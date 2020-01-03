Trivia Day!

It’s quiet here on campus, as school doesn’t start again until Monday, and few people are coming into work. I don’t feel like writing about the news or calling out the follies of the Regressive Left. Instead, because it’s National Trivia Day, why don’t we pose some trivia questions? I propose that each of us ask one question that’s considered tough but clever (i.e., not dealing with arcane technical subjects), put it in the thread below, and then, a few hours thereafter, post the answer as a reply to your own question.

To warm up, I suggest you visit Mental Floss‘s “54 fantastic facts for National Trivia Day” site first, as there’s a lot of weird stuff to ponder there. Here are three, and I can’t vouch for their accuracy:

Okay, now I will pose three questions and will give the answers before noon:

1.) What country is named after a chemical element? (I asked this one this morning.)

2.) What #1 pop song was written by someone who became Vice-President of the U.S. (and Nobel Laureate as well)?

3.) Under U.S. law, are tomatoes a fruit or a vegetable?

Remember, if you know the answers DO NOT POST THEM BELOW. Wait until the asker (me in this case) posts the answer. This is because people will go into the thread to ask their own questions, and may not want to see the answers before they try their own guesses.

 

    Sub

    I’m pretty sure I know who the VP Nobelist is, but I cannot think of the song.

      Game is in the title.

      Game is in the title.

        Funny, I just posted this recently on FB. In my opinion, a beautiful tune. Dawes only wrote the tune, not the words.

        But I’m awful at trivia.

    In which band did Will Scarlet play?

    Sub

    Here’s one for everyone but Historian: name the eight US presidents between #7 Andrew Jackson and #16 Abraham Lincoln.

    (Clue: the answer does not include the names Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, Dopey, or Doc.)

      Van Buren, Harrison, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Fillmore, Peirce, Buchanan.

        Eminences, all.

        ♫ ♫ There’s Taylor, there’s Tyler, there’s Fillmore, and there’s Hayes.

        There’s William Henry Harrison.

        “I died in thirty days” ♫ ♫

          Leave it to The Simpsons to make dry material permanent knowledge for all.

        This is the sequence I have trouble remembering when reciting all the presidents in order …

        See the post; you are NOT supposed to give answers. That’s for the questioner to post.

      Could include dopey but James Buchanan probably should be called Idiotic. I think he may hold off the Tangerine Wanker for the title of the worst president ever.

        not anymore.

        Seems he was our first gay President.

    What are the “three rules of life” set out by Nelson Algren in his novel A Walk on the Wild Side?

      Are they the same as John Conway’s three rules of Life? Or simpler?

      Never play cards with a man named “Doc,” never eat at a restaurant called “Mom’s” and never shake another man’s jolt.

        Again, please don’t give answers before the questioner does.

        Rule three is “never sleep with a woman whose troubles are worse than your own.”

        But “never shake another man’s jolt” is probably a good rule, too (unless that’s what your into, and you’ve got the other man’s consent). 🙂

    What does it say about me that I know the answers to all three questions without looking them up. Probably that I need to get a life.

    What does it say about me that I know the answers to all three questions without looking them up. Probably that I need to get a life.

    Capital of Wyoming.

    Inasmuch as today is the anniversary of the death of the assassin’s assassin, what was the name of the strip-joint nightclub owned by Jack Ruby in Dallas?

    I was just watching some of this video: https://youtu.be/3ARVIkbbf3o because it is also following an trivia / interesting fact theme. The first one is about cards :

    How many suits are there? Ok, four.

    But if the number of cards in each suit is assigned a number – the order in the suit, restarting at 1 for each suit – what is the sum?

    Finally, what is amusing about these numbers?

    Sorry I just quickly wrote this – it might be poor. Also I have to rework it myself.

    According to “Seinfeld”, what were the Berbers and Arabs who invaded Spain in the 8th century called?

      Moops

      At first I read “Barbers and Arabs” which produced a strange mental picture of a host of barbers and Arabs going off to war, barbers brandishing their barbers’ tools, determined to cut the Spaniards’ hair, whether they liked it or not.

    If you died and went to heaven and saw all those naked people standing there,how would you know for certain which 2 people were Adam and Eve?.

      Since Eve is supposed to be manufactured from one of Adam’s ribs, … well,…. the calcium will all be the same… does Eve contain DNA? Or it all rib? Or… is the DNA all the same, or all random? And do they have DNA analyzers up there?

      AH

      Xrays … except wasn’t the rib completely consumed in the manufacturing process? So puzzling…

    Let’s go meta: What did the Magliozzi brothers call this kind of trivia contest on Car Talk?

      Not sure I remember that… by the way, Where do we give answers to this?

      Puzzler?

      Hmmm…I just remember them joking about the Russian Mr. Pekup N. Dropov. Their specialty was their goofy sense of humor.

    Darryl’s two brothers.

    Besides Finland and Sweden, what team did the U.S. Men’s Hockey team beat in the medal round of the 1980 Olympics to win the gold medal?

      Incorrect phrasing. The US played Sweden in the Group stage, not in the medal round. They only played two teams in the medal round (as I understand the term). X, and Finland.
      Note: The US tied Sweden in the group stage, 2-2.

        Okay. Yes. I apologize. I was going back and forth on this. So then:

        Besides Finland, what team did the U.S. Men’s Hockey team beat in the medal round in the 1980 Olympics to win the gold medal?

      Answer: The Soviet Union

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ice_hockey_at_the_1980_Winter_Olympics

    What was the name of 14-year-old Stevie Winwood’s first band?

      Did he perform “I’m a Man” as a fourteen year old with The Spencer Davis Group? I think Blind Faith was his nest group but all of them were very good. Maybe my fave is John Barleycorn Must Die with Traffic.

    Which great poet posed an honest question that was later answered by Charles Darwin?

    How many ways can a baseball player reach first base?

      hit
      walk
      steal
      hit by pitch

      ??

        balk?
        I think ‘hit by pitch’ and ‘balk’ officially get tallied as walk, but I am not certain.

          The runners advance on a balk, but not the batter unless he advances by another means (eg, gets a hit if the pitcher completes the pitch.)

          A lot of routine ways being missed here, but I will wait until EdwardM answers.

          I wondered about balk and checked wiki:

          “In the event a balk is enforced, the pitch is generally (but not always) nullified, each runner is awarded one base, and the batter (generally) remains at bat, and with the previous count. The balk rule in Major League Baseball was introduced in 1898.”

            Ah. I wasn’t certain if all the runners advance one base included the batter. So balk must not count as a way to get on base.

        Can you steal first?

          On a dropped 3rd strike? Is that counted as a steal?

          Yes, On a wild pitch.

        Forced run.

        A batter can’t “steal” first base, but can (unless tagged or thrown out) advance to first if a catcher drops a third strike, provided first base is unoccupied or there are two outs.

        The most famous instance occurred when the Brooklyn Dodgers’ catcher let the third strike get by him on what would’ve been the last out of the fourth game of the 1941 World Series, allowing the Yankees to go on to win the ballgame and the Series.

          I know “leg before wicket” is not one of them … 🙂

          “A batter can’t “steal” first base, but can (unless tagged or thrown out) advance to first if a catcher drops a third strike”

          The bolded is kinda the definition of “stolen base”.

      There are 7. I missed a few! (if I can count steal as dropped third strike)

      There are eight ways of getting to first base, though one of them has actually never happened. They are;
      Hit
      Walk
      Error
      Fielders’ choice
      Hit by pitch
      Dropped third strike (the only way to steal first base)
      Defensive interference
      Delay of game.

      That last one is a doozy; in a game which has no time limits, there is a delay of game penalty. A ball is called each time the pitcher exceeds the limit (12 seconds!!!) or a strike if a batter delays. In the long history of MLB no batter has taken first base with this rule. Personally, I cannot remember a single instance in which a delay of game has been called.

      If we ignore the delay of game rule, there has never been a game in which both teams had batters reach first base by all of the other (seven) ways, but there have been several games with one of them doing so.

        You cannot reach first base through delay of game. Delay of game results in a walk – already covered.

          Good point. So there’s seven.

        I’m wrong. A batter can steal first on ANY pitch (it does not need to be the third strike) if the pitch is not handled by either the catcher or pitcher. There are two ways; a passed ball, when the catcher misplays the ball, and a wild pitch, when the pitcher throws too high, low or wide for the catcher to handle.

        Also, they can only do this if no one is on first.

        Sorry. Those responsible for the error have been flogged.

          oh for an edit button;

          “..is not handled by the catcher or a mistake by the pitcher.”

    Whose lifetime occurred first: Galileo or Copernicus?

    Jerry’s Answer:

    1.) What country is named after a chemical element?

    Answer: Argentina. “Argentum” is the Latin name for silver, giving rise to the chemical symbol for the element, Ag. From the New World Encyclopedia:

    Its name derives from the Latin argentum, meaning silver, and was based upon the legend of Sierra del Plata—a mountain range of silver—which reached Spain around 1524.

    2.) What #1 pop song was written by someone who became Vice-President of the U.S. (and Nobel Laureate as well)?

    From the History Channel:

    America’s 30th vice president has the distinction of being the only man who was both a heartbeat away from the presidency and the composer of a song that hit the top of the pop music charts. Charles Dawes, a descendant of Revolutionary War figure William Dawes (who, along with Paul Revere, made a midnight ride on April 18, 1775, to warn that the British were coming), served as vice president under Calvin Coolidge from 1925 to 1929. In 1911, Dawes, then a Chicago banker and self-taught amateur musician, penned a tune that would become known as “Melody in A Major.” After one of Dawes’ musician friends brought the instrumental number to a publisher, it went on to be performed by a leading violinist of the time, Fritz Kreisler, and was sold as a phonograph record. In 1951, Carl Sigman added lyrics to Dawes’ tune, which was renamed “It’s All in the Game.” Seven years later, in 1958, a recording of the song by R&B-pop vocalist Tommy Edwards climbed to No. 1 in the U.S. and Britain.

    3.) Under U.S. law, are tomatoes a fruit or a vegetable?

    In the 1893 case of Nix v. Hedden, the Supreme Court decided unanimously that Tariff Act of 1883 used the ordinary meaning of the words “fruit” and “vegetable,” instead of the technical botanical meaning, and so tomatoes became legally a vegetable.

      These are very interesting

      I’m struck by the legend of silver mountains, being perhaps the counterpart to El Dorado – a mythical city of gold.

    What two events, that caused considerably more propoganda value than actual damage, occurred exactly one year apart in 1942 and 1943 against the Japanese?
    Hint: Both involved the US Army Air Corps.

      Oops, I miss remembered when the AAC became the AAF. They were both AAF. I was off by a little more than a month in the first case.

      I’m guessing the Doolittle Raid and the assassination of Yamamato.

        I’ve looked it up now, so I’m going to correct my spelling: Yamamoto

        Yep. April 18.

    Here’s one I heard on a podcast today: what percentage of London (by area) was destroyed by the Luftwaffe in WW2?

    In the 1930’s, who was living at the Villa Borghese? Hint: it is the first sentence of a famous novel.

    Adam and Eve Answer.

    They had no belly buttons.

    1. What is the problem with the grammatical rule “‘I’ before ‘E’, except after ‘C'”?

    2. Who was the first person to circumnavigate the globe?

    3. If the solar system was shrunk down to the size of a postage stamp, how big would the Milky Way galaxy be if reduced proportionally?

      Maybe we could use science to determine the answer to #1. Is there only one answer?

      1. What is the problem with the grammatical rule “‘I’ before ‘E’, except after ‘C’”?

      A: It is too weird.

        The rule is just over-edited. I before E, except after C, and when spoken like A as in neighbour and weigh.

      Answer to Number 1: English spelling is simply weird. (I don’t think other languages having “spelling bees”.)

      2. One (or several, rather) of Magellan’s people (Magellan died)

      3. The size of the solar system?

    Not really a trivia question, but a nice little mathematical conundrum, posed by one of the loyal contributors to Platitudes of the Day: https://platitudes.home.blog

    Pick any number 1-9 on a calculator keypad. Use it as the start of a four-digit square, in any direction. For example:

    2541
    3256
    4785

    All such numbers are divisible by 11. Why?

    The Roulette wheel has the numbers 0 to 36. Gauss determined the sum of the first n numbers is n*(n+1)/2 = 36*37/2 = 666

      Maybe. But I still think the devil has something to do with it.

        Yeah, Jesus hated gambling.

    In 1860, two new counties were carved out of the New Mexico Territory; one was Mora County. Name the other.

      Arizona

    I am reading about Dawes – this bio is interesting. He “was an American banker, general, diplomat, composer, and Republican politician”.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_G._Dawes

    Which of the following animals does not belong to the same order as the others?

    a. deer
    b. bear
    c. killer whale
    d. moose

