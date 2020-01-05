The Sonoran Desert is said to be the greenest and most bio-diverse desert in the world. Partly this is due to the seasonal monsoon, which is responsible for a modest annual rainfall — rather more than might be expected for a desert. Mostly it is because the southern end of the Rocky Mountains reach almost to the Mexican border, appearing as a disconnected series of highland ridges — “sky islands” — where fauna and flora are determined by altitude. On the highest peaks, such as Mount Lemmon near Tucson, both flora and fauna are more similar to the species of Canada than to anywhere else so far south of the US/Canadian border. The proximity to Mexico and the Sierra Madres to the south also means that Mexican species cross regularly into the southern part of Arizona. For example, in most of the US only one or two species of hummingbirds are found. On a good day in the mountains south of Tucson, you might well find fifteen different hummingbird species or more. You can also find Mexican Jays, Crested Caracara and several other species of birds virtually absent from the rest of the US.

Here are some more pictures taken a while ago during our period living in Tucson.

Sandhill Cranes (Antigone canadensis) winter in large numbers in places where the is enough standing water to provide them with some refuge from predators, especially in the Sulphur Springs valley. These were photographed at Wilcox Playa.