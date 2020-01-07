New York Times tells Democrats how to regain the White House

All of us who identify as Democrats or liberals are biting our nails about this November’s elections. Can Trump possibly win again? I go back and forth on this, but lately am more optimistic that, because of the impeachment proceedings and Trump’s unhinged behavior about Iran and international affairs in general, the Democrats have a good shot at getting the White House this year—and maybe even (but probably not) the Senate. I’m confident they’ll keep the House of Representatives, but of course the Presidency is also important in a way that the Congress is not: the Prez chooses Supreme Court nominees, and if the nominees are young their influence could last decades—or longer. And we all know that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a left-leaning Justice, probably won’t keep her seat through another Trump administration. The brave woman is hanging in there, but she’s made of flesh.

The article below, by two “political data experts”, combs through a lot of data involving people whose voting records were known in 2012, 2016, and 2018. And they use that data to tell Democrats what they should do if they want to win the Presidency (and maybe the Senate) in 2020.

The authors used data from the “Cooperative Congressional Election Survey” to ask a simple question: what issues concerned those voters who voted for Obama in 2012 but either didn’t vote in 2016 or voted for Trump in 2016?

And among those groups you can make three classes if you add how they voted in the 2018 midterm elections: did they support Democrats or Republicans? So we get three classes corresponding to votes in 2012, 2016, and 2018: 1.) Obama/Trump/Republican, 2.) Obama/didn’t vote/Democrats, and 3.) Obama/Trump/Democrat. We’re looking for those issues that distinguish class 1 from class 2+3, as that would show any differences between those who stuck with Trump in 2018 or went to the Democrats.

These three classes, shown at the top of the figure below, are represented respectively by pink dots, light blue dots, and dark blue dots. And for each group their average position on seven issues is plotted on a scale from “no support” to “support”. As a baseline, for each issue small open blue circles show the average for the “Democratic base” that voted for Obama and then Clinton, and small open pink circles show the average for the “Republican base” who voted for Romney and Trump.

It turns out, from data not shown here, that it is issues that distinguish those who went Democratic in 2018 from those who stuck with Republicans two years after voting for Trump or not voting for Obama. You can see this because both the light blue and dark blue circles are closer to the Democratic base’s open circles than are the pink Obama/Trump/Republican filled circles, with the dark blue circles being more “Democratic-based” than the pink circles. That means that the dark blues (Obama/Trump/Democrat), went to the Dems in 2018 probably because they were closer than those who stayed Republican to the Democratic base issues like banning assault weapons, supporting Medicare for all, and opposing a border wall.

In other words, these voters were more closely aligned with Democrats on most of the issues although they voted for Trump in 2016. These “turned” Trump supporters, for example, were pretty close to the Democratic base on most issues except for identity politics issues (agreeing that “whites have advantages” and “feminists are making reasonable demands”) and on one immigration issue (building a border wall). But in terms of supporting DACA, the Trumpers turned Democrats had more than a 50% support rating—much higher than the Republican base. In other words, with respect to DACA, the Trumpers who voted Democrat became pro-immigration, but on the other hand didn’t oppose a border wall that strongly. And the Trumpers turned Democrat in 2018 were much more in favor of adhering to the Paris climate agreement than were those who voted for Obama and then Trump and then Republicans again. These voters seem to have been “turned” in 2018 by their views on issues like climate change, weapons bans, DACA support, and, surprisingly “Medicare for all.”

The high proportion of Obama/Trump/Democrat and Obama/didn’t vote/Democrat voters supporting Medicare for all (over 80%), was a surprise to me given that most Americans, much less those who voted for Trump or didn’t vote for Clinton in 2016, don’t seem to be in favor of Medicare for All. I can make sense of this only by assuming that these voters saw “Medicare for All” as the way most of the candidates—save Warren and Sanders—construe it: as a public option like Medicare that is open to all, but you don’t have to subscribe to it if you want to keep your private medical insurance.

This is all a bit complicated, but what it looks like is that the voters who either went for Trump or didn’t vote in 2016, but went Democrat in 2018, adhered much more to the Democratic base on issues like weapons, Medicare, climate change, and DACA then they did for border walls or identity politics (white privilege and support for feminism). The authors conclude this:

Instead, these voters appeared to be drawn back toward the Democrats by some of the party’s bread-and butter-issues, and in spite of others. On issues like gun control, health care and the environment, these voters look remarkably like the Democratic Party’s base — those who voted for Obama in 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and a Democratic House candidate in 2018. Eighty-four percent of Obama-Trump voters who voted for Democratic House candidates in 2018 want to ban assault rifles, compared to 92 percent of the Democratic base. By contrast, 57 percent of Obama-Trump voters who stayed with Republicans in 2018 support an assault weapons ban (which has far less support among the Republican base).

. . . These patterns show that Democrats can win back Obama-Trump voters by focusing on issues that also appeal to their base. Another such issue is climate change. Seventy-three percent of Obama-Trump voters who came back to the Democratic Party in 2018 oppose the president’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement; among those who stayed with the Republican Party in 2018, 74 percent support that decision.

This aligns with a lot of stuff that not just I, but people like Andrew Sullivan and other genuine pundits have been saying: if Dems want to take back the White House this year, they need to build solidarity around issues that don’t involve identity politics, as well as to formulate an immigration plan that doesn’t look like “Open Borders”. In fact, there are some data supporting the view that Dems should be concentrating on those issues:

Following the 2016 presidential election, the Wesleyan Media Project reported that Mrs. Clinton’s campaign aired fewer issue-based ads than any other presidential candidate since they started collecting the data in 2000. Perhaps Democrats learned a lesson from 2016: In 2018 the Wesleyan researchers found that Democratic campaign ads were “laser focused” on issues, especially health care, which was the focus of more than half of the advertisements run by Democratic candidates. Our data suggests that this approach helped bring many Obama-Trump voters back into the Democratic column while also remobilizing many Obama voters to turn out and vote Democratic again in the midterm election. Though there is a temptation to focus on Mr. Trump’s personality, if Democrats continue to learn from these elections, they will focus this year’s campaign on their plans to address issues like health care, wages and the environment, lest the Obama-Trump voters become Obama-Trump-Trump voters in 2020.

I’ve undoubtedly missed some nuance (the article says a lot more), and there’s one fly in the ointment: the Democrats can’t start building solidarity until they have a candidate. That’s because if all the many candidates stand up on the debate stage and agree with each other, they’re not giving voters any ammunition to decide among them. Every Democratic candidate wants to distinguish themselves from all the others, and that means taking different positions on the issues. If these data are any clue, it’s okay to go more left on stuff like DACA/weapons bans/climate change, but dangerous to favor open borders and identity politics. Perhaps this is why Joe Biden is now overtaking Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the polls, with Mayor Pete coming from behind like a dark horse.

The Democrats need to remember that Left Wing Twitter is not representative of Democrats as a whole.