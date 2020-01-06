Crafty ducks avoid multiple attacks by a bald eagle

Reader Mark Sturtevant sent me this video on Yahoo News, but I found it on YouTube so I could embed it. It shows three crafty ducks living up to their names by diving when a bald eagle attacks them eight times. This took place in Colorado, and the video is courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and all I know beyond this is that it took place in Lakewood, Colorado.

My only question is why the eagle didn’t use its talons and try to pluck them from beneath the surface, but they may have been too deep for that.

Look at those canny ducks! I’m not sure they’re mallards; if you can identify them please do so below. And I think that eagle should stick to catching fish.