Sarah Haider on how Western liberals impede Muslim reform

The Stranger is an “alternative” biweekly newspaper in Seattle, and contains a blog called “The Slog”. And it is there that, last June, ex-Muslim activist Sarah Haider was interviewed about the troubles that Western liberals cause for her agenda. What is that agenda? Haider is Executive Director of Ex-Muslims of North America (ExMNA), and her organization “advocates for acceptance of religious dissent, promotes secular values, and aims to reduce discrimination faced by those who leave Islam.”

Haider, born in Pakistan but brought up since age 7 in the U.S., was raised as a Muslim but gave up the faith as a teen, since nothing about it made sense to her. Since then, she and ExMNA President Muhammad Syed have campaigned tirelessly and strategically to call out the dangers of Islamic doctrine as well as provide support and welcome to those who become apostates.

I hadn’t seen this interview, but was intrigued since its headline implied that it would be a criticism about how Western liberalism makes Haider’s job tougher. And indeed, most of the article, after Haider describes her de-conversion, is about that. We’ve talked a lot on this site about the cognitive dissonance that Islamic doctrine provides to the Left, as their liberal values and sympathy for the underdog collide with cultural relativism and the palpably oppressive doctrines that Islam holds towards women, gays, apostates, atheists, and those of other faiths. In the case of Islam, the perceived “underdog” status of Muslims has apparently won, causing the American Left to either neglect or—in the case of forced hijab-wearing—celebrate oppressive religious doctrine.

But it’s good to hear these things from someone who was once a believer, and can’t be accused of not knowing whereof she speaks. Haider is also a liberal, and though she’s been called a right-winger and a bigot simply because she criticizes Islam, her liberalism is incontestable.

I’ll put up some indented excerpts from her interview below the screenshot.

I assume you get plenty of criticism from Muslims but how is your work received among non-Muslims, especially in the West? I think foreign policy colors the conversations around Islam in the West. This is what makes things difficult for people on the left. When I first started this back in 2013, 2014, when we were first launching as an organization, I started to get pushback in a few different ways. I got it from secularist and atheists who were concerned that we were taking too harsh an approach towards religion. They wanted us to be humanist Muslims. They didn’t want us to say, “This is not true. This is not real.” They cringed at the idea that we would even want to call ourselves ex-Muslims. They thought that was a very harsh term. I remember being surprised by that. This was the same group of people who were very actively criticizing Christianity—not just criticizing but ridiculing Christianity. And some of those same people were hesitant to do that with Islam. That was very surprising to me. These were my people. I expected them to understand where we were coming from and understand why it was important to tackle religion head on and be unafraid to piss some people off, particularly religious conservatives. I was surprised that some of the people who wouldn’t have hesitated to do that in regard to Western religions were hesitating when it came to Islam. In the broader left outside of the secular, atheist context, things are so much worse in that it’s assumed right from the beginning that I must be a bigot, I must be right-wing, I must have some kind of war-mongering, imperialist agenda. I get very frustrated. It’s gotten to the point that I take for granted that I’m not going to be accepted by the broader progressive left. I have a sense that something has changed in the progressive left but I am not one of these people who is going to leave the left and not be progressive anymore. I don’t believe that. What this means is that I have to get involved, I have to change hearts and minds, I have to talk to people. No one said this was going to be easy. There’s a reason we need people to be courageous in social discourse. It’s so easy to fall into political tribes and tribal thinking. Now I see my role has to be to educate people on the left on what’s going on here and how we need to get back on course.

Haider is then asked whether she resents being used by the Right as a weapon against the Left, and avers that the harms of that usage are less than the harms of remaining silent about Islam. She then has a few choice words about the hijab (a pet peeve of mine, since many Left-wing outlets seem to see hijabis as some kind of empowered heroes, and celebrate them regularly). It was thus refreshing to read stuff like this:

What you think about brands like Nike or the Women’s March using models in the hijab? It frustrates me, of course. I don’t get as mad about it as other people do and that might be because I have a very deep-seated cynicism of corporations in general. I don’t understand the appeal of woke capitalism. I don’t understand why anyone cheers when corporations take these political stances. I don’t know what they think is happening. To me, it’s very clear that they are going to make money off it. It doesn’t mean anything else. It’s sort of like what happens when all these corporations get involved in LGBT activism for a month. I feel the same way about it. If they think they can profit off it, they will do it. I don’t see them as moral creatures so I’m not that mad about it, but I do think it reflects something in the broader culture. By the time a corporation has gotten to the point where they think they can put a hijabi model on the cover of a magazine, they have calculated that something in the broader culture has changed enough that they can profit off it, which means there is a broad sympathy for that view. From that perspective, it’s kind of upsetting to see that there is this broader acceptance of practices like hijab. I’m sure a lot of Muslim women and non-Muslims who consider themselves allies would say it’s empowering. What’s your response to that, if someone says, “This is my choice, I’m empowered, and I want to be represented on the cover of Sports Illustrated or in Nike ads”? [JAC: I’ve bolded a statement below that underlines the hypocrisy of liberals when it comes to Islam.] If we were talking about Christian conservative practices, we would not be having this conversation. I feel sure of it. I feel sure that if a fundamentalist Mormon woman was saying that she is empowered in her long skirt and bonnet or whatever, you would view that with some level of suspicion, especially people who are of the left and who are feminist. And I think they would be right to do that. But when hijabis do the same, the response is totally different. It reveals a lot about our political climate and the ideological emptiness of the left and the degree to which it is very superficial. But it also reveals a latent racism. When Muslim women talk about modesty, it’s seen as this immutable characteristic, like their superstitions are a deep part of them in a way that we don’t see in the West. Like people are trying so hard not to be racist that they are being racist? It absolutely is racism. If the hijab is wonderful in all contexts, then you should be happy for it to be something that is forced upon your daughter. If you tomorrow your husband converts to Islam and forces your 8-year-old to put on a hijab and change the way she is dressed and refuse to talk to boys, if this wouldn’t be acceptable to a Western woman when it comes to her own daughter, it should not be acceptable for any girl across the world.

But of course it is acceptable, or at least Western feminists don’t waste a lot of breath on Muslim oppression of women. They might respond that we have problems with women’s rights here in the U.S., and that’s true, but the oppression is less severe than in, say, Afghanistan. They would then respond that “we can fight oppression both here and in the Middle East,” to which I’d respond, “Fine. Then why don’t you do anything about the oppression of women by Muslims?”

One more quote. I’m in danger of violating “fair usage” here, but there’s a lot more to the article than I’ve excerpted.

A lot of people in the West are afraid of being imperialists, that we are just imposing our values on another population. The idea of cultural imperialism is… I’m finding it hard to speak politely about it, but I think it’s the most nonsensical thing. It’s historically illiterate. This is what happens. The world has always been shaped by other cultures. We’ve seen the flow of cultural values forever. It’s always happened. I don’t know why all of a sudden it’s this negative thing. We’re not imposing liberal values on the East. We’re saying, “Hey, look, equality of the sexes? It’s fantastic. It’s worked out well for us. Women are empowered this way, and it’s morally right.” If they had a choice to adopt it, I think many of them would. I’m baffled by the idea that it’s an “erasure” of culture. Why is my culture defined by how horribly women are treated? If the culture in Victorian England can evolve into what it is and still be an interesting, vibrant place, why can’t that happen in Pakistan or Libya or Saudi?

I’ve supported ExMNA, and, like the FFRF, they don’t waste time or money on non-essential activities. You can donate, if you wish, at this site.