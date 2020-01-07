Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a cold but still unseasonably warm Tuesday, January 7, 2018. (It’s exactly at the freezing point in Chicago now, and will rise only few degrees during the day.)

It’s National Tempura Day, a blatant case of cultural appropriation if ever there was one! Do not eat tempura without proper obeisance to Japanese culture! It also happens to be National Pass Gas Day, an appropriate sequel to yesterday’s National Bean Day, and, if it becomes too gaseous, it’s also I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day.

It’s also Christmas Day in some countries:

Some jurisdictions of the Eastern Orthodox Church, including those of Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Jerusalem, mark feasts using the older Julian calendar. As of 2020, there is a difference of 13 days between the Julian calendar and the modern Gregorian calendar, which is used internationally for most secular purposes. As a result, December 25 on the Julian calendar currently corresponds to January 7 on the calendar used by most governments and people in everyday life. Therefore, the aforementioned Orthodox Christians mark December 25 (and thus Christmas) on the day that is internationally considered to be January 7.

Finally, it’s “Harlem Globetrotter’s Day”, with the apostrophe misplaced. When I was a kid, I saw them play once, with the team including the famous Meadowlark Lemon; here’s a compilation showing their skills and tricks:

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

1610 – Galileo Galilei makes his first observation of the four Galilean moons: Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa, although he is not able to distinguish the last two until the following day.

1904 – The distress signal “CQD” is established only to be replaced two years later by “SOS”.

1927 – The first transatlantic telephone service is established from New York City to London.

1959 – The United States recognizes the new Cuban government of Fidel Castro.

1999 – The Senate trial in the impeachment of U.S. President Bill Clinton begins.

Notables born on January 7 include:

1800 – Millard Fillmore, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 13th President of the United States (d. 1874)

1910 – Orval Faubus, American soldier and politician, 36th Governor of Arkansas (d. 1994)

1911 – Butterfly McQueen, American actress and dancer (d. 1995)

You may remember McQueen, a black actor, as the slave “Prissy” in the movie Gone with the Wind, famous for saying “I don’t know nothing about birthing babies.” She couldn’t even attend the film’s premiere in Atlanta in 1939 because the theater was segregated. But she must have been an atheist too: Wikipedia says this (my emphasis):

McQueen died at age 84 on December 22, 1995, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, from burns sustained when a kerosene heater she attempted to light malfunctioned and burst into flames.McQueen donated her body to medical science and remembered the Freedom From Religion Foundation in her will.

Here’s a short biographical video of McQueen:

More who were born on this day:

1925 – Gerald Durrell, Indian-English zookeeper, conservationist and author, founded Durrell Wildlife Park (d. 1995)

1946 – Jann Wenner, American publisher, co-founded Rolling Stone

1957 – Katie Couric, American television journalist, anchor, and author

1963 – Rand Paul, American ophthalmologist and politician

1991 – Caster Semenya, South African sprinter

Those who began putrifying on January 7 include:

1536 – Catherine of Aragon (b. 1485)

1943 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (b. 1856)

1988 – Trevor Howard, English actor (b. 1913)

1989 – Hirohito, Japanese emperor (b. 1901)

2006 – Heinrich Harrer, Austrian mountaineer, geographer, and author (b. 1912).

Harrer and a team of three others made the first ascent of the North Face of the Eiger in Switzerland, a near vertical wall made even more treacherous with patches of snow and ice. Harrer wrote an excellent book about it, The White Spider. Here’s that deadly North Face. It took the team four days to climb it: from July 21-24, 1938.

And the “white spider” snow formation at the upper left (can you spot it in the photo above?)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Gosia, the former lodger upstairs, has come back to visit and greets the Princess:

Gosia: I missed you badly. Hili: And I missed you too.

In Polish:

Gosia: Stęskniłam się za tobą.

Hili: Ja też.

From Busted Locals:

Posted by Seth Andrews on FB:

From Facebook:

What’s Titania up to? Here are two tweets from her. The first refers to this article:

Shocked to hear that there are some people of colour who *don’t* feel oppressed by Toy Story 4. Sometimes it takes a white middle-class journalist to stand up for minorities by explaining to them what their opinions ought to be. pic.twitter.com/CqBr96Zcve — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 5, 2020

Titania drags Junior Hanks at the Golden Globes:

In 1993, Tom Hanks pretended to be a gay man with AIDS in order to cheat his way to an Oscar. Now, his son appropriates blackness at the Golden Globes. The apple doesn’t fall far from the rotten tree… pic.twitter.com/EiuduV2W8H — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 6, 2020

Two tweets from reader Barry. He thinks the cat in the first one looks like a rat. (The sound doesn’t seem to work.) What breed is that moggy?

I’m not sure it’s true that chimps can do this but we can’t, even with training:

Consider: millions of years ago our antecedents gave a massive sacrifice of their left hemisphere. We lost a tremendous amount of short term memory and replaced it with Broca’s, Wernicke & the phonological loop. But why? So we can—talk. Thus chimpanzees can do this—we can’t: pic.twitter.com/CDznxg37p1 — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) January 5, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. When I heard that 3 billion figure I thought it was high for vertebrates, but also thought, “WHAT ABOUT THE INSECTS?” It turns out I’m not alone:

You may have seen the estimate suggesting half a billion mammals, birds & reptiles have been killed by the ongoing catastrophic bushfires in Australia. What about insects? For just a single beetle family the number of animals killed is THREE TRILLION ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY BILLION https://t.co/zTu71rMLEw — David M Watson (@D0CT0R_Dave) January 6, 2020

From the brilliant Georgina Mace, as Matthew called her: her take on John Maynard Smith on the 100th anniversary of his birth:

JMS was a wonderful man. very wise and gentle. He showered us with advice as PhD students, e.g. If you really cannot decide whether or not to do something, you should do it. But don't be tempted to debate with a creationist and never collaborate with a social anthropologist. — Georgina Mace (@GMMace) January 6, 2020

I don’t know enough about Star Wars to know if that’s Luke Skywalker the cat is nomming, but he’s clearly either despised or tasty:

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (Director's Cat) 📹: https://t.co/qNcquypWcn pic.twitter.com/2JbcMli16X — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 6, 2020