While I still have a backlog of readers’ wildlife photos, I’m not happy with the number of contributions. Please send your good photos to me when you get a chance. Thanks!

Christopher Moss was recently featured in the “photos of readers” segment. Here are a few bird photos he sent, with captions indented:

These Northern Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis) are rare visitors to Nova Scotia, and this one seems to have adopted my feeders for the winter!

I now have two Northern Cardinals, both male. Here is the bolder of the two – the same one I photographed on the feeder, which is marked with some damaged feathers on the left flank:

And a first for today, a starling sized bird, with glorious egg-yolk coloured plumage on the breast:

This is, I believe, a Yellow Breasted Chat (Icteria virens). They also are not supposed to be residents of Nova Scotia. I seem to be drawing in all the oddball stragglers to my feeders!