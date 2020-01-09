A new interview with Steve Pinker

I’ve often been a defender of Steve Pinker, and it’s because I agree with most of what he says and because I think he’s been unfairly maligned—perhaps the most unfairly maligned public intellectual in the U.S.. But today I’m going to praise and criticize his views, largely praising his views on identity politics but criticizing his views on free will. Both are laid out in an absorbing new interview by Pelle Axelsson on the site IntellectInterviews. (I’m pretty sure Steve would hate the title below!). Click on the screenshot to read it.
There’s a lot of material in this interview: stuff about the evolution of language, the effects of social media, climate change and denialiam, Pinker’s own reading habits, and, as I said, identity politics and free will. I’ll deal only with the last two.
Identity politics (“IP”). I think this is Steve’s most explicit critique of identity politics to date. Here’s what he says:
What are your thoughts on identity politics?
– It’s a regrettable development. Even though it is essential to combat racism, homophobia and sexism, we ought to do so under the principle of fairness, rights and equity. That means each individual should be treated according to his or her merits and not according to the color of their skin, their chromosomes or their sexual orientation. This is different from identity politics, as it is commonly understood, namely that there is a perpetual zero-sum contest for power among racial and sexual cartels. On that view, the source of injustice is not that people have been treated with bigotry or unfairness, but that one group has monopolized power at the expense of others. To rectify that we have to upend the hierarchy and wrest power away from the faction of straight, white males and hand it to factions of gays, racial minorities and women.
– This vision of social change is hard to justify. Modern societies aren’t divided into monolithic armies of a single sex or skin color, and it’s people who suffer or prosper, not categories. Yes, group-based bigotry and exploitation exist, but at the same time there are poor white males who are horribly disadvantaged, women of color born into privilege, and every other combination. To shame or disempower an entire category of people violates the principle of fairness and can have repercussions, such as the election of President You-Know-Who. So identity politics, with its notion of group-based power reassignment, is not the appropriate response to the undeniable existence of racism, sexism and homophobia; the principle of equal rights is.
– Another regrettable form of identity politics is the notion that we should evaluate ideas based on the demographic traits of who advocates them — that an idea should be sidelined if it comes from a white male and taken seriously if it comes from a person with some other combination of gender and skin color. I appreciate where this concern comes from. I’ve often seen brilliant women ignored, interrupted, talked over and mansplained, and have heard of many more. This and other injustices must be called out and eliminated. But that’s different from considering the ideas themselves based on who talks about them. The existence of anthropogenic climate change, for example, is true regardless of who discovered it. It’s insulting to women and people of color to evaluate their opinions based on their census traits, as if they all thought alike, or their arguments could not stand on their merits.
I pretty much agree with this (and the claim that identity politics played a role in Trump’s election), although the source of IP is a combination of bigotry and power. After all, if whites didn’t have power in this country, there wouldn’t have been slavery or Jim Crow laws, for it was whites who made those laws and had the power, via politic and police, to enforce them.
I also agree that our goal is to give everyone equal rights, though I’m not sure whether Steve thinks that attaining that goal requires some form of time-limited race- or gender-based affirmative action. (I myself favor a limited form of affirmative action, but one that takes not just race and gender into account, but things like poverty, general background, degree of “privilege” in one’s upbringing, age, and so on.) I agree more strongly with the notion that the validity of an idea depends not on its source but its content, which means that the views and prescriptions of “minoritized” people, who should have a voice and to whom we should listen, aren’t automatically correct—even on issues of oppression. Nor are the views of straight people, white people, men, or older people to be dismissed on grounds of sex, sexua preference, race, or age.
Free will. In the first sentence of his response below, Steve clearly takes the position of a determinist, but then tries to identify what free will can mean, opposing it—to my mind, somewhat misleadingly—with autonomic reflexes, and confusing freedom with predictability:
How do you view free will?
– Like most scientists and modern philosphers [sic], I don’t think that every time we make a decision a miracle happens. It’s all brain physiology. But “free will” does refer to a distinct neurobiological phenomenon. When people refer to “free will,” they are singling out a neurophysiological process that is distinct from the one that gives rise to reflexive or impulsive responses. The brain contains complex circuitry, mostly concentrated in prefrontal cortex, which takes in information from many sources, including memory, current goals, understanding of the social situation and internal models of what would happen in hypothetical futures. These include anticipations of reward and punishment, praise and blame, respect and shame. Also, the output of those circuits is not completely predictable; it can be deflected by chaotic or random elements in the brain. The decision process that we call “free will” is not completely predictable, and it is unfathomably complex, but that does not mean that it takes place outside of information processing by neural networks.
If it’s all brain physiology, then it’s all naturalism and materialism, and therefore decisions obey the laws of physics and we couldn’t have decided otherwise. In other words, “a miracle happens” is a somewhat obscure way of characterizing “libertarian free will”. In other words, I think the first sentence is an admission that we couldn’t have chosen otherwise when we make a decision or commit an act. That’s an important admission because it’s a deterministic view of behavior, which, to me at least, has enormous consequences in how we reward and punish others, and in how we view other people.
In the next question, below, he says that there are factors that could have made us behave otherwise in a situation, but I think that he’s wrong in general (see below).
I’m not sure about the absolute distinctness of a reflexive instinct from a “reasoned” one. Insofar as determinism is concerned, they’re both determined and not controllable by “will”. The former may not involve the brain at all, but it’s all neurons and the laws of physics—as is a “decision” based on taking into account the workings of an evolved and adapted brain. Yes, the latter are far more complex, but both reflexes and decisions obey the laws of physics, i.e., you could not have behaved other that how you did. In terms of what most people think of as “free will,” which is “I could have decided otherwise” free will, predictability is irrelevant. I suppose Steve is offering a form of compatibilism here: if your brain works through its hardware and software and comes up with a decision, that is “free will”, while if you jerk your leg when your knee is tapped, that is not free will. That’s Dan Dennett’s view of free will: a decision that passes through a brain’s processing, if that brain is sufficiently complex, is what he calls a decision made by free will.
But “reflexive” vs. “processed output” behaviors are relevant for things like praise, blame or punishment. If you kick someone because you’re mad at them, that’s a different matter from kicking them because they happen to walk by when a doctor is testing your reflexes. As I’ve always said, in cases like these you’re “responsible” in both situations because you are the actor who did the kicking, but what society does about it is—and should be—very different. Likewise with crime and punishment. There are reasons to sequester lawbreakers and miscreants, namely to deter others, to reform people who habitually do bad things, and to keep bad people from further injuring society. That view of crime and punishment doesn’t contain anything about whether someone committed a crime of their own “free will”, because even in the case of a premeditated murder the criminal had no “choice”. In fact, there is no way to construe “free will” in a way that will always be useful in a court of law. What we need to figure out are what are the deterministic factors that caused a problematic act, and then the best way to mitigate them.
And what about intermediate situations? If you jump out of the way of a speeding car, is that reflex or Pinker’s “free will”? There is brain processing involved, but also reflex and hormones.
Dragging “predictability” into the issue doesn’t add anything as far as I can see. Find out if someone did an harmful act, and then you can determine how to proceed in the best interests of both society and the malefactor. In many cases, treatment rather than punishment should be prescribed, or even a change in the law, as with the increasing legalization of marijuana.
Now, about predictability. Here’s the next exchange:
If we knew every bit of information existing in the brain, we could still not predict the next choice?
– Theoretically, maybe. Perhaps some Laplacian demon that knew the entire connectome of the brain, and the position and velocity of every ion and every neurotransmitter molecule, could deduce the trillions of neural firings that would take place in the ensuing moments. Though perhaps not — it’s conceivable that there are quantum effects in the brain, or thermal noise or Brownian motion in the molecules in the brain that fall below the threshold of any physically realizable measurement device. In that case, even Laplace’s demon may not be able to predict with certainty wat [sic] we will do.
– At the same time, we all can predict human behavior statistically. Clearly, the fact that society, not to mention everyday social life, functions more or less coherently means that behavior must be in large part predictable, so that our laws, norms, threats and promises can be effective. Otherwise we would be solitary hermits who just happen to share the same space, randomly bumping off each other, rather than families and institutions and societies. That doesn’t require us to predict each other’s behavior down to the last sentence and action.
First of all, predictability has nothing to do with most people’s concept of free will, which involves volition: you make a decision but could have made another decision. But, as Steve says, a decision is not a “miracle.” And yes, we know enough about people to be able to roughly predict whether or not they’ll do something. But I defy you to predict what I’ll have for dinner on Friday! That will be determined on Friday, but this lack of predictability doesn’t mean my decision about victuals is freely made.
Further, the only factor that can make you “decide otherwise” is not volition, but the unpredictability of quantum mechanics. Factors like “thermal noise” or “chaotic or random elements in the brain”, while making decision hard or impossible to predict, are still deterministic, and thus should not be limped with quantum-mechanical factors . But none of these so-called random factors have anything to do with whether or not we have free will unjder most people’s construal of that term. Random factors are not part of volition, be they based on quantum mechanics or Brownian motion. With the exception of quantum-mechanical indeterminacy, a deterministic view of human choice and behavior is independent of predictability.
h/t: Barry
I only read the identity politics part so far and I have never read or heard so clear and articulate a definition for the phenomenon, and in so few words. Did he improvise this response (obviously after a lot of prior thought, like a jazz musician)? Looks like this long interview will be an illuminating delight.
Pinker says this in regard to injustice as articulated by practitioners of identity politics : “To rectify that we have to upend the hierarchy and wrest power away from the faction of straight, white males and hand it to factions of gays, racial minorities and women.” Of course, he disagrees with this.
Perhaps Pinker thinks of himself as liberal, but his analysis would be endorsed by any far right-winger.
First, why does Pinker assume that those in the minority who practice identity politics want to wrest it away from white males and give it to themselves? Perhaps most of these people want to share power (which for centuries they have been denied), not oppress white people. Certainly, you can find anecdotes about extremists wanting to take power from whites, but those are just anecdotes. It is much easier to find minorities who just demand their fair share of power. At least, that is my observation.
Second, Pinker ignores the biggest identity group of all – white Trump supporters, who are scared stiff that their fantasy world of the 1950s is coming to an end. For these people, the color of one’s skin determines the proper place of a person in the social hierarchy. Trump’s election was due in large part to his appeal to the worst of white identity politics.
Third, Pinker laments identity politics as something bad. Maybe so, but this is no different than lamenting that a big snowstorm makes it difficult to get around. The reality is that identity politics is going to be around for many years. What we need are solutions to mitigate its worst effects (it will never totally disappear). Identity politics has always been a part of American politics and will continue to do so because unless human nature changes, people will continue to identity with groups (whether political, ethnic, racial, or social) that gives meaning to their lives.
Pinker can expect harsh criticism of his views as expressed in this interview, hopefully not just from extremists on the left. He deserves it. His comments left me very sad.
To me, this is the biggest problem with Pinker and other critics of identity politics — that the white identity politics of Trump supporters is not typically seen as the same or worse, and it has been going on for much much longer.
In your second paragraph you take Pinker to task because he ignored the “biggest identity group of all”. But he didn’t. He explicitly said that identity politics played into the election of “You-Know-Who”. Did you really thinker Pinker meant that the IP effect on the election was only one way?
Holy cow. I just now saw the “thinker Pinker”. Wow. I make a LOT of typos, but I like that one.
The entire Pinker quote is this: “To shame or disempower an entire category of people [I think Pinker means whites] violates the principle of fairness and can have repercussions, such as the election of President You-Know-Who.”
I take this quote to mean that Pinker blames minority identity politics for inciting a reaction in some whites who decided to vote for Trump because of this. That is, Pinker blames minorities for upsetting the sensitivities of whites, and if it weren’t for the minorities, these whites would not even think in racial terms. I say bullshit. I stand by my previous comment.
Pinker blames minorities for upsetting the sensitivities of whites, and if it weren’t for the minorities, these whites would not even think in racial terms. I say bullshit.
As a historian, you must be familiar with similar discussions during the rise of German National Socialism about Jewish refusal to assimilate, whether Nazi’s caused Jews not to identify as Germans or if it was just their racial character.
To re-write your statement:
X blames the Nazis for upsetting the sensitivities of the Jews, and if it weren’t for the Nazi’s, these Jews would not even think in racial terms. I say bullshit.
As re-written, it could have come directly off the desk of Himmler himself.
I only point this out, not only because Anti-Semites like David Duke make the same arguments progressives do regarding “Jewish Privilege”, but that this entire discourse is just a recycling of Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with a cut-and-paste job. I don’t think grown ups should talk this way, and if they do, they should feel ashamed.
I don’t think the way forward is to knock the Jews, or the Whites, or the Chinese or whomever off their block and “make” them share. It didn’t work well for Zimbabwe or Germany.
I think you may have misconstrued what I am saying since if I understand you correctly, I do not disagree. Throughout history majorities have always picked on minorities as scapegoats. My point is that Pinker seems to be blaming minority identity politics for inciting a backlash by white Trump supporters. Actually, white majority politics, in various permutations, has existed since the founding of the Republic.
Yes, but the current Anti-White thing is a coordination of the white BoBos plus elite minorities against the white poes. Its a bunch of status signalling to show you are the superior kind of white person, not one of the dirty poes from Dubuque who never went to a fancy college. Its the same people who cheer when they hear about a spike in fentanyl overdoses in the heartland.
I am not an American, but I took away that one big factor in Trump’s election was the low turnout of would-be Democrat voters.
Some of that was certainly due to Hillary Clinton having incited little enthusiasm, but part of the reason was also that her identity politics strategy, and the ascendant woke Zeitgeist was such unappealing to (probably) most people.
Even the internet savvy could barely keep up with ever more labyrinthine demands of the woke faction, who weren’t merely shrill, but openly hostile, condemnatory and ridiculous (and still are).
For my part, Aneris, I think you are right that low voter turnout was the main fault for a Trump victory. But ID politics did play a roll too and as Historian speaks of above, aging white angst was the main ID pol at play, fed as it was, in part, by a basket of deplorables.
At first I read your comment to include… “ver more labyrinthine demands of the woke fashion“, which would work just as well, I think.
I find your (Historian) response to Pinker depressing, especially your brief second sentence.
I feel pretty much as Pinker does. That puts me in bed with far right-wingers. Indeed, I’m the type of far right-winger who oppose the Republican Party vociferously. The kind who voted for Bernie Sanders in the last primaries. The kind who supports Sanders and Warren most among the current candidates. The kind who protested against the Vietnam War, Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The kind who found Bill Clinton too conservative.
The tendency to poison the conversation by describe those on the left who dislike identity politics as far right-wingers can serve no useful purpose.
Unfortunately, there are some sincere liberals who share Pinker’s lopsided view of American identity politics and thereby unwittingly play into the hands of the right wing.
Ultimately, you have class struggle as articulated by Marx, or in the alternative, you have race struggle as articulated most prominently by Hitler.
That being said, post-Colonial independence movements utilized national socialist racial struggle to mobilize Colonial independence wars, which were “of the Left” as many were backed by the Soviets, and the colonial subjects were viewed as underdogs.
The anti-colonial framework on the Left morphed into multiculturalism and identity politics in Western countries, to the point it has pushed out any serious class-based, Marxist socialist movement (such that English workmen won’t vote for Labor anymore).
Are American “progressives” actually leftists? They seem very cozy with the corporations, they love the military and the national security apparatus, many like American Imperial wars, their only use for the working class is to lecture them on their defects, and most of their political energy seems to be scoring ethnic spoils in government and the private sector.
Its basically a coalition of the house-slaves to insure they get better treatment on the plantation, and it doesn’t seem like the plantation owners mind a bit. How did Lenin describe define fascism again?
Most actual liberals, IMO, share his view. The more authoritarian oriented on the left gravitate to identity politics. I have no numbers to support my case, but the goal of liberal thinking has always been to respect individuals “for the content of their character” instead of group membership. The reference is, of course, tp another “far right-winger” from my younger days.
I hope that our difference of opinion is not rooted in a different understanding of the term “identity politics.” For me, the term “identity politics” connotes that a group of people gather together to achieve a political end based on factors that unite them. That is, they have a common identity, which can include race, ethnicity, religion, social or economic class. Such a phenomenon is commonplace throughout history and the world. Individuals emerge to lead the groups, but it takes the power of the groups to achieve their ends. It is also commonplace for groups, at least for time, to resort to extremist positions. In my view, I do not believe that the identity politics (those practiced by minorities) has reached an extremist position, and I hope it does not, although one can always find a few individuals who are extremists. Hence, the essence of my criticism of Pinker is that he chides minority identity politics for turning off whites and making unreasonable demands, while he seems to show little concern for the white identity politics, which, in my view, is the real problem in American society. Also, Pinker offers no solution to identity politics (there may not be one except the passage of time). Just saying that it is bad doesn’t accomplish much.
The difference in our views is exactly the difference between your’s and Pinker’s.
You seem to think that, to slightly rephrase it, “racism has always existed, therefore it is legitimate (for us) to use bigotry as a political tool”.
You quickly jumped to lumping Pinker (and me, fwiw) in with “far right-wingers” for the offense of insisting that bigotry (etc.) is not OK, regardless of where it originates. That’s the issue we separated over.
In my view, your’s is the position that excuses/justifies all of the “OK, Boomer…”, “Hey, white people…”, “I’m so sick of old white guys…” rants one sees from “left leaning” friends on Facebook, HuffPo, and elsewhere on left-leaning sources.
“First, why does Pinker assume that those in the minority who practice identity politics want to wrest it away from white males and give it to themselves?”
Because that’s what identity politics is! Identity is all important, and the pyramid needs inverting. If they don’t want that then they’re not “practicing identity politics”.
(And it’s not just minorities who play identity politics, plenty of whites think the same way now.)
I imagine we can debate what the term “wrest” means. One interpretation is that it means taking all power from one group and giving to another. Another interpretation is that it means taking some power from one group so it can be shared with another. I think Pinker views minority identity politics as the former. I disagree and believe the goal of minority identity politics is the latter.
“I think Pinker views minority identity politics as the former.”
Or rather, he views identity politics as the former. (It’s not just minorities who promote identity politics.)
“Free will” is a theological bugaboo.
The question is whether human behavior is predictable (it is to some degree), and to what extent scientific understanding can make human behavior more predictable (it probably will to some degree).
I am skeptical human behavior will ever be more predictable than the weather, so those that wants will probably find “butterflies of free will” and others will insist if we only had a better handle on the initial conditions no butterflies of the free will genus would be disclosed. Not to mention someone will tweet something kooky to say about quantum mechanics that “explains it all” if they aren’t too busy settling their latest sexual harassment claim.
Legally speaking, a person can be held culpable if they voluntarily commit an act in the absence of duress. It doesn’t matter if they are really a marionette or soul-man libertarian.
Further, rational sanctions for behavior deter that behavior, so free or not, people are capable of making risk calculations and avoiding proscribed behaviors, so it works.
Certainly, if our scientific understanding allows us to come up with better ways to deal with behaviors like addiction and pedophilia, I imagine those kinds of behavioral problems will get pushed into other avenues.
But you are still going to have the guys that get drunk and get in a fight over a woman, and your still going to lock them up and send them through the court system. Not to mention shop lifters, dime and dash at restaurants, etc.
“ Random factors are not part of volition, be they based on quantum mechanics or Brownian motion.”
A thought occurred to me – I don’t know if this is true, but if a random walk (Brownian motion) is active inside a fixed maze, is the net result non-random? I point to toothbrush head robots – these have cell phone vibratory motors on them. They seem to exhibit net random motion. However, when placed in a maze, or some fixed structure, they will follow the path of the maze. I have to look into this.
I bet they move randomly with respect to the direction they go though the maze.
Pinker can eschew the title if he wants to, but if there’s anyone who merits the appellation or represents what an echt intellectual ought to be, it is he.
Also of interest: two hours of Dan Dennett and Sean Carroll in conversation (including free will).
sub
Pinker makes the mistake on free will that so many analysts make. Confusing it with non-predictability. I think he’s a determinist though, which determines he’s on the right track and could not have done otherwise.
I do not see anyplace where Pinker confuses free will with non-predictability. He simply states the brain’s decision making process can be unpredictable (true) but does not identify that with what he thinks is free will, which I believe is of the usual compatibilist type.
“Pinker makes the mistake on free will that so many analysts make. Confusing it with non-predictability.”
That would only be fair if he were trying to argue for a libertarian, contra-casual conception of free will. He’s not, he’s arguing for a compatibilist conception of free will.
In the latter, predictability is important. If we could predict people’s behaviour exactly, we wouldn’t bother with a legal system. We’d just scan people’s brains, figure out who was going to commit a crime in the next week, and stick in an electrode to fix it.
But we can’t, so we have to deter crimes by holding people responsible for their acts and threatening punishment.
– is a straw man. Doubtless there are a scattered few individuals who want to impose a reverse hierarchy – which reminds me of a hilarious stand up routine. But movements with significant numbers of followers want to end institutional racial hierarchy, not reverse it.
Pinker’s second form of “identity politics” – ignoring white male voices because they’re white and male – does pose a significant problem, however. Not for white males not getting heard, but for torpedoing the conversation.
On free will, I agree that predictability is beside the point. If you tell me that Mark Sturtevant posted more dragonfly pics on WEIT, anyone who knows me knows that if you leave me free to respond as I will, I’m going to view them. What makes an action free is that it’s up to the agent – not whether it surprises anyone.
But Pinker and Dennett are right that the difference between decisions and reflexes is where free will is located. And they’re right to dismiss the idea that the existence of laws of physics means that we couldn’t have done otherwise. Physics empowers us, it doesn’t disempower us. Bertrand Russell understood that determinism doesn’t ground a one-way, time-directed causality. Sean Carroll definitely understands that. I think Dennett does too, although perhaps not at the advanced physics level of Carroll and Russell. And Pinker seems to have learned from him.
What’s “free” about a decision if you couldn’t have decided otherwise. What you mean is “goes through the brain’s program”, not “free”. Determinism doesn’t ground a one-way time-directed causality only in the sense that quantum mechanics intervenes; otherwise everything is determined. But QM indeterminacy has NOTHING to do with free will.
There’s nothing to understand here except that philosophers make up new conceptions of free will that do not jibe with the average person’s understanding of free will (see paper of Sarkeesian et al.) which is a libertarian version. Frankly, I think philosophers could much more productively spend their time working out and promulgating the consequences of behavioral determinism than writing big books about “a new way to see free will” that don’t do anything for society except make people, who don’t want to be puppets, feel better about themselves.
There’s no “right or wrong” about where free will is located. It’s a semantic issue, pure and simple. What’s important is to what extent our behaviors are determined by the laws of physics (nearly all, I’d say), and what the social/judicial consequences of that are.
What’s “free” about a decision if you couldn’t have decided otherwise.
This gets at the heart of my problem with all the “free will” discussion. It’s the counterfactual.
If I go to lunch, and place an order, then I made a decision, but we would say that I was “free” to make another decision. I don’t know if Jerry would deny that, but he would acknowledge at least that that is what we say.
The thing is, that is what we say, but we don’t say it because it is a scientific thesis, and we have run experiments to verify.
The issue is counter-factuals. They are imaginary. I go to a restaurant on Thursday, I place an order. I could order anything but I choose X. Its done, anything we say about what I could have done is imagination or fantasy.
I think Jerry models human beings as basically clock works or engines, turn them on and they go. You hit the gas, the car accelerates and moved down the road. If you hit the gas, it can’t “choose” otherwise. The clock hand turns clockwise. It can’t go in the other direction.
I model humans more like a weather system, storms on Monday, wind on Tuesday. Determinism is a joke. Even if in theory it was all predictable, it would never be in practice. If you want to call it “free will”, fine, but not clear what you are talking about. Go and blame God for the hurricane while your at it.
I think the libertarians model is a person at the restaurant. Today I’ll get steak, tomorrow ham, and I could have ham today if I felt like it. Jerry can’t tell me what I can order, and if he did, I would order something different just to spite him.
The point is, there are a number of pictures or models you can use, and no one has convinced everyone else which model is right (as compared to the structure of DNA). An appeal to imagination or counter-factuals does not settle anything.
I agree that “predictability has nothing to do with most people’s concept of free will”, but an unpredictable deterministic universe is indistinguishable from one that has free will.
Promoting prediction as method to solve this problem does nothing to remove the metaphysical conundrum that is free will.