Not even wrong: The Washington Post botches a biology story

A misguided science story just appeared in the Washington Post. Read on.

I will claim some expertise in this critique because my field of study is speciation. Indeed, I literally wrote the book on speciation in collaboration with Allen Orr. But regardless of my “science cred”, Theresa Vargas, a local reporter for the Post, apparently has very little. She has a degree in sociology from Stanford and another from the Columbia University School of Journalism. That doesn’t automatically disqualify her for writing science-based journalism. But the article below does, for, as they say, “It’s not even wrong.” (Click on screenshot; if it’s paywalled judicious inquiry might yield a transcript.) The errors, glaring to a biologist, could have been avoided had Vargas simply picked up the phone and called an ornithologist or someone who studies speciation. You would never see Carl Zimmer, for instance, writing a story so full of errors.

First, a didactic digression.

What is a “species”? Some (but not all) biologists use the “Biological Species Concept” (BSC), which conceptualizes a species as a group of interbreeding individuals who are reproductively isolated from members of other such interbreeding groups when they co-occur in nature. That is, members of different species cannot exchange genes in the wild, so that a gene in one species, while it can spread to all other members of its own species, cannot get into another species—barring rare events like “horizontal gene exchange” mediated by parasites or viruses.

The barriers that prevent reproduction between co-occurring species are many, and can involve preference for different microhabitats, lack of sexual attraction so that individuals don’t mate even if their hybrids could be fertile, the use of different pollinators (in plants), different mating periods (“temporal isolation”) and sterility or inviability of any hybrids that do form. All of these factors—collectively called “reproductive isolating barriers” (we summarize them in two chapters of our book—keep different species distinct. Three caveats here:

1.) Sometimes there are intermediate cases in which speciation is not an all-or-none phenomenon. During the evolution of reproductive barriers, there is a long time period when the barriers aren’t yet complete, and gene exchange between incipient species is possible. Or, there may be rare cases in which two fairly distinct groups form occasional hybrids in the wild (ducks are one group that does this). However, if those hybrids are sterile, or can’t find mates, then the hybridizing species are indeed true species. In our book we call these forms “species-like”, and emphasize that speciation is a process that eventually leads to the complete cessation of gene flow in most cases. In such cases delimiting species is a rather arbitrary task. But many species in nature—probably most—cannot form fertile and viable hybrids with others (think human and chimp or pigeon and starling), and there’s no subjectivity in delimiting species. 2.) Sometimes species that are distinct in the wild can hybridize in confinement, as in zoos or farms, and even form fertile hybrids. This does not mean that they are members of the same species, for jailing animals can break down reproductive barriers—like habitat preference or distaste for cross-mating—that would keep species separate in the wild. For example, tigers and lions once had overlapping ranges in India, but hybrids were never found. But in zoos they occasionally hybridize, forming “ligers” or “tiglons”; and some of the female hybrids are fertile. But lions and tigers are not the same species merely because you can force the production of fertile hybrids in zoos. What is important is what happens in the wild when species co-exist. (If they don’t live in the same area, it’s sometimes difficult to tell. You can crossbreed these in the zoo or lab, and if the hybrids are sterile or inviable, that tells you that they would be separate species even if they lived in the same place. But this is a one-way test: zoo hybrids infertile or dead = different species; zoo hybrids viable and fertile = can’t tell.) 3.) The reproductive criterion of the BSC is accepted by nearly all evolutionary biologists, though some miscreants, mainly systematists, have other criteria. Allen and I explain in Chapter 1 and the Appendix of our book why we don’t think these criteria are good, and why they aren’t useful in explaining the Big Question of Speciation: why is nature “lumpy”, with distinct and usually easily identifiable groups, rather than forming a continuum? That is the true question of the origin of species, and one Darwin didn’t answer in his famous book. (He had no notion of species as reproductive units.)

Those caveats aside, let’s briefly look at Vargas’s story.

In the TC Feathers Aviary in Chantilly, Virginia (where my sister and her husband reside) live two parrots. Kirby is a male harlequin macaw, and Suzie is a female military macaw. They were of very different size and appearance, as you can see below:

They roamed free in the store, and eventually mated. They produced an egg, and it hatched into what Vargas calls a “new species”. It was dubbed “Kuzie” (a hybrid name), and grew up into a bird with intermediate traits. Here’s Kuzie as a chick:

And as an adult:

The hook in this story, which apparently entranced many readers (see the comments), was the romance between members of two supposedly different species, and the production of a cute chick born before the eyes of the customers. (The birds are not for sale.) The attraction and production of a chick between two very different birds seems to be good news in these troubled times, and that’s the way the article was written. (Perhaps they are seen as members of different bird “ethnicities”.)

But everything in the article about the birds themselves, save the fact that they reproduced, is wrong.

1.) The parents are not members of separate species. While the military macaw (Ara militaris) is indeed a real species, the father, a harlequin macaw, is himself not a member of a recognized species but a hybrid. As The Spruce Pets notes:

Harlequin macaws are only produced in captivity. This bird is known as a first-generation hybrid because it is bred from two “true” species of macaw, the blue and gold macaw [JAC: Ara ararauna, the “blue and yellow macaw”] as well as the greenwing macaw [JAC: Ara chloropteris, usually called the “red-and-green macaw“] . The result is a bird with the coloring and characteristics of both parent birds.

But Vargas calls the parents members of different species, not even mentioning that Kirby is a hybrid bird.

There are love stories, and then there is the love story of Suzie and Kirby. Theirs is a rare pairing, one that both defies nature and resulted from it. The two are species of parrots that don’t normally mate. Kirby is a harlequin macaw, and Suzie is a military macaw.

Nope. Even though Kirby was a fertile hybrid, he wasn’t a member of a species different from Suzie’s. Kirby was a “hybrid,” pure and simple.

2.) The chick is not a “new species.” So the hybrid male mated with a pure-species female, producing a male chick that had genes from three species (A. ararauna, A. chloropteris, and A. militaris). That’s truly a mule of a bird. It is a triple hybrid, but what it is not is a member of a new species. But Vargas calls it that in the headline and implies it in the text:

Kuzie, they realized, wasn’t just the product of an unusual love story. He was the product of an unusual love story that might have created a one-of-a-kind species.

Later Kirby and Suzie produced another chick, this time a female called Millie. So there are now two hybrid individuals (they don’t necessarily have the same species’ gene complement because the hybrid father produces sperm having different genes from its own two parental species).

Are the hybrids fertile? Could Millie and Kuzie produce their own chicks? Who knows! But even if they could, that says nothing about them becoming members of a new species. They are, like Kirby, hybrids. (Occasionally a new species of plant or butterfly can form in nature after hybridization, but that’s in nature, and, while common in plants, is exceedingly rare in animals.)

So what we have is a cute human interest story that is dead wrong from a biology point of view. But who cares—except for a petulant biologist like me?

In fact, I made a “get off my lawn” comment after the story (screenshot below), which, says Matthew, was like cracking a walnut with a hammer. (I’d add that it was a bad walnut). I wrote it in the heat of science passion, so it’s not especially well written and is also a wee bit intemperate!

One more point. Vargas’s story is almost like a religious tale in the sense that the truth is irrelevant because the story makes people feel good. That’s evident in the 200 readers’ comments after the story. Here’s just one:

Of course I will inform the Post, as I’m a curmudgeon, and most likely they will ignore me and not correct the story. So it goes. Cute stories drive out true stories (Coyne’s Law of Science Journalism.)

h/t: Carl