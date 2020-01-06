Readers’ wildlife videos

Today we have three videos taken by reader Rick Longworth, as well as illustrative photos that were taken by others (credits are in the photo captions). Rick’s notes are indented:
Three short films – butterflies, goldfinch, squirrel. I added still shots – not my own.
1.) Butterflies. Filmed in my garden in NY.
Silver-spotted Skipper – (Epargyreis clarus), a butterfly of the family Hesperiidae.
Great spangled fritillary (Speyeria cybele) is a North American butterfly of the family Nymphalidae.
2). American goldfinch (Spinus tristis). The winter plumage is drab compared to summer. Note the aggressive behavior. They spend almost as much time fighting as feeding. A bird of another species is also involved. I’ll leave that ID as a puzzle.
3). American red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus). There are many subspecies of the red squirrel. This one was filmed at my home in Idaho. He seems well adapted to the sparsely treed habitat and found my crabapple fruit tasty. This one displayed less than superb acrobatic ability.
I am always struck by how similar so many Paleartic & Nearctic finches are – presumably they speciated easily & rapidly under the concertina pressures of the ice ages?
Not just the finches, muxh of the fauna is pretty similar.
Karibou vs Reindeer, Bison vs Wisent, American and European beaver, etc etc.
I like “the concertina pressures of the ice ages”.
Didn’t watch the whole thing but I did see a female housefinch with the goldfinches.
I believe you are correct. Haemorhous mexicanus. Could you tell by the accent? 😎
All very interesting. And videos are just fun to sit ‘n watch.
Cool photos and vids, thanks!
Really nice watching these. I was off on the house finch. The squirrel is so cute when he drops the crabapple/falls off the branch.
Yeah, the squirrel acrobatics were my favourite part. Thanks, Rick!