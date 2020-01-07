New York Times tells Democrats how to regain the White House

All of us who identify as Democrats or liberals are biting our nails about this November’s elections. Can Trump possibly win again? I go back and forth on this, but lately am more optimistic that, because of the impeachment proceedings and Trump’s unhinged behavior about Iran and international affairs in general, the Democrats have a good shot at getting the White House this year—and maybe even (but probably not) the Senate. I’m confident they’ll keep the House of Representatives, but of course the Presidency is also important in a way that the Congress is not: the Prez chooses Supreme Court nominees, and if the nominees are young their influence could last decades—or longer. And we all know that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a left-leaning Justice, probably won’t keep her seat through another Trump administration. The brave woman is hanging in there, but she’s made of flesh.
The article below, by two “political data experts”, combs through a lot of data involving people whose voting records were known in 2012, 2016, and 2018. And they use that data to tell Democrats what they should do if they want to win the Presidency (and maybe the Senate) in 2020.
The authors used data from the “Cooperative Congressional Election Survey” to ask a simple question: what issues concerned those voters who voted for Obama in 2012 but either didn’t vote in 2016 or voted for Trump in 2016?
And among those groups you can make three classes if you add how they voted in the 2018 midterm elections: did they support Democrats or Republicans? So we get three classes corresponding to votes in 2012, 2016, and 2018: 1.) Obama/Trump/Republican, 2.) Obama/didn’t vote/Democrats, and 3.) Obama/Trump/Democrat. We’re looking for those issues that distinguish class 1 from class 2+3, as that would show any differences between those who stuck with Trump in 2018 or went to the Democrats.
These three classes, shown at the top of the figure below, are represented respectively by pink dots, light blue dots, and dark blue dots. And for each group their average position on seven issues is plotted on a scale from “no support” to “support”. As a baseline, for each issue small open blue circles show the average for the “Democratic base” that voted for Obama and then Clinton, and small open pink circles show the average for the “Republican base” who voted for Romney and Trump.
It turns out, from data not shown here, that it is issues that distinguish those who went Democratic in 2018 from those who stuck with Republicans two years after voting for Trump or not voting for Obama. You can see this because both the light blue and dark blue circles are closer to the Democratic base’s open circles than are the pink Obama/Trump/Republican filled circles, with the dark blue circles being more “Democratic-based” than the pink circles. That means that the dark blues (Obama/Trump/Democrat), went to the Dems in 2018 probably because they were closer than those who stayed Republican to the Democratic base issues like banning assault weapons, supporting Medicare for all, and opposing a border wall.
In other words, these voters were more closely aligned with Democrats on most of the issues although they voted for Trump in 2016. These “turned” Trump supporters, for example, were pretty close to the Democratic base on most issues except for identity politics issues (agreeing that “whites have advantages” and “feminists are making reasonable demands”) and on one immigration issue (building a border wall). But in terms of supporting DACA, the Trumpers turned Democrats had more than a 50% support rating—much higher than the Republican base. In other words, with respect to DACA, the Trumpers who voted Democrat became pro-immigration, but on the other hand didn’t oppose a border wall that strongly. And the Trumpers turned Democrat in 2018 were much more in favor of adhering to the Paris climate agreement than were those who voted for Obama and then Trump and then Republicans again. These voters seem to have been “turned” in 2018 by their views on issues like climate change, weapons bans, DACA support, and, surprisingly “Medicare for all.”
The high proportion of Obama/Trump/Democrat and Obama/didn’t vote/Democrat voters supporting Medicare for all (over 80%), was a surprise to me given that most Americans, much less those who voted for Trump or didn’t vote for Clinton in 2016, don’t seem to be in favor of Medicare for All. I can make sense of this only by assuming that these voters saw “Medicare for All” as the way most of the candidates—save Warren and Sanders—construe it: as a public option like Medicare that is open to all, but you don’t have to subscribe to it if you want to keep your private medical insurance.
This is all a bit complicated, but what it looks like is that the voters who either went for Trump or didn’t vote in 2016, but went Democrat in 2018, adhered much more to the Democratic base on issues like weapons, Medicare, climate change, and DACA then they did for border walls or identity politics (white privilege and support for feminism). The authors conclude this:
Instead, these voters appeared to be drawn back toward the Democrats by some of the party’s bread-and butter-issues, and in spite of others. On issues like gun control, health care and the environment, these voters look remarkably like the Democratic Party’s base — those who voted for Obama in 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and a Democratic House candidate in 2018. Eighty-four percent of Obama-Trump voters who voted for Democratic House candidates in 2018 want to ban assault rifles, compared to 92 percent of the Democratic base. By contrast, 57 percent of Obama-Trump voters who stayed with Republicans in 2018 support an assault weapons ban (which has far less support among the Republican base).
. . . These patterns show that Democrats can win back Obama-Trump voters by focusing on issues that also appeal to their base. Another such issue is climate change. Seventy-three percent of Obama-Trump voters who came back to the Democratic Party in 2018 oppose the president’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement; among those who stayed with the Republican Party in 2018, 74 percent support that decision.
This aligns with a lot of stuff that not just I, but people like Andrew Sullivan and other genuine pundits have been saying: if Dems want to take back the White House this year, they need to build solidarity around issues that don’t involve identity politics, as well as to formulate an immigration plan that doesn’t look like “Open Borders”. In fact, there are some data supporting the view that Dems should be concentrating on those issues:
Following the 2016 presidential election, the Wesleyan Media Project reported that Mrs. Clinton’s campaign aired fewer issue-based ads than any other presidential candidate since they started collecting the data in 2000. Perhaps Democrats learned a lesson from 2016: In 2018 the Wesleyan researchers found that Democratic campaign ads were “laser focused” on issues, especially health care, which was the focus of more than half of the advertisements run by Democratic candidates. Our data suggests that this approach helped bring many Obama-Trump voters back into the Democratic column while also remobilizing many Obama voters to turn out and vote Democratic again in the midterm election.
Though there is a temptation to focus on Mr. Trump’s personality, if Democrats continue to learn from these elections, they will focus this year’s campaign on their plans to address issues like health care, wages and the environment, lest the Obama-Trump voters become Obama-Trump-Trump voters in 2020.
I’ve undoubtedly missed some nuance (the article says a lot more), and there’s one fly in the ointment: the Democrats can’t start building solidarity until they have a candidate. That’s because if all the many candidates stand up on the debate stage and agree with each other, they’re not giving voters any ammunition to decide among them. Every Democratic candidate wants to distinguish themselves from all the others, and that means taking different positions on the issues. If these data are any clue, it’s okay to go more left on stuff like DACA/weapons bans/climate change, but dangerous to favor open borders and identity politics. Perhaps this is why Joe Biden is now overtaking Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the polls, with Mayor Pete coming from behind like a dark horse.
The Democrats need to remember that Left Wing Twitter is not representative of Democrats as a whole.
I don’t see what difference all this makes until we neutralize the electoral college.
Hmmmm. You may have missed something here. It seems to me this whole piece is about how the Democrats can negotiate the vagaries of the Electoral College.
The very first line of the NYT piece refers to six million voters, and there simply aren’t that many whose votes actually count, else Trump wouldn’t be president.
I don’t follow your reasoning.
He might be saying that only swing voters in swing states count, since the outcome in states like California is a foregone conclusion…
That’s how I interpreted it too, but how does that rebut what I said since many of those swing voters are the people the article discusses?
The only votes that count in a presidential election are those cast by the 538 electors of the Electoral College. Popular vote matters not one whit; Trump *lost* the 2016 popular vote by millions of (irrelevant to the outcome) votes.
Unless the analysts know who the 2020 electors are going to be and what matters to them, the entire piece is pointless regarding the 2020 Presidential election. There may be some value in discussing 2020 Congressional races, but that’s not even hinted at in the NYT piece.
Oh, I see. I didn’t understand what you were getting at. You think electors will cast their vote irrespective of the outcome of the results of the popular elections. That is technically possible for some (not all) states but it is not the reason Trump won in 2016 nor is it likely in 2020. The article discusses (perhaps they are wrong) how the Democrats can bring back some of the 2016 Trump voters, which naturally would have an impact on the votes of the Electoral College, irrespective of what you think might happen. I do not think that is pointless, though I agree with others that what the Democrats need most of all is simply to get out the vote.
You haven’t been keeping up with current events. The courts have determined that electors may vote however they wish, and neither states nor anybody else can do anything about it. See, for example, https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/faithless-elector-court-ruling-just-changed-how-we-pick-our-n1044961
Interesting, Bruce. Thanks. I hadn’t known about this case. It is, however, only one decision and it conflicts with another from Washington State (referenced in the article you posted). It seems SCOTUS will have to decide on this.
It doesn’t anyway have any impact on the usefulness of the issues highlighted by the NYT piece; the Democrats have their work cut out for them this election.
After I read a bit of your post, the questions sounded familiar. I took that survey, but my response was not counted because I voted in 2016. Thanks. It is good to find out what came of it. GROG
I thought maybe the Times was lower on the list of Newspapers but perhaps this week it is the Post. For all who do like to talk down about having a better medical system in this country and think what we have is just fine – there was an article of interest in the Washington Post, stating that Americans are paying $8000 more per year per person than the next highest cost country, Switzerland. I will not bore you with all the details but this is from two Princeton economists that have a book coming out, Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism.
Our system costs 1 Trillion more per year than Switzerland, the next highest. That is where we get the additional $8000 per person in cost. We do not have better health outcomes but we do have lower life expectancy than Europe. We have half as many physicians per head than most European countries and American physicians get twice the pay.
So, we have a great medical system??
No. You have an absolutely terrible medical system. In my country – the UK – if I get sick, I don’t need to be worried about being bankrupted by my medical bills because I don’t have any. If I have a choice between a right to medical care free at the point of delivery or a right to carry a gun… well, I’m more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than to be involved in a home invasion, even in the USA.
The fundamental duty of a government is to protect its citizens from harm. Why some Americans think that includes multi billion dollar aircraft carriers but not adequate healthcare never fails to amaze me.
But then, do you not think it strange that so many of us, even in the democratic party, think medicare for all is just terrible, socialistic and oh my g*d, they want to take away my private insurance and my expensive doctor and expensive medicine. We love paying all this additional money to make doctors rich, pill factories even richer and Insurance companies richest of all. And most of all we like all these people going bankrupt each year attempting to pay their medical bills.
Change is scary. And hard. Americans aren’t stupid…at least no stupider than anyone else… but are wary of such large scale change. Most folks I know are willing to accept universal health care but what assurances can be given that we won’t wind up worse off? Remember that despite the country’s percapita wealth, a great many of us have a grip on our standard of living with a greased rope.
Please note before you attack me, although I reject yours and Jeremy’s claims that our health care system is “terrible” (it is demonstrably NOT), I am FOR universal health care though I have no illusions that we will get it.
I am not going to attack you. However, when you say Americans are not stupid, I could have a discussion on that one. The con job that Donald Trump has been doing on America for the past 3 years should settle that one. Just the same, the real con job has been the one the medical establishment, the pharmaceutical companies and Insurance companies are doing to us. We are the only country in the world doing this insane system and we are doing it very badly. Why do you think people over 65 love their medicare? Why do you think we have it? At some point I just have to say….wake up.
As an interesting example I can report is the care my wife got when she was diagnosed with hepatitis in Italy caused by contaminated food during a trip in the UK. We were staying near Lucca, and the local state hospital took her in. We had travel insurance that included health care. When I asked about this, the hospital reception told me, “Don’t worry, if they don’t pay, nobody pays.” She stayed in the hospital for one month. Next to her room was a kitchen where two nuns cooked all her (fat-free) meals every day. After a month the doctors judged that she was fit to return to Belgium, where we were staying with my parents. The doctors said, we will arrange everything. An ambulance brought her to the Milan airport, where a nurse was waiting, and who accompanied her to the airplane, and flew with her to Brussels. In Brussels the airplaine made a stop before taxiing to the airport terminals. It stopped on the tarmac where an ambulance was waiting, and another nurse took over, and delivered her to my parents (while I was driving our car back to Belgium). A month later we received a note from the insurance company, asking whether we were happy with their services. The whole adventure had not costed us a single cent.
Glad you mentioned physicians pay. People rant about insurance companies profits but ignore how much we pay doctors who are specialists. That may well be where the higher costs are coming from, not pay to insurance company clerks making fifty thousand a year.
I had to go see a retina specialist (flashes of light). I spent less than 45 minutes in the office and spoke to the Dr for less than ten of them. It turned out that I have nothing to worry about (no retinal tear, just Olde age) but the bill my insurance company got was $1250. For a ten minute consult.
So yeah. Costs are out of control.
But is that what they pay? On my statements there is some crazy high figure billed by the provider and then another figure about a tenth as much negotiated and paid by the insurer. Sometimes I think I’m simply paying my insurance company to negotiate the lower rate since the reduced figure they pay is not much more than my insurance premiums.
I will jump in here and mention that the bill one receives for physician services is not the same thing as “physicians pay”. These days, your physician is likely to be an employee of large hospital groups, who buy and sell practices and clinics to each other like currency traders.
We are on our third owner in the last two years. The partner physicians sold to a non-profit hospital group, which immediately sold it to a for-profit company, who sold to yet another group after less than a year. Each time, groups of people with no medical background have managed to pull huge sums out of their part of the deal. But at least it is a profitable practice, or it would be gone.
There are a great many people getting rich off of US medical care who do not contribute in any way to patient care, even peripherally.
It is pretty easy to look at the ridiculous cost and inefficiency of our medical care system, and assume that doctors are the problem, because they are the part of the system you interact with.
Perhaps if the government managed the system the inefficiency would be reduced. Fancy that!
That would be a first. But, yes, this might be such a case.
It is my opinion that, if somebody still supports Trump now, nothing the Dems can say or do is going to change their mind. I think the next election is all about who can motivate their supporters to actually go out and vote.
I absolutely agree that concentrating on identity politics is not the way to do that. If a lot of your potential voters in swing states are unemployed coal workers, telling them they are privileged white males isn’t going to make them want to vote for you.
I’m in agreement with you.
Sub
That us good information. It remains to be seen if the democrats will use it or continue to be seen as representing identity politics and open borders.
Hillary just never gave voters a reason yo vote for her.
Dome negative ads are good, but building a campaign on negatives is not a winning strategy.
First off, I’m skeptical of opinion polling at this point. How many of us answer phone calls from unknown numbers? I never do. I live in Iowa, where the infamous Iowa Caucuses will take place in one month. 4, 8, 12, etc. years ago my phone was ringing off the hook with legitimate pollsters desperate to know all about me, as well as phony pollsters trying to get me riled up about “traditional marriage” or something. But my opinion will never be counted this time around, because I don’t answer calls from strange numbers (too often it’s “Rachel from Cardholder Services” or that Chinese lady telling me my visa has expired and I need to send her $400 in Walgreens gift cards). And I’ll bet a lot of other people don’t answer their phones either, so the only people who are being sampled are the ones who… don’t mind robocalls?
Here’s my cautiously optimistic take on the November election: a) nobody who voted against Trump in 2016 is going to vote for him this time, and b) a whole lot of potential voters who simply stayed home in 2016 have seen the error of their ways and will be damn sure to get out and vote against him this time around. So I’m hoping for a landslide.
When determining the sample size needed for a given confidence level, pollsters take into account all sorts of confounding variables, including accounting for people who refuse to answer their phones. Whether or not a voter even has a phone is accounted for too.
I suspect your second paragraph is on the money – it gives me some small hope anyway.
I couldn’t agree with you (and Andrew Sullivan) more: at all costs the Dems need to resist “the temptation to focus on Mr. Trump’s personality.” His supporters won’t hear it and his revilers don’t need to hear it. Worst of all, Trump thrives on it.
Right, we must ignore the bully, we must ignore the bully😀
The rise of Bloomberg (he is now in fourth place in some polls) is making me more confident. He can beat Trump. Don’t know about the others.
Bloomberg now tied with Warren for third in a poll.
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/476689-bloomberg-rises-to-third-place-alongside-warren-in-national-poll
Go Michael!
“He can beat Trump. Don’t know about the others.”
Not sure why, since I don’t know much about Bloomberg, but my gut instinct is to agree with you. Of the others my instinct is that only Biden–and that only with the right running mate–has a (slim) chance. Glad to hear Michael is gaining.
A very wise friend of mine sent me this about Bloomberg today:
In today’s LAT, he’s quoted as saying that he doesn’t regret his support for the Iraq war. That was bad enough. But in light of the current state of affairs AND the substance of the Afghanistan Papers – which are the Pentagon Papers with a new cover sheet – his follow-up explanation that, ” ‘America wanted to go to war, but it turns out it was based on faulty intelligence, and it was a mistake,’ Bloomberg said after celebrating the opening of his campaign office near Pershing Square. ‘But I think the people that made the mistake did it honestly, and it’s a shame because it’s left us entangled, and it’s left the Middle Ease in chaos through today.’ ”
Give me a friggin’ break!
I don’t give a crap about the past or that someone isn’t perfect in the eyes of the left. I care about seeing Trump defeated and nothing else. Bloomberg is the best bet to do that.
He’s got Judge Judy’s endorsement. That’s got to mean something.
It’s difficult to take seriously an analysis of what appeals to traditional Democratic constituencies that fails to take into account fundamental economic issues. A strong economy by any measure, historically low unemployment, historically low black and Hispanic unemployment, noticeable growth in average wages after decades of stagnation, fracking, the new USMCA which the unions support….these are all core issues for blue collar Democrats, as well as minority Democrats, and Trump wins the argument on all these issues. Biden’s best bet was to run a “me too” campaign on the economy but he’s already burned that bridge. Unless the prayed-for recession materializes, Trump wins 2020 easily.
I think you are right but the question I have is will the earth keep getting hotter for my grandchild or are the repubs, evangelicals and Trump right…nothing to it.
Even Sanders or Warren will deliver a public option, at most. If the Democrats win a very solid majority in both houses plus the presidency, that’s what can actually pass. But smart politicians, like Sanders and Warren, know that you have to push for and act like you expect much more, if you want to get anything.
After 5 to 10 years, if public opinion changes suitably, then we can have an actual debate about whether private health insurances should be allowed to continue to cherry-pick healthy patients and lie about it.
Yes, but I think that Sanders’s and Warren’s promise of an all-encompassing Medicare for all is not good for their own chances, nor is it good for the Democrats in general. Of course we all know that neither of them can deliver such a plan.
There are so many ways to look at this question:
1) Suburban women voters who voted for Trump in 2016 will not vote for him again. Since there are many of them, Trump can’t win in 2020.
2) The one thing Dem voters care about, according to polls, is getting rid of Trump, not issues. Focus on the thing they care about most in order to win in 2020.
3) The economy is pretty good therefore the incumbent, Trump, will win.
4) Nothing matters except voter turnout. Dems have much more reason to vote this time than do Reps so Dems will win.
5) None of the Dem candidates is exciting so it doesn’t matter which wins the primaries, Trump will win regardless.
6) We’ll be in a war by the middle of 2020. A wartime president will always win.
7) We’ll be in a war by the middle of 2020. No one wants another forever war. Trump loses.
8) Regardless of which Dem runs against Trump, they’ll be labelled a Socialist so Trump will win.
9) Trump will die of a heart attack. No one likes Pence so the Dem will win.
10) Trump will be impeached and removed from office so Dems will win. Ok, just kidding with this one.
It’s a real crap shoot.
Leaving aside the reality of the Electoral College for a moment, let’s talk about those issues mentioned in the NYT piece. The single biggest issue that I hear from Trump supporters is best summed up in the word privilege, with a side note that when one is used to privilege, equality seems like repression. America is still majority Caucasian, and Democratic candidates talking about reparations doesn’t sit well with Trump supporters. Likewise for talk of immigrants (meaning non-whites to white Trump supporters). America is still majority Christian, and the same remark about loss of privilege applies as well. Christianity is paternalistic and misogynistic; MeToo, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s reproductive rights, etc. are anathema to Trump’s Evangelical Christian supporters. Look at the lower three issues in the chart; Obama/Trump Democrats group with Obama/Trump Republicans and hard-core Republicans on those issues.
There is zero chance that any Democratic Party candidate is going to stand up for white privilege over civil rights, or give up on Roe v. Wade, and only a few seem to be in favor of Christian privilege over secular government (and it’s unclear how much of that is or isn’t pandering or waffling). They’re not going to be able to dodge those issues. Trump has unabashedly supported white privilege (Charlottesville, border walls, talk of “shithole countries”, etc.) and Christian privilege (Supreme Court nominees, cabinet picks, Muslim ban, etc.). Fox News, watched by more Americans than any other news source is going to keep banging away on those issues. Even if Democrats could dodge those issues and focus on other issues, Fox News will still focus on those and demonize Democrats as “Socialists”.
And the other issues? A ban on assault weapons will be spin doctored into taking away all guns (look at what happened to Beto O’Roarke). Medicare for All will continue to be spun as scary un-American Socialism, and they’re-going-to-take-away-your-private-health-care-plan. Climate change is low on most people’s radar (relative to the effect on those people of the economy, threat of war, health care, etc.), as is DACA. And the Evangelical Christians who are ecstatic about the prospect of war in the Middle East ushering in a “second coming” don’t care about climate change anyway; they think they’re going to “be raptured” some time in the next few weeks or months (and if it doesn’t happen by election day, they’re convinced it won’t be long after).
Now back to the Electoral College. Even if electoral votes were apportioned within each state according to the state’s popular vote, the Electoral College system itself disproportionately weights the votes from low population states. Those states are largely rural, highly religious, often Bible-belt states that see Trump’s effective replacement of Constitutional secular government by Dominionist Christian theocracy as one of Trump’s greatest accomplishments.