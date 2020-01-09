The Royals continue to circle the drain

You’ve surely heard by now (read the NYT article below if you haven’t) that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are folding up their royal tent, disassociating to a large degree from the Firm at Buckingham, and probably moving to America or Canada at least part-time.

And I sympathize with them. How can you live a normal life under the constant scrutiny of the British tabloids and the matronly dictatorship of the Queen, who wants her female in-laws to wear pantyhose, carry strapless purses, wear hats, and avoid open-toed shoes? Plus there are all those fawning royal-watchers. I, for one, could never be a Royal, as your life is not your own. And we all know about Markle’s problems with her family, as those have been splashed all over the British tabloids. There is no privacy. This is what drove Princess Diana bonkers as well.

It’s time to think about the dissolution of the monarchy. That won’t happen, of course, as we now have lots of heirs, and even two adults poised to be king when Queen Lizzie goes toes up. But it continually surprises me that even my progressive and liberal friends in Britain think the monarchy is a good institution. The arguments they make for it (e.g., it’s good to separate the ceremonial head of state from the real head of state) are risible and easily answered.

I’m with Harry and Meghan: get the hell out of there!