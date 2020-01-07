How they “younged” the older actors in The Irishman

I’ve coyned the word “younged” as the opposite of the good word “aged”. (The video below calls it “de-aging”.)

If you saw Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” a movie I like very much, you’ll know that Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro, who are getting up there in years, looked a lot younger in parts of the movie than they really are—an effect that simply can’t be attributed to good makeup. (The movie goes back and forth in these guys’ lives over five decades.)

I didn’t really notice it, but what happened is that Scorsese used computer technology to make these actors look younger than they are. How did they do that without us noticing it? Here’s a video (h/t: Bryan) that gives the answer. I won’t say much except they used three cameras shooting simultaneously, 2 years of film research looking at these actors at different stages of their careers, fancy computer programs (of course)—and the transformation was done in 1700 scenes!

This video is fascinating.

Here’s a screenshot I took of Al Pacino both before and after “younging.” I didn’t notice any effects when I saw the movie, and I bet you didn’t, either.