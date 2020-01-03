Standup comedy by Titania McGrath!

Apparently Andrew Doyle has recruited someone who looks and acts like Titania McGrath to do standup comedy. So here is a seven-minute excerpt from her gig in a London comedy club. My verdict is mixed. Some of her jokes fall a bit flat, and some go past me because the references are British, but a couple are chuckle-worthy. I suppose this is what it would sound like if the real Titania (who doesn’t exist), were to go onstage.

Credits: “Titania played by Alice Marshall. Script by Andrew Doyle.”