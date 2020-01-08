Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ evil

Speaking of theology, Jesus and Mo have a recycled strip called “evil2”, that deals with theodicy: the theological explanation for the existence of evil, both moral evil (bad people hurting others) and physical evil (tsunamis, cancer, and stuff that doesn’t involve bad people). I consider theodicy to be the Achilles Heel of theology, for no attempt to explain either kind of evil is convincing. And if you say, “God’s ways are mysterious”, as Jesus does below, then you can’t pretend to know other stuff about God, like whether he’s good, omniscient, and so on.

And consider buying the new Jesus and Mo collection, which has over 200 strips. It’s only $15 and you can purchase it here.