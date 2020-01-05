Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, January 5, 2020. It’s National Whipped Cream Day (for food purposes only), as well as Fruitcake Toss Day (self explanatory), National Bird Day (yay!), and National Keto Day (I don’t want to hear anything else about “keto” this year).

To celebrate Bird Day, here’s the official 2019 duck stamp, which you must purchase if you want to shoot these lovely waterfowl:

Finally, it’s the twelfth and last day of Christmas (drummers drumming). Tomorrow is Epiphany!

Stuff that happened on January 5 includes:

1875 – The Palais Garnier, one of the most famous opera houses in the world, is inaugurated in Paris.

1895 – Dreyfus affair: French army officer Alfred Dreyfus is stripped of his rank and sentenced to life imprisonment on Devil’s Island.

1912 – The 6th All-Russian Conference of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party (Prague Party Conference) opens. In the course of the conference, Vladimir Lenin and his supporters break from the rest of the party to form the and formed their own, Bolshevik movement.

1919 – The German Workers’ Party, which would become the Nazi Party, is founded in Munich.

1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.

1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.

Vanda Station being run by Kiwis, there were of course hijinks:

Vanda Station was well known for The Royal Lake Vanda Swim Club. Visitors to Lake Vanda Station could dip into the high salinity waters when the icecap edge melted out during summer to form a “moat”, and receive a Royal Lake Vanda Swim Club shoulder patch. Vanda staff would assist the melt by hacking out a “pool”. Many dignitaries and politicians were inducted into the club, The dip had to be naked (Rule 1), complete immersion (Rule 4), witnessed by a “Vandal” (Vanda Station staffer) and with no restrictions on photography (Rule 6) to qualify. Rule 10 allowed a natural figleaf, but it had to be natural and also naturally green without artificial aid.

I am apprised that you are allowed to keep your socks on.

Notables born on this day include:

1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (d. 1813)

1855 – King Camp Gillette, American businessman, founded the Gillette Company (d. 1932)

King Camp Gillette (I have no explanation for his first two names) was a true capitalist:

While working as a salesman for the Crown Cork and Seal Company in the 1890s, Gillette saw bottle caps, with the cork seal he sold, thrown away after the bottle was opened. This made him recognize the value in basing a business on a product that was used a few times, then discarded. Men shaved with straight razors that needed sharpening every day using a leather strop. As existing, relatively expensive, razor blades dulled quickly and needed continuous sharpening, a razor whose blade could be thrown away when it dulled would meet a real need and likely be profitable.

More births on December 5:

1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (d. 2007)

1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States

1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director

1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (d. 2016)

1942 – Charlie Rose, American journalist and talk show host

1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman

1978 – January Jones, American actress

Those who went extinct on January 5 include:

1922 – Ernest Shackleton, Anglo-Irish sailor and explorer (b. 1874)

Shackleton, of course, was the intrepid explorer of the South Pole region, who saved all his men after his ship, Endurance, was broken to bits by encroaching sea ice (below). But I’ll never forgive him for ordering the execution of Mrs. Chippy, the ship’s cat:

1942 – Tina Modotti, Italian photographer, model, actress, and activist (b. 1896)

Here’s a photo taken by Modotti showing Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and other revolutionaries.

1963 – Rogers Hornsby, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1896)

1970 – Max Born, German physicist and mathematician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1882)

1979 – Charles Mingus, American bassist, composer, bandleader (b. 1922)

1981 – Harold Urey, American chemist and astronomer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1893)

1994 – Tip O’Neill, American lawyer and politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (b. 1912)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili reveals herself as an opponent of Social-Justice Warriorism: When I told Malgorzata that I didn’t know Hili thought this way, she replied, “Hili’s disdain for social justice warriors knows no bounds!”

Hili: I’m a pessimist. A: About what? Hili: About the craziness of intersectionality. (Photo: Paulina R.)

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem pesymistką.

Ja: Na jaki temat?

Hili: Obłędu intersekcjonalności. (Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)

Last year’s ducklings, because I miss them:

Unintended humor from A Science Enthusiast:

From Jesus of the Day:



Did you see the travel ad that Kylie Minogue made to lure Brexit-weary poms to Australia? Well, here it is, which leads in to the first tweet below. (Even though the Aussie ad is cheesy, and plays into many stereotypes, I kind of like it—especially the quokka part.)

The response (h/t: Robert):

Here's the honest version of the $15M ad that Kylie and @TourismAus made to lure british tourists to Australia #matesong #philAUSophy pic.twitter.com/KTpBX8WKmh — theJuice (@thejuicemedia) December 26, 2019

A tweet from reader Scott. Vermeule is a professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Law School. I can’t even. . . I am shaking and crying now! (The dude has to be religious.)

Sensible, atheists can’t be trusted to keep an oath https://t.co/ZlxYs0BPR6 — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) December 23, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry: feeding young birds:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, the new age of fireworks. Look at that drone clock!!

Revelers in Singapore were treated to an innovative fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, which incorporated the use of 500 drones flying in different formations, including a countdown clock https://t.co/F8eWz8PwuN pic.twitter.com/lnRf2OXQFF — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 1, 2020

A deep-sea jellyfish with a hitchhiker:

New year = new discoveries! We're looking for educators to join us aboard E/V Nautilus in 2020. #SciComm Fellows connect their communities with the excitement of ocean exploration–like this Deepstaria jelly with a resident isopod. *DEADLINE: January 10*https://t.co/i41tckSw0R pic.twitter.com/EMK0OeiLFe — E/V Nautilus (@EVNautilus) January 1, 2020

Tweets from Matthew; the first is one he put out:

I honestly stumbled across this in the @NEJM. It answers a fundamental question. Why do stools float? Answer: they are full of farts. pic.twitter.com/5RUKCvY1iA — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 4, 2020

Julian Baggini takes apart Philip Goff’s latest attempt to foist the ridiculous theory of panpsychism (the new alchemy) on a numinous-hungry public. Patricia Churchland agrees:

Goff thinks everything is conscious (panpsychism), even dust bunnies: Book Review: Julian Baggini on “Galileo’s Error” by Philip Goff. https://t.co/MK0LMT2CLr via @WSJ — Patricia Churchland (@patchurchland) January 4, 2020

A cut-rate horror movie:

This is better than both Jurassic World movies. 😁😁pic.twitter.com/dZC0Kuwyek — Figen.. (@TheFigen) January 3, 2020