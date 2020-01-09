The Royals continue to circle the drain

You’ve surely heard by now (read the NYT article below if you haven’t) that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are folding up their royal tent, disassociating to a large degree from the Firm at Buckingham, and probably moving to America or Canada at least part-time.
And I sympathize with them. How can you live a normal life under the constant scrutiny of the British tabloids and the matronly dictatorship of the Queen, who wants her female in-laws to wear pantyhose, carry strapless purses, wear hats, and avoid open-toed shoes? Plus there are all those fawning royal-watchers. I, for one, could never be a Royal, as your life is not your own. And we all know about Markle’s problems with her family, as those have been splashed all over the British tabloids. There is no privacy. This is what drove Princess Diana bonkers as well.
It’s time to think about the dissolution of the monarchy. That won’t happen, of course, as we now have lots of heirs, and even two adults poised to be king when Queen Lizzie goes toes up. But it continually surprises me that even my progressive and liberal friends in Britain think the monarchy is a good institution. The arguments they make for it (e.g., it’s good to separate the ceremonial head of state from the real head of state) are risible and easily answered.
I’m with Harry and Meghan: get the hell out of there!
By all means. Move to the US. I’m sure The National Enquirer will leave you alone.
Nope. They’ll move to Canada. They spent xmas here.
But they are monarchy in Canada too. How do they escape their duties by moving to another part of the realm?
Yes, if Harry and Megan’s plan is to earn a living on the celebrity circuit and social media as a kind of upmarket Kardashians their grievances about the coverage about them in the media so far will pale into insignificance. Be careful what you wish for, as the saying goes.
If there’s a sillier, more anachronistic concept than “royalty,” it fails to spring readily to mind.
Blasphemy laws? 🙂
Lèse-majesté is the royal equivalent.
Yes, we will continue to venerate the descendants of the biggest bully of a few centuries ago. Perfect!
Perhaps fatuous U.S. celebrity culture, as especially reflected in the “Styles” section of the NY Times?
Just as silly, not nearly as anachronistic.
European Countries which retain royalty:
Andorra
Belgium
Denmark
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Monaco
Netherlands
Norway
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
Vatican City
A litany of states behind the times. . .
Indeed. I was curious and surprised (but not too much) by how many there are!
A citizen of a country whose political system is circumscribed by the “original intent” of the “Founding Fathers”, i.e. a bunch of 18th-century guys in powdered wigs, has no business sneering at European systems as “behind the times”.
As has been shown by the establishment of Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish devolved governments in the late 1990s, and most recently by the Scottish independence and Brexit referenda, the British constitutional system is far more flexible, adaptable and responsive to the popular will than that of the USA, monarch or no monarch.
The US Constitution has been amended 27 ways since ratification, as recently as 1992. None if these substantively changed the form of government.
I’d say that 230 years without substantive change to the form of government is an indication of success.
The US Constitution is too damn hard to amend. Of those 27, the first 10 were part of the ratification process, 3 were coerced during reconstruction, and two just cancel each other out. The remaining twelve are, as you say, not very substantive, except perhaps the sixteenth and nineteenth.
The result—Constitutional change has largely occurred through interpretation by unelected justices. Not a great system, I think.
So how do you explain the presence of the present incumbent at the white house because of some geographical hocus-pocus, and not because of numbers of voters?
I’d say it’s a symptom of ossification.
As witness the convoluted ways in which your (US) legal system has to pussyfoot around e.g. ‘states rights’ to achieve anything. ‘Commerce clause’ ffs!
Ultimate proof? – remind me which country has Trump in power?
Our undemocratic way of electing presidents is one of the most significant flaws of our system.
The 13th, 14th, 15th, and 19th amendments changed radically as to who can participate in government and enjoy the benefits of citizenship. I would consider this a change in the form of government as much as, let’s say, the direct election of senators.
The direct election of senators was a negative. Back when senators were appointed by their state, the Senate knew its place as protecting state rights. Now senators are directly elected, the Senate thinks and acts like it represents the people as much as the House, and of course it does not.
Wyoming (et al.) has two Senators; so does California. I rest my case.
To which the existence of the monarchy adds precisely zip, zero, zilch, naught, nothing, nada damn thing (even if we accept your dubious premise).
Knock off the whataboutery. I am not a Supreme Court justice. Are you saying we can’t criticize any other countries?
Here’s a monarchy-related footnote in Simon Sebag Montefiore’s ‘Jerusalem’, & surprising in its own way.
The mother of Prince Philip – himself not noted as a raving liberal – was called Princess Andrew, maybe the original boy named Sue. She is buried in Jerusalem & in 1994 was commemorated by her son at Yad Vashem the holocaust memorial centre. This is because she took in a Jewish family of 3, the Cohens, when the Germans were murdering the Greek Jews.
She is one of the Righteous among the nations. There’s a bolt from the blue, almost literally.
That one made me laugh, Dermot. Gotta say, I didn’t see it coming. 🙂
12 out of 44, so 25+%. Man, that’s a lot of luxury and sinecures. I wonder if other countries’ royalty are as popular as the UK’s, or Vatican City’s.
I contemplate the locations of royalty on the remainder of the planet.
I’m with you. The idea of a hereditary monarchy in 2020 is medieval. And I resent my taxes subsidising this assemblage of nothingness.
And Harry is now 6th in line for the Throne.
He will get closer with time, and then further away again.
While shopping this morning, I looked through the headlines of the British national papers, as I always do. With few exceptions, they were all about this irrelevancy. I couldn’t bear to look at the BBC news today.
Of course, it’s all part of the Establishment’s plot – fill the heads of the groundlings with this pap and they won’t have time to think of the real issues in the country and the world.
Alan.
Yes, it’s all an establishment plot. How could I have failed to see that?
And which “real issues” do you think the media should be covering instead? Brexit? Climate change? Yes, you’re right, I don’t think I’ve heard either of those subjects mentioned for years.
Britain tried republican government 370 years ago. They didn’t like it.
And apparently the 40 odd year attempt at a form of pan-national federalism didn’t go down well with a large chunk of the populous either
Hitch noted that all their bizarre mating regulations are a form of eugenics.
And of course, he didn’t have much patience for Diana sympathisers — (link to one minute clip of one such encounter).
British taxpayers just forked out £2.4 million to refurbish Harry & Megan’s house in Oxford – and now they’re planning to leave it empty for half the year. We Brits also cover the (undisclosed) cost of their security arrangements- which will now be transatlantic. They say they’re going to be “financially independent” – fat chance. They are just going to give up the 5% of their income that comes from the Sovereign Grant (previously known as the Royal List), but that is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their publicly funded lifestyle, I suspect.
For all their faults (and yes, there have many) countries with a constitutional monarch as head of state are among the most peaceful, stable, humane, civilized and prosperous places on Earth. The UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Japan. With the exception of Japan, all are magnets for immigrants from every corner of the world, many of them fleeing from various “Peoples’ Republics”, “Democratic Republics” and the like. Constitutional monarchy isn’t solely responsible for that success, but it is a factor in the overall political culture that makes those countries such attractive places to live. No-one would create the British constitutional system from scratch, but that’s the point – it wasn’t created from scratch, it evolved, over centuries, with a lot of bloodshed and upheaval along the way. It works, it ain’t broken, and it doesn’t need fixing.
If anyone in the UK wants to form a political movement dedicated to abolishing the monarchy, go right ahead, there’s nothing stopping you. I’m sure some already exist, but their virtual invisibility tells you something about how much popular appeal they have. Or, you could just try moving to one of those “Peoples’ Republics” you seem to admire so much.
“Peoples’ Republics”, “Democratic Republics”
You’re setting a very low bar here.
“all are magnets for immigrants from every corner of the world”
As are, for instance, the USA, France, Italy, Spain, Germany …
Spain is a (constitutional) monarchy.
No different from the “little people” argument in favor of religion.
Whatever helps keep the serfs and vassals pacified.
You will apologize for calling me an admirer of “People’s Republics” or you won’t comment here again. What a fricking nasty comment about me.
At the end of the day it is just another family disagreement, a disturbance. We have all had some of those I would guess, although not spread all over the news like this one. They got through crazy Edward they can surely make it through this. I suspect the only people who enjoy it also watch soaps.
I didn’t know about the Queen’s dress code. That alone is a good reason to get the hell out of there.
However, there ARE the corgis!!!
Maybe she could dog nap one on her way out! 🤣
They should be liberated; corgis are republicans at heart. 🙂
I think the Irish terrier is more likely to be republican.
Britain tried getting rid of the monarchy once, didn’t go so well …
I was born in England but now live in the US. If the the English insist on having a King or Queen, and if it isn’t going to be me, they can go screw themselves.
Which after all is pretty much one of the requirements of a successful ruling royal class.
From your name, it seems likely you wouldn’t want to be called the Queen!
More seriously but not much, a former prim-and-proper neighbour of mine has a son who, after fathering several children within marriage, decided that his sexual preferences were not really heterosexual. If something like that happened in the royal family, and ‘it’ succeeded the throne, and to the point, the new preference was bisexual, is it he, the King, or she the Queen, or it or other pronoun, the what? Is the Brits’ constitution-by-tradition in need of some gap filling here?
As a Canadian, it gets up my nose a bit that our head of state is the British monarch, though effectively we have control of who’s the Gov.Gen., the representative. (A very successful president of my university got that job between his ages of about 70 and 75.) But hopefully none of our tax money is going to Liz and offspring, nor will go to Harry&Meg Security Unlimited, if they live partly here–I’ll bet it won’t be wintertime, though maybe Whistler would be attractive–I think the Royalty Reality TV show characters all get taught the lazy-show-off form of skiing, i.e. alpine, so that they can hob-nob in Switzerland.
On the other hand, Norwegian royalty, far from perfect, as we all are, do have a lot of support, and don’t seem to chew up too much in the way of resources. The grandchildren of our good friends in Asker attend a perfectly regular public school where the Crown Prince’s offspring also get their elementary education. His ‘palace’ is just down the road. I’ve often done a bit of skiing in the morning on the sports grounds of that school. Everybody walks and exercises there. But that royalty dates only from the early 1900s, when Norway got out from under Denmark (or Sweden? Can’t remember). At the time, Amundsen beating Scott to the South Pole was a source of pride and confidence for the ‘new’ nation. There is a very good new film, with english subtitles, about the days of the Nazi invasion, called ‘The King’s Choice’ in translation. I think the present king is just the 3rd of this modern version of Norway. If there’s a Norwegian ‘here’, I likely need some correction on some of the above.
I’m not so sure a constitutional monarchy is such a bad system. Of the 18 countries that score better than the US (at no 19) in the happiness index, 10 are constitutional monarchies (there are only 35 in total, out of 160+). Not a bad score. I added their per capita GDP’s which are, one feels, somehow related, but not tightly so. Do I need to add these countries have a low GINI coefficient too?
Note that no 1, Finland, is a parliamentary republic.
– Denmark: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 2, pc GDP no 19
– Norway: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 3, pc GDP no 6.
– Netherlands: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 5, pc GDP no 12
– Sweden: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 7 pc GDP no 15
– New Zealand constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 8, pc GDP no 31
– Canada: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 9, pc GDP no 21
– Australia: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 11, pc GDP no 17
– Luxemburg: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 14, pc GDP no 2
– United Kingdom: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 15, pc GDP no 26
– Belgium: constitutional monarchy, happiness index no 18 pc GDP no 22
Moreover, all of these countries are democracies and can elect to abolish their monarchies at anytime if the people want to. The monarchies are not being imposed on them. Why is this a problem?
My point is, as far as happiness (or equality) goes, a constitutional monarchy is not an impediment. Maybe the contrary.
Yes, replacing the monarchy with an elected head of state has its own drawbacks. Chinless inbred royal or Trump? Its a tough call…
Give me the “chinless inbred royal” anyday. After all, he is a constitutional monarch, with little real power.
Unless I missed one, the worst constitutional monarchy, as far as happiness index goes, is Buthan, at no 95, with a pc GDP at no 108, but then, Buthan’s monarchy is not very much of a comstitutional monarchy.
I thought that Bhutan was the country that invented the Gross Domestic Happiness Index (in contrast to the …Product…one), and were high on that index. So I guess the U.N. index is quite different.
Before the U.S. gets too self-congratulatory about Britain’s dynastic tendencies remember that there is already speculation about whether it will be Don Jr or Ivanka running for the White House in 2024. Given the Bush family’s successful attempt to pass the baton between the generations and the Clintons’ own efforts to keep the presidency in the family the U.S. is starting to resemble India before Modi and Pakistan before the assassination of Benazir Bhutto!
Dream on, or I should say nightmare. But here is one piece of news for those who seem to hate the monarch.
The congress has been attempting to get a financial report from this administration as to how much it is costing to cover this president as he parades around from golf course to golf course. The treasure is refusing to release any of it and say they might provide something in 2021. From a one month estimate of travel they believe it is costing as much for one year as it does for 8 years of a normal president. And how much of that money is going directly in to the pocket of this president – they have no idea.
I would not be too quick to point figures at the U.K. or any other place.
“And how much of that money is going directly in to the pocket of this president – they have no idea.”
Doesn’t the US government pay the rent/hotel fare when the president resides in rooms at Mar-a-Lago?
Yes and all the other Trump golf course locations. Plus all the additional required security, all the meals eaten, all the golf cart rentals all the additional travel costs and on and on. So whats your point. We the people and congress would like to know the totals $$. The administration has refused.
Much earlier the US already had a second president Rooseveldt.
And I’m sure the US would have had a second president Kennedy if Robert had not been assassinated, and possibly even a third if not for the suspicious drama at Chappaquiddick.
Were not the Kennedy’s considered some kind of Royals, the ‘Camelot’ designation?
Uh, I think the Adams were the first dynastic presidents. TR and FDR were only distantly related.
Yes, the Adamses, very early indeed: 2nd and 6th.
My bad, I was under the impression Teddy was FDR’s uncle, but he was the uncle of his wife, it is indeed more distant and distantly incestuous too. Very monarchical 🙂
There is also the Harrisons. Benjamin was the grandson of William Henry.
Teddy was but an uncle to FDR I think. Now FDR did marry a cousin. We had two Adams and two Bushes. Damn near two Clinton’s.
What if Hillary had not taken the Clinton surname?
Per Wikipedia: “Two distantly related branches of the family from Oyster Bay on Long Island and Hyde Park in Dutchess County rose to national political prominence with the elections of Presidents Theodore Roosevelt (1901–1909) and his fifth cousin Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933–1945), whose wife, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, was Theodore’s niece.”
So, Teddy was Eleanor’s uncle and a distant cousin of Franklin.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roosevelt_family
If I recall, Teddy gave away the bride at the wedding of FDR and Eleanor.
The same Don Jr. who got heckled by right-wingers while trying to promote his book?
The problem with the Trump children is that none of them are or can ever be their father. They are developmentally stunted adult children who even Trump sycophants don’t particularly like that much. They all tend to businesses owned by their father and he is a tyrant who keeps them on short leashes. They will never become their own masters and even when he’s dead they’ll be living in his shadow.
The Bushes are more on the order of an old fashioned political dynasty. Dubya and Jeb traded on their family name but also made their own political (and actual) fortunes besides.
I agree with the pundits who say this is all about having their cake and eating it too. It’s not real loss to them at all.
First, just to be clear, they’re giving up the ~5% of their income the UK gives them for expenses such as upkeep of the royal properties they personally inhabit as well as appearances at official functions.
Second, they are NOT giving up the 95% of their income that comes from his father being the Prince of Wales. That title and position comes with ownership of many high-value royal properties, which make money. Charles, with the permission of the UK government, turns around and supports his sons with that money. If the UK were serious about ditching royalty, all those properties would become government-owned and the profits would not go to Charles or any other Windsor merely by way of their noble title.
At the same time, there’s a law on the books that say royals can’t hold real jobs (don’t ask me why, I don’t know. And AIUI it’s only loosley enforced). So what this really does is give them access to more potential sources of wealth, not less.
Fourth, they still don’t pay for their own security, which costs the UK doesn’t disclose and doesn’t consider part of their “income.” UK taxpayers still pay for this.
Lastly, had this not been for show, they could’ve made exactly the same decision without announcing it. I take the fact that they’re making a big deal out of it one more indication that this is really their way of shining the spotlight on themselves, getting more followers, etc. etc. in order to sell more books or get paid more for tweets etc.
***
They’ll keep going to all the royal functions they want to. They’ll do none of the ones they don’t like but the UK government would like them to do. They’ll continue taking public monies from UK taxpayers. And they’ll now make more money on the side.
You really make it sound awful. Well, I guess it is, kind of.
There is a lot of confusion in your post, but there is certainly no ‘law’ that says the royals can’t hold real jobs. Many of them do. Some of them do so while also performing state duties from time to time
Harry would have to kill 5 of his relatives to get to the Iron Throne – not really feasible these days. So why bother even playing that game? Take a step out of that system and enjoy life.
Some of those ahead of him are pretty close to dropping off the perch. And Kind Hearts and Coronets was a lot of fun! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kind_Hearts_and_Coronets
I ‘m a great fan of Alec Guinness. Some decades ago they had a whole series of his films on TV, but I must have missed “Kind Hearts and Coronets”. ‘
Watch it if you can – Guinness plays nine members of the same family, and six of them in a single shot! A major special effect of its time.
Yes, it really sounds like a must.
Thanks for the tip. There’s a copy of it on You tube here
Who pays for their security detail now? Can’t have your cake and eat it too
I am a mild republican but even I get a bit annoyed by this argument. The security that surrounds the royals is a necessity over which they have no choice, not a privilege. From the moment they are born they are at risk of assassination. Even if they give up all official roles and income the Sussexes would be a target for the rest of their lives.
The income of the royal family is controlled by parliament. They are well paid employees if the british government. The Britush monitor the income the family brings in from tourism. The government is way ahead financially by the present arrangement. The arrangement could be changed at any time if the British people wanted it changed. The properties except for two private estates owned by the queen belong to the government and cannot be sold by the family.
I agree that they are overpaid but that is the decision of the brits.
Take away all the palaces, castles, and estates; let ’em do honest work running a souvenir shop.
Better yet, put ’em in a petting zoo. Tourists’d no doubt pay plenty of pounds for a privilege like that.
I think @Nicolaas Stempels, @darwinwins, and @eric pretty much have it right. Not to mention @JezGrove’s noting the Bush, Clinton and Trump families’ dynastic pretensions. And lest we forget, the Kennedy’s too.
And Princess Di? The tabloids were horrible, but she played along. The arrangement suited both (although, doubtless, the young sons suffered).
One anecdote: the weekend Di died I called up Mercedes engineers in Germany. “I thought your saloons had a reinforced passenger zone, so why did she die?”
“They do. The passenger compartment survived [a 70 mph head on collision with a concrete column] intact. If you notice, the doors opened perfectly well after the crash. It wasn’t compromised.”
So?
“She wasn’t wearing her seat belt. She bounced back and forth inside the protected box. That is what killed her.”
Turns out its true. Di, Dodi and the driver who weren’t wearing seatbelts died. The bodyguard, in the front passenger seat, who was wearing his seatbelt, survived.
I am not try to be nasty but why would any intelligent person care about British royalty?
It’s called celebrity. Have you not noticed how the common people slobber all over Hollywood personalities. You can now kiss my ring.
Some people in Hollywood have genuine talent. The royals are more like “celebutantes,” such Paris Hilton, or the Kardashians, or old-school Eurotrash, like the sisters Gabor.
It takes some modicum of skill (which the Kardashians do not possess) to fly a helo, like Prince Andrew.
Sure, but that modicum of skill has naught to do with the royal blood coursing through his veins.
It was earned, not a birthright. I would never deny him earned military rank, merely the divine right of royalty.
People line up for hours just to get a glimpse of the Queen, but I saw her one night when I was taking out the garbage.
It was in Tasmania in 1988. She was returning from an event in the Hobart Casino (the closest thing to a posh venue at the time), and I was walking around the corner with a garbage bag in each hand. Apart from that, she hasn’t played any direct role in my life. (Apart from sacking the Prime Minister in 1975.)
An excessively long time ago, I took a course on British history. One of the surprising things I learned was the “use it or lose it” principle of monarchical power. If/when British kings/queens didn’t use certain royal prerogatives for a period of time, that prerogative ended up in the control of parliament. Over time, British royalty essentially had little to no power and were figurehead puppets subsidized by the people. Maybe it is better to have a relatively useless British monarchy than to have the U.S. president we currently have.
Churchill once said that ‘democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time’. For many of us in the UK, it might be said that a consitutional monarchy is the worst headship of state except for etc etc.
Regardless of what you lot in our former colonies might want to believe, the monarchy actually remains fairly popular in the UK. Certainly there is no general support for an elected Head of State, still less for the way in which he or she might be appointed, still less for the sort of candidates we might be faced with.
President Blair? President Farage? Even President Attenborough or President Dench? Even King Big-Ears would be preferable. At least he’s had enough years of training for the job.