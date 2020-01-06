Readers’ wildlife videos

Today we have three videos taken by reader Rick Longworth, as well as illustrative photos that were taken by others (credits are in the photo captions). Rick’s notes are indented:

Three short films – butterflies, goldfinch, squirrel.  I added still shots – not my own.

1.) Butterflies. Filmed in my garden in NY.

Silver-spotted Skipper – (Epargyreis clarus), a butterfly of the family Hesperiidae.

Photo by and (c)2008 Derek Ramsey (Ram-Man) – Self-photographed, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4624151

Great spangled fritillary (Speyeria cybele) is a North American butterfly of the family Nymphalidae.

Photo attribution: By D. Gordon E. Robertson – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33871573

2). American goldfinch (Spinus tristis). The winter plumage is drab compared to summer. Note the aggressive behavior. They spend almost as much time fighting as feeding. A bird of another species is also involved. I’ll leave that ID as a puzzle.

Still credit: American goldfinch on sunflower. Patty Matheson Pickett.

3). American red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus).  There are many subspecies of the red squirrel. This one was filmed at my home in Idaho. He seems well adapted to the sparsely treed habitat and found my crabapple fruit tasty. This one displayed less than superb acrobatic ability.

Still credit: Red squirrel. Patty Matheson Pickett.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 6, 2020 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, insects, mammals, Readers' wildlife. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted January 6, 2020 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    I am always struck by how similar so many Paleartic & Nearctic finches are – presumably they speciated easily & rapidly under the concertina pressures of the ice ages?

    Reply
    • Nicolaas Stempels
      Posted January 6, 2020 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

      Not just the finches, muxh of the fauna is pretty similar.
      Karibou vs Reindeer, Bison vs Wisent, American and European beaver, etc etc.
      I like “the concertina pressures of the ice ages”.

      Reply
  2. chris moffatt
    Posted January 6, 2020 at 9:13 am | Permalink

    Didn’t watch the whole thing but I did see a female housefinch with the goldfinches.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted January 6, 2020 at 10:03 am | Permalink

      I believe you are correct. Haemorhous mexicanus. Could you tell by the accent? 😎

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 6, 2020 at 9:14 am | Permalink

    All very interesting. And videos are just fun to sit ‘n watch.

    Reply
  4. jblilie
    Posted January 6, 2020 at 9:44 am | Permalink

    Cool photos and vids, thanks!

    Reply
  5. Liz
    Posted January 6, 2020 at 10:55 am | Permalink

    Really nice watching these. I was off on the house finch. The squirrel is so cute when he drops the crabapple/falls off the branch.

    Reply
    • Smokedpaprika
      Posted January 6, 2020 at 11:49 am | Permalink

      Yeah, the squirrel acrobatics were my favourite part. Thanks, Rick!

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: