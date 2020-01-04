Readers’ wildlife photos

The photo tank is running dry, and I’m concerned. If you have good photos, of the quality that normally appears here, by all means send them to me. Thanks!

Reader Lenora Good sent some bird photos, and her narrative and IDs are indented:

Since you have asked for more wildlife shots here are a few taken in the last month or so.\

A little about me: I recently returned to the Tri-Cities area of Washington State (Kennewick, Richland, Pasco) and took an apartment on the Columbia River. To that end, I hauled out my camera, relearned where the shutter release was, and took these photos either on a walk, or from my patio.

Immature Great Blue Heron (Aredea herodias). He’s as cold as I am!

Cormorant drying his wings. Shall we dance? [Readers welcome to give the ID.]

Cormorant posing for portrait:

Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus), not happy at being spotted by a human:

Cormorant looking for lunch, but, hey! there’s a human with a camera…

…I’m ready for that close up!

Bad Feather Day for ducks and pelicans:

Sunrise on the Columbia (taken from my patio) This is the east end of Bateman Island (wildlife/bird refuge):

Notice the two who are
Obeying Orders

SLOW the floating
sign admonished
NO WAKE. The
Cormorants stretched
tucked heads beneath
wings and slept.

 

14 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Nice collection. SLOW NO WAKE looks like it serves the cormorants as well as human residents.

    Reply
    • lenoragood
      Posted January 4, 2020 at 9:11 am | Permalink

      There are often several on the float, anywhere from 4 to 6 on the flat part, and 2 on the top. They look like aquatic vultures as they hunker and wait for dry wings and or passing fish. Glad you enjoyed the collection.

      Reply
  2. yazikus
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 9:05 am | Permalink

    Ah, the Mighty Columbia! Lovely photos. Having moved away from that region just a few years ago I find these quite nostalgic.

    Reply
    • lenoragood
      Posted January 4, 2020 at 9:51 am | Permalink

      Delighted I could bring happy memories. Perhaps it’s time to come back and visit?

      Reply
      • yazikus
        Posted January 4, 2020 at 9:53 am | Permalink

        I hear the tumble weeds this year are stranding drivers =)

        I was in Walla Walla for twelve or so years, I do love the East Side of our beautiful state. If you get a chance to visit WW, will be happy to provide dining recommendations!

        Reply
        • lenoragood
          Posted January 4, 2020 at 10:34 am | Permalink

          I go there often. Well, every 3 months or so to visit friends and book stores and prowl the fun little shops & restaurants.

          I live fairly close to the tumbleweed lockdown, but not close enough. We just got the wind, not the weeds.

          Reply
  3. Bob
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 9:20 am | Permalink

    Wonderful photos with very clever commentary, that enhanced the viewing experience substantially. Please, don’t stop now!

    Reply
  4. lenoragood
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 9:52 am | Permalink

    Thank you, Bob. Delighted you enjoyed them.

    Reply
  5. merilee
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 10:01 am | Permalink

    Great shots, Lenora!

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 10:33 am | Permalink

    That’s how you do it! Quite a successful stroll with the camera.

    Reply
  7. Mark R.
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 12:17 pm | Permalink

    What a nice porch view! I live 40 miles NE of Seattle and am familiar with all these lovely birds. I’ve had trouble photographing Northern Flickers, lucky you “caught” one.

    Reply
  8. Smokedpaprika
    Posted January 4, 2020 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

    Very lovely, Lenora! It looks beautiful there at the river.

    Reply

