It’s quiet here on campus, as school doesn’t start again until Monday, and few people are coming into work. I don’t feel like writing about the news or calling out the follies of the Regressive Left. Instead, because it’s National Trivia Day, why don’t we pose some trivia questions? I propose that each of us ask one question that’s considered tough but clever (i.e., not dealing with arcane technical subjects), put it in the thread below, and then, a few hours thereafter, post the answer as a reply to your own question.

To warm up, I suggest you visit Mental Floss‘s “54 fantastic facts for National Trivia Day” site first, as there’s a lot of weird stuff to ponder there. Here are three, and I can’t vouch for their accuracy:

Okay, now I will pose three questions and will give the answers before noon:

1.) What country is named after a chemical element? (I asked this one this morning.) 2.) What #1 pop song was written by someone who became Vice-President of the U.S. (and Nobel Laureate as well)? 3.) Under U.S. law, are tomatoes a fruit or a vegetable?

Remember, if you know the answers DO NOT POST THEM BELOW. Wait until the asker (me in this case) posts the answer. This is because people will go into the thread to ask their own questions, and may not want to see the answers before they try their own guesses.