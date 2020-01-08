True facts about the male ostrich’s mating dance

Several readers sent me this new video by Ze Frank, which is shorter than his other videos and also has unique music (Ze Frank wrote the music, too). I had no idea that ostriches mate this way, and it’s interesting to contemplate what the female is looking for here when she’s “choosing”. (I don’t think it’s “beauty”.)
How odd – talk about “shake a tail feather”!
I didn’t realise they had such “real” wings. Most interesting.
Every bone and muscle and feather designed around a birds’ flying wing. Fused wrist bones and hand bones and so on.
The ostrich is one bizarre creature. The matriarch of a harem of females incubates, with the male, all of the females’ eggs in a communal nest. The harem females are free to drop off their eggs in the communal nest and skedaddle, leaving the matriarch to watch over the clutch of 15-20 eggs. This might seem foolish for the matriarch to be so accommodating but it’s thought she can recognize her own eggs amongst the others and can roll out the other females’ eggs when a predator comes calling. In an environment where few eggs survive and fewer become adults, this strategy ensures that perhaps her offspring will at least be the last to be eaten and might have a sporting chance to make it.
The communal brood also ensures the dominant matriarch’s chicks (Who presumably have inherited their mother’s dominant physical traits) will be surrounded by lesser, weaker, slower chicks that probably will be first to fall prey to predation. Crazy like a fox, this ostrich hen.
That is very interesting. But wouldn’t it make sense for the harem females to look after their own eggs given that their eggs and hatchlings will be used as cannon fodder by the matriarch? Though I guess being free of brooding duty has its advantage.
The male comes with the territorial male. HE stays and helps, the ‘matriarch’ appears to defend the nest against the subordinate females to some degree — it would be interesting if she accepts the others’ egg-laying [for reasons guessed at above] or if they are sneaking, perhaps with collaboration by the male?
It’s dangerous business sitting on that nest in the middle of the savanna. (The males are black presumably because they have night duty). There must be some trade off for the harem females to avoid dangerously incubating eggs with the lesser (but not zero)chance of having one of your offspring survive.
Yes, it is dangerous, but what I do not understand is the reason for the specialization. The matriarch specializes in the dangerous job while the other females flee. Why does that specialization happen?
Which is better–live one year and have ten chicks survive in that year(matriarch)or live ten years and have one chick survive each year (harem female)?
Ze Frank is one of the most amusing guys around. He has a child-like sense of humor I like. Plus, you always learn stuff.
I couldn’t understand the female’s last mutterings??
I listened on good headphones at several playback speeds but I still couldn’t understand a single word — fortunately a couple of commenters on the YouTube page revealed the secret: “If these kids are idiots I’m gonna track you down”.
I couldn’t either, but according to the comments, it’s “If these kids are idiots, I’m tracking you down.”
I bet it feels like “beauty” to the female ostrich though.
That’s qualia for you. 😎
Interesting that the male starts up his dance again (and, if Ze Frank is to be believed, his inner dialogue) during the act, while the female carries on eating grass.