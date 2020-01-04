Since you have asked for more wildlife shots here are a few taken in the last month or so.\

A little about me: I recently returned to the Tri-Cities area of Washington State (Kennewick, Richland, Pasco) and took an apartment on the Columbia River. To that end, I hauled out my camera, relearned where the shutter release was, and took these photos either on a walk, or from my patio.

Immature Great Blue Heron (Aredea herodias). He’s as cold as I am!