Panpsychism makes a sneaky return

Panpsychism is the theory—or rather, a hypothesis, since there’s not a shred of evidence supporting it—that every bit of matter in the Universe is conscious in some way. Given the lack of evidence, though, that atoms, rocks, and buckets of water are conscious, we must ask why this crazy hypothesis was proposed, and why it’s undergoing a bit of a resurgence.
I believe it’s because of the “hard problem of consciousness.” That is, so far we don’t understand how the material workings of the brain and body produce the sensations (“qualia”) that consciousness comprises. Now I’m confident that we will one day understand this, but that day is a long way off. (Matthew agrees with me in his new book on the brain.) In light of the difficulty of this problem, people have, as they are wont to do, tried to fill the gap with God or with woo. Goddies, or other dualists, posit that consciousness does not have a material origin: it is not, as Matthew and I believe, an epiphenomenon that results (or becomes possible via natural selection) when neurology reaches a certain state of complexity. Dualists posit that God gave us consciousness, or that there is a “consciousness” force that is not produced by the laws of physics acting on matter.
If you’re not a dualist, you can solve the hard problem with a verbal sleight of hand: you just posit that all matter is conscious. That is, consciousness is a property inherent in every atom, and so the collection of atoms we call our brains are conscious because all their constituents are all conscious. There is, of course, no evidence for this, and that evidence would be hard to get anyway (how would we know if a photon is conscious?). But since stuff like rocks and ice don’t have any kind of brains or neurons, which so far seem to be essential for consciousness, asserting that nonliving matter is conscious is just making stuff up. As Hitchens said, “What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.” Panpsychism is the Bigfoot of neuroscience.
In addition, there’s the First Cause issue. In other words, like the famous “turtles all the way down” riposte, advocates of panpsychism say it’s “consciousness all the way down.” But just like positing an infinite tower of turtles, this leaves aside the problem of exactly how consciousness came to inhere in all matter in the first place. There’s nothing in quantum mechanics that says matter has to be conscious.
Panpsychism used to be popular, and I think its comeback is an expression of the frustration some philosophers have—it’s mostly philosophers who broach this crazy idea—that we haven’t solved “the hard problem” of consciousness. The answer will of course not come from philosophy but from neuroscience, but some philosophers have enough hubris to think that they have a monopoly on this problem.
One of the philosophers who dines out on his theories of panpsychism is Philip Goff of Durham University, whom we’ve encountered several times before. He’s published a number of articles on panpsychism, and I’ve criticized every one I’ve seen. (Goff has a thin skin, and tries to respond on this site, but he has his own website for that.) Now, as I learn from Patricia Churchland’s tweet below (h/t: Matthew), Goff has written a whole book on panpsychism (Galileo’s Error), and it’s been reviewed by philosopher and writer Julian Baggini in the Wall Street Journal. (Usually paywalled, but judicious inquiry might get you a copy.)
Here’s the book, which gives in its Amazon review a partial summary:
Now, Philip Goff offers an exciting alternative that could pave the way forward. Rooted in an analysis of the philosophical underpinnings of modern science and based on the early twentieth-century work of Arthur Eddington and Bertrand Russell, Goff makes the case for panpsychism, a theory which posits that consciousness is not confined to biological entities but is a fundamental feature of all physical matter—from subatomic particles to the human brain. In Galileo’s Error, he has provided the first step on a new path to the final theory of human consciousness.
Fortunately, we have among us smart philosophers like Churchland and Baggini who espy the lack of clothes on Goff’s emperor. While I haven’t yet read Goff’s book, I intend to (with a beaker of Pepto-Bismol beside me), but I don’t expect, seeing the Amazon excerpts and having read Goff’s articles, that there will be much I don’t know. At any rate, you can see the beginning of the review by clicking on the screenshot below; and if you have a subscription to the Wall Street Journal, you’re golden:
A couple of excerpts. First, Baggini notes that Goff is not a dualist, but neither is he a materialist:
Mr. Goff is less generous toward the second solution, materialism. He seems to be convinced that materialism entails the belief that reality can be exhaustively described in material terms only and so there is nothing left to be said once physical science has completed its work. On this view, consciousness is an illusion — an absurd claim.
Mr. Goff’s version of materialism, however, is misleadingly crude. Indeed, any number of materialists will be furious at how Mr. Goff portrays them. He is particularly acerbic about Patricia Churchland, the author of the influential “Neurophilosophy” and many other books, whom he compares to “a fearsome firebrand preacher”. . . .
And Goff’s Big (Non)Solution:
With dualism and materialism supposedly dispatched, Mr. Goff is left with a third option: panpsychism. This is not a new theory at all but a very old one. Panpsychists maintain that consciousness is a fundamental property of all matter. There is therefore no problem of how physical stuff gives rise to consciousness, because physical stuff is already conscious. Having been laughed out of court for decades, this theory is winning adherents again. A small band of respectable philosophers are getting behind it, most eloquently Mr. Goff’s one-time teacher, Galen Strawson.
Mr. Goff acknowledges that most people find panpsychism barmy. The biggest problem is also the most obvious one: What does it even mean to say that an atom is conscious? It clearly isn’t making plans for tomorrow or remembering how exciting the big bang was. So the theory seems to be replacing one mystery with an even bigger one: Stuff is conscious in some way, but we have no idea in what way.
If we could be persuaded of the truth of panpsychism, Mr. Goff says in his final chapter, it could transform our worldview. Realizing that we are all part of one, single conscious universe could make us less egotistic and less concerned about death. The planet would have a greater chance of surviving the climate crisis if we grasped that we are not apart from nature but fully in it.
This section of Mr. Goff’s argument warms the heart more than it persuades the mind. . .
And it goes on, with Baggini being, I think, way too kind to Goff.
People like Goff seem constitutionally unable to accept that consciousness can be an emergent property not inherent in all of its constituents. After all, a water molecule is not by itself “wet”, nor can it freeze. It takes a collection of molecules to evince those properties as emergent phenomena. Nor is a molecule of quartz hard and transparent: It takes an organized crystal to show those things.
Likewise with the brain. In fact, consciousness shows every sign of being an emergent property of the brain, for you can manipulate consciousness simply by manipulating the brain. You can take it away with anesthetics, for instance, and restore it by removing anesthetics. Matthew describes plenty of examples in his book of the connection between brain and consciousness, including the famous “split brain” experiments conducted on epileptics who have been treated by dividing their brains down the middle. That produces a split consciousness.
But I don’t want to waste any more time on this nonsense. Goff, who’s been spanked by Baggini, Churchland, and now by me, will undoubtedly try to defend his withering turf. As for the “respectable philosophers” who embrace this theory, I think that their frustration has made them barmy, too.
Supplementary Material: Matthew gave me permission to add some extracts from his upcoming book (release in March in the UK, April in the US), The Idea of the Brain, showing how the issue of panpsychism often comes up when people try to understand the nature of consciousness and realize that they can’t. “What’s so special about the atoms (or the cells) that make up the human brain?”, goes the argument. I’ve put the extracts below the fold (click “read more”):
Extracts from The Idea of the Brain by Matthew Cobb, all showing the recurrent appearance of panpsychism: (Matthew chose these bits as well as the headers):
In the 17th and 18th century:
“Another thread of opposition to thinking matter flowed from the growing conviction that the universe is composed of particles. the argument went like this: given that all matter is made of atoms, then the atoms involved in thinking matter must have some special quality; but all atoms must be fundamentally identical, so the stuff that makes up the brain cannot be special in any way. this paradox was seen by many as a killer argument against thinking matter – either all matter could think, or none of it could. According to Richard Bentley, in a 1692 lecture to the royal society entitled Matter and Motion Cannot Think, belief in thinking matter led to ‘monstrous absurdities’: ‘every stock and stone would be a percipient and rational Creature … every single Atom of our Bodies would be a distinct Animal, endued with self-consciousness and personal sensation of its own.’ Some thinkers embraced this possibility – the english physician Francis Glisson argued that a fundamental feature of all matter was irritability (responsiveness might be a modern synonym), which was also the basis of perception and implied that the whole universe was in some way sentient.”
Or again in the 19th century:
After Darwin’s death in 1882, evolutionary biologists appeared to lose confidence in the material link between brain and mind. The scientist who was widely seen as Darwin’s successor, George Romanes (now forgotten except to historians), soon developed a view that was not far from panpsychism – the idea that all matter is somehow conscious – and abandoned natural selection as the motor force of biological adaptation. Not only did romanes think that ‘the association between mind and matter is one which is beyond the reach of human faculties to explain’, he even questioned whether natural selection could explain complex instincts. He was particularly struck by the case of Sphex wasps, which dig holes and then bury a paralysed caterpillar alongside their eggs. this caused Romanes to doubt that nature ‘could ever have developed such an instinct out of merely fortuitous variations’.
Or down to the present day, when dualism isn’t fashionable any more:
Although few scientists currently working in this area have followed Sherrington, Eccles and Penfield and openly adopted dualist positions, some have been happy to embrace other solutions to the mind-brain problem that were first clearly proposed in the seventeenth century, in particular the suggestion that all matter might be somehow conscious – panpsychism (Tononi claims that his theory vindicates some of the ‘intuitions’ of panpsychism; other researchers prefer to hypothesise that only living matter, from single-celled organisms onwards, is conscious). This has the great advantage of not requiring any specific explanation of the existence of the human or animal mind, but it explains nothing, and often leads to untestable mystical beliefs as seen in Koch’s claim that integrated information theory has teleological implications – he suggests there is some kind of urge in matter to become conscious, and enthusiastically references the Jesuit mystic Teilhard de Chardin. It is hard to imagine Crick appreciating such company.
And the conclusion:
These views are really a confession of despair, for we know even less about hypothetical immaterial substances or speculative exotic states of matter and how they might or might not interact with the physical world than we do about how brain activity produces consciousness. Not one piece of experimental evidence directly points to a non-material explanation of mind. And above all, the materialist, scientific approach contains within it an investigative programme that can in principle resolve the question through experimentation. this is not the case for any of the alternatives.
A no-brainer that Goff is simply wrong.
The no-brain wouldn’t even have to be conscious.
On the return of panpsychism’s popularity – I wonder if this is related to increasing enthusiasm about psychedelics, particularly in intellectual circles. Isn’t this one of the oft reported effects, the sudden ‘insight’ (quotes because it’s perceived as an insight, but that does not speak to it’s validity) that nearby plants and such are conscious, or that all the world, including inanimate objects, is ‘alive’ in some way?
Stuff is conscious in some way, but we have no idea in what way.
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.” “The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.” “The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master—that’s all.”
It doesn’t make much sense to say “Man is a thinking reed” if other reeds can think as well.
Part of the “problem” is grammatical. “I am in pain”, “I like the taste of ice cream”, these are statements in the first person. Even saying “ice cream tastes good”, while appearing to be a third person description of a thing presupposes a relationship between a thing and conscious agents with food preferences.
A scientific description is always in the third person impersonal tense. “A water molecule is composed of an oxygen atom and two hydrogen molecules”. A description of brain activity or brain architecture is no different.
If you composed a book of all the third person impersonal descriptive statements since the beginning of the universe to its end, its not clear that it contains anything about me or you or us (or it ever will). It could contain behavioral descriptions, but it would run up against the same problems that beset psychological behaviorism (you can’t suppose that a monk doesn’t like meat because you don’t observe them eating meat during Lent).
If you look at child development, the first word is usually “Mom” or some variant. The most primitive forms of linguist expression presuppose human agents and I-Thou dyads. Only well after that development can you get children to make 3rd person descriptions, and only well after that can you train someone to make scientific observation statements. Those later statements presuppose the more primitive architecture of the first (which is why they develop later).
Its not clear to me that anyone will succeed in “proving” that all statements not in the third person impersonal will ultimately be fully translated into third person impersonal descriptions, since the first are more primitive linguistically than the second.
What we have here is not a “problem” of consciousness, it is a limit of language. You don’t solve the “problem” of the first or second person by reducing everything into the third person (materialist reductionism), nor do you solve the problem by trying to translate everything in the third person into the second and first person (panpsychism). You simply need to leave everything as it already is (you don’t need a “theory” at all), while remaining conscious of the limits of what can be said. I can confidently say this from my arm chair because it is simply a reflection on the grammar of certain expressions.
Very interesting angle of attack, KD.
Panpsychism has to be the worst theory in history. It explains absolutely nothing and then lands you with a vast number of new problems to explain.
Perhaps Goff heard this Ted Talk about cosmic dust bunnies: “The Dust Bunnies that Built Our Planet” https://www.ted.com/talks/lorin_swint_matthews_the_dust_bunnies_that_built_our_planet?language=en#t-183867.
As Dr. Frankenstein cried, Goff echoes about dust bunnies, “It’s alive. … It’s alive, it’s moving, it’s alive, it’s alive, it’s alive, it’s alive, IT’S ALIVE!” Victor Moritz replied : “In the name of God!”
I’m not absolutely sure dust bunnies are alive, but they breed like rabbits.
The kids these days will say just about anything for a splash of cognizance ex machina.
To me, the argument for Panpsychism can be simplified to the following:
– Humans have consciousness, whatever that is. The definition is fuzzy so we can let it float free.
– Non-human animals have consciousness too but less of it.
– There’s a complexity continuum that goes from the human brain down to the fundamental particles of physics.
– It’s a short mental step from the above to imagine there’s a value, an amount of consciousness, that can be assigned to everything. It takes its greatest value in the human brain and goes down from there, perhaps to zero in the fundamental particles of physics.
While I can see how panpsychists get to their destination, it is a pretty silly place to be.
To me, the faith that somehow consciousness will be explained by current science within a materialistic paradigm is at least as unlikely to be ‘true’ as is panpsychism. In short, the subjective cannot be explained by the objective.
Your error is semantic: you define consciousness as “subjective” (i.e. something that is experienced by an organism), and therefore make it seem something that isn’t within the ambit of science. You give no reason why consciousness can’t be an epiphenomenon of neurological complexity.
I think you’re dead wrong.
No, its grammatical. The first person versus the third person.
Quantification requires the measurement of one physical system (ruler/clock) against another physical system, and some degree of intersubjective agreement on those measurements. Its not clear how you can have a “quantification” of first person or second person descriptions (although you can have a protracted discussion of the methodological problems besetting psychology).
Look at the methodological problems around IQ. IQ in essence measures one person’s test results against the measured norm of a group of test takers, and has some measure of correlation with real world outcomes (in terms of who becomes the DEO scientist and who becomes the janitor at the DEO lab). Does anyone really think it measures “intelligence”?
Sure we may develop correlations between IQ and brain architecture and brain development, and maybe we will be able to predict IQ results, and then maybe scans of brain anatomy replace IQ tests if the economics make sense. At the end of the day though, I am not my IQ, any more than I am my best time on the 100 meter dash. Because people care about IQ because of its correlation with social performance.
You can’t imagine a similar process unfolding in relation to self-reports of pain. If you could correlate brain states or brain architecture to self-reports of pain, the benefit would be to expose malingerers, and you would simply have a philosophical debate about about whether malingers are really malingering.
That is because the primary reason people are concerned with pain is because it is subjectively unpleasant. Whether you are a person of compassion or a complete sadist, that is why you care about pain.
The brain scan would only be useful because of its correlation to an unpleasant subjective experience. I suppose if you could flip a neurological switch and make sensations of pain suddenly pleasant, that would be an important result, but it would change the entire nature and role of pain in the lives of human beings, and it wouldn’t change the fact that pain has significance because of its subjective impact on an organism.
The objective part of consciousness is likely to be explained by science. We’ll eventually understand how the network of neurons in our brain work together to create our conscious experience. But there’s no explanation of consciousness that would explain, say to an intelligent alien, what it feels like to be a human. Or explain to you what it feels like to be me.
We can understand completely how a bat works but still not be able to experience what it is like to be a bat. Even if we could reconfigure our brains to that of a bat’s for a few minutes, then switch back to human, it is hard to see how the human would then process their bat experience without their humanity getting in the way.
This. There’s ontology, and then there’s epistemology. They’re different. What experience is, and who can explain it to whom, are different topics.
There is an interesting aspect of living things, specifically what I would call “identity”, in that a cell has a cell wall, and makes “decisions” about what goes in and out of the cell wall, and attempts to preserve the cell wall as well as reproduce and create similar cells.
Taking it to “pleasant” and “unpleasant” sensations, it makes sense from the standpoint of survival that organisms could distinguish between food and poison, for example, and that food would taste good, and poison bad.
In terms of “consciousness”, whether we say cells or ants or whatever living thing is “conscious” or not, presumably consciousness when it emerges had its “cash value” in relation to furthering the organism’s ability to survive, resist disease and poison, find food, and reproduce, all of which relates to preserving its identity in some fashion.
A cell is clearly distinct from its components (in that if broken apart, you don’t have a cell anymore), but the idea that you need the components of a cell + fairy dust to explain living things is repugnant to my thinking. At the same time, it appears that there is more to the story than just putting the components together, you have an active, on-going process in a living thing.
The problem with Goff’s view is that panpsychism, by their proponents’ own words, necessarily do not differ from any predictions made using physics. That is its greatest strength, but also its downfall. The panpsychist is admitting that physics alone can explain all the observations we have of consciousness, and therefore by Occam’s razor, should be preferred.
The panpsychist might argue that it doesn’t explain consciousness itself, and thus their explanatory powers are unequal, but panpsychism doesn’t explain consciousness either: How do these consciousness-elements combine to form consciousnesses without interacting? No answer.
-Ryan
If consciousness is an illusion, then the unconscious must be in a state of perfect understanding. So set ’em up, Joe: I drink, therefore I am.
Psilocybin mushrooms are also making a comeback at exactly the same time. Coincidence? I don’t think so. Drop out, turn on, tune in!
I see on major problem where panpsychism can very quickly become a semantic game, when proponents not define clearly what exactly the secret sauce is, and how one can identify it even in small traces. It must be especially staked out against other views that see conciousness arising in emergent complexity, but without the secret sauce of psychism.
For example, I believe people, and other animals are rather on a continuum which we call “concious” on one extreme side. I agree with Douglas Hofstadter who argued that conciousness is a matter of degrees also among humans, with e.g. infants having less of it than average adults.
I don’t assume a secret sauce. But at once, I think, given enough complexity of a material arrangement, any machinery or contraption can be concious in the same way we claim it for ourselves.
If rocks have consciousness then I guess the next thing is they have religion? So does the rock’s religion allow same sex marriage or gay ministers? They should resolve this right away and avoid the jam Methodists are experiencing. Rock on…
Rock religions only permit plutonic relationships between star-crossed lavas.
To me the most interesting question is: Will we some time in the future be able to make a machine [computer] which is conscious? Passing the Turing Test would not in itself be an indication of being conscious.
If so, then we would completely understand consciousness – we made a conscious entity.
If making a conscious machine is truly not possible, then we would need to try and understand why.
wendell you write:
[1] How would we ever know we have built a conscious machine? We have no definition of consciousness, I don’t know of a list of the properties of the state we call consciousness & there is no consciousness detector device. [there’s baby step advances in ‘detectors’ to do with vegetative state patients, but still down to a fallible doctor’s opinion]
[2] I KNOW that I’m conscious, but I don’t know that anyone other human is – I can only assume that others humans are because I believe it when they claim they are. [philosophical zombies & all that ball of wax]
[3] If a machine claims it’s conscious how do we know it is? The machine might have a different interpretation of the term, in the same way as we can’t know what it’s like to be a bat. [T. Nagler]
[4] If somehow we overcome [1], [2] & [3] above it does not follow that we will be able to understand WHY the proven [somehow] conscious machine we built is conscious. We don’t understand at all how our current world expert Go player [a machine by Google] can beat the leading Go champion, but it can. And that machine is a dunce that can do nothing else & if it becomes a chess expert it will be useless at Go – if we can’t understand that machines strategy, then consciousness will be likely orders of magnitude harder to understand. For all we know the internet as a whole may be conscious today – we built it & yet there’s no reason to suppose we’ll ever know it is nor why it is.
[5] Some people believe that conscious entities can’t be built like a computing device & then a program is simply loaded = consciousness. It might be that you have to grow such a being & have it interact with reality – like a baby has a very limited [or none?] consciousness which develops over time. It might not be possible to 3D print a copy of the grown version & have it work.
This makes me want to revisit Dr. Daniel Dennett’s “Consciousness Explained” and look forward to Dr. Cobb’s book.🙇
In the folklore of the NW coast natives, rocks, trees, and animals were not only conscious at one time, they could also speak.
I’ve long felt this theory of panspeechism to be very attractive. Unfortunately, the story has it that the situation changed when Raven, a prankster and unintelligent designer, came through: Raven took away from the rocks and trees and animals their power of speech, and, in a fit of absent-mindedness, he created the human species, which alone retained speech.
I just can’t imagine how anyone could posit a definition of consciousness that doesn’t require computation. So I would like to ask Goff the simple question: “does consciousness require computation?”
Just read a couple of his articles and he doesn’t touch on that question. If anyone knows of a place where he addresses this, I’d appreciate a pointer.
This sounds similar to the several news stories in just the last week or so about the comeback of astrology, especially among younger generations.
I thought that stuff went out with voh-dee-oh-doh and poo poo pee do.