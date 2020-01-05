Panpsychism makes a sneaky return

Panpsychism is the theory—or rather, a hypothesis, since there’s not a shred of evidence supporting it—that every bit of matter in the Universe is conscious in some way. Given the lack of evidence, though, that atoms, rocks, and buckets of water are conscious, we must ask why this crazy hypothesis was proposed, and why it’s undergoing a bit of a resurgence.

I believe it’s because of the “hard problem of consciousness.” That is, so far we don’t understand how the material workings of the brain and body produce the sensations (“qualia”) that consciousness comprises. Now I’m confident that we will one day understand this, but that day is a long way off. (Matthew agrees with me in his new book on the brain.) In light of the difficulty of this problem, people have, as they are wont to do, tried to fill the gap with God or with woo. Goddies, or other dualists, posit that consciousness does not have a material origin: it is not, as Matthew and I believe, an epiphenomenon that results (or becomes possible via natural selection) when neurology reaches a certain state of complexity. Dualists posit that God gave us consciousness, or that there is a “consciousness” force that is not produced by the laws of physics acting on matter.

If you’re not a dualist, you can solve the hard problem with a verbal sleight of hand: you just posit that all matter is conscious. That is, consciousness is a property inherent in every atom, and so the collection of atoms we call our brains are conscious because all their constituents are all conscious. There is, of course, no evidence for this, and that evidence would be hard to get anyway (how would we know if a photon is conscious?). But since stuff like rocks and ice don’t have any kind of brains or neurons, which so far seem to be essential for consciousness, asserting that nonliving matter is conscious is just making stuff up. As Hitchens said, “What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.” Panpsychism is the Bigfoot of neuroscience.

In addition, there’s the First Cause issue. In other words, like the famous “turtles all the way down” riposte, advocates of panpsychism say it’s “consciousness all the way down.” But just like positing an infinite tower of turtles, this leaves aside the problem of exactly how consciousness came to inhere in all matter in the first place. There’s nothing in quantum mechanics that says matter has to be conscious.

Panpsychism used to be popular, and I think its comeback is an expression of the frustration some philosophers have—it’s mostly philosophers who broach this crazy idea—that we haven’t solved “the hard problem” of consciousness. The answer will of course not come from philosophy but from neuroscience, but some philosophers have enough hubris to think that they have a monopoly on this problem.

One of the philosophers who dines out on his theories of panpsychism is Philip Goff of Durham University, whom we’ve encountered several times before. He’s published a number of articles on panpsychism, and I’ve criticized every one I’ve seen. (Goff has a thin skin, and tries to respond on this site, but he has his own website for that.) Now, as I learn from Patricia Churchland’s tweet below (h/t: Matthew), Goff has written a whole book on panpsychism (Galileo’s Error), and it’s been reviewed by philosopher and writer Julian Baggini in the Wall Street Journal. (Usually paywalled, but judicious inquiry might get you a copy.)

Now, Philip Goff offers an exciting alternative that could pave the way forward. Rooted in an analysis of the philosophical underpinnings of modern science and based on the early twentieth-century work of Arthur Eddington and Bertrand Russell, Goff makes the case for panpsychism, a theory which posits that consciousness is not confined to biological entities but is a fundamental feature of all physical matter—from subatomic particles to the human brain. In Galileo’s Error, he has provided the first step on a new path to the final theory of human consciousness.

Fortunately, we have among us smart philosophers like Churchland and Baggini who espy the lack of clothes on Goff’s emperor. While I haven’t yet read Goff’s book, I intend to (with a beaker of Pepto-Bismol beside me), but I don’t expect, seeing the Amazon excerpts and having read Goff’s articles, that there will be much I don’t know. At any rate, you can see the beginning of the review by clicking on the screenshot below; and if you have a subscription to the Wall Street Journal, you’re golden:

A couple of excerpts. First, Baggini notes that Goff is not a dualist, but neither is he a materialist:

Mr. Goff is less generous toward the second solution, materialism. He seems to be convinced that materialism entails the belief that reality can be exhaustively described in material terms only and so there is nothing left to be said once physical science has completed its work. On this view, consciousness is an illusion — an absurd claim. Mr. Goff’s version of materialism, however, is misleadingly crude. Indeed, any number of materialists will be furious at how Mr. Goff portrays them. He is particularly acerbic about Patricia Churchland, the author of the influential “Neurophilosophy” and many other books, whom he compares to “a fearsome firebrand preacher”. . . .

And Goff’s Big (Non)Solution:

With dualism and materialism supposedly dispatched, Mr. Goff is left with a third option: panpsychism. This is not a new theory at all but a very old one. Panpsychists maintain that consciousness is a fundamental property of all matter. There is therefore no problem of how physical stuff gives rise to consciousness, because physical stuff is already conscious. Having been laughed out of court for decades, this theory is winning adherents again. A small band of respectable philosophers are getting behind it, most eloquently Mr. Goff’s one-time teacher, Galen Strawson. Mr. Goff acknowledges that most people find panpsychism barmy. The biggest problem is also the most obvious one: What does it even mean to say that an atom is conscious? It clearly isn’t making plans for tomorrow or remembering how exciting the big bang was. So the theory seems to be replacing one mystery with an even bigger one: Stuff is conscious in some way, but we have no idea in what way. If we could be persuaded of the truth of panpsychism, Mr. Goff says in his final chapter, it could transform our worldview. Realizing that we are all part of one, single conscious universe could make us less egotistic and less concerned about death. The planet would have a greater chance of surviving the climate crisis if we grasped that we are not apart from nature but fully in it. This section of Mr. Goff’s argument warms the heart more than it persuades the mind. . .

And it goes on, with Baggini being, I think, way too kind to Goff.

People like Goff seem constitutionally unable to accept that consciousness can be an emergent property not inherent in all of its constituents. After all, a water molecule is not by itself “wet”, nor can it freeze. It takes a collection of molecules to evince those properties as emergent phenomena. Nor is a molecule of quartz hard and transparent: It takes an organized crystal to show those things.

Likewise with the brain. In fact, consciousness shows every sign of being an emergent property of the brain, for you can manipulate consciousness simply by manipulating the brain. You can take it away with anesthetics, for instance, and restore it by removing anesthetics. Matthew describes plenty of examples in his book of the connection between brain and consciousness, including the famous “split brain” experiments conducted on epileptics who have been treated by dividing their brains down the middle. That produces a split consciousness.

But I don’t want to waste any more time on this nonsense. Goff, who’s been spanked by Baggini, Churchland, and now by me, will undoubtedly try to defend his withering turf. As for the “respectable philosophers” who embrace this theory, I think that their frustration has made them barmy, too.

Supplementary Material: Matthew gave me permission to add some extracts from his upcoming book (release in March in the UK, April in the US), The Idea of the Brain, showing how the issue of panpsychism often comes up when people try to understand the nature of consciousness and realize that they can’t. “What’s so special about the atoms (or the cells) that make up the human brain?”, goes the argument. I’ve put the extracts below the fold (click “read more”):

Extracts from The Idea of the Brain by Matthew Cobb, all showing the recurrent appearance of panpsychism: (Matthew chose these bits as well as the headers):

In the 17th and 18th century:

“Another thread of opposition to thinking matter flowed from the growing conviction that the universe is composed of particles. the argument went like this: given that all matter is made of atoms, then the atoms involved in thinking matter must have some special quality; but all atoms must be fundamentally identical, so the stuff that makes up the brain cannot be special in any way. this paradox was seen by many as a killer argument against thinking matter – either all matter could think, or none of it could. According to Richard Bentley, in a 1692 lecture to the royal society entitled Matter and Motion Cannot Think, belief in thinking matter led to ‘monstrous absurdities’: ‘every stock and stone would be a percipient and rational Creature … every single Atom of our Bodies would be a distinct Animal, endued with self-consciousness and personal sensation of its own.’ Some thinkers embraced this possibility – the english physician Francis Glisson argued that a fundamental feature of all matter was irritability (responsiveness might be a modern synonym), which was also the basis of perception and implied that the whole universe was in some way sentient.”

Or again in the 19th century:

After Darwin’s death in 1882, evolutionary biologists appeared to lose confidence in the material link between brain and mind. The scientist who was widely seen as Darwin’s successor, George Romanes (now forgotten except to historians), soon developed a view that was not far from panpsychism – the idea that all matter is somehow conscious – and abandoned natural selection as the motor force of biological adaptation. Not only did romanes think that ‘the association between mind and matter is one which is beyond the reach of human faculties to explain’, he even questioned whether natural selection could explain complex instincts. He was particularly struck by the case of Sphex wasps, which dig holes and then bury a paralysed caterpillar alongside their eggs. this caused Romanes to doubt that nature ‘could ever have developed such an instinct out of merely fortuitous variations’.

Or down to the present day, when dualism isn’t fashionable any more:

Although few scientists currently working in this area have followed Sherrington, Eccles and Penfield and openly adopted dualist positions, some have been happy to embrace other solutions to the mind-brain problem that were first clearly proposed in the seventeenth century, in particular the suggestion that all matter might be somehow conscious – panpsychism (Tononi claims that his theory vindicates some of the ‘intuitions’ of panpsychism; other researchers prefer to hypothesise that only living matter, from single-celled organisms onwards, is conscious). This has the great advantage of not requiring any specific explanation of the existence of the human or animal mind, but it explains nothing, and often leads to untestable mystical beliefs as seen in Koch’s claim that integrated information theory has teleological implications – he suggests there is some kind of urge in matter to become conscious, and enthusiastically references the Jesuit mystic Teilhard de Chardin. It is hard to imagine Crick appreciating such company.

And the conclusion:

These views are really a confession of despair, for we know even less about hypothetical immaterial substances or speculative exotic states of matter and how they might or might not interact with the physical world than we do about how brain activity produces consciousness. Not one piece of experimental evidence directly points to a non-material explanation of mind. And above all, the materialist, scientific approach contains within it an investigative programme that can in principle resolve the question through experimentation. this is not the case for any of the alternatives.