Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, January 6, 2020, and National Shortbread Day, honoring the butter-laden cookies (or “biscuits” to you Brits). This is again a case of cultural appropriation, for the treat is not American but Scottish, and you can’t eat it without a deep knowledge of the history of how Scots were oppressed (FREEEEEDOM!).

It’s also Bean Day, and National Smith Day, honoring people with the surname Smith:

[Adrienne Sioux} Koopersmith chose January 6 as the date of celebration because Captain John Smith was born on the date in 1580.

If you’re a Smith, I congratulate you. But wait! There’s more! It’s also Apple Tree Day, National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day, and National “Thank God It’s Monday” Day—a dreadful holiday if ever there was one. The excuse is lame:

Dorothy Zjawin of Roselle Park, New Jersey, created this holiday, in part to give recognition to the first day of the week in general. Sure, the first Monday of the year may be tough, and sometimes people have to start new jobs on Monday as well, but people also get promoted and start vacations on the day. There are many holidays that take place on Mondays throughout the year, so why not have one right at the beginning of the year?

That’s lame. Yes, some people have good Mondays but many more people don’t.

Finally, if you’re of a goddy bent, it’s Epiphany!

In Western Christianity, the feast commemorates principally (but not solely) the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child, and thus Jesus’ physical manifestation to the Gentiles. It is sometimes called Three Kings’ Day, and in some traditions celebrated as Little Christmas. Moreover, the feast of the Epiphany, in some denominations, also initiates the liturgical season of Epiphanytide. Eastern Christians, on the other hand, commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River, seen as his manifestation to the world as the Son of God The spot marked by Qasr el Yahud in the West Bank, and Al-Maghtas in Jordan on the east bank, is considered to be the original site of the baptism of Jesus and the ministry of John the Baptist.

And it is on Epiphany that the greatest piece of fiction ever written in English was set: the story The Dead by James Joyce. I will brook no dissent on this judgment. Matthew found this tweet:

The Dead by James Joyce,

Which is set on the feast of the epiphany,

Which is today, you heathen.

The whole collection is out of copyright, so you can read it for nothing here:https://t.co/2QK2VAHgS1#Oyster4Radlett — 🧤 Steve Bowbrick 🧤 (@bowbrick) January 6, 2020

If is another cold and overcast day in Chicago, with temperatures barely rising above freezing, and so this is appropriate (it resembles yesterday’s cold-averse ducks):

Stuff that happened on January 6 includes:

1066 – Following the death of Edward the Confessor on the previous day, the Witan meets to confirm Harold Godwinson as the new King of England; Harold is crowned the same day, sparking a succession crisis that will eventually lead to the Norman conquest of England.

1492 – The Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella enter Granada, completing the Reconquista.

1540 – King Henry VIII of England marries Anne of Cleves.

1838 – Alfred Vail and colleagues demonstrate a telegraph system using dots and dashes (this is the forerunner of Morse code).

1839 – The Night of the Big Wind, the most damaging storm in 300 years, sweeps across Ireland, damaging or destroying more than 20% of the houses in Dublin.

1907 – Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center for working class children in Rome, Italy.

1912 – German geophysicist Alfred Wegener first presents his theory of continental drift.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India’s poorest and sick people.

1941 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his Four Freedoms speech in the State of the Union address.

2005 – American Civil Rights Movement: Edgar Ray Killen is indicted for the 1964 murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner.

Notables born on this day were numerous, meaning that many people copulated in April (springtime!):

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (d. 1883)

Doré is one of my favorite illustrators. Here’s his rendition of Puss in Boots:

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (d. 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (d. 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1961)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer and humanitarian; founded St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (d. 1991)

1913 – Loretta Young, American actress (d. 2000)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1920 – John Maynard Smith, English biologist and geneticist (d. 2004)

I knew John, or “JMS” as his friends called him. He was a great evolutionary geneticist, and I tweeted about his 100th birthday:

John Maynard Smith, one of the greatest evolutionary theorists of our time, was born 100 yrs ago today. He was also a nice guy and a good drinking pal (he went through a case of Liberty Ale at my house in about two days). Mendel died on this day in 1884. https://t.co/pwWK1HebWn pic.twitter.com/CI9pbAYvkk — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) January 6, 2020

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (d. 2012)

1925 – John DeLorean, American engineer and businessman, founded the DeLorean Motor Company (d. 2005)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 2015)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (d 1978)

1960 – Nigella Lawson, English chef and author

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian

Those who became officially deceased on January 6 include:

1882 – Richard Henry Dana, Jr., American lawyer and politician (b. 1815)

1884 – Gregor Mendel, Czech geneticist and botanist (b. 1822)

1918 – Georg Cantor, German mathematician and philosopher (b. 1845)

1919 – Theodore Roosevelt, American colonel and politician, 26th President of the United States (b. 1858)

1993 – Dizzy Gillespie, American singer-songwriter and trumpet player (b. 1917)

1993 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian-French dancer and choreographer (b. 1938)

2006 – Lou Rawls, American singer-songwriter (b. 1933)

Nureyev, of course, died way too young—of AIDS. Here he is in his healthy days with Merle Park:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Elżbieta and her daughter visit Hili, who shows some rare concern for another cat: the kitten Mietek (who is fine):

Elżbieta: Greetings from Mietek. Hili: Thank you, and how is he?

In Polish:

Elżbieta: Z pozdrowieniami od Mietka.

Hili: Dziękuję, jak jego zdrowie?

From Jesus of the Day:

Speaking of which, here’s a bit of humor from Facebook:

Posted on FB by Ali Rizvi:

The Royal Academy is having a thread of people drawing the best duck they can in five seconds. Here’s the contest and my contribution along with others (there are several):

Draw the best duck you can in 5 seconds and then show us it. Go.#InternationalSolicitedDuckPicDay — Royal Academy (@royalacademy) January 6, 2020

My daughter made me draw ducks endlessly when she was small, with roughly the same time constraint… (Turns out I’ve not improved!) #InternationalSolicitedDuckPicDay #5secondduck pic.twitter.com/NxxPawujKs — Paula (@MsPMeyer) January 6, 2020

Titania has posted her goals for the coming year:

GOALS FOR 2020: • Make Elizabeth Warren president (or any other person of indigenous descent) • Stop Brexit and impeach Boris Johnson • End the gender pregnancy gap • Stand up for minorities, particularly when they don’t know what’s best for themselves Happy new year. ✊ — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 31, 2019

Here are two tweets from reader Barry. The first is a gorgeous orthopteran:

Fowl on the attack! Look at that chicken kick!

That flying kick 😂 pic.twitter.com/RCtMPcxYS5 — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) January 4, 2020

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. After having read his new book on the brain, I understand his fascination with optical illusions. This is a very good one:

I'm biased here, but this is one of the strongest visual illusions I have ever seen. None of the colored lines are moving. pic.twitter.com/QcW3u6WFB4 — Chris Said (@Chris_Said) January 3, 2020

A tweet and some corrections. But the musical road is really cool! (Sound up.) It’s inventive, too: keeps you awake. But the locals didn’t like it. . .

There was a musical road in the Netherlands (not Holland) last year but it was closed after a few days as people living near the road got really annoyed really quickly — Willem van Schaik (@WvSchaik) January 5, 2020

I love metallic-looking insects, and this beetle is a lovely one:

A Phanolinus rove beetle photographed in Mindo, Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/wM3NnSwhzT — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) January 5, 2020

Finally, a wonderful GOOSE PARADE! Sound up.

This is the best thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/4Zv1AYTVfU — •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) January 3, 2020