but I put up the song before I read the bio above. So be it. The Fahey below is perhaps my all-time favorite “folk” guitarist, though you can hardly call what he produces “folk music.” It was sui generis, with roots in blues, folk, country, and even religious hymns. He was always broke, mostly drunk, and I carried on a brief correspondence with him in high school. He told me in a letter that his guitar was a Bacon and Day Señorita guitar that he bought in a pawn shop with a bowed neck (the guitar’s neck, not his). I believe he’s playing that guitar here. Fahey died at 61 after a sextuple coronary bypass; he was homeless at the time and sometimes lived in his car. In this clip he’s quite young, probably fresh out of UCLA (he studied philosophy and music).

Those who took the Dirt Nap on this day include one well known rock musician:

1778 – Carl Linnaeus, Swedish botanist and physician (b. 1707)

1917 – Buffalo Bill, American soldier and hunter (b. 1846)

1951 – Sinclair Lewis, American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1885)

1961 – Dashiell Hammett, American detective novelist and screenwriter (b. 1894)

1971 – Coco Chanel, French fashion designer, founded Chanel (b. 1883)

2016 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (b. 1947)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili acts oddly religious for an atheistic Jewish cat, but Malgorzata explains, “A messiah doesn’t need to be divine. For Hili if you come with a piece of raw beef you are a messiah: her deepest desire is fulfilled.”

A: Hili, what are you doing up there? Hili: I’m waiting for a messiah.

(Photo: Paulina R.)

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, co ty tam robisz?

Hili: Czekam na mesjasza. (Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)

And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon and his brother Mietek are peckish:

The boys: Dinner?

Some hilarity from Jesus of the Day:

From Facebook. I like it:

A vegan hunger from !!!OMG Blog!!!: Does he have an aubergine license?

From Titania, who shows that Dr. Who is the next candidate for demonization. There’s a long thread below that tweet in which Titania continues her faux castigation. See the Guardian article on why the show is problematic here.

Brace yourselves. This gonna be a muthaf*ckin’ thread. 🧵👊



This BRILLIANT article in the @guardian proves how OFFENSIVE the new series of Doctor Who is.



By pretending to be woke, this series has been able to mask its obvious white supremacy and anti-LGBTQIA+ hatred… [1/8] pic.twitter.com/IKO9IZNopF — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 9, 2020

I guess this proves that d*gs can plan ways to have fun. Note that it’s a border collie.

Just a dog doing a spot of sledding… 😮 pic.twitter.com/zhYmJp6rZZ — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) January 9, 2020

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, a “legless lizard.” Read more about this group here.

Amphisbaena alba andando

Era um exemplar enorme pic.twitter.com/gBzImAU8yo — César Favacho (@CesarFavacho) January 7, 2020

I always wonder whether these tests and the student answers are genuine. Who knows?

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is fascinating but grim. There’s no way to save that fish as it’s already been injected with venom:

Man finds giant spider dragging his pet goldfish out of pond https://t.co/DB5vQZckUc pic.twitter.com/XzIDZWovVk — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2020

More pugnacious kitties:

How to finish an argument when you're wrong. 📹: Reddit user to_the_tenth_power pic.twitter.com/EBFF0icCSc — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 8, 2020

A big rock moves on Mars. Is it due to water? Probably not, but your guess is as good as mine:

Mars isn't a dead planet, part 257. Here's one of many active gullies in Hale Crater. @HiRISE images taken 7 years apart. That transported boulder near the top is 4 m long! pic.twitter.com/yRGmYwYX5X — Peter Grindrod (@Peter_Grindrod) January 8, 2020

A capybara acting like a cat! (Remember, these are the world's largest rodents.)