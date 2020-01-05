Ducks in the snow

Here’s a cute end-of-the-the day video that proves that ducks are no dummies!
However, ducks can appear and remain through a late snow, as they did last year at Botany Pond on April 14. I am not sure if the hen in the second photo is Honey:
Here’s a cute end-of-the-the day video that proves that ducks are no dummies!
However, ducks can appear and remain through a late snow, as they did last year at Botany Pond on April 14. I am not sure if the hen in the second photo is Honey:
|rickflick on Panpsychism makes a sneaky…
|another fred on Panpsychism makes a sneaky…
|tomh on Panpsychism makes a sneaky…
|another fred on Panpsychism makes a sneaky…
|Michael Fisher on Panpsychism makes a sneaky…
Have ducks been declared honorary cats yet?
Sensible behaviour from our fine feathered friends. Cold feet and no noms either.